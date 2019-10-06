|
|
|RICE
|UAB
Johnston, Stanley lead UAB to XX-XX win over Rice
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Tyler Johnston III passed for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns, Lucious Stanley ran for two scores, and UAB beat Rice 35-20 on Saturday night.
The game was delayed twice - once at halftime and once in the fourth quarter - for a total of about 2 1/2 hours due to lightning strikes in the area.
Stanley finished with 19 carries for 88 yards and Kendall Parham had three receptions for 109 yards and two TDs for UAB (4-1, 1-1 Conference USA).
The Owls (0-6, 0-2) took a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage when Aston Walter scored on a 64-yard run. Johnston threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Parham and 36 yards to Austin Watkins in about a two-minute span to give the Blazers at 14-7 lead with 12:34 left in the first half.
Rice's Wiley Green threw 3-yard scoring pass to August Pitre III late in the second quarter but UAB blocked the extra point and went into halftime with a 21-20 lead.
Stanley scored on runs of 25 and 7 yards in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Walter finished with 16 carries for 102 yards and Austin Trammell had five receptions for 113 yards for the Owls.
Rice has lost 17 of its last 18 games dating to last season.
The Blazers have won 15 straight at home.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|10
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|301
|402
|Total Plays
|73
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|127
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|16-36
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|10.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-4
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|13-174
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|36
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-33
|2-50
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|15/34
|161
|2
|0
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|1/2
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|16
|102
|1
|64
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Booker 23 RB
|C. Booker
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Montgomery 8 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|8
|-20
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|5
|113
|0
|36
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|3
|27
|1
|13
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|4
|14
|0
|13
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
R. French 18 TE
|R. French
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Booker 23 RB
|C. Booker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
|G. Nyakwol
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
My. Adams 99 DL
|My. Adams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DE
|K. Orji
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thornton 18 DB
|T. Thornton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 52 DE
|J. Hubbard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|14/25
|282
|3
|2
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|19
|88
|2
|25
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|6
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
|J. Brown Jr.
|4
|9
|0
|10
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Parham 8 WR
|K. Parham
|3
|109
|2
|57
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|5
|78
|1
|36
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|3
|70
|0
|36
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 3 WR
|R. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|10-3
|1.5
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 9 CB
|A. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|45.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
WKY
ODU
20
3
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
UAB
20
35
Final ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
44
Final
-
3UGA
TENN
43
14
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
24SMU
37
43
Final/3OT ESPNU
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
10
34
Final ABC
-
VANDY
MISS
6
31
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UTEP
26
16
Final ESPN+
-
CAL
13OREG
7
17
Final FOX
-
PITT
DUKE
33
30
Final ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
20
13
Final FloSports
-
OREGST
UCLA
48
31
Final PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
24
10
Final ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
38
13
Final CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
13
23
Final ESPN