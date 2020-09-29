|
|
|OKLA
|IOWAST
No. 18 Oklahoma looks to rebound at Iowa State
Before the season, Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Iowa State looked to be one of the top matchups of the season in the Big 12.
It still might be, but with each team suffering an early loss there is a different tone to the contest in Ames, Iowa.
For No. 18 Oklahoma, it is almost be an elimination game.
The Sooners (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) have won five consecutive conference titles and have reached the College Football Playoff for three consecutive seasons, but their ability to continue either of those streaks is in doubt after last week's 38-35 loss to Kansas State.
It was the first September loss for the Sooners since Lincoln Riley replaced Bob Stoops as head coach in 2017.
"The losses, they all suck and they all hurt like hell, and you just really kind of test your insides to go fight back," Riley said. "Despite the disappointment, I have zero doubt in what we can be and that we've just got to work harder, do better to get there and that we will get there."
The Sooners have a long track record of bouncing back from losses. The last time Oklahoma dropped consecutive regular-season games was in 1999, Stoops' first season. The Sooners haven't started 0-2 in Big 12 play since the year before that.
Expectations were sky-high for Iowa State entering this season. The Cyclones (1-1, 1-0), with quarterback Brock Purdy returning and plenty of other talented players back on both sides of the ball, were expected to contend for a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. They still might, though those expectations were tempered a bit with their stunning 31-14 season-opening loss to Louisiana.
The Cyclones bounced back from that opening-game disappointment, starting conference play with a 37-34 win over TCU last week. Running back Breece Hall has started the season with back-to-back 100-yard games after coming on strong as a freshman last season.
The series has been largely lopsided with the Sooners winning 20 of the last 21 meetings and 24 consecutive games in Ames since 1961.
But since Matt Campbell's arrival, the Cyclones have been competitive against Oklahoma. Each of the last four meetings has been decided by 10 or fewer points and Iowa State pulled off an upset at Oklahoma in 2017.
That includes last year's game, where the Cyclones scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within an extra-point of tying it in the final minute but Campbell decided to go for the win and Purdy's pass was picked off in the end zone to give the Sooners the 42-41 decision.
In the four meetings before Campbell's arrival, Iowa State lost to OU by an average of 31 points.
But close isn't what Campbell is after.
"We want to get to the point, and we're close to that today, of not staying in games, but to win those games," Campbell told the Des Moines Register. "We want to measure ourselves after the best, and we certainly have that opportunity in this conference."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|414
|415
|Total Plays
|69
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|133
|Rush Attempts
|33
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|300
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-93
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|1-29.0
|Return Yards
|122
|167
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-122
|4-167
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|25/36
|300
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|11
|47
|0
|10
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|12
|47
|0
|17
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|9
|20
|1
|13
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|6
|5
|74
|0
|31
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|7
|4
|61
|0
|51
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|3
|3
|42
|0
|35
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|7
|5
|37
|2
|12
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Obialo 82 WR
|O. Obialo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|3/4
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|25.5
|35
|0
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|12/24
|254
|1
|0
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|6
|3
|83
|1
|65
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|7
|4
|66
|0
|22
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|4
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|8-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
Jo. Bailey 90 DL
|Jo. Bailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hummel 38 LB
|L. Hummel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 43 LB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Horne 20 LB
|A. Horne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 27 DB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|3/3
|35
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|41.8
|85
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (6 plays, 74 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 33 for 8 yards (1-I.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 33(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 43 for 10 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:29 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to ISU 6 for 51 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLA 6(14:04 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 1 for 5 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 1(13:31 - 1st) 27-J.Hall to ISU 1 for no gain (90-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 1(12:56 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 1 for no gain (26-A.Johnson11-L.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 1(12:20 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:36 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (96-L.Stokes23-D.White).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(11:36 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 41 for 11 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(11:03 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 42 for 1 yard (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen. Team penalty on ISU Holding declined.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKL 23 for 35 yards.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 42(10:03 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKL 23 for 35 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(9:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 18 for 5 yards (19-C.Kelly92-K.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(9:42 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(9:34 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 18(8:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 18(8:45 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 15 for 15 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(8:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 31 for 16 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(7:30 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 35 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna38-L.Hummel).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(7:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 30 for 35 yards (12-G.Eisworth11-L.White).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(6:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 20 for 10 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(6:30 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 13 for 7 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 13(6:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 11 for 2 yards (4-A.Azunna13-T.Kyle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 11(5:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 82-O.Obialo.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 11(5:00 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 8 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(4:30 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 5 for 3 yards (38-L.Hummel13-T.Kyle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 5(4:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 28 for 24 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(3:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 49 for 21 yards (23-D.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(3:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 49 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 49(2:50 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 44 for 5 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 44(2:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 37 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(2:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 15 for 22 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(1:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 16 for -1 yard (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 16(0:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 16(0:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Holding 8 yards enforced at OKL 16. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(0:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 9 for -1 yard (8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 9(14:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 9(14:49 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 26 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on OKL Offside declined.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 52 yards from ISU 35. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 33 for 20 yards (38-L.Hummel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(14:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 35 for 2 yards (43-D.Davis). Penalty on ISU 43-D.Davis Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OKL 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:14 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 49 for -1 yard (58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 49(13:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 49(13:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 20 for 31 yards (19-K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(12:50 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 18 for 2 yards (9-W.McDonald56-L.Bankston).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 18(12:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 4 for 14 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(11:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 31 yards (22-J.Criddell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(11:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 39 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah). Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ISU 39.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(11:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 42 for 4 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 42(10:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 29 yards from OKL 42 to OKL 13 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(10:12 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at OKL 30 for 17 yards (1-I.Young).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(9:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 37 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 37(9:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 37 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 37(8:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 48 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-I.Young at OKL 26. 1-I.Young to OKL 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(7:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(7:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at ISU 50 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to ISU 40 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 50(7:40 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 35 yards from ISU 50 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(7:37 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to OKL 43 for 42 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(7:06 - 2nd) 89-D.Souhner complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 15 for 28 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(6:32 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 9 for 6 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 9(5:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 6 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 6(5:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 9-J.Scates False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 6. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 11(5:01 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 3 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(4:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(4:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 6 yards enforced at OKL 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 2(3:58 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(3:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on ISU Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 61 yards from ISU 20. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 50 for 31 yards (75-E.Ndoma-Ogar).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(3:47 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 46 for 4 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 46(3:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 46 for no gain (90-J.Bailey).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 46(2:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 28 for 18 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(2:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 20 for 8 yards. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - OKLA 43(1:47 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 42 for 1 yard (90-J.Bailey93-I.Lee).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 24 - OKLA 42(1:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 43 for -1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 25 - OKLA 43(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to ISU 37 for 6 yards (27-C.McDonald3-J.Bailey).
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - OKLA 37(0:03 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 27 for 27 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(14:51 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 11 yards (90-J.Ellison24-B.Asamoah).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(14:17 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 50 for 12 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(13:39 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 46 for 4 yards (6-T.Brown24-B.Asamoah).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 46(12:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 33 for 13 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(12:14 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to OKL 3 for 30 yards. Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OKL 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 38(11:43 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:36 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 22 for 1 yard (90-J.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 22(10:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 22(10:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 10 for 12 yards (23-D.White).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(10:16 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 14 for -4 yards (23-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 14(9:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 4 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown). Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - IOWAST 24(9:12 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 24 - IOWAST 24(9:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 15 for 9 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - IOWAST 15(8:22 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 6:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 15 for 10 yards (4-A.Azunna). Team penalty on ISU Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 56 yards from ISU 30. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 21 yards (38-L.Hummel).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(8:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 45 for 10 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(7:35 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 46 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 46(6:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to ISU 43 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance). Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 46. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 44(6:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 41 for -3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 41(5:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles pushed ob at ISU 46 for 13 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 46(5:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to ISU 37 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger runs ob at ISU 32 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 32(4:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 21 for 11 yards (1-I.Young12-G.Eisworth).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(3:49 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 17 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 17(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 16 for 1 yard (38-L.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 16(2:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 82-O.Obialo.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 16(2:07 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 25 for no gain. Team penalty on OKL Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 25. No Play.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(1:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 17 for -8 yards (20-A.Horne).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - OKLA 17(0:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard. Penalty on ISU 32-G.Vaughn Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKL 17. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(0:25 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 31 for -1 yard (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 31(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 45 for 14 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(14:28 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 45(14:19 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to ISU 47 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna34-O.Vance).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 47(13:58 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on ISU 12-G.Eisworth Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 47. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(13:48 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 34 for -2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 34(13:10 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 34(13:04 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - OKLA 34(12:54 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Fumble (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:48 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead95-I.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(12:08 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33(11:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(10:57 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 2 yards (38-B.Mead).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(10:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES. 90-J.Ellison to ISU 39 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(10:08 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 33 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose1-I.Young).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 33(9:39 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to ISU 19 for 14 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(9:02 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to ISU 3 for 16 yards (11-L.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(8:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu pushed ob at OKL 13 for 85 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:04 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 11 for 2 yards (23-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 11(7:30 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Pass interference 9 yards enforced at OKL 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IOWAST 2(7:30 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:26 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 29 for 4 yards (90-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(7:03 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(6:53 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 24(6:53 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 18 for -6 yards sacked at OKL 18 for no gain (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - OKLA 18(6:10 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 18 to ISU 45 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(6:02 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 46 for 1 yard (95-I.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 46(5:25 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 44 for 10 yards (23-D.White).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:53 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 8 for 36 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(4:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (8 plays, -15 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 35 for 35 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(3:58 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 40 for 5 yards (11-L.White).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 40(3:28 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 35 for -5 yards (12-G.Eisworth26-A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 35(2:40 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 41 for 6 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 41(1:52 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 49 for 8 yards (11-L.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(1:47 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 46 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 46(1:29 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 46(1:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to ISU 34 for 12 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo INTERCEPTED by 1-I.Young at ISU 34. 1-I.Young touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(1:02 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24(0:57 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 1 yard (40-J.Terry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 25(0:53 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (10-P.Fields).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(0:19 - 4th) kneels at ISU 29 for -1 yard.
