Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser has made it clear he wants his team to enter the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament so far on the right side of the bubble that the Ramblers will not necessarily need to win the event, and earn the league's automatic bid, to make the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Right now, they're in such a position — but just barely, according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, who has the Ramblers projected as a No. 11 seed in the latest Bracketology. So it's impossible to overstate how big Loyola Chicago's 54-52 come-from-behind victory over Valparaiso was Wednesday night. If the Ramblers would not have rallied in the second half, they would've suffered a devastating Quadrant 4 loss, damaged their otherwise nice resume, and possibly caused problems on Selection Sunday.

"We know every game is gonna be a battle," said Loyola Chicago's Keith Clemons, who finished with a game-high 16 points and five rebounds. "Everybody wants to knock off Loyola."

The win improved the Ramblers to 19-4 overall, 14-2 in the MVC. They're 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses, and being led by Cameron Krutwig, who is averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game. If the 6-foot-9 center continues producing at this rate, and Loyola Chicago remains ranked and relevant, Krutwig should become the first Rambler to be a First Team, Second Team or Third Team All-American since Alfredrick Hughes was a Third Team All-American in 1985.

Loyola Chicago remains No. 23 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Ramblers' next scheduled game is next Friday against Southern Illinois.

