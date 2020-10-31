Drive Chart
TCU
BAYLOR

TCU
1 Pass
15 Rush
25 YDS
3:00 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:12
39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:19
15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
No Gain
2ND & 9 BAYLOR 16
9:26
15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 17
10:08
24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
3RD & 5 BAYLOR 24
10:43
24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
2ND & 12 BAYLOR 31
11:09
15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 29
11:43
15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 41
12:12
15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).
TCU
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:02 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 TCU 41
12:18
5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 BAYLOR 39
12:49
20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:12
39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
25
yds
03:00
pos
30
0
Point After TD 13:20
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 13:28
6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
33
yds
00:50
pos
26
0
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:36
39-G.Kell extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 4:45
15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
00:58
pos
20
0
Point After TD 7:54
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:12
43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
00:54
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:06
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:13
24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:33
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 1
Rushing 4 0
Passing 6 0
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 1-4 0-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 181 21
Total Plays 26 20
Avg Gain 7.0 1.1
Net Yards Rushing 71 9
Rush Attempts 15 10
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 0.9
Yards Passing 110 12
Comp. - Att. 8-11 3-10
Yards Per Pass 8.6 0.3
Penalties - Yards 2-20 5-44
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-47.0 3-47.7
Return Yards 70 0
Punts - Returns 3-70 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
TCU 1-3 2010--30
Baylor 1-2 00--0
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 110 PASS YDS 12
71 RUSH YDS 9
181 TOTAL YDS 21
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 110 1 0 186.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 902 4 1 145.2
M. Duggan 8/11 110 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Evans 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
Z. Evans 1 30 1 30
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 111 2
D. Barlow 8 22 1 11
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 55 1
D. Foster 2 18 0 10
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
T. Barber 1 3 0 3
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 150 3
M. Duggan 3 -2 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Johnston 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 160 1
Q. Johnston 3 3 64 0 37
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 206 1
T. Barber 4 4 41 1 17
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
D. Foster 1 1 5 0 5
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
D. Barlow 1 0 0 0 0
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 1
P. Wells 1 0 0 0 0
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
E. Demercado 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Winters 3-0 0.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 1-2 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-1 0.0 0
K. Stewart 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Stewart 1-0 1.0 0
L. Van Zandt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Van Zandt 1-0 0.0 1
G. Ellis III 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Ellis III 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Wallow 1-2 0.0 0
A. Washington 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
D. Horton 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bradford 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bradford 1-0 0.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
4/7 11/11
G. Kell 1/1 33 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
J. Sandy 2 47.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
S. Williams 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 67 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 67 1
D. Davis 3 23.3 67 1
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 12 0 1 20.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 627 6 2 131.2
C. Brewer 3/10 12 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
C. Williams 4 13 0 7
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 55 1
T. Ebner 2 4 0 3
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 122 1
J. Lovett 1 3 0 3
C. Brewer 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 31 0
C. Brewer 2 -7 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 1
J. Lovett 1 1 11 0 11
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 1
J. Fleeks 2 1 5 0 5
R. Sneed 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 1
R. Sneed 2 0 0 0 0
Y. Terry 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Y. Terry 1 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Atkinson 1 0 0 0 0
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 1
B. Sims 1 0 0 0 0
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 1
T. Ebner 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Woods 4-0 0.0 0
D. Doyle 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Doyle 2-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
A. Logan 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Logan 2-0 0.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McVea 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 1-0 0.0 0
V. Obi 93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Obi 1-0 0.0 0
R. Miller 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
M. Milton 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Milton 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
J. Pitre 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitre 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
I. Power 3 47.7 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ebner 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 2
T. Ebner 3 28.3 35 0
T. Thornton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Thornton 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 30 2:12 4 0 Punt
10:39 TCU 27 1:33 5 73 TD
7:54 0:00 0 0 TD
5:34 TCU 40 0:58 5 60 TD
3:08 TCU 31 2:38 5 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 BAYLOR 48 0:50 3 48 TD
12:12 BAYLOR 41 3:00 7 25 FG
12:12 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 BAYLOR 25 1:51 4 0 Punt
9:06 BAYLOR 12 0:54 3 2 TD
7:54 BAYLOR 35 2:04 5 5 INT
4:36 BAYLOR 26 1:18 3 4 Punt
0:21 BAYLOR 16 0:07 2 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 BAYLOR 32 1:02 4 9 Downs

TCU Horned Frogs  - FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:12 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Demercado.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 16
(9:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17
(10:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 16 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to BAY 17 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 31
(11:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 24 for 7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29
(11:43 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 31 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(12:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to BAY 29 for 12 yards (37-M.Milton).

BAYLOR Bears  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 41
(12:18 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 39
(12:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 41 for 2 yards (98-D.Horton).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(13:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 7 yards (30-G.Wallow7-T.Moehrig).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32
(13:12 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
Kickoff
(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 32 yards.

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:20 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
+30 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 30
(13:28 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33
(14:04 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to BAY 30 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 48
(14:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 48. No Play.

TCU Horned Frogs

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 8
(14:17 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 8 Downed at the BAY 48.
Sack
3 & 9 - TCU 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -9 yards (2-K.Stewart).

BAYLOR Bears

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 16
(0:14 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to BAY 17 for 1 yard (93-G.Ellis32-O.Mathis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16
(0:21 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 35
(0:30 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 35 to BAY 16 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
Sack
3 & 11 - TCU 42
(1:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 35 for -7 yards (64-R.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TCU 42
(1:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43
(2:12 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 42 for -1 yard (34-A.Logan).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 32
(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 43 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31
(3:08 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 32 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 30
(3:18 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 30. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 31 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 30
(3:24 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 31
(3:58 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 30 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper30-G.Wallow).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26
(4:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 31 for 5 yards (20-L.Van Zandt7-T.Moehrig).
Kickoff
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 18 yards (28-N.Bradford).

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is no good.
Penalty
(4:36 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good. Team penalty on BAY Offside 0 yards enforced at BAY 3. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13
(4:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(4:58 - 1st) 21-D.Foster pushed ob at BAY 27 for 8 yards (22-J.Woods). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BAY 27.
+10 YD
1 & 5 - TCU 45
(5:10 - 1st) 21-D.Foster to BAY 35 for 10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 50
(5:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Daniels. Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 50. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(5:34 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 50 for 10 yards (4-C.Morgan52-M.Jones).

BAYLOR Bears  - Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46
(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TCU 40. 20-L.Van Zandt runs ob at TCU 40 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 46
(5:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 49
(6:26 - 1st) 41-T.Ebner to TCU 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(6:55 - 1st) to TCU 49 FUMBLES. 5-C.Brewer to TCU 49 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 40
(7:23 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 34 for -6 yards. Penalty on TCU 95-T.Cooper Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play. (95-T.Cooper).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(7:45 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 40 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters95-T.Cooper).
Kickoff
(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 41-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 35 for 35 yards (28-N.Bradford).

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:54 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears  - TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 14
(8:12 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 53 yards from BAY 14. 12-D.Davis runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(8:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 14 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(8:55 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(9:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
Kickoff
(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 12 for 10 yards (18-B.Wilson).

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:06 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - TCU 3
(9:13 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+37 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 40
(9:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs ob at BAY 3 for 37 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(9:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at BAY 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Logan).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42
(10:07 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to BAY 41 for 17 yards (12-K.Barnes).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27
(10:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 42 for 15 yards (12-K.Barnes).

BAYLOR Bears  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(10:47 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 25. 12-D.Davis to TCU 27 for no gain (42-J.McVea).
+11 YD
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 14
(11:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 27-J.Lovett. 27-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+3 YD
2 & 24 - BAYLOR 11
(11:41 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 14 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
-4 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15
(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 41-T.Ebner. 41-T.Ebner to BAY 11 for -4 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(12:38 - 1st) 27-J.Lovett to BAY 25 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 30
(12:48 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 30 to BAY 25 fair catch by 41-T.Ebner.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - TCU 25
(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 21-D.Foster. 21-D.Foster to TCU 30 for 5 yards (93-V.Obi).
Penalty
3 & 10 - TCU 30
(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 35
(14:20 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for -5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30
(14:52 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 35 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 30 for 30 yards.
