No. 13 Oregon overcomes slow start to beat Cal 17-7

  • AP
  • Oct 06, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) When Oregon found itself uncharacteristically scoreless at halftime against California, senior linebacker Troy Dye took it upon himself to deliver a halftime speech.

The No. 13 Ducks went on rally for a 17-7 victory over California on Saturday night.

''Before I could say anything Troy Dye had addressed the team, with words that were powerful, that made it really clear we were not playing up to our standard, what we are capable of and what we must do,'' coach Mario Cristobal said.

Oregon (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed until Cyrus Habibi-Likio's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:38 left in third quarter made it 10-7. Justin Herbert extended his streak to 33 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, connecting with Jaylon Redd with 7:14 to go in the game.

The Ducks, whose only loss this season came in the opener against Auburn, were held scoreless in the first half by the surprisingly resilient Golden Bears (4-2, 1-2).

''It wasn't our brand of football,'' said Herbert, who was 20 of 33 for 214 yards.

Junior Devon Modster made his first start for Cal in place of injured quarterback Chase Garbers. After struggling last week when Garbers got knocked out of Cal's loss to Arizona State, Modster fared better against Oregon's defense.

Modster threw for 190 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks, who hadn't given up a TD since the game against the Tigers.

''I thought our guys battled really hard, competed extremely hard, really in every phase,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''It wasn't for lack of effort.''

Herbert's streak of games with at least one touchdown pass is the longest in the nation among active players. He was tied for seventh nationally with 14 touchdown passes this season going into the game.

Herbert threw his first interception of the season on Oregon's opening drive. He went into the game on a streak of 174 consecutive passes without a pick.

Cal senior safety Ashtyn Davis snagged the interception. Cal's secondary, dubbed ''The Takers,'' has amassed 27 career interceptions, but just three this season. The Golden Bears went on to score on the drive when Modster connected with Chris Brown on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The Ducks got to the Cal 11 at the end of the opening quarter, but Travis Dye - Troy Dye's younger brother - fumbled and Cal recovered for Oregon's second red-zone turnover of the game.

After Herbert's 27-yard pass to diving receiver Johnny Johnson III in the end zone was ruled incomplete, Camden Lewis missed on a 45-yard field goal to keep the Ducks scoreless. But Lewis made a 28-yard field goal with 7:32 left in the third quarter and Oregon was finally on the scoreboard.

Troy Dye intercepted Modster on a tipped ball in the final period. Herbert got a key first down with a 26-yard scamper but was pushed into the sideline camera stand and a late hit call moved the Ducks to the Cal 13. The drive ended with a 1-yard scoring pass from Herbert to Redd.

''Troy and the rest of the leaders did an excellent job, it was really rewarding to watch the growth of a football team at halftime,'' Cristobal said. ''From our opinion, that's a huge step for our program.''

It was a surprisingly sloppy game for the Ducks, who were coming off an off week after a 21-6 victory at Stanford. The Ducks were known for fast starts this season, outscoring opponents 84-15 in the first halves of their four games this season. Herbert had 10 first-half touchdowns.

Herbert echoed his coach in saying the halftime adjustments demonstrated growth.

''It's something that's been a lot better this year; we're communicating, we're talking, and we know that's not our type of football so we corrected that, and we did our best and fortunately we won,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: Cal was undefeated heading into the ASU loss game and ranked No. 15 - the team's highest spot in the AP Top 25 since 2009. ... Cal has lost six straight games at Autzen Stadium. ... Thomas also missed a 46-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. ... Cal was hurt when center Michael Saffell was injured and had be carted from the field. Freshman Matthew Cindric was pressed into duty. ''It hurts to lose him, his communication, just all-around player,'' Cindric said. ''But we have a next man up mentality. Every week I work on center snaps, and center plays.''

Oregon: The Ducks' streak of three games without allowing a touchdown was its longest since 1933. ... The Ducks were hurt in the opening half when they lost running back CJ Verdell to what appeared to be a right ankle injury. Verdell had 10 carries for 46 yards when he was hurt. ... Starting defensive end Gus Cumberlander had to be carted to the locker room midway through the final period with an apparent knee injury. ... Oregon saw the season debut of senior wide receiver Brenden Schooler, who started. Freshman Mycah Pittman also made his first appearance of the year.

FAN THWARTED: Habibi-Likio tackled a fan that burst on the field during the game, but felt bad about it afterward: ''If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream,'' he said. ''He was having fun but we had to go. We had to get going.''

UP NEXT

California has a week off before hosting Oregon State on Oct. 19.

Oregon hosts Colorado next Friday night.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:14
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:19
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:10
pos
7
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:42
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
30
yds
01:08
pos
7
9
Field Goal 7:39
49-C.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
05:41
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:58
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:06
6-D.Modster complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
02:12
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 26
Rushing 4 10
Passing 7 12
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-17 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 240 398
Total Plays 64 73
Avg Gain 3.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 79 190
Rush Attempts 30 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.8
Net Yards Passing 161 208
Comp. - Att. 17-34 20-33
Yards Per Pass 4.7 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 1-6
Penalties - Yards 11-98 8-85
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-43.4 4-41.3
Return Yards 72 119
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 2-52
Int. - Returns 1-31 2-43
Kicking 1/3 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
California 4-2 70007
13 Oregon 4-1 0010717
OREG -21, O/U 46.5
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 161 PASS YDS 208
79 RUSH YDS 190
240 TOTAL YDS 398
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 190 1 2 94.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 190 1 2 94.9
D. Modster 17/34 190 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 42 0
C. Brown Jr. 15 42 0 8
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
D. Modster 10 30 0 21
D. Collins 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
D. Collins 4 7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
T. Clark 6 69 0 20
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
J. Duncan 2 47 0 36
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
C. Brown Jr. 4 29 1 22
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
J. Tonges 1 24 0 24
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Remigio 2 12 0 12
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
Je. Hawkins 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
K. Deng 10-2 0.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
A. Davis 7-0 0.0 1
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
L. Bequette 6-4 0.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Hicks 5-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 5-0 0.0 0
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Weaver 5-1 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 5-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Hawk Schrider 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bynum 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Beck 1-0 0.0 0
T. Turner III 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Turner III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Paul 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
G. Thomas 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 1
S. Coutts 7 43.4 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
Je. Hawkins 2 19.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
N. Remigio 1 3.0 3 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 214 1 1 119.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 214 1 1 119.0
J. Herbert 20/33 214 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
Tr. Dye 15 81 0 19
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
C. Verdell 10 46 0 11
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
C. Habibi-Likio 9 37 1 0
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Herbert 4 32 0 26
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Redd 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 0
J. Breeland 5 87 0 30
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
M. Pittman 4 43 0 19
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
J. Redd 5 36 1 18
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Schooler 1 21 0 21
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Verdell 2 17 0 11
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Johnson III 1 11 0 11
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 2 0 2
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
Tr. Dye 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
I. Slade-Matautia 6-1 1.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 4-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pickett 3-1 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 3-1 0.0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Young 3-1 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Aumavae 2-0 1.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
K. Thibodeaux 2-1 2.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Niu 1-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 1-2 0.0 0
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Breeland 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 1-0 0.0 0
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Funa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
J. Holland 1-2 0.0 1
G. Cumberlander 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Cumberlander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
C. Lewis 1/2 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
B. Maimone 4 41.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 28 0
Tr. Dye 2 26.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
J. Holland 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 25 1:13 3 8 Punt
9:18 CAL 37 2:12 8 63 TD
0:32 CAL 9 0:06 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 CAL 38 2:08 7 47 FG Miss
8:32 CAL 26 1:32 3 6 Punt
4:20 CAL 27 3:46 9 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 CAL 25 0:46 3 4 Punt
7:36 CAL 25 0:46 3 -8 Punt
4:49 CAL 10 1:22 3 6 Punt
1:38 CAL 20 0:51 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 CAL 29 4:11 10 -3 INT
7:14 CAL 18 3:57 12 18 FG Miss
2:06 CAL 23 1:03 4 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 OREG 21 3:29 11 16 INT
6:58 OREG 29 5:52 14 62 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 OREG 40 0:12 2 22 Fumble
10:22 OREG 20 1:08 3 9 Punt
6:57 OREG 15 2:30 8 58 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 OREG 31 0:00 3 1 Punt
13:20 OREG 18 5:41 12 72 FG
6:11 OREG 45 1:16 4 11 Punt
2:50 CAL 30 1:08 3 30 TD
0:12 OREG 41 0:07 6 31 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:29 OREG 36 2:10 6 66 TD
3:03 OREG 29 0:45 4 -2 Punt
0:37 CAL 29 0:00 1 -5 Game
NCAA FB Scores