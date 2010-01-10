Drive Chart
ND
GATECH

Preview not available

Preview not available
GATECH
2 Pass
7 Rush
16 YDS
2:00 POS
+10 YD
3RD & 12 GATECH 45
4:45
10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to ND 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
2ND & 12 GATECH 45
5:24
10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 GATECH 47
5:24
10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for -2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+4 YD
3RD & 1 GATECH 43
5:24
27-J.Mason to GT 47 for 4 yards (99-R.Mills91-A.Ogundeji).
No Gain
2ND & 1 GATECH 43
5:50
10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 43 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+4 YD
1ST & 5 GATECH 39
6:25
27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah99-R.Mills).
Penalty
1ST & 10 ND 34
6:45
Penalty on ND 41-K.Hinish Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
ND
0 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 ND 35
7:17
19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 35. 2-A.Brown to GT 34 for 4 yards (12-D.Brown).
ND
1 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
1:10 POS
No Gain
3RD & 10 ND 35
7:17
12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding declined.
No Gain
2ND & 10 ND 35
7:41
20-C.Flemister to ND 35 for no gain (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 10:47
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
7
Point After TD 10:47
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 10:52
23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
03:50
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:42
87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 15:00
23-K.Williams to GT 7 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 21-Z.Walton runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
17
yds
03:26
pos
7
12
Touchdown 15:00
23-K.Williams to GT 7 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 21-Z.Walton runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
17
yds
03:26
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:16
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:23
12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
91
yds
08:44
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 2
Rushing 5 2
Passing 6 0
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 6-7 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 209 31
Total Plays 33 15
Avg Gain 6.3 2.1
Net Yards Rushing 110 25
Rush Attempts 19 9
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 2.8
Yards Passing 99 6
Comp. - Att. 12-13 4-6
Yards Per Pass 6.8 1.0
Penalties - Yards 3-20 2-30
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-0.0 1-71.0
Return Yards 0 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Notre Dame 5-0 71--14
Georgia Tech 2-4 07--13
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 99 PASS YDS 6
110 RUSH YDS 25
209 TOTAL YDS 31
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 99 1 0 168.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 1026 6 1 143.5
I. Book 12/14 99 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 524 5
K. Williams 9 54 1 19
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 217 2
C. Tyree 2 24 0 21
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 166 5
I. Book 4 22 0 10
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 177 2
C. Flemister 4 10 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Davis 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
A. Davis 4 4 29 0 16
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 171 0
J. McKinley 3 3 28 0 15
M. Mayer 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 2
M. Mayer 2 2 12 0 7
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
B. Wright 1 1 11 0 11
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 115 0
T. Tremble 1 1 11 0 11
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Wilkins Jr. 1 1 8 1 8
B. Skowronek 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 135 2
B. Skowronek 1 0 0 0 0
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 156 0
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 5-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. White 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mills 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Mills 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 0-1 0.0 0
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Simon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/8 21/21
J. Doerer 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Bramblett 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
C. Tyree 2 19.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 6 0 0 75.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1196 8 10 126.6
J. Sims 4/6 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 308 2
J. Gibbs 6 17 0 5
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 82 1
J. Mason 2 8 0 4
J. Sims 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 275 4
J. Sims 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 226 2
J. Camp 1 1 10 0 10
J. Coco 34 LS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Coco 1 1 3 0 3
D. Leonard 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Leonard 1 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 2
M. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
J. Mason 1 1 -2 0 -2
J. Gibbs 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 206 3
J. Gibbs 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Domineck 3-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Curry 2-1 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Z. Walton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ivey 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ivey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Oliver 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lockhart 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lockhart 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kennard 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kennard 1-0 0.0 0
W. Walker 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Walker 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
D. Brooks 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Owens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Kelley 87 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/4 3/4
J. Kelley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
P. Harvin III 2 35.5 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Vaipulu 60 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
P. Vaipulu 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Brown 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 19 8:44 16 81 TD
3:35 ND 35 3:26 6 54
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 ND 25 3:55 7 78 TD
8:27 ND 24 1:10 4 11 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:16 GATECH 25 2:34 7 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 0:00 0 0
10:47 GATECH 25 1:49 3 9 Punt
6:45 GATECH 34 2:00 6 21 Downs
7:07 0:00 0 0

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 45
(4:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to ND 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
2 & 12 - GATECH 45
(5:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47
(5:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for -2 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 43
(5:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 47 for 4 yards (99-R.Mills91-A.Ogundeji).
No Gain
2 & 1 - GATECH 43
(5:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 43 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - GATECH 39
(6:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah99-R.Mills).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 34
(6:45 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 41-K.Hinish Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.

GATECH Yellow Jackets

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 35
(7:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 35. 2-A.Brown to GT 34 for 4 yards (12-D.Brown).

ND Fighting Irish  - Downs (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 10 - ND 35
(7:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 35
(7:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 35 for no gain (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 35
(8:22 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24
(8:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 35 for 11 yards (22-K.Oliver).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - GATECH 34
(8:58 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 34 to ND 24 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 33
(9:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 34 for 1 yard (57-J.Ademilola99-R.Mills).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 28
(9:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah40-D.White).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(10:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to GT 28 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
Kickoff
(10:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ND 2
(10:52 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23
(10:52 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree pushed ob at GT 2 for 21 yards (16-M.Sims).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - ND 34
(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 23 for 11 yards (16-M.Sims).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - ND 34
(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 23 for 11 yards (16-M.Sims).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42
(12:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 34 for 8 yards (31-K.Kennard).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 43
(14:00 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 43.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - ND 30
(14:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 43 for 13 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+10 YD
2 & 15 - ND 20
(14:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 30 for 10 yards.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(14:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 20 for -5 yards (42-J.Domineck).

GATECH Yellow Jackets

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:42 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 25 for 20 yards (1-J.Thomas).

GATECH Yellow Jackets

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:42 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley extra point is good.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 13
(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to GT 7 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 21-Z.Walton runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 15
(0:09 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to GT 13 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck).

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
+15 YD
2 & 10 - ND 30
(0:09 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to GT 15 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 30
(0:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 41
(1:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at GT 45 for -4 yards. Penalty on GT 0-D.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play. (0-D.Brooks).
+16 YD
3 & 2 - ND 43
(2:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to GT 41 for 16 yards (44-Q.Jackson39-W.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 40
(3:02 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 43 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson92-J.Griffin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35
(3:35 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 40 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).

GATECH Yellow Jackets  - Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - GATECH 36
(3:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 29 yards from GT 36 to ND 35 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
No Gain
3 & 13 - GATECH 36
(3:50 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
-5 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 41
(4:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 36 for -5 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39
(4:53 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 41 for 2 yards (9-D.Hayes).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 34
(5:15 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 39 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30
(5:33 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 34 for 4 yards (40-D.White33-S.Simon).
Penalty
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(5:53 - 1st) Team penalty on ND Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:16 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 25 for no gain (9-D.Hayes).
Kickoff
(6:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to GT 25 fair catch by.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (16 plays, 81 yards, 8:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ND 8
(6:23 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10
(6:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 8 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - ND 15
(7:32 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 10 for 5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ND 18
(8:15 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to GT 15 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin89-A.Owens).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24
(8:51 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to GT 18 for 6 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43
(9:22 - 1st) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at GT 24 for 19 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - ND 47
(9:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to GT 43 for 4 yards (94-M.Lockhart6-D.Curry).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - ND 42
(10:36 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 89-B.Wright. 89-B.Wright to GT 47 for 11 yards (44-Q.Jackson25-C.Thomas).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45
(11:13 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 42 for -3 yards (35-J.Ivey).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - ND 35
(11:42 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 45 for 10 yards (3-T.Swilling).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - ND 29
(12:22 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 6 yards (8-T.Oliver).
+5 YD
1 & 20 - ND 24
(12:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 29 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 34
(13:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to GT 47 for 19 yards. Team penalty on ND Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 34. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - ND 27
(13:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 34 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ND 22
(14:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 27 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19
(14:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 22 for 3 yards (1-J.Thomas).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 19 for 19 yards (4-J.Graham39-W.Walker).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores