Drive Chart
NEB
PSU

No Text

Barkley sets Penn State TD record in 56-44 win over Nebraska

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Still a junior, Penn State's Saquon Barkley wasn't included Saturday in the Senior Day festivities even though it might've been his final game in Happy Valley, too.

If Penn State's 56-44 victory over Nebraska was indeed it for Barkley - who'll be coveted by the NFL should he decide to forego his senior season - the Heisman Trophy candidate put on a memorable performance.

Barkley broke Penn State's career touchdown record with three scores and had 208 of 224 total yards in the first half to lead the No. 13 Nittany Lions to their 18th win in 21 games. Barkley passed Lydell Mitchell for the record with his 39th touchdown.

Trace McSorley ran for a touchdown and threw for 325 yards on 24-of-36 passing with three touchdown passes for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). Mike Gesicki caught two scoring passes and became Penn State's career touchdowns leader by a tight end with 13, and DeAndre Thompkins also had a touchdown catch in the highest-scoring game in Beaver Stadium history.

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens added a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Bowers to help the Nittany Lions go unbeaten at Beaver Stadium for the second straight season. Penn State's 609 yards of offense were the most by a Nittany Lion team since it put 661 on Rutgers in 1995.

''The first half was probably the best half of football we've played,'' McSorley said.

Nebraska's Tanner Lee returned from concussion protocol to complete 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns.

Morgan Stanley Jr. caught seven passes for 185 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska (4-7, 3-5). De'Mornay Pierson-El and Jack Stoll added touchdown catches for the Cornhuskers, who outscored Penn State 34-14 in the second half after trailing 42-10 at halftime.

''We just got off to a horrible start in the game and Penn State was real good,'' Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. ''(Barkley) made a big run early that set us off in a bad way. It got out of hand like that right off the bat.''

Devine Ozigbo and MIkale Wilbon ran for touchdowns and Drew Brown added a 23-yard field goal for the Cornhuskers. They will miss out on a bowl game for the first time since the 2007 season.

It didn't take Barkley long to snap out of a recent rushing funk. The Heisman Trophy candidate broke his streak of three games with 63 rushing yards or less when he galloped 65 yards down the sideline on his first carry.

Barkley gave Penn State the lead for good with a 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter to make it 14-10 and passed Mitchell on an 8-yard run up the middle in the second.

Nebraska took advantage of two short fields to pull ahead 10-7 early.

The Cornhuskers recovered a punt that hit a Penn State player and Brown made a short field goal eight plays later. A shanked Blake Gillikin punt gave the Cornhuskers the ball in Penn State territory again and Ozigbo capped a short drive with a 1-yard scoring run that gave Nebraska a 10-7 lead with 6:17 to play in the first.

Nebraska managed just seven yards of offense the rest of the half and went 3-and-out six times, with five in a row to end the half.

But Lee had plenty left and led five touchdown drives on the Cornhuskers' final seven possessions.

''The second half, obviously it leaves a bad taste in your mouth, offense and defense,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We didn't play up to our standard at the end.''

BETTER THAN LYDELL?

Barkley passed a man who has always been regarded as one of, if not, the best player to wear a Nittany Lion uniform.

Former coach Joe Paterno used to refer to Mitchell, who was an All-American in 1971, finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting that season and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, as the best player he ever coached.

Franklin could likely say the same about Barkley who's put highlight after highlight on tape in his three seasons. Franklin gave Barkley his opinion before the season about what he should do next but wouldn't reveal that to reporters after the game.

''If I think they should leave early now, then I tell them that,'' Franklin said. ''If IBM came to our computer engineering department and offered a junior a $12 million contract, they'd be gone.''

Barkley remained mum on his future afterward.

''To be honest, I'm not really thinking about the future right now,'' he said.

WIDEOUT DUO SHINES

Until this season, Nebraska never had two receivers reach the 800-yard mark. Stanley and Spielman have ended that drought and should give the Cornhuskers hope that the offense has playmakers on the outside moving forward.

Spielman bounced back from an apparent early shoulder injury to finish with six catches for 96 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The loss knocked the Cornhuskers out of bowl contention and speculation about head coach Mike Riley's job security will likely ramp up in the coming days. Nebraska has lost five of six and allowed a combined 235 points in those defeats.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions got a confidence boost for what had become a one-dimensional offense lately and delivered a big blow in the series. Their 56 points are the most a Penn State team has put on a Nebraska squad ever, surpassing a 40-7 win in 2002.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts Iowa on Saturday.

Penn State travels to Maryland on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:03
13-T.Lee complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
01:17
pos
44
56
Point After TD 1:20
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
56
Touchdown 1:20
21-M.Wilbon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
97
yds
03:12
pos
37
56
Point After TD 6:32
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
56
Touchdown 6:32
13-T.Lee complete to 8-S.Morgan. 8-S.Morgan runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 14-Z.McPhearson Pass interference declined.
8
plays
65
yds
03:41
pos
30
56
Point After TD 10:13
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
56
Touchdown 10:13
2-T.Stevens complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:31
pos
24
55
Point After TD 13:59
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
49
Touchdown 13:59
9-T.McSorley complete to 88-M.Gesicki. 88-M.Gesicki runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
99
yds
02:21
pos
24
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
42
Touchdown 2:34
13-T.Lee complete to 15-D.Pierson-El. 15-D.Pierson-El runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Pass interference declined.
5
plays
84
yds
02:13
pos
23
42
Point After TD 6:40
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 6:40
21-M.Wilbon runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
04:12
pos
16
42
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:19
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 1:19
9-T.McSorley complete to 3-D.Thompkins. 3-D.Thompkins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
01:45
pos
10
41
Point After TD 4:36
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 4:36
26-S.Barkley runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:24
pos
10
34
Point After TD 9:23
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 9:23
9-T.McSorley complete to 88-M.Gesicki. 88-M.Gesicki runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
01:27
pos
10
27
Point After TD 11:53
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 11:53
9-T.McSorley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
95
yds
00:00
pos
10
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:40
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 2:40
26-S.Barkley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
03:30
pos
10
13
Point After TD 6:17
34-D.Brown extra point is good. Penalty on PSU 1-C.Campbell Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:17
22-D.Ozigbo runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
01:09
pos
9
7
Field Goal 9:18
34-D.Brown 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
29
yds
04:39
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:03
95-T.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:03
26-S.Barkley runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
00:51
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 32
Rushing 4 9
Passing 16 18
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 5-15 8-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 445 605
Total Plays 67 74
Avg Gain 6.6 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 67 263
Rush Attempts 26 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 7.5
Net Yards Passing 378 342
Comp. - Att. 26-41 26-39
Yards Per Pass 9.2 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-21 2-4
Penalties - Yards 9-89 5-40
Touchdowns 6 8
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-42.4 4-39.5
Return Yards 107 91
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 5-104 5-84
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 8/8
Extra Points 5/5 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 4-7 100142044
10 Penn State 9-2 142801456
o58.5, PSU -27.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 378 PASS YDS 342
67 RUSH YDS 263
445 TOTAL YDS 605
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lee 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 399 3 0 169.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 2938 21 13 132.8
T. Lee 26/41 399 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 53 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 340 6
M. Wilbon 10 53 2 24
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 480 3
D. Ozigbo 7 12 1 5
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 74 0
J. Bradley 1 9 0 9
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 73 0
J. Spielman 1 8 0 8
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
T. Lindsey 1 1 0 1
T. Lee 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -92 2
T. Lee 6 -16 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 185 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 912 8
S. Morgan Jr. 7 185 1 51
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 830 2
J. Spielman 6 96 0 31
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 584 5
D. Pierson-El 4 54 1 22
T. Hoppes 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 340 3
T. Hoppes 6 43 0 16
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 62 0
M. Wilbon 2 18 0 12
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 2
J. Stoll 1 3 1 3
C. Ketter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ketter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Barry 5-0 0.0 0
M. Newby 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
M. Newby 4-2 0.0 0
C. Weber 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Weber 4-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 2-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Davis 2-0 1.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Davis 2-1 1.0 0
Ki. Williams 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ki. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Young II 1-1 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ozigbo 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kalu 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
J. Kalu 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/14 35/35
D. Brown 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lightbourn 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 42.1 2
C. Lightbourn 8 42.4 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 27.0 31 0
J. Bradley 3 27.0 31 0
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 24.8 23 1
J. Spielman 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 7.1 3 0
D. Pierson-El 1 3.0 3 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 325 3 0 170.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 2991 24 8 154.2
T. McSorley 24/36 325 3 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 21 1 0 235.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 147 2 0 149.7
T. Stevens 2/3 21 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Barkley 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 158 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 1057 14
S. Barkley 17 158 3 65
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 395 10
T. McSorley 9 46 1 10
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 1
T. Stevens 5 31 0 20
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 134 1
M. Sanders 4 28 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 572 1
Ju. Johnson 5 105 0 43
S. Barkley 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 583 3
S. Barkley 6 66 0 24
M. Gesicki 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 466 7
M. Gesicki 4 47 2 17
D. Hamilton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 695 7
D. Hamilton 4 42 0 14
S. Blacknall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 250 2
S. Blacknall 1 22 0 22
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 2
T. Stevens 2 22 0 13
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 356 3
D. Thompkins 1 15 1 15
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
N. Bowers 1 15 1 15
T. Pancoast 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Pancoast 1 6 0 6
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
M. Sanders 1 6 0 6
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 117 1
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Smith 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
B. Smith 5-5 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
A. Oruwariye 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cabinda 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Cabinda 2-2 0.5 0
T. Apke 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Apke 2-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Givens 2-0 1.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Wade 2-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Windsor 2-1 1.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
Ma. Allen 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ma. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jordan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chavis 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Chavis 1-0 1.0 0
A. Monroe 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Monroe 0-1 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Miller 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Davis 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
8/15 57/57
T. Davis 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 43.0 2
B. Gillikin 4 39.5 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 23.0 12 0
K. Farmer 2 11.0 12 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 34 0
B. Polk 2 27.5 34 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
Ja. Johnson 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 14.7 10 1
D. Thompkins 1 10.0 10 0
Z. McPhearson 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
Z. McPhearson 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 NEB 32 4:39 11 57 FG
7:26 PSU 36 1:09 3 36 TD
2:31 NEB 33 2:09 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 NEB 26 0:49 3 4 Punt
9:23 NEB 25 0:14 3 0 Punt
4:30 NEB 25 1:18 3 6 Punt
1:19 NEB 35 0:16 3 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 25 2:01 3 4 Punt
10:52 NEB 10 4:12 8 90 TD
4:47 NEB 21 2:13 5 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 NEB 35 1:05 3 -5 Punt
10:13 NEB 25 3:41 8 75 TD
4:32 NEB 3 3:12 7 97 TD
1:20 NEB 46 1:17 7 54 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 PSU 26 0:51 3 74 TD
9:18 PSU 18 1:46 4 0 Punt
6:10 PSU 34 3:30 7 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 PSU 15 0:00 9 85 TD
10:50 PSU 33 1:27 6 67 TD
9:00 PSU 35 4:24 11 65 TD
3:04 PSU 22 1:45 8 78 TD
0:51 PSU 19 0:43 6 39 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 PSU 42 1:51 3 5 Punt
6:35 PSU 27 1:39 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:28 PSU 21 2:21 10 79 TD
12:44 PSU 25 2:31 7 75 TD
6:25 PSU 34 1:44 3 7 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores