Drive Chart
VATECH
MIAMI

No Text

Hokies waste huge lead, then rally to top Miami 42-35

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Deshawn McClease's 3-yard run with 1:03 remaining capped a wild back-and-forth final few minutes and gave Virginia Tech a 42-35 win over Miami on Saturday, in a game where the Hokies wasted a 28-point lead.

Dalton Keene caught three touchdown passes for the Hokies (3-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went up 28-0 in the first half and led 35-14 midway through the fourth quarter.

That's before Miami scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes to tie the game - oddly going for a two-point conversion after the second of those scores, then having kicker Bubba Baxa miss an extra point after Deejay Dallas' 62-yard run with 3:16 left tied the game.

But the Hokies needed only five plays to go 63 yards to take the lead. McClease's 3-yard run capped the drive, with Keene's 26-yard catch on third down putting the Hokies on the doorstep.

Miami's final drive got to the Virginia Tech 10 with 5 seconds left, but N'Kosi Perry - who was brilliant in relief for the Hurricanes, throwing for a career-best 422 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns - had his final two throws to the end zone get knocked away.

The Hurricanes lost despite outgaining the Hokies 563-337. Jeff Thomas had two touchdown catches and 124 receiving yards for Miami, and Brevin Jordan had a TD grab to go along with 136 receiving yards.

It was a wild end to a wild game, one where Virginia Tech forced five turnovers - including one on each of Miami's first four possessions - and got a strong first career start from quarterback Hendon Hooker. He was 10 of 20 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hokies were two-touchdown underdogs, had lost six of their last seven ACC games and were coming off a 45-10 home loss to Duke.

No matter. They dominated the turnover battle, posted a season-high seven sacks, had the 28-0 lead before Miami's Mark Pope caught a deflected pass in the end zone on the final play of the half - and then found a way to win after Miami's huge rally.

Perry relieved starter Jarren Williams and completed 28 of 47 passes. Williams didn't have any of his seven passes hit the ground - problem was, only four were caught by Hurricanes, the other three by Hokies for interceptions, and he failed to make it out of the first quarter.

The Hurricanes are still off to their worst five-game start since also going 2-3 in 2011, Al Golden's first season at Miami.

New Miami coach Manny Diaz now has the same record in his first season at the Hurricanes' helm, and even got booed by the home fans when his face appeared on the giant video screens around the stadium in the second quarter.

Miami was bidding for what would have tied the largest comeback win in school history. The Hurricanes were down 28-0 before topping Boston College in 1999.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies hadn't been 0-3 in conference play since 1951, back when they were members of the Southern Conference - and avoided falling into that hole. The win also gives a huge boost to the Hokies' bowl hopes; they have been to a bowl in 26 straight seasons, the nation's longest such streak, and will need to merely go 3-3 in their final six games (next week against Rhode Island is meaningless for bowl purposes) to extend that run. That's no guarantee, but it obviously is not as daunting as needing to go 4-2 would have been.

Miami: The Hurricanes had turnovers on four consecutive possessions for the first time since the 2010 Sun Bowl against Notre Dame. Williams hadn't thrown an interception on any of his first 120 Miami passes (117 this season) before getting picked off on Miami's first drive, setting the tone for a disastrous start. And the last time Miami had more than five turnovers in a game was 2010 - when it had six, against Bud Foster's defense at Virginia Tech. Saturday was the last time Foster, who is retiring as the Hokies' defensive coordinator, will coach against Miami.

NO CHAIN

Saturday was the first time since Miami's ''Turnover Chain'' debuted in 2017 that the Hurricanes did not force a turnover in a home game.

DEFENSE TRAVELS

This was the seventh time since 2004 that Virginia Tech forced at least five turnovers. All seven of those games have been road contests for the Hokies - and each of the last three instances have come in the state of Florida (2010 at Miami, 2018 at Florida State).

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Host Rhode Island on Oct. 12.

Miami: Host Virginia on Friday night.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:03
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
35
Touchdown 1:06
33-D.McClease runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
02:10
pos
41
35
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:16
21-B.Baxa extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 3:16
13-D.Dallas runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:56
pos
35
35
Two Point Conversion 4:55
13-D.Dallas to VT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
29
Touchdown 5:01
5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:14
pos
35
27
Point After TD 7:03
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 7:08
5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
55
yds
05:35
pos
35
20
Point After TD 12:43
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 12:47
2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:38
pos
34
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:38
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 9:43
5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:35
pos
28
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:06
5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
00:58
pos
28
6
Point After TD 9:30
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 9:37
2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
00:20
pos
27
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 2:22
82-J.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
20
yds
00:38
pos
20
0
Point After TD 3:19
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:25
2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
01:05
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:48
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:55
2-H.Hooker scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
48
yds
03:52
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 27
Rushing 7 5
Passing 7 19
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 9-16 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 324 514
Total Plays 63 78
Avg Gain 5.1 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 153 94
Rush Attempts 43 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.1
Net Yards Passing 171 420
Comp. - Att. 10-20 32-55
Yards Per Pass 8.6 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 7-49
Penalties - Yards 5-50 11-90
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 7-50.4 3-48.7
Return Yards 55 51
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-29
Kickoffs - Returns 2-28 1-22
Int. - Returns 4-24 0-0
Kicking 6/6 3/4
Extra Points 6/6 3/4
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 3-2 21701442
Miami (FL) 2-3 0772135
MIAMI -14, O/U 46
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 171 PASS YDS 420
153 RUSH YDS 94
324 TOTAL YDS 514
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 184 3 0 176.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 184 3 0 176.8
H. Hooker 10/20 184 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
H. Hooker 16 76 1 15
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 57 1
D. McClease 14 57 1 26
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
K. King 12 19 0 5
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Mitchell 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 0
J. Mitchell 3 75 0 67
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 3
D. Keene 5 73 3 26
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
D. Hazelton 1 29 0 29
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Robinson 1 7 0 7
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. King 0 0 0 0
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
R. Ashby 9-2 1.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Conner 5-0 1.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 5-4 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 5-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Floyd 4-0 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.5
J. Waller 3-1 0.5 2
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 2-0 0.0 2
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
J. Griffin 2-1 1.5 0
A. Chatman 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Chatman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Quillen 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
N. Pollard 1-1 1.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Belmar 1-0 1.0 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kendricks 1-0 1.0 0
E. Adams 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Crawford 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
B. Johnson 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 50.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 50.4 2
O. Bradburn 7 50.4 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Farley 1 0.0 0 0
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
K. King 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
H. Grimsley 1 3.0 3 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 422 4 1 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 422 4 1 158.8
N. Perry 28/47 422 4 1
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 47 0 3 27.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 47 0 3 27.8
J. Williams 4/7 47 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 66 1
D. Dallas 6 66 1 62
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Harris 2 19 0 10
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Harley 2 18 0 23
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Thomas 1 8 0 8
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Williams 2 -2 0 11
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -16 0
N. Perry 9 -16 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 136 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 1
B. Jordan 7 136 1 51
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 124 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 124 2
J. Thomas 6 124 2 39
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
D. Wiggins 4 64 0 22
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
M. Pope 2 45 1 38
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
K. Osborn 3 44 0 17
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
M. Harley 5 36 0 11
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
D. Dallas 3 12 0 5
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Harris 1 6 0 6
M. Parrott 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Parrott 1 2 0 2
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Hightower 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 10-1 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Finley 7-0 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
T. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Hill 3-0 1.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 3-2 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Garvin 3-1 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Bethel 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bolden 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Rousseau 2-0 1.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Knowles 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Frierson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-2 0.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 1-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Patchan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Silvera 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
B. Baxa 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 0
L. Hedley 3 48.7 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Thomas 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
J. Thomas 1 29.0 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 MIAMI 48 3:52 8 48 TD
7:33 VATECH 20 0:57 3 5 Punt
4:30 MIAMI 23 1:05 2 23 TD
3:00 MIAMI 20 0:38 5 20 TD
0:45 VATECH 20 0:20 12 68
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:28 VATECH 1 5:20 13 46 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 VATECH 25 0:00 3 9 Punt
9:38 VATECH 25 1:42 4 -6 Punt
2:04 VATECH 21 1:18 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 VATECH 20 1:38 4 80 TD
7:03 VATECH 19 0:42 3 -4 Punt
4:55 VATECH 25 0:38 3 1 Punt
3:16 VATECH 37 2:10 5 63 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 35 0:32 3 17 INT
9:48 MIAMI 25 1:35 5 -5 INT
6:31 MIAMI 24 1:31 4 53 INT
3:19 MIAMI 25 0:00 2 -4 Fumble
2:16 MIAMI 23 1:25 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 MIAMI 25 2:57 9 -24 INT
1:04 MIAMI 16 0:58 6 84 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 MIAMI 12 3:35 9 88 TD
7:50 MIAMI 15 5:33 12 33 Punt
0:39 VATECH 45 0:15 3 -12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 MIAMI 35 5:35 12 55 TD
6:15 MIAMI 39 1:14 6 61 TD
4:12 MIAMI 31 0:56 3 39 TD
1:03 MIAMI 25 0:52 10 75
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores