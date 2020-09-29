|
|
|LSU
|VANDY
No. 20 LSU looks to get on track vs. Vanderbilt
LSU left a poor first impression for 2020, but the 20th-ranked Tigers have a chance to make a better one when they travel to Nashville, Tenn., for a Saturday night kickoff with SEC foe Vanderbilt.
Last Saturday's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State was not the debut the Tigers or their new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini wanted, as heavily favored LSU allowed Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello to throw for an SEC-record 623 yards.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron addressed Pelini's debut this week.
"(Pelini) was hurt just like everybody else," Orgeron said. "... Hurt that he didn't do better. Hurt that the defense didn't do better. Just like we all are."
Also hurt in the actual sense was All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was hospitalized with an illness last week and didn't play in the MSU debacle. Orgeron says the sophomore, who had 38 tackles, six interceptions and 15 pass break-ups last season, should play this weekend.
The LSU offense, led by quarterback Myles Brennan, also failed to get anywhere near the bar that departed quarterback Joe Burrow and that 15-0 team set a season ago. Brennan threw for 345 yards, but also two interceptions. The Tigers' running game (38 carries, 80 yards) was pedestrian, though that counts minus-45 yards on MSU's seven sacks.
The Tigers defense should get well against a Vanderbilt attack that struggled to post 255 yards (3.8 per play) at Texas A&M on Saturday. However, the Commodores -- 30.5-point road underdogs -- fell just 17-12 thanks to a new-look defense under first-year coordinator Ted Roof.
Vanderbilt defense end Dayo Odeyingbo (seven tackles, two stops for loss, one sack, one hurry) and linebacker/end Andre Mintze (two tackles, one stop for loss, one forced fumble) were outstanding, part of a defensive line that Pro Football Focus graded the best in the country last week. The Commodores allowed 17 first downs and held the Aggies to 372 yards.
Vanderbilt even found some optimism on offense, where true freshman quarterback Ken Seals was 20 of 29 for 150 yards, with two interceptions and a touchdown. Seals showed poise and pinpoint accuracy on almost all his throws (one pick appeared to be a miscommunication with receiver Cam Johnson) and got rid of the ball quickly behind a makeshift offensive line decimated by opt-outs.
"Obviously it's at the high school level, but what you saw on Saturday is what we saw of Ken coming out of high school: extremely accurate on the move as well as in the pocket, and those are the things that have shown up throughout camp," Commodores coach Derek Mason said on Tuesday.
The Tigers are 20.5-point favorites in a game that can be seen on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt, which earlier announced it won't allow fans for games until at least November, said it would allow a "limited" number of students to attend.
The teams played last season at Vanderbilt, with LSU wining, 66-38.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|0
|Total Plays
|0
|3
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|0.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|2
|Rush Attempts
|0
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|-2
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|-1.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-16.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|16
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|-2
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|1/2
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kaufman 1 DB
|D. Kaufman
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 21(13:58 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 51 yards from VAN 21. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 44 for 16 yards (59-S.Meyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 21(14:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 23(14:36 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-M.Owusu. 88-M.Owusu to VAN 21 for -2 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(14:54 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Stevens19-J.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 57 yards from LSU 35. 1-D.Kaufman to VAN 21 for 13 yards (43-R.Thornton21-J.Toles).
-
WKY
MTSU
13
10
4th 9:32 ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
16
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
7
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
0
1st 13:00 ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
0
1st 14:54 SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
0
1st 15:00 SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
0
1st 14:18 ESPN
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
0
Delay
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU