Barkley sets Penn State TD record in 56-44 win over Nebraska
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Still a junior, Penn State's Saquon Barkley wasn't included Saturday in the Senior Day festivities even though it might've been his final game in Happy Valley, too.
If Penn State's 56-44 victory over Nebraska was indeed it for Barkley - who'll be coveted by the NFL should he decide to forego his senior season - the Heisman Trophy candidate put on a memorable performance.
Barkley broke Penn State's career touchdown record with three scores and had 208 of 224 total yards in the first half to lead the No. 13 Nittany Lions to their 18th win in 21 games. Barkley passed Lydell Mitchell for the record with his 39th touchdown.
Trace McSorley ran for a touchdown and threw for 325 yards on 24-of-36 passing with three touchdown passes for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). Mike Gesicki caught two scoring passes and became Penn State's career touchdowns leader by a tight end with 13, and DeAndre Thompkins also had a touchdown catch in the highest-scoring game in Beaver Stadium history.
Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens added a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Bowers to help the Nittany Lions go unbeaten at Beaver Stadium for the second straight season. Penn State's 609 yards of offense were the most by a Nittany Lion team since it put 661 on Rutgers in 1995.
''The first half was probably the best half of football we've played,'' McSorley said.
Nebraska's Tanner Lee returned from concussion protocol to complete 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns.
Morgan Stanley Jr. caught seven passes for 185 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska (4-7, 3-5). De'Mornay Pierson-El and Jack Stoll added touchdown catches for the Cornhuskers, who outscored Penn State 34-14 in the second half after trailing 42-10 at halftime.
''We just got off to a horrible start in the game and Penn State was real good,'' Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. ''(Barkley) made a big run early that set us off in a bad way. It got out of hand like that right off the bat.''
Devine Ozigbo and MIkale Wilbon ran for touchdowns and Drew Brown added a 23-yard field goal for the Cornhuskers. They will miss out on a bowl game for the first time since the 2007 season.
It didn't take Barkley long to snap out of a recent rushing funk. The Heisman Trophy candidate broke his streak of three games with 63 rushing yards or less when he galloped 65 yards down the sideline on his first carry.
Barkley gave Penn State the lead for good with a 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter to make it 14-10 and passed Mitchell on an 8-yard run up the middle in the second.
Nebraska took advantage of two short fields to pull ahead 10-7 early.
The Cornhuskers recovered a punt that hit a Penn State player and Brown made a short field goal eight plays later. A shanked Blake Gillikin punt gave the Cornhuskers the ball in Penn State territory again and Ozigbo capped a short drive with a 1-yard scoring run that gave Nebraska a 10-7 lead with 6:17 to play in the first.
Nebraska managed just seven yards of offense the rest of the half and went 3-and-out six times, with five in a row to end the half.
But Lee had plenty left and led five touchdown drives on the Cornhuskers' final seven possessions.
''The second half, obviously it leaves a bad taste in your mouth, offense and defense,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We didn't play up to our standard at the end.''
BETTER THAN LYDELL?
Barkley passed a man who has always been regarded as one of, if not, the best player to wear a Nittany Lion uniform.
Former coach Joe Paterno used to refer to Mitchell, who was an All-American in 1971, finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting that season and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, as the best player he ever coached.
Franklin could likely say the same about Barkley who's put highlight after highlight on tape in his three seasons. Franklin gave Barkley his opinion before the season about what he should do next but wouldn't reveal that to reporters after the game.
''If I think they should leave early now, then I tell them that,'' Franklin said. ''If IBM came to our computer engineering department and offered a junior a $12 million contract, they'd be gone.''
Barkley remained mum on his future afterward.
''To be honest, I'm not really thinking about the future right now,'' he said.
WIDEOUT DUO SHINES
Until this season, Nebraska never had two receivers reach the 800-yard mark. Stanley and Spielman have ended that drought and should give the Cornhuskers hope that the offense has playmakers on the outside moving forward.
Spielman bounced back from an apparent early shoulder injury to finish with six catches for 96 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The loss knocked the Cornhuskers out of bowl contention and speculation about head coach Mike Riley's job security will likely ramp up in the coming days. Nebraska has lost five of six and allowed a combined 235 points in those defeats.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions got a confidence boost for what had become a one-dimensional offense lately and delivered a big blow in the series. Their 56 points are the most a Penn State team has put on a Nebraska squad ever, surpassing a 40-7 win in 2002.
UP NEXT
Nebraska hosts Iowa on Saturday.
Penn State travels to Maryland on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|32
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|16
|18
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|445
|605
|Total Plays
|67
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|263
|Rush Attempts
|26
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Passing
|378
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-21
|2-4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-89
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.4
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|107
|91
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-104
|5-84
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|8/8
|Extra Points
|5/5
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|378
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|605
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lee 13 QB
|T. Lee
|26/41
|399
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilbon 21 RB
|M. Wilbon
|10
|53
|2
|24
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|7
|12
|1
|5
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Lee 13 QB
|T. Lee
|6
|-16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|7
|185
|1
|51
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|6
|96
|0
|31
|
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
|D. Pierson-El
|4
|54
|1
|22
|
T. Hoppes 88 TE
|T. Hoppes
|6
|43
|0
|16
|
M. Wilbon 21 RB
|M. Wilbon
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
C. Ketter 89 TE
|C. Ketter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Newby 3 LB
|M. Newby
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weber 49 LB
|C. Weber
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 DB
|L. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ki. Williams 26 DB
|Ki. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 DB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 34 K
|D. Brown
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 35 P
|C. Lightbourn
|8
|42.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|3
|27.0
|31
|0
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
|D. Pierson-El
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|24/36
|325
|3
|0
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|2/3
|21
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
|S. Barkley
|17
|158
|3
|65
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|9
|46
|1
|10
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|5
|31
|0
|20
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|4
|28
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|5
|105
|0
|43
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
|S. Barkley
|6
|66
|0
|24
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
|M. Gesicki
|4
|47
|2
|17
|
D. Hamilton 5 WR
|D. Hamilton
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
S. Blacknall 13 WR
|S. Blacknall
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
T. Pancoast 89 TE
|T. Pancoast
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Smith 47 LB
|B. Smith
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cabinda 40 LB
|J. Cabinda
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Apke 28 S
|T. Apke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 1 CB
|C. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 CB
|L. Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 33 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Allen 2 S
|Ma. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jordan 42 DT
|E. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chavis 56 DT
|T. Chavis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 23 S
|A. Monroe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Davis 95 K
|T. Davis
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|39.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|2
|27.5
|34
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN