Drive Chart
|
|
|ND
|GATECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
GATECH
2 Pass
7 Rush
16 YDS
2:00 POS
+10 YD
3RD & 12 GATECH 45
4:45
10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to ND 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
2ND & 12 GATECH 45
5:24
10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 GATECH 47
5:24
10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for -2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+4 YD
3RD & 1 GATECH 43
5:24
27-J.Mason to GT 47 for 4 yards (99-R.Mills91-A.Ogundeji).
No Gain
2ND & 1 GATECH 43
5:50
10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 43 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+4 YD
1ST & 5 GATECH 39
6:25
27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah99-R.Mills).
Penalty
1ST & 10 ND 34
6:45
Penalty on ND 41-K.Hinish Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
ND
0 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 ND 35
7:17
19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 35. 2-A.Brown to GT 34 for 4 yards (12-D.Brown).
ND
1 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
1:10 POS
No Gain
3RD & 10 ND 35
7:17
12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding declined.
No Gain
2ND & 10 ND 35
7:41
20-C.Flemister to ND 35 for no gain (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
Touchdown 15:00
23-K.Williams to GT 7 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 21-Z.Walton runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
17
yds
03:26
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:23
12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
91
yds
08:44
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|2
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|6
|0
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|209
|31
|Total Plays
|33
|15
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|2.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|25
|Rush Attempts
|19
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|99
|6
|Comp. - Att.
|12-13
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|1.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|1-71.0
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|6
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|31
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|12/14
|99
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|9
|54
|1
|19
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|4
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|4
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|3
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|4/6
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Coco 34 LS
|J. Coco
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 DB
|T. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|2
|35.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Vaipulu 60 OL
|P. Vaipulu
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - GATECH 45(4:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to ND 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 45(5:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(5:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for -2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 43(5:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 47 for 4 yards (99-R.Mills91-A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 43(5:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 43 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 39(6:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah99-R.Mills).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(6:45 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 41-K.Hinish Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 35(7:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 35. 2-A.Brown to GT 34 for 4 yards (12-D.Brown).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 35(7:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(7:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 35 for no gain (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(8:22 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(8:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 35 for 11 yards (22-K.Oliver).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(8:58 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 34 to ND 24 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 33(9:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 34 for 1 yard (57-J.Ademilola99-R.Mills).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(9:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah40-D.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to GT 28 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(10:52 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(10:52 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree pushed ob at GT 2 for 21 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 34(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 23 for 11 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 34(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 23 for 11 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 34 for 8 yards (31-K.Kennard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(14:00 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 43.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 30(14:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 43 for 13 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 20(14:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 30 for 10 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 20 for -5 yards (42-J.Domineck).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 25 for 20 yards (1-J.Thomas).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:42 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 13(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 7 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 21-Z.Walton runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 15(0:09 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to GT 13 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck).
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 30(0:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to GT 15 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(1:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at GT 45 for -4 yards. Penalty on GT 0-D.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play. (0-D.Brooks).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 43(2:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to GT 41 for 16 yards (44-Q.Jackson39-W.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 40(3:02 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 43 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson92-J.Griffin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(3:35 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 40 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 36(3:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 29 yards from GT 36 to ND 35 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 36(3:50 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 41(4:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 36 for -5 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(4:53 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 2 yards (9-D.Hayes).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 34(5:15 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 39 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(5:33 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 34 for 4 yards (40-D.White33-S.Simon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:53 - 1st) Team penalty on ND Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:16 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 25 for no gain (9-D.Hayes).
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to GT 25 fair catch by.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (16 plays, 81 yards, 8:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 8(6:23 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(6:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 8 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 15(7:32 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 10 for 5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 18(8:15 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to GT 15 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin89-A.Owens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(8:51 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to GT 18 for 6 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(9:22 - 1st) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at GT 24 for 19 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 47(9:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 43 for 4 yards (94-M.Lockhart6-D.Curry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 42(10:36 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 89-B.Wright. 89-B.Wright to GT 47 for 11 yards (44-Q.Jackson25-C.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(11:13 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 42 for -3 yards (35-J.Ivey).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 35(11:42 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 45 for 10 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 29(12:22 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 6 yards (8-T.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ND 24(12:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 29 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(13:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to GT 47 for 19 yards. Team penalty on ND Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 34. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 27(13:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 34 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 22(14:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 27 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry25-C.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(14:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 22 for 3 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 19 for 19 yards (4-J.Graham39-W.Walker).
