The NFL owns Sundays, this Sunday included. But let the record show that the 14th day of this college basketball is also sneaky great even if it'll likely be overshadowed by football.

Check this tripleheader:

3:00 pm ET: Virginia vs. Illinois

Virginia vs. Illinois 5:30 pm ET: Baylor vs. UCLA

Baylor vs. UCLA 7:30 pm ET: Gonzaga vs. Kentucky

That's three games featuring the six teams ranked 5th (Gonzaga), 7th (Kentucky), 9th (Virginia), 10th (Illinois), 14th (Baylor) and 15th (UCLA) in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

All three games are projected to be tight, with Gonzaga-Kentucky probably the biggest of the three, if only because either the Zags (2-1) or Wildcats (3-1) are guaranteed to take a second loss relatively early. Kentucky is in this position because it lost to Michigan State last Tuesday in the Champions Classic. Gonzaga is in this position because it lost at Texas last Wednesday.

For what it's worth, Gonzaga hasn't taken a second loss in November since the 2010-11 season, and Kentucky has only taken a second loss in November once in the past nine seasons. So one of these programs will find itself in unusual waters late Sunday when the final horn sounds.

Texas remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the fourth straight morning and will likely stay there the rest of the month given that the Longhorns' next two games are against Northern Arizona on Monday and UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. So, barring a big surprise, UT will be 5-0 with five double-digit victories when it plays Creighton -- which is ranked 12th in the Top 25 And 1 -- on the first day of December inside the Moody Center.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Virginia Tech Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Texas Tyrese Hunter finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 93-74 win over Gonzaga. The Longhorns' next game is Monday against Northern Arizona. -- 3-0 2 N. Carolina R.J. Davis finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday against James Madison. -- 3-0 3 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 83-48 win over Texas Southern. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Oregon. -- 4-0 4 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-76 win over Southern Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against NC State. -- 4-0 5 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with five of Gonzaga's 20 turnovers in Wednesday's 93-74 loss at Texas. The Zags' next game is Sunday against Kentucky. -- 2-1 6 Michigan St. Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 73-71 win over Villanova. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Alabama. -- 3-1 7 Kentucky CJ Fredrick finished with 17 points and three assists in Thursday's 106-63 win over South Carolina State. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Gonzaga. -- 3-1 8 Arkansas Ricky Council IV finished with 19 points and two assists in Wednesday's 71-56 win over South Dakota State. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Louisville. -- 3-0 9 Virginia Armaan Franklin finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Friday's 86-79 win over Baylor. The Cavaliers' next game is Sunday against Illinois. -- 3-0 10 Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 79-70 win over UCLA. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Virginia. -- 4-0 11 Duke Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 92-58 win over Delaware. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday against Bellarmine. -- 3-1 12 Creighton Baylor Scheierman finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 80-51 win over UC Riverside. The Bluejays' next game is Monday against Texas Tech. -- 4-0 13 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Friday's 81-79 win at Xavier. The Hoosiers' next game is Sunday against Miami-Ohio. -- 3-0 14 Baylor Keyonte George turned the ball over five times in Friday's 86-79 loss to Virginia. The Bears' next game is Sunday against UCLA. -- 3-1 15 UCLA Amari Bailey missed all five shots he took in Friday's 79-70 loss to Illinois. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Baylor. -- 3-1 16 Auburn K.D. Johnson finished with 16 points and two rebounds in Friday's 72-56 win over Texas Southern. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Bradley. -- 4-0 17 Arizona Kerr Kriisa finished with 24 points and five assists in Thursday's 104-77 win over Utah Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Cincinnati. -- 3-0 18 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Butler. -- 2-1 19 San Diego St Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Stanford. The Aztecs' next game is Monday against Ohio State. -- 3-0 20 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Michigan State. -- 4-0 21 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against West Virginia. -- 3-0 22 Ohio St. Brice Sensabaugh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois. The Buckeyes' next game is Monday against San Diego State. -- 3-0 23 UConn Adama Sanogo finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Friday's 86-50 win over UNC Wilmington. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Delaware State. 1 4-0 24 Iowa Kris Murray finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-67 win at Seton Hall. The Hawkeyes' next game is Monday against Nebraska Omaha. 1 3-0 25 Texas Tech Kevin Obanor finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech. The Red Raiders' next game is Monday against Creighton. 1 3-0 26 Va. Tech Grant Basile finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Friday's 61-59 win over Penn State. The Hokies' next game is Sunday at Charleston. NR 5-0

In: Virginia Tech

Out: Saint Louis