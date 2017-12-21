Drive Chart
Louisiana Tech routs sloppy SMU 51-10 in Frisco Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2017

FRISCO, Texas (AP) A fumble by SMU on the first snap of the game set the tone for Louisiana Tech in a 51-10 victory in the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.

''Oh yeah, it had us pumped,'' freshman Amik Johnson said. ''I was so pumped I was about to run to the end zone, but Coach reminded me I had to celebrate with my team. At the end of the day that was kind of a big boost for us.''

J'mar Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Louisiana Tech's defense scored twice and the Bulldogs ended their fourth straight season with a bowl victory.

''It feels great,'' Smith said. ''Defense put us in some great situations and they scored the ball when they caught interceptions, and we got to go out there with great field positions. It gives our offense a boost of confidence.''

Smith completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards, and Teddy Veal caught four passes for 84 yards for Louisiana Tech (7-6). The Bulldogs led 42-10 at the half.

SMU (7-6) fumbled on its first offensive snap and turned it over on its first three drives and six times overall.

It was a disappointing debut for SMU coach Sonny Dykes against his former school. Dykes was 22-15 at Louisiana Tech from 2010 to 2012 before leaving for California in 2013. Dykes was fired by Cal a year ago, and spent this season as an offensive analyst at TCU before SMU hired him to replace Chad Morris on Dec. 11.

With most of the staff joining Morris at Arkansas, Dykes elected to coach the bowl game and installed graduate assistant G.J. Kinne as offensive coordinator for the bowl game.

It didn't have the desired effect.

''Clearly we didn't put our best foot forward,'' Dykes said. ''We've got to give Louisiana Tech a lot of credit. They were ready to play, you could see they were a team that's been to bowl games and had a formula to get their team ready to play.''

Smith gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard sneak with 7:43 remaining in the first quarter. Louisiana Tech had a short field to work with after Secdrick Cooper returned an interception 31 yards to the SMU 30.

Amik Robertson returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later, pushing the lead to 14-0.

''At the end of the day we knew (their quarterback) was going to make mistakes,'' Robertson said. ''We just had to stay focussed dialed in and we knew eventually those plays would come.''

SMU held onto the ball on its fourth drive, but couldn't reach the end zone and settled for a field goal after stalling at the 8.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jaqwis Dancy had a 65-yard return, setting up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Veal for a 21-3 lead.

Louisiana Tech returned another interception for a touchdown early in the second quarter. This time, Darryl Lewis had a 23-yard return down the sideline for a 28-3 lead.

''Once things spiraled out of control we tried to tell each other to stack up good plays on top of each other,'' SMU quarterback Ben Hicks said. ''But that didn't really work.''

Smith added touchdown passes to Veal and Kam McKnight, helping Louisiana set a school record for first-half points in a bowl game.

Trey Quinn scored SMU's touchdown on a 9-yard pass late in the second quarter. Hicks completed 19 of 33 passes for 127 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs have won four straight bowl games. Three of those four bowl victories have come in the state of Texas.

SMU: SMU fell to 7-8-2 in bowl games and had its worst bowl loss since it lost the the 1983 Sun Bowl to Alabama 28-7.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:55
10-J.Barnes 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
37
yds
01:45
pos
51
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:58
10-J.Barnes 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
56
yds
04:56
pos
48
10
Field Goal 10:38
10-J.Barnes 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
95
yds
04:17
pos
45
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
5-J.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 0:15
8-B.Hicks complete to 18-T.Quinn. 18-T.Quinn runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
01:13
pos
42
9
Point After TD 1:33
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
3
Touchdown 1:33
8-J.Smith complete to 15-K.McKnight. 15-K.McKnight runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
03:05
pos
41
3
Point After TD 5:12
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
3
Touchdown 5:12
8-J.Smith complete to 9-T.Veal. 9-T.Veal runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
82
yds
02:26
pos
34
3
Point After TD 11:31
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 11:39
8-B.Hicks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-D.Lewis at SMU 23. 38-D.Lewis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
0:00
pos
27
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:45
8-J.Smith complete to 9-T.Veal. 9-T.Veal runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
02:07
pos
20
3
Field Goal 3:09
5-J.Williams 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
47
yds
03:31
pos
14
3
Point After TD 6:50
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:02
8-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 30-A.Roberson at SMU 45. 30-A.Roberson runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
0:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:43
10-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:43
8-J.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
35
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 7 14
Passing 8 6
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-16 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 353 258
Total Plays 65 75
Avg Gain 5.4 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 141 167
Rush Attempts 38 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.1
Net Yards Passing 212 91
Comp. - Att. 16-27 19-34
Yards Per Pass 7.9 2.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 4-36
Penalties - Yards 5-50 5-35
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 6
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 3-41.0 6-39.3
Return Yards 204 184
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-105 10-184
Int. - Returns 3-99 0-0
Kicking 9/10 2/2
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 3/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 7-6 21216351
SMU 7-6 370010
o70.5, SMU -4.0
Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX
 212 PASS YDS 91
141 RUSH YDS 167
353 TOTAL YDS 258
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 216 3 0 187.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 3190 19 5 130.7
J. Smith 15/23 216 3 0
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Veal 0/1 0 0 0
W. Elliott 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 0 33.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 23 1 0 85.3
W. Elliott 1/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Scott 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 110 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
203 1157 8
B. Scott 20 110 0 24
J. Craft 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 548 3
J. Craft 8 16 0 10
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 386 7
J. Smith 9 15 1 5
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
I. Tucker 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 118 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
79 1068 9
T. Veal 5 118 2 44
A. Hardy 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 300 1
A. Hardy 4 49 0 25
Z. Cousar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
Z. Cousar 1 17 0 17
G. Scott III 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 0
G. Scott III 2 14 0 15
K. McKnight 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 190 3
K. McKnight 2 12 1 11
R. Bonnette 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 588 2
R. Bonnette 1 6 0 6
D. Oliver 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 1
D. Oliver 0 0 0 0
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
I. Tucker 1 0 0 0
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Smith 0 0 0 0
J. Norris 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Norris 0 0 0 0
J. Woodard 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 84 0
J. Woodard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Washington 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
D. Washington 5-0 0.0 0
S. Cooper 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 4 0.0
S. Cooper 5-0 0.0 1
A. Robertson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 6 0.0
A. Robertson 5-0 0.0 1
R. Farris 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Farris 4-0 0.0 0
R. Hogan 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Hogan 4-0 0.0 0
J. Baldwin 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Baldwin 4-0 0.0 0
L. Sneed 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
L. Sneed 3-0 1.0 0
J. Bradford 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bradford 2-0 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
I. Turner 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
E. Blankenship 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Blankenship 2-0 0.0 0
T. Spears 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Spears 1-0 0.0 0
W. Baker 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lewis 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 0.0
D. Lewis 1-0 0.0 1
T. Spencer 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
T. Spencer 1-0 1.0 0
E. Kendzior 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Kendzior 1-0 0.0 0
D. King 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. King 1-0 0.0 0
D. Canty 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Canty 1-0 1.0 0
A. Roberson 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Roberson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ydarraga 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ydarraga 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Zayed 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Zayed 1-0 0.0 0
K. Garner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Garner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 6/6
SEASON FG XP
28/37 49/52
J. Barnes 3/4 43 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dyer 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 39.3 2
D. Dyer 3 41.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 44.5 65 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 33.1 65 0
J. Dancy 2 44.5 65 0
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 16 0
B. Holly 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 127 1 3 79.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 3696 34 15 135.9
B. Hicks 19/34 127 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 1131 9
X. Jones 12 56 0 16
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 624 2
B. West 8 56 0 16
M. Johnson 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 112 0
M. Johnson 6 55 0 32
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
M. Pierce 3 16 0 8
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 559 11
K. Freeman 5 16 0 8
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 15 1
B. Hicks 7 -32 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 1153 12
C. Sutton 6 68 0 22
T. Quinn 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
122 1281 14
T. Quinn 8 45 1 14
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 98 0
X. Jones 2 14 0 8
N. Horton 23 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Horton 1 5 0 5
S. Walker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Walker 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 28 0
K. Freeman 3 0 0 5
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 816 6
J. Proche 0 0 0 0
R. Epps 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
R. Epps 0 0 0 0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 1
M. Gailliard 0 0 0 0
J. Shelmire 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Shelmire 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 2 0.0
M. Onu 12-0 0.0 0
C. Lancaster 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lancaster 3-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Clemons 3-0 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Mitchell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Cox 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Cox 3-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Hailey 3-0 0.0 0
N. Horton 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Horton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Davis 2-0 1.0 0
D. Gary 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Gary 2-0 0.0 0
T. Neals 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Neals 2-0 0.0 0
E. Sutton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sutton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Rhone 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Rhone 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Williams 5 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/21 45/50
Jo. Williams 1/1 25 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 40.5 1
J. Sackville 6 39.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 20.2 39 0
K. Johnson 5 19.2 39 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.6 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 18.3 21 0
B. West 5 17.6 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 SMU 25 1:10 3 6 FG Miss
11:07 SMU 30 3:24 10 35 TD
2:52 SMU 26 2:07 5 26 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 SMU 43 0:47 3 -1 Punt
7:38 LATECH 18 2:26 5 82 TD
4:38 SMU 30 3:05 7 30 TD
0:09 LATECH 47 0:05 2 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 LATECH 24 4:17 10 65 FG
8:54 LATECH 33 4:56 12 41 FG
2:19 LATECH 29 2:05 5 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 LATECH 29 1:25 3 9 Punt
10:40 LATECH 39 1:45 4 37 FG
5:07 SMU 31 1:17 4 0 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 SMU 26 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
13:33 SMU 20 2:15 7 50 INT
7:35 SMU 37 0:33 3 61 INT
6:40 SMU 45 3:31 8 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 SMU 18 0:00 3 -10 Punt
12:34 SMU 12 0:55 3 86 INT
11:24 SMU 16 3:33 9 41 Punt
5:06 SMU 14 0:23 2 16 Fumble
1:28 SMU 22 1:13 9 78 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 SMU 24 1:27 4 12 Punt
3:45 SMU 23 1:18 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 SMU 29 0:00 3 -1 Punt
12:26 SMU 11 1:33 3 5 Punt
8:40 SMU 22 3:22 7 17 Fumble
3:41 SMU 31 3:35 10 49
