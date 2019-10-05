|
|
|IOWA
|MICH
No. 19 Michigan leans on defense to beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a 10-3 win Saturday.
''A defensive masterpiece,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on his team's first snap, giving up the ball at the Hawkeyes 18. Michigan, though, had to settle for a field goal after gaining just 6 yards. The Wolverines took a 10-0 lead on their next drive, which started with a 51-yard pass to Nico Collins and finished with Charbonnet's 2-yard run.
Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan's 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Michigan's Shea Patterson was 14 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception.
''Shea, in particular, took what was there and sometimes nothing was there,'' Harbaugh said. ''Managed the game extremely well. Did the job on the turnovers. Won that battle.''
Iowa's Nate Stanley was 23 of 42 for 260 yards with three interceptions, ending a 139-pass streak without getting picked off.
''They had a great plan as far as their blitzes were concerned,'' Stanley said. ''They did a lot of things that were very hard on us pickup-wise, probably the hardest we've seen all year, and quite possibly the hardest we'll see all year.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: Ball security will become a priority after giving away chances to win at the Big House. The Hawkeyes threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. They entered the game with only one turnover this season, tying Oregon State for the fewest in major college football.
Michigan: Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis to be his offensive coordinator, giving the former Alabama assistant his first shot to call plays and run an offense. So far, it is not going well. The Wolverines failed to move the ball much after scoring 10 points in that opening quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan may move up a little in the poll and Iowa will likely drop in the poll.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes host No. 12 Penn State next Saturday.
Michigan: The Wolverines visit Illinois next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|206
|252
|Total Plays
|72
|59
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|120
|Rush Attempts
|30
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|8-55
|2-15
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.3
|8-45.6
|Return Yards
|91
|55
|Punts - Returns
|4-54
|1-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-37
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|2/4
|Extra Points
|0/0
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|23/42
|260
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|8
|40
|0
|15
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|6
|15
|0
|5
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|7
|12
|0
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|8
|-65
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|5
|62
|0
|31
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|60
|0
|27
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|46
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|45
|0
|34
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|2
|21
|0
|22
|
H. Marchese 13 WR
|H. Marchese
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Martin 5 WR
|O. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 16 DB
|T. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 12 DB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Schulte 74 DL
|A. Schulte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wirfs 74 OL
|T. Wirfs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|7
|38.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|13.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|14/26
|147
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|13
|42
|1
|7
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|7
|25
|0
|15
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|63
|0
|51
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|8
|45.6
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
-
EMICH
CMICH
10
35
3rd 0:16 ESPN+
-
OHIO
BUFF
7
13
4th 14:55 ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
28
7
3rd 14:31 ESPN
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
17
3
3rd 11:27 ESPN2
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
17
3rd 8:34 FBOOK
-
ILL
MINN
10
16
3rd 14:25 BTN
-
BALLST
NILL
3
17
3rd 8:58 ESP3
-
AF
NAVY
9
14
3rd 10:29 CBSSN
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
35
3rd 11:24 NBC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
7
24
3rd 13:27 ESPN+
-
MEMP
LAMON
29
17
2nd 0:24 ESPNU
-
TROY
MIZZOU
7
35
2nd 5:00 SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
7
3
2nd 8:36 PACN
-
ARKST
GAST
21
31
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
21
14
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
NWEST
NEB
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
17
0
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ODU
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
RICE
UAB
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
3UGA
TENN
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MA
FIU
0
069.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm
-
TULSA
24SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
0
050 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
VANDY
MISS
0
064.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CAL
13OREG
0
046.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
062.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
PITT
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXSA
UTEP
0
046 O/U
-1.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN