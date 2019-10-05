Drive Chart
Taylor scores 5 TDs to lead No. 8 Wisconsin past Kent State

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and the eighth-ranked Badgers coasted to a 48-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers (5-0).

''It's still a long season ahead, and to be consistent, you've got to play through a whole season knowing that you can't just have a couple games,'' Taylor said. ''There's still a long way to go, but I'll continue to try and be as efficient as possible.''

Baun's three sacks led a Wisconsin defense that had nine total sacks and has now pitched three shutouts in a season for the first time since 1937. The Badgers, who entered the day with the nation's top-ranked defense, held Kent State (2-3) to 124 yards of total offense. Chris Orr, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Northwestern, added two sacks for a unit that has allowed four touchdowns through five games.

''Guys are playing with more confidence,'' Orr said. ''Guys are really glued in to their alignment and assignment. ... We're not reinventing the wheel.''

Dustin Crum and Woody Barrett combined for just 64 yards on 10-of-17 passing. Most of those yards came on a 28-yard completion to receiver Raymond James.

The Golden Flashes, coached by former Wisconsin quarterback and tight end Sean Lewis, have played two ranked opponents this season and were outscored 103-16 in those matchups. Kent State lost to then-No. 8 Auburn 55-16 on Sept. 14.

''We have to do a better job of preparing our guys for the task at hand, make sure that we're ready, make sure that we're prepared for the effort that's warranted to win a ballgame like that,'' Lewis said.

Taylor scored from 6 yards on the opening drive. The junior running back now has a touchdown on each of the Badgers' five opening drives this season. Wisconsin is the only team in the FBS to open each game with a touchdown.

''He's the best running back in the country,'' Lewis said of Taylor.

Taylor scored four first-half touchdowns before the Golden Flashes had their third first down. Taylor also crossed the goal line on 19-, 4- and 48-yard runs. Taylor and quarterback Jack Coan linked up for an 18-yard score that made it 28-0 at halftime.

Coan, who won his seventh straight start, finished 12 for 15 with 134 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jake Ferguson was on the receiving end of the junior's other touchdown. Their 2-yard score made it 41-0 with 8:01 left in the third quarter. Receiver Jack Dunn added the final score on a 3-yard run in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

With 4,916 career yards rushing, Taylor is now in third place on Wisconsin's all-time rushing list. Montee Ball (2009-12) is second with 5,140 yards. Taylor still has a way to go before catching the 7,125 yards posted by Ron Dayne (1996-99). Taylor continues to show why he deserves to be near the top of the list of Heisman Trophy contenders. The 2018 Doak Walker Award winner already has 16 touchdowns this season. That's the most by any FBS player in his team's first five games since Ricky Williams had 20 for Texas in 1998. Williams won the Heisman that season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Minimal. The Badgers were a 36-point favorite against the Golden Flashes. Wisconsin did what it was supposed to do against an inferior Mid-American Conference opponent.

UP NEXT

Kent State: plays Akron on the road Oct. 12.

Wisconsin: hosts No. 25 Michigan State on Oct. 12

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:57
19-C.Larsh extra point is good. Team penalty on KNT Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 15:00
16-J.Dunn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
05:53
pos
0
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:01
19-C.Larsh extra point is no good. Penalty on WIS 99-I.Mullens Holding declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 8:08
17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
04:13
pos
0
41
Point After TD 14:20
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 14:29
23-J.Taylor runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:29
17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:18
pos
0
27
Point After TD 3:31
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:36
23-J.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 97-Z.West Offside declined.
16
plays
72
yds
09:13
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:15
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:21
23-J.Taylor runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:44
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:10
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:15
23-J.Taylor runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
04:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 29
Rushing 6 20
Passing 2 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 11-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 92 516
Total Plays 45 75
Avg Gain 2.0 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 60 348
Rush Attempts 28 55
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 6.3
Net Yards Passing 32 168
Comp. - Att. 10-17 17-20
Yards Per Pass 1.9 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-32 1-4
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-31
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-46.0 1-37.0
Return Yards 10 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-20
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 1-28
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/7
Field Goals 0/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 2-3 00000
8 Wisconsin 5-0 72113748
WISC -35, O/U 58
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 32 PASS YDS 168
60 RUSH YDS 348
92 TOTAL YDS 516
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 36 0 0 78.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 36 0 0 78.0
W. Barrett 4/9 36 0 0
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 28 0 0 104.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 28 0 0 104.4
D. Crum 6/8 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Bangda 4 32 0 14
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
J. Shaw 6 20 0 9
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
W. Barrett 6 13 0 19
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
X. Williams 1 3 0 3
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -8 0
D. Crum 11 -8 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. James 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
R. James 1 28 0 28
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Dixon 2 14 0 7
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
I. McKoy 3 13 0 6
A. Dulka 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Dulka 2 8 0 5
K. Abram 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Abram 1 4 0 4
J. Williams 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carrigan 0 0 0 0
J. Bronczek 14 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bronczek 0 0 0 0
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Bangda 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Bahr 7-1 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
M. Nunez 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Nunez 5-0 0.0 0
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Peters 5-0 0.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Knight 4-1 0.0 0
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. West 4-1 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Hines 4-1 0.0 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 3-0 0.0 0
A. Musolino 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Musolino 3-0 0.0 0
J. Schmidt 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Schmidt 3-0 1.0 0
D. Clark 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 3-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 2-1 0.0 0
R. Carpenter Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Carpenter Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gamble 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hoag 1-0 0.0 0
S. Spear 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Spear 1-0 0.0 0
M. Daniel 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Price 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
W. Burns 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
M. Trickett 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.2 0
D. Adams 6 47.2 0 51
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
M. Trickett 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Parker 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 134 2 0 199.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 134 2 0 199.0
J. Coan 12/15 134 2 0
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 163.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 163.8
G. Mertz 5/5 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 186 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 186 4
J. Taylor 19 186 4 48
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
N. Watson 12 63 0 12
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
J. Chenal 4 24 0 11
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
B. Schipper 6 21 0 8
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
B. Shaw 3 10 0 4
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Stokke 2 9 0 5
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Groshek 2 7 0 4
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Coan 1 7 0 7
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Cruickshank 2 6 0 5
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Pryor 1 6 0 6
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
K. Pryor 1 33 0 33
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
J. Taylor 3 29 1 18
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
Q. Cephus 3 28 0 13
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
A. Taylor 2 27 0 21
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
A. Cruickshank 2 10 0 5
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Groshek 1 9 0 9
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Dunn 1 8 0 8
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Watson 1 6 0 6
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
J. Ferguson 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Hicks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Hicks 5-0 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
C. Orr 4-0 2.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
Z. Baun 3-0 3.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 3-0 0.0 0
R. Pearson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Pearson 3-0 0.0 0
L. Chenal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Chenal 3-0 1.0 0
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Maskalunas 3-0 0.0 0
I. Green-May 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Green-May 2-1 0.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Sanborn 2-0 2.0 0
A. Smith 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
D. Burton 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burton 1-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mais 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mais 1-0 0.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 1-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/7
C. Larsh 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
C. Allen 1 37.0 1 37
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
A. Lotti 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
N. Watson 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 12 0
J. Dunn 3 6.7 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 1:09 3 2 Punt
9:10 KENTST 25 3:20 9 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 KENTST 25 1:23 3 0 Punt
3:31 KENTST 25 0:39 3 -1 Punt
1:23 KENTST 13 0:26 4 24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 KENTST 25 1:04 4 -9 Fumble
8:01 KENTST 25 1:10 5 40 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 KENTST 25 2:35 11 40 Fumble
10:48 KENTST 41 1:05 3 3 Punt
3:42 KENTST 15 1:17 3 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 WISC 32 4:28 9 68 TD
5:06 WISC 20 4:44 11 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 WISC 26 9:13 16 72 TD
2:47 WISC 33 1:18 4 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 WISC 40 0:00 2 60 TD
12:21 WISC 30 4:13 8 70 TD
6:07 WISC 35 5:53 12 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 WISC 49 0:43 3 10 Fumble
8:57 WISC 21 4:38 8 27 Punt
2:19 WISC 39 0:51 3 9 Game
NCAA FB Scores