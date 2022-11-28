The two PK85 events in Portland designed to honor Nike co-founder Phil Knight featured a total of 16 schools — six of which were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, among them preseason No. 1 North Carolina and preseason No. 2 Gonzaga. So, naturally, two teams that were unranked in the preseason AP poll emerged as undefeated tournament champions.
The Boilermakers won the Phil Knight Legacy by defeating West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke while the Huskies won the Phil Knight Invitational by defeating Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State. As a result, Purdue and UConn are now No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Both are great early season stories — especially Purdue, which is flourishing thanks in part to Zach Edey emerging as an undeniable national player of the year candidate.
"[He's] the most unique player in the country," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. "He's a hard guy to prepare for because there's nobody else like him."
Edey, a 7-foot-4 center, finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Purdue's 75-56 destruction of Duke and is now averaging a Big Ten-best 21.7 points, a Big Ten-best 12.0 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 2.3 blocks per game. That's impressive regardless of the context but next-level impressive when you consider that Edey was ranked 440th in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports. His emergence is symbolic of Purdue's entire program, which is currently starting five players who were all ranked outside of the top 90 of their high school classes. Among the starters are Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, a pair of nationally unheralded freshman guards who are combining to average 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Sir'Jabari Rice finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 91-54 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Creighton.
|--
|5-0
|2
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 49-44 win over Kent State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Norfolk State.
|--
|6-0
|3
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 75-56 win over Duke. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday at Florida State.
|4
|6-0
|4
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-79 win over Creighton. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah.
|1
|6-0
|5
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 72-45 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan.
|1
|5-0
|6
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 13 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 71-53 win over Iowa State. The Huskies' next game is Thursday against Oklahoma State.
|2
|8-0
|7
Creighton
|Creighton allowed Arizona to shoot 52.9% from the field in Wednesday's 81-79 loss to the Wildcats. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday at Texas.
|2
|6-1
|8
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime with over San Diego State. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Troy.
|2
|5-1
|9
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 88-84 win over Xavier. The Zags' next game is Friday against Baylor.
|--
|5-2
|10
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and five assists in Sunday's 103-101 4OT win over North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against South Dakota State.
|--
|6-1
|11
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 78-77 win over Portland. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Notre Dame.
|--
|5-2
|12
Kentucky
|Jacob Toppin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 96-56 win over North Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Bellarmine.
|--
|4-2
|13
Illinois
|Skyy Clark finished with 19 points and four assists in Friday's 92-59 win over Lindenwood. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|5-1
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 64-50 win over Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State.
|--
|5-1
|15
Kansas
|Kansas finished with 16 turnovers and 11 assists in Friday's 64-50 loss to Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Texas Southern.
|--
|6-1
|16
Indiana
|Tamar Bates finished with 22 points and four assists in Friday's 90-51 win over Jackson State. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|1
|6-0
|17
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 89-60 win over McNeese. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Marquette.
|1
|5-1
|18
Duke
|Duke missed 17 of the 19 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 75-56 loss to Purdue. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State.
|2
|6-2
|19
Iowa St.
|Caleb Grill missed all five shots he attempted in Sunday's 71-53 loss to UConn. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against North Dakota.
|--
|5-1
|20
N. Carolina
|North Carolina missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 103-101 4OT loss to Alabama. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at Indiana.
|--
|5-2
|21
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-60 win over Bellarmine. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at Stanford.
|--
|5-2
|22
Auburn
|Wendell Green Jr. finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 65-60 win over Saint Louis. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Colgate.
|--
|7-0
|23
San Diego St
|San Diego State squandered a 13-point lead in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime loss to Arkansas. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine.
|--
|4-2
|24
Maryland
|Julian Reese finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 95-79 win over Coppin State. The Terrapins' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|6-0
|25
Ohio St.
|Justice Sueing finished with 33 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 80-73 win over Texas Tech. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Duke.
|--
|5-1
|26
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech missed 13 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 80-73 loss to Ohio State. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Georgetown.
|--
|4-2