The championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy was supposed to be Duke vs. Gonzaga in a preferred Sunday afternoon window. Purdue had other plans, though. So our Kyle Filipowski-Drew Timme matchup has been replaced by a Kyle Filipowski-Zach Edey showdown that might not necessarily be what TV executives had in mind when they built the schedule but should still be a super-fun two hours.

Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

It'll be a Duke team that's 6-1 under first-year coach Jon Scheyer against a Purdue team that's 5-0 and making me look smart. As I mentioned multiple times during offseason episodes of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Purdue is the school I got questioned about most each time I published an updated version of the preseason Top 25 And 1. All 18 versions of the Top 25 And 1 from April through November included the Boilermakers even though they lost four of their top seven scorers from last season and enrolled zero top-75 high school prospects and no transfers that ranked among the top 25 nationally.

"Why are you ranking Purdue?!?!?!" folks would ask/scream, especially after Associated Press voters kept the Boilermakers out of the AP's preseason Top 25 poll.

My answer to that question was always simple: I will forever assume a few coaches will have teams worthy of preseason rankings almost regardless of what surface-level examinations of their rosters suggest -- and Matt Painter is one of those coaches, in part because his Boilermakers have finished in the top 25 at KenPom.com in seven consecutive years. Simply put, Painter deserved the benefit of the doubt heading into this season because of the consistency with which he runs his program.

Now he's delivering with a starting lineup of players who were ranked 94th (Fletcher Loyer), 103rd (Ethan Morton), 196th (Braden Smith), 220th (Mason Gillis) and 440th (Zach Edey) in their respective high school classes. Two of those starters (Loyer/Smith) are freshmen. One of them (Edey) is a sub-400 prospect currently leading the Big Ten in scoring per game (21.8), rebounding per game (12.0) and blocks per game (2.8).

It really is remarkable.

You can probably count on one hand how many other coaches could have a team operating at this level with a starting lineup consisting of players ranked where Purdue's starters were ranked coming out of high school, especially when 40% of this starting lineup consists of sub-75 freshmen. It's impressive stuff from Painter, who has guided the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16 in four of the past five NCAA Tournaments.

Purdue is No. 7 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 16. After this meeting, both schools will next participate in the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Purdue plays at Florida State on Wednesday while Duke hosts Ohio State. Both of those games will tip at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Texas Tech Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Texas Sir'Jabari Rice finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 91-54 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Creighton. -- 5-0 2 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 49-44 win over Kent State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Norfolk State. -- 6-0 3 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-79 win over Creighton. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah. -- 6-0 4 Virginia Jayden Gardner finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 72-45 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan. -- 5-0 5 Creighton Creighton allowed Arizona to shoot 52.9% from the field in Wednesday's 81-79 loss to the Wildcats. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday at Texas. -- 6-1 6 Arkansas Trevon Brazile finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime with over San Diego State. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Troy. -- 5-1 7 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 84-66 wn over Gonzaga. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Duke. -- 5-0 8 UConn Adama Sanogo finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Friday's 82-67 win over Alabama. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Iowa State. -- 7-0 9 Gonzaga Gonzaga missed 19 of the 28 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 84-66 loss to Purdue. The Zags' next game is Sunday against Xavier. -- 4-2 10 Alabama Alabama finished with 21 turnovers and 10 assists in Friday's 82-67 loss to UConn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday against North Carolina. -- 5-1 11 Michigan St. Tyson Walker finished with 18 points and eight assists in Friday's 74-70 win over Oregon. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Portland. -- 4-2 12 Kentucky Jacob Toppin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 96-56 win over North Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Bellarmine. -- 4-2 13 Illinois Skyy Clark finished with 19 points and four assists in Friday's 92-59 win over Lindenwood. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Syracuse. -- 5-1 14 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 64-50 win over Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State. -- 5-1 15 Kansas Kansas finished with 16 turnovers and 11 assists in Friday's 64-50 loss to Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Texas Southern. -- 6-1 16 Duke Jeremy Roach finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 71-64 win over Xavier. The Blue Devils' next game is Sunday against Purdue. -- 6-1 17 Indiana Tamar Bates finished with 22 points and four assists in Friday's 90-51 win over Jackson State. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina. -- 6-0 18 Baylor Keyonte George finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 89-60 win over McNeese. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Marquette. -- 5-1 19 Iowa St. Caleb Grill finished with 31 points and two rebounds in Friday's 70-65 win over North Carolina. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against UConn. -- 5-0 20 N. Carolina North Carolina missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 70-65 loss to Iowa State. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday against Alabama. -- 5-1 21 UCLA Amari Bailey finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's 100-53 win over Pepperdine. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Bellarmine. -- 4-2 22 Auburn Jaylin Williams finished with 11 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 43-42 win over Northwestern. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Saint Louis. -- 6-0 23 San Diego St San Diego State squandered a 13-point lead in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime loss to Arkansas. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine. -- 4-2 24 Maryland Julian Reese finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 95-79 win over Coppin State. The Terrapins' next game is Tuesday at Louisville. 1 6-0 25 Ohio St. Justice Sueing finished with 33 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 80-73 win over Texas Tech. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Duke. 1 5-1 26 Texas Tech Texas Tech missed 13 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 80-73 loss to Ohio State. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Georgetown. NR 4-2

In: Texas Tech

Out: Iowa