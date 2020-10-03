Drive Chart
VATECH
DUKE

1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:51
98-P.Wilson punts 63 yards from DUK 20. 83-T.Robinson to VT 17 FUMBLES. 16-J.Stinson runs no gain for a touchdown.
4
plays
7
yds
00:35
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:37
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:31
3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside declined.
6
plays
45
yds
02:43
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:26
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 3:14
93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
71
yds
07:33
pos
10
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:34
4-D.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
02:39
pos
10
13
Point After TD 11:27
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 9:22
3-B.Burmeister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
16
yds
02:10
pos
16
14
Point After TD 9:17
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 5:05
3-B.Burmeister runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
94
yds
02:30
pos
23
14
Point After TD 4:59
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:51
8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
24
20
Point After TD 13:41
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 10:06
21-K.Herbert runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
03:35
pos
30
21
Point After TD 9:58
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 6:47
4-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
31
27
Point After TD 6:44
44-C.Ham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Point After TD 2:20
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Field Goal 0:05
44-C.Ham 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
54
yds
02:15
pos
38
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 20
Rushing 16 7
Passing 7 13
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 7-15 5-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 487 410
Total Plays 74 76
Avg Gain 6.6 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 324 139
Rush Attempts 50 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 3.8
Yards Passing 163 271
Comp. - Att. 9-24 22-39
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.8
Penalties - Yards 4-25 8-76
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.2 9-45.4
Return Yards 147 39
Punts - Returns 2--18 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-150 2-39
Int. - Returns 1-15 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 2-0 73141438
Duke 0-4 7071731
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 163 PASS YDS 271
324 RUSH YDS 139
487 TOTAL YDS 410
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Burmeister 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 163 1 1 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 163 1 1 100.0
B. Burmeister 9/24 163 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 207 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 207 1
K. Herbert 19 207 1 60
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 59 0
R. Blackshear 15 59 0 13
B. Burmeister 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 43 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 43 2
B. Burmeister 14 43 2 14
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Robinson 1 10 0 10
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Turner 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 85 0
T. Robinson 7 2 85 0 56
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
T. Turner 4 3 47 0 36
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
J. Mitchell 9 3 23 1 12
N. Gallo 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
N. Gallo 1 1 8 0 8
E. Fairs 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Fairs 1 0 0 0 0
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Blackshear 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
R. Ashby 8-1 1.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Conner 7-0 0.0 0
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Matheny 6-0 0.0 1
D. Strong 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Strong 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 4-0 0.0 0
A. Barno 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
A. Barno 3-1 2.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
E. Belmar 3-0 3.0 0
N. Thompson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
N. Pollard 2-2 1.0 0
J. Reed 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reed 1-1 0.0 0
K. Jenkins 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Johnson 1/1 21 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.2 3
O. Bradburn 6 42.2 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 50.0 83 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 50.0 83 0
K. Herbert 3 50.0 83 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
R. Blackshear 1 -1.0 0 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -17.0 -17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -17.0 0 0
T. Robinson 1 -17.0 -17 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 271 1 1 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 271 1 1 121.2
C. Brice 22/38 271 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 86 0
M. Durant 11 86 0 27
D. Jackson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 68 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 2
D. Jackson 15 68 2 39
C. Brice 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -15 0
C. Brice 11 -15 0 22
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Garner 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 84 0
J. Garner 4 3 84 0 41
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
N. Gray 8 6 51 1 17
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
M. Bowen-Sims 4 3 36 0 13
E. Pancol 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
E. Pancol 4 4 32 0 13
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 4 2 29 0 18
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Bobo 3 1 16 0 16
J. Marwede 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Marwede 1 1 12 0 12
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Calhoun 4 1 7 0 7
D. Jackson 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Jackson 2 1 4 0 4
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Dalmolin 1 0 0 0 0
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Harding Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Waters 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
M. Waters 10-0 1.0 0
J. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Lewis 6-1 0.0 1
J. Woods 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Woods 5-3 0.0 0
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Heyward 5-1 0.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 3-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
C. Rumph II 3-2 0.5 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 3-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 2-1 0.0 0
B. Frye 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Frye 2-2 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 2-0 0.0 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Shelton II 2-3 0.0 0
D. Carter 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Carter 2-1 0.5 0
C. Hood 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hood 2-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Thompson 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Smith III 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Smith III 1-1 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
D. Mausi 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Mausi 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ham 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Ham 1/1 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Wilson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 45.4 2
P. Wilson 9 45.4 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stinson 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 27 0
J. Stinson 2 19.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Calhoun 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 VATECH 36 0:53 3 -1 Punt
11:37 VATECH 25 3:12 6 35 Punt
7:09 VATECH 40 2:43 6 60 TD
1:15 VATECH 1 0:56 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 VATECH 24 0:56 3 -8 Punt
10:47 VATECH 20 7:33 14 71 FG
1:57 VATECH 41 1:27 5 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 0:45 3 8 Punt
11:27 DUKE 16 2:10 6 16 TD
7:29 VATECH 6 2:30 5 94 TD
3:17 VATECH 20 3:05 6 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 VATECH 30 3:35 7 70 TD
6:44 VATECH 49 2:03 4 31 Fumble
3:27 VATECH 27 1:07 4 73
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 25 1:27 3 -2 Punt
12:26 DUKE 18 0:35 4 2 TD
8:18 DUKE 20 0:57 4 5 INT
4:26 DUKE 25 3:02 8 26 Punt
0:09 DUKE 42 0:00 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 DUKE 33 1:56 5 13 Punt
3:14 DUKE 25 1:12 3 7 Punt
0:25 DUKE 41 0:00 1 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 DUKE 23 2:39 9 77 TD
9:17 DUKE 27 1:37 6 13 Punt
4:59 DUKE 15 1:34 4 8 Punt
0:07 DUKE 14 0:00 5 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 DUKE 25 3:14 9 75 TD
4:35 DUKE 20 0:57 3 -5 Punt
2:20 DUKE 25 2:15 14 54 Game

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 25 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 25
(14:37 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
Sack
3 & 6 - DUKE 29
(14:00 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -6 yards (8-E.Belmar).
Punt
4 & 12 - DUKE 23
(13:33 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 41 yards from DUK 23 out of bounds at the VT 36.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(13:27 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 36
(13:20 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 35 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
No Gain
3 & 11 - VATECH 35
(12:40 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 35
(12:34 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 47 yards from VT 35. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 18 for no gain (0-J.Holston).

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 18
(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - DUKE 13
(12:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - DUKE 13
(12:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs ob at DUK 20 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 20
(11:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
Punt
4 & 8 - DUKE 20
(11:51 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 63 yards from DUK 20. 83-T.Robinson to VT 17 FUMBLES. 16-J.Stinson runs no gain for a touchdown.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Interception (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:37 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 25 for 25 yards (45-C.Hood).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(11:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward43-R.Shelton).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 30
(10:55 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 41 for 11 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(10:20 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for 13 yards (90-D.Carter9-J.Woods).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 46
(9:52 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 46 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 46
(9:17 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to DUK 40 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 40
(8:32 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 40
(8:25 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from DUK 40 to DUK End Zone. touchback.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(8:18 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the DUK 20.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 20
(8:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs ob at DUK 33 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33
(7:42 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 46 for 13 yards (30-T.Matheny).
Int
1 & 10 - VATECH 46
(7:21 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-T.Matheny at VT 35. 30-T.Matheny to DUK 33 for 32 yards (88-J.Marwede). Team penalty on VT Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at DUK 45.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40
(7:09 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 43 for 3 yards (93-B.Frye9-J.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 43
(6:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 43 for no gain (0-M.Waters).
Penalty
3 & 7 - DUKE 43
(5:43 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Penalty on DUK 43-R.Shelton Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42
(5:35 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 41 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph43-R.Shelton).
+29 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 41
(5:02 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 12 for 29 yards (9-J.Woods).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 12
(4:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 12 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside declined.
PAT Good
(4:26 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:26 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(4:26 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 32
(4:12 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 34 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield38-A.Barno).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 34
(3:50 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 36 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(3:32 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41
(3:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(2:47 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to VT 48 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 48
(2:24 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to VT 45 for 3 yards (96-N.Pollard).
Sack
3 & 3 - VATECH 45
(1:57 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at VT 49 for -4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 49
(1:24 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 48 yards from VT 49 to the VT 1 downed by 17-D.Johnson.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 1
(1:15 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 1. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16
(1:10 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 19 for 3 yards (39-J.Lewis86-D.Jordan).
No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 19
(0:31 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 19
(0:24 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Fairs.
Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 19
(0:19 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 19 to the DUK 42 downed by 97-O.Shadley.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42
(0:09 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 49 for 7 yards (44-D.Strong).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 49
(14:40 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for -3 yards (5-J.Hewitt9-J.Reed).
Punt
4 & 4 - VATECH 48
(14:10 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 28 yards from DUK 48 Downed at the VT 24.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 24
(13:56 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
Sack
2 & 10 - DUKE 24
(13:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 16 for -8 yards (90-D.Carter96-C.Rumph).
No Gain
3 & 18 - DUKE 16
(13:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
Punt
4 & 18 - DUKE 16
(13:00 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 51 yards from VT 16 to the DUK 33 downed by 97-O.Shadley.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (14 plays, 71 yards, 7:33 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 33
(12:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 44 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(12:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 40 for -4 yards (9-J.Reed96-N.Pollard). Penalty on DUK 88-J.Marwede Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at DUK 44. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 25 - VATECH 29
(11:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 47 for 18 yards (44-D.Strong).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 47
(11:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 46 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 46
(10:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 46
(10:53 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 34 yards from DUK 46 to VT 20 fair catch by 6-R.Blackshear.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(10:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner runs ob at VT 25 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 25
(9:30 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 25 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 25
(8:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles pushed ob at VT 37 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37
(8:20 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49
(8:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 41 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(7:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph39-J.Lewis).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 42
(6:48 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 34 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward35-D.Mausi).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 34
(6:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 11 yards (90-D.Carter).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23
(5:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 15 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 15
(5:29 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 2 - DUKE 15
(4:57 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 15 for no gain.
+8 YD
4 & 2 - DUKE 15
(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to DUK 7 for 8 yards (39-J.Lewis).
-2 YD
1 & 7 - DUKE 7
(4:23 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for -2 yards (0-M.Waters).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 9
(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 4 for 5 yards (45-C.Hood).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 4
(3:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - DUKE 4
(3:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

VATECH Hokies  - Interception (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:14 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(3:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (38-A.Barno). 78-C.Holman to DUK 17 for no gain.
+15 YD
2 & 18 - VATECH 17
(2:42 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 15 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 3 - VATECH 32
(2:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 32
(2:02 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 27 yards from DUK 32 out of bounds at the VT 41.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Halftime (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(1:57 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 42 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton42-S.Heyward).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 42
(1:27 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje43-R.Shelton).
Penalty
3 & 7 - DUKE 44
(0:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 44 for no gain (9-J.Woods). Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 44. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 49
(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 48 for 3 yards (26-M.Carter).
Int
1 & 10 - DUKE 48
(0:30 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-J.Lewis at DUK 41. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 41 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 41
(0:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 34 for -7 yards (8-E.Belmar).

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 33
(14:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
No Gain
3 & 2 - DUKE 33
(14:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson. Penalty on VT 54-L.Smith Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 2 - DUKE 33
(14:15 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 49 yards from VT 33 out of bounds at the DUK 18. Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at DUK 18.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23
(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles runs ob at DUK 45 for 22 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45
(13:44 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for -1 yard (30-T.Matheny).
No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 44
(13:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun. Team penalty on DUK Pass interference declined.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 44
(13:12 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to VT 40 for 16 yards (12-N.Thompson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 40
(12:53 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to VT 41 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 41
(12:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 11 - VATECH 41
(12:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to VT 22 for 19 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Team penalty on DUK Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 41. No Play.
+41 YD
3 & 21 - VATECH 49
(12:01 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to VT 10 for 41 yards (44-D.Strong).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 10
(11:34 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(11:27 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert runs ob at DUK 16 for 83 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16
(11:15 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 13 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters58-G.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 13
(10:37 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 9 for 4 yards (0-M.Waters).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 9
(10:17 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 3 for 6 yards (30-J.Alexander).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - DUKE 3
(10:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 2 for 1 yard (9-J.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 2
(9:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 2
(9:22 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:17 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (5 plays, 94 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:17 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 27 for 27 yards (22-C.Conner97-K.Banks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27
(9:09 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt23-R.Ashby).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 30
(8:43 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 35
(8:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 40 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40
(7:53 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 40
(7:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 40
(7:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 40
(7:40 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 54 yards from DUK 40 to the VT 6 downed by 42-S.Heyward.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 6
(7:29 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 17 for 11 yards (0-M.Waters93-B.Frye).
+56 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 17
(7:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to DUK 27 for 56 yards (39-J.Lewis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27
(6:34 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 25 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 25
(5:50 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 14 for 11 yards (58-G.Smith96-C.Rumph).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 14
(5:05 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (6 plays, 39 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:59 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 15 for 12 yards (97-K.Banks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(4:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 20 for 5 yards (30-T.Matheny).
No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 20
(4:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
Penalty
3 & 5 - VATECH 20
(4:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 28 for 8 yards (4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun Facemasking 6 yards enforced at DUK 20. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 14
(4:01 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for 9 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
Punt
4 & 2 - VATECH 23
(3:25 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 56 yards from DUK 23. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 20 for -1 yard (16-J.Stinson57-J.Taylor).

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(3:17 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
Sack
2 & 10 - DUKE 20
(3:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 14 for -6 yards (0-M.Waters).
+42 YD
3 & 16 - DUKE 14
(2:35 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at DUK 44 for 42 yards (0-M.Waters).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44
(1:51 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 42 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 42
(1:00 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 41 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton9-J.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 41
(0:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 41
(0:12 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 27 yards from DUK 41 to DUK 14 fair catch by 19-J.Bobo.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 14
(0:07 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 7 yards (33-K.Jenkins). Penalty on VT 12-N.Thompson Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
+36 YD
1 & 5 - VATECH 19
(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner runs ob at VT 45 for 36 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45
(14:40 - 4th) 21-M.Durant pushed ob at VT 18 for 27 yards (12-N.Thompson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18
(14:15 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to VT 17 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 17
(13:51 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:41 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to VT End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on VT Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 35.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30
(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 49 for 19 yards (0-M.Waters).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49
(12:50 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to DUK 48 for 3 yards (9-J.Woods).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 48
(12:27 - 4th) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at DUK 38 for 10 yards (9-J.Woods).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38
(11:45 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 33 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 33
(11:07 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 26 for 7 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26
(10:47 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to DUK 23 for 3 yards (45-C.Hood).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 23
(10:06 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:06 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:58 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (38-A.Barno).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 29
(9:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 41 for 12 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41
(9:14 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to DUK 44 for 3 yards.
+39 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 44
(8:51 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 17 for 39 yards (44-D.Strong).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 17
(8:21 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to VT 13 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 13
(8:01 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 9 for 4 yards (30-T.Matheny).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 9
(7:31 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 3 for 6 yards (30-T.Matheny).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - VATECH 3
(7:12 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to VT 1 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 1
(6:47 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 49 for 42 yards (21-K.Walker).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49
(6:35 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 47 for -2 yards (93-B.Frye).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - DUKE 47
(6:00 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 49 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph93-B.Frye).
+36 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 49
(5:14 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to DUK 13 for 36 yards (30-J.Alexander).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 13
(4:41 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to DUK 18 FUMBLES. 51-V.Dimukeje to DUK 20 for no gain.

VATECH Hokies

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(4:35 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 19 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt).
No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 19
(4:10 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
Sack
3 & 11 - VATECH 19
(4:06 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 15 for -4 yards (96-N.Pollard).
Punt
4 & 15 - VATECH 15
(3:38 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 58 yards from DUK 15 to the VT 27 downed by 42-S.Heyward.

DUKE Blue Devils  - End of Game (14 plays, 54 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27
(3:27 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward51-V.Dimukeje).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 33
(2:43 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40
(2:36 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
+60 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40
(2:30 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(2:20 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 21 for -4 yards (8-E.Belmar).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - DUKE 21
(1:53 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 26 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 26
(1:39 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 32 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
4 & 3 - DUKE 32
(1:16 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 41 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(1:07 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 31 for -10 yards (38-A.Barno).
+12 YD
2 & 20 - DUKE 31
(1:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 43 for 12 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 43
(0:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
+12 YD
4 & 8 - DUKE 43
(0:48 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 45 for 12 yards (12-N.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 45
(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 45
(0:34 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims to VT 34 for 11 yards (4-D.Hollifield12-N.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 34
(0:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice spikes the ball at VT 34 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 34
(0:25 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Dalmolin.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 34
(0:17 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Bowen-Sims.
+13 YD
4 & 10 - DUKE 34
(0:09 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 18-M.Bowen-Sims. 18-M.Bowen-Sims runs ob at VT 21 for 13 yards.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - DUKE 21
(0:05 - 4th) 44-C.Ham 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
