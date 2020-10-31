Drive Chart
|TCU
|BAYLOR
TCU
1 Pass
15 Rush
25 YDS
3:00 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:12
39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:19
15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
No Gain
2ND & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:26
15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 17
10:08
24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
3RD & 5 BAYLOR 24
10:43
24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
2ND & 12 BAYLOR 31
11:09
15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 29
11:43
15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 41
12:12
15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).
TCU
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:02 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 TCU 41
12:18
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 BAYLOR 39
12:49
20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
Touchdown 4:45
15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
00:58
pos
20
0
Touchdown 8:12
43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
00:54
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|1
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|6
|0
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|181
|21
|Total Plays
|26
|20
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|1.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|9
|Rush Attempts
|15
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|110
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|3-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|70
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-70
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|110
|PASS YDS
|12
|71
|RUSH YDS
|9
|181
|TOTAL YDS
|21
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|8/11
|110
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|8
|22
|1
|11
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|3
|-2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|3
|3
|64
|0
|37
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|4
|4
|41
|1
|17
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|33
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|47.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|23.3
|67
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|3/10
|12
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|-7
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 34 LB
|A. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|47.7
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|3
|28.3
|35
|0
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TCU 16(9:12 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 16(9:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 16(9:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(10:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 24(10:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 31(11:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(11:43 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(12:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(12:18 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(12:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(13:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(13:12 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 32 yards.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 30(13:28 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(14:04 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to BAY 30 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(14:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TCU 8(14:17 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 8 Downed at the BAY 48.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TCU 17(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -9 yards (2-K.Stewart).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TCU 35(0:30 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 35 to BAY 16 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TCU 42(1:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 35 for -7 yards (64-R.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 42(1:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(2:12 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Logan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 32(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 43 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(3:08 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(3:18 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 30. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 31 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(3:24 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 31(3:58 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 30 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(4:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 31 for 5 yards (20-L.Van Zandt7-T.Moehrig).
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 18 yards (28-N.Bradford).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good. Team penalty on BAY Offside 0 yards enforced at BAY 3. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 13(4:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:58 - 1st) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 27 for 8 yards (22-J.Woods). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BAY 27.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 45(5:10 - 1st) 21-D.Foster to BAY 35 for 10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(5:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Daniels. Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 50. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(5:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 50 for 10 yards (4-C.Morgan52-M.Jones).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TCU 40. 20-L.Van Zandt runs ob at TCU 40 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 49(6:26 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(6:55 - 1st) to TCU 49 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 49 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 40(7:23 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 34 for -6 yards. Penalty on TCU 95-T.Cooper Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play. (95-T.Cooper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(7:45 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 40 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters95-T.Cooper).
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 35 for 35 yards (28-N.Bradford).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 14(8:12 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(8:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 14 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(8:55 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(9:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 12 for 10 yards (18-B.Wilson).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TCU 3(9:13 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 40(9:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs ob at BAY 3 for 37 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(9:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at BAY 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Logan).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(10:07 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 41 for 17 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(10:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 42 for 15 yards (12-K.Barnes).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:47 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 25. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain (42-J.McVea).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 14(11:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 27-J.Lovett. 27-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 24 - BAYLOR 11(11:41 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 14 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 11 for -4 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:38 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 25 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 30(12:48 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 30 to BAY 25 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TCU 25(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TCU 30 for 5 yards (93-V.Obi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TCU 30(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 35(14:20 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for -5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(14:52 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 35 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 30 for 30 yards.
