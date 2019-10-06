Drive Chart
RICE
UAB

No Text

Johnston, Stanley lead UAB to win over Rice

  • AP
  • Oct 06, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Tyler Johnston III passed for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns, Lucious Stanley ran for two scores, and UAB beat Rice 35-20 on Saturday night.

The game was delayed twice - once at halftime and once in the fourth quarter - for a total of about 2 1/2 hours due to lightning strikes in the area.

Stanley finished with 19 carries for 88 yards and Kendall Parham had three receptions for 109 yards and two TDs for UAB (4-1, 1-1 Conference USA).

The Owls (0-6, 0-2) took a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage when Aston Walter scored on a 64-yard run. Johnston threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Parham and 36 yards to Austin Watkins in about a two-minute span to give the Blazers at 14-7 lead with 12:34 left in the first half.

Rice's Wiley Green threw 3-yard scoring pass to August Pitre III late in the second quarter but UAB blocked the extra point and went into halftime with a 21-20 lead.

Stanley scored on runs of 25 and 7 yards in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Walter finished with 16 carries for 102 yards and Austin Trammell had five receptions for 113 yards for the Owls.

Rice has lost 17 of its last 18 games dating to last season.

The Blazers have won 15 straight at home.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
Touchdown 1:00
2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
18
yds
02:44
pos
20
34
Point After TD 9:17
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 9:24
2-L.Stanley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
03:13
pos
20
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:00
86-C.Barnes extra point is no good. blocked by 1-G.Marino.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 4:00
5-W.Green complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
105
yds
03:42
pos
20
21
Point After TD 7:42
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 7:42
17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
00:07
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:49
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:49
5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
45
yds
04:45
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:34
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:34
17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 36 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on RICE Pass interference declined.
3
plays
82
yds
00:35
pos
7
13
Point After TD 14:45
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:55
17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
02:29
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:09
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:26
1-A.Walter runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 18
Rushing 5 5
Passing 7 11
Penalty 10 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 301 402
Total Plays 73 63
Avg Gain 4.1 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 134 127
Rush Attempts 37 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 167 275
Comp. - Att. 16-36 14-26
Yards Per Pass 4.6 10.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-4 1-7
Penalties - Yards 6-65 13-174
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-4 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-41.8 5-45.4
Return Yards 36 50
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-33 2-50
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 5/5
Extra Points 2/3 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 0-6 7130020
UAB 4-1 02114035
UAB -10, O/U 43.5
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 167 PASS YDS 275
134 RUSH YDS 127
301 TOTAL YDS 402
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 161 2 0 103.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 161 2 0 103.3
W. Green 15/34 161 2 0
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
T. Stewart 1/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
A. Walter 16 102 1 64
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
T. Stewart 4 20 0 8
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
C. Booker 5 16 0 8
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
N. Ellerbe 3 8 0 4
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Montgomery 1 8 0 8
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -20 0
W. Green 8 -20 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 113 0
A. Trammell 5 113 0 36
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
B. Rozner 3 27 1 13
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Bailey 3 14 0 8
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
A. Walter 4 14 0 13
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
A. Pitre III 1 3 1 3
R. French 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. French 0 0 0 0
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Booker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
B. Alldredge 9-2 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
G. Nyakwol 6-0 0.0 1
My. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
My. Adams 4-2 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Garcia 4-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Montero 4-0 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thornton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Thornton 3-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Smith 2-0 1.0 0
J. Hubbard 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 1-1 0.0 0
T. Schuman 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 1-1 0.0 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bird 1-0 0.0 0
P. Calderon 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Calderon 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Chamberlain 1-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
C. Barnes 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 0
C. Barnes 3 39.7 0 50
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
A. Nunez 2 45.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
A. Trammell 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Trammell 1 3.0 3 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 282 3 2 174.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 282 3 2 174.4
T. Johnston III 14/25 282 3 2
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Hopkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 88 2
L. Stanley 19 88 2 25
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Hopkins 6 28 0 19
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
J. Brown Jr. 4 9 0 10
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Johnston III 2 2 0 9
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
J. Haden 3 2 0 2
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Brown 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Parham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 109 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 109 2
K. Parham 3 109 2 57
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
A. Watkins 5 78 1 36
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 0
M. Mitchell 3 70 0 36
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
L. Stanley 1 16 0 16
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
H. Pittman 2 9 0 5
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Haden 0 0 0 0
R. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.5
K. Moll 10-3 1.5 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
N. Wilder 6-1 1.5 0
F. Mofor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Mofor 4-0 0.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Cash 4-1 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
T. Fair 4-2 1.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
W. Boler 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Boler 4-0 0.0 0
A. Wright 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
A. Brooks 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Moultrie 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bynum 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bynum 1-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
N. Vogel 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
K. Greenwell 5 45.4 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
S. Thomas V 1 15.0 15 0
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
M. Mitchell 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Mitchell 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 0:34 3 75 TD
13:32 RICE 35 2:48 7 1 Punt
5:17 RICE 32 1:55 4 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 RICE 39 1:04 5 43 Fumble
12:34 RICE 25 4:45 11 45 TD
7:42 RICE 25 3:42 10 105 TD
1:39 RICE 23 1:17 11 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 RICE 28 0:50 3 -1 Punt
9:17 RICE 25 0:51 3 6 Punt
5:24 RICE 8 0:51 3 10 Fumble
0:53 RICE 25 0:40 3 20 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 RICE 15 0:52 3 5 Punt
9:42 RICE 14 2:08 6 43 Fumble
3:41 RICE 20 2:14 15 18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 UAB 25 0:31 3 0 Punt
10:23 UAB 23 4:26 10 45 Downs
2:34 UAB 5 2:29 7 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 UAB 33 0:35 3 82 TD
7:49 UAB 43 0:07 1 57 TD
4:00 UAB 25 1:41 7 -2 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UAB 17 0:00 3 5 Punt
12:37 UAB 23 3:13 6 77 TD
8:20 UAB 41 2:20 5 -33 INT
3:44 RICE 18 2:44 6 18 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 45 1:39 4 -26 Punt
11:39 UAB 28 1:36 3 7 Punt
7:26 UAB 43 3:35 6 20 Punt
1:17 RICE 43 0:03 3 -18 Game
NCAA FB Scores