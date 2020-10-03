Drive Chart
|
|
|VATECH
|DUKE
Touchdown 11:51
98-P.Wilson punts 63 yards from DUK 20. 83-T.Robinson to VT 17 FUMBLES. 16-J.Stinson runs no gain for a touchdown.
4
plays
7
yds
00:35
pos
0
6
Touchdown 4:31
3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside declined.
6
plays
45
yds
02:43
pos
6
7
Touchdown 13:51
8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
24
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|16
|7
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|487
|410
|Total Plays
|74
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|324
|139
|Rush Attempts
|50
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|163
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|9-24
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|9-45.4
|Return Yards
|147
|39
|Punts - Returns
|2--18
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-150
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|163
|PASS YDS
|271
|324
|RUSH YDS
|139
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|9/24
|163
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|19
|207
|1
|60
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|15
|59
|0
|13
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|14
|43
|2
|14
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|10
|0
|10
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|7
|2
|85
|0
|56
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|3
|47
|0
|36
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|9
|3
|23
|1
|12
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
E. Fairs 14 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|8-1
|1.0
|0
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
T. Matheny 30 DB
|T. Matheny
|6-0
|0.0
|1
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|3-1
|2.0
|0
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|3-0
|3.0
|0
N. Thompson 12 DB
|N. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-2
|1.0
|0
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Jenkins 33 DB
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|21
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|42.2
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|3
|50.0
|83
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|-17.0
|-17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|22/38
|271
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|11
|86
|0
|27
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|15
|68
|2
|39
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|11
|-15
|0
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|4
|3
|84
|0
|41
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|8
|6
|51
|1
|17
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|4
|3
|36
|0
|13
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|4
|32
|0
|13
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|4
|2
|29
|0
|18
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|10-0
|1.0
|0
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|1
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|5-3
|0.0
|0
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-2
|0.5
|0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-1
|0.5
|0
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|9
|45.4
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|2
|19.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 25 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:37 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(14:00 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -6 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DUKE 23(13:33 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 41 yards from DUK 23 out of bounds at the VT 36.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:27 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:20 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 35 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 35(12:40 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 35(12:34 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 47 yards from VT 35. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 18 for no gain (0-J.Holston).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 13(12:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 13(12:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs ob at DUK 20 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 20(11:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 20(11:51 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 63 yards from DUK 20. 83-T.Robinson to VT 17 FUMBLES. 16-J.Stinson runs no gain for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 25 for 25 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(10:55 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 41 for 11 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(10:20 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for 13 yards (90-D.Carter9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(9:52 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(9:17 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to DUK 40 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 40(8:32 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 40(8:25 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from DUK 40 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:18 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the DUK 20.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs ob at DUK 33 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(7:42 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 46 for 13 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(7:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-T.Matheny at VT 35. 30-T.Matheny to DUK 33 for 32 yards (88-J.Marwede). Team penalty on VT Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at DUK 45.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(7:09 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 43 for 3 yards (93-B.Frye9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 43(6:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 43 for no gain (0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 43(5:43 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Penalty on DUK 43-R.Shelton Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(5:35 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 41 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph43-R.Shelton).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 41(5:02 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 12 for 29 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(4:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:26 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(4:12 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 34 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(3:50 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 36 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:32 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(3:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(2:47 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to VT 48 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 48(2:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to VT 45 for 3 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 45(1:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at VT 49 for -4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 49(1:24 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 48 yards from VT 49 to the VT 1 downed by 17-D.Johnson.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 1(1:15 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 1. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(1:10 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 19 for 3 yards (39-J.Lewis86-D.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:24 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Fairs.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:19 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 19 to the DUK 42 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(0:09 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 49 for 7 yards (44-D.Strong).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 49(14:40 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for -3 yards (5-J.Hewitt9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 48(14:10 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 28 yards from DUK 48 Downed at the VT 24.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(13:56 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 24(13:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 16 for -8 yards (90-D.Carter96-C.Rumph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - DUKE 16(13:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 16(13:00 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 51 yards from VT 16 to the DUK 33 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (14 plays, 71 yards, 7:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(12:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 44 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(12:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 40 for -4 yards (9-J.Reed96-N.Pollard). Penalty on DUK 88-J.Marwede Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at DUK 44. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 25 - VATECH 29(11:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 47 for 18 yards (44-D.Strong).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(11:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 46 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 46(10:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 46(10:53 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 34 yards from DUK 46 to VT 20 fair catch by 6-R.Blackshear.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner runs ob at VT 25 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 25(9:30 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 25 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 25(8:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles pushed ob at VT 37 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(8:20 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(8:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 41 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph39-J.Lewis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 42(6:48 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 34 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward35-D.Mausi).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 34(6:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 11 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(5:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 15 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 15(5:29 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 15(4:57 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 15 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 15(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to DUK 7 for 8 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - DUKE 7(4:23 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for -2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 9(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 4 for 5 yards (45-C.Hood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 4(3:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 4(3:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (38-A.Barno). 78-C.Holman to DUK 17 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - VATECH 17(2:42 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 15 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:02 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 27 yards from DUK 32 out of bounds at the VT 41.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(1:57 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 42 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 42(1:27 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje43-R.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 44(0:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for no gain (9-J.Woods). Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 49(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 48 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(0:30 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Lewis at DUK 41. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 41 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson. Penalty on VT 54-L.Smith Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 33(14:15 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 49 yards from VT 33 out of bounds at the DUK 18. Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at DUK 18.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles runs ob at DUK 45 for 22 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:44 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 44(13:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun. Team penalty on DUK Pass interference declined.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 44(13:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to VT 40 for 16 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(12:53 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to VT 41 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 41(12:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 41(12:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to VT 22 for 19 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Team penalty on DUK Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 41. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 21 - VATECH 49(12:01 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 10 for 41 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(11:34 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs ob at DUK 16 for 83 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(11:15 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 13 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters58-G.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 13(10:37 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for 4 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 9(10:17 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 3 for 6 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - DUKE 3(10:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 2 for 1 yard (9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 2(9:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(9:22 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 94 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 27 for 27 yards (22-C.Conner97-K.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(9:09 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 30(8:43 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 35(8:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 40 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:40 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 54 yards from DUK 40 to the VT 6 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 6(7:29 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 17 for 11 yards (0-M.Waters93-B.Frye).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(7:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 27 for 56 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(6:34 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 25 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 25(5:50 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 14 for 11 yards (58-G.Smith96-C.Rumph).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(5:05 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (6 plays, 39 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 15 for 12 yards (97-K.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(4:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 for 5 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 20(4:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(4:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 28 for 8 yards (4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun Facemasking 6 yards enforced at DUK 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 14(4:01 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for 9 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 23(3:25 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 56 yards from DUK 23. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 20 for -1 yard (16-J.Stinson57-J.Taylor).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:17 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 14 for -6 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 14(2:35 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at DUK 44 for 42 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(1:51 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 42(1:00 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 41 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 41(0:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 41(0:12 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 27 yards from DUK 41 to DUK 14 fair catch by 19-J.Bobo.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(0:07 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 7 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Penalty on VT 12-N.Thompson Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 19(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner runs ob at VT 45 for 36 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:40 - 4th) 21-M.Durant pushed ob at VT 18 for 27 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(14:15 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to VT 17 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 17(13:51 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on VT Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 35.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 19 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(12:50 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 48 for 3 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 48(12:27 - 4th) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at DUK 38 for 10 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(11:45 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 33 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 33(11:07 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 26 for 7 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(10:47 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 3 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 23(10:06 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:58 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(9:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 41 for 12 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(9:14 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to DUK 44 for 3 yards.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 44(8:51 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 17 for 39 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(8:21 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to VT 13 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 13(8:01 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 9 for 4 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 9(7:31 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 3 for 6 yards (30-T.Matheny).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - VATECH 3(7:12 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 1 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 1(6:47 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 49 for 42 yards (21-K.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(6:35 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 47 for -2 yards (93-B.Frye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 47(6:00 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 49 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph93-B.Frye).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 49(5:14 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 13 for 36 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(4:41 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 18 FUMBLES. 51-V.Dimukeje to DUK 20 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:35 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 19 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 19(4:10 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 19(4:06 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 15 for -4 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - VATECH 15(3:38 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 58 yards from DUK 15 to the VT 27 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- End of Game (14 plays, 54 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(3:27 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward51-V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 33(2:43 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:36 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(2:30 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(2:20 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 21 for -4 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 21(1:53 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 26 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 26(1:39 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 32 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 32(1:16 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 41 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(1:07 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 31 for -10 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - DUKE 31(1:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 43 for 12 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 43(0:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 43(0:48 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 45 for 12 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 34 for 11 yards (4-D.Hollifield12-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice spikes the ball at VT 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:25 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Dalmolin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Bowen-Sims.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:09 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims runs ob at VT 21 for 13 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(0:05 - 4th) 44-C.Ham 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
