No. 19 Michigan leans on defense to beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a 10-3 win Saturday.

''A defensive masterpiece,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on his team's first snap, giving up the ball at the Hawkeyes 18. Michigan, though, had to settle for a field goal after gaining just 6 yards. The Wolverines took a 10-0 lead on their next drive, which started with a 51-yard pass to Nico Collins and finished with Charbonnet's 2-yard run.

Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan's 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Michigan's Shea Patterson was 14 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception.

''Shea, in particular, took what was there and sometimes nothing was there,'' Harbaugh said. ''Managed the game extremely well. Did the job on the turnovers. Won that battle.''

Iowa's Nate Stanley was 23 of 42 for 260 yards with three interceptions, ending a 139-pass streak without getting picked off.

''They had a great plan as far as their blitzes were concerned,'' Stanley said. ''They did a lot of things that were very hard on us pickup-wise, probably the hardest we've seen all year, and quite possibly the hardest we'll see all year.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Ball security will become a priority after giving away chances to win at the Big House. The Hawkeyes threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. They entered the game with only one turnover this season, tying Oregon State for the fewest in major college football.

Michigan: Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis to be his offensive coordinator, giving the former Alabama assistant his first shot to call plays and run an offense. So far, it is not going well. The Wolverines failed to move the ball much after scoring 10 points in that opening quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may move up a little in the poll and Iowa will likely drop in the poll.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes host No. 12 Penn State next Saturday.

Michigan: The Wolverines visit Illinois next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:25
3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
61
yds
03:33
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:33
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:37
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:07
pos
0
9
Field Goal 13:02
2-J.Moody 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
00:46
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 13
Rushing 2 5
Passing 14 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 206 252
Total Plays 72 59
Avg Gain 2.9 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 1 120
Rush Attempts 30 33
Avg Rush Yards 0.0 3.6
Net Yards Passing 205 132
Comp. - Att. 23-42 14-26
Yards Per Pass 4.9 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-55 2-15
Penalties - Yards 8-60 4-35
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 7-38.3 8-45.6
Return Yards 91 55
Punts - Returns 4-54 1-36
Kickoffs - Returns 1-37 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-0
Kicking 1/1 2/4
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Iowa 4-1 03003
19 Michigan 4-1 1000010
MICH -4, O/U 48.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 205 PASS YDS 132
1 RUSH YDS 120
206 TOTAL YDS 252
Iowa
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 260 0 3 92.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 260 0 3 92.5
N. Stanley 23/42 260 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
T. Young 8 40 0 15
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
T. Goodson 6 15 0 5
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
M. Sargent 7 12 0 5
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 -1 0 -1
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -65 0
N. Stanley 8 -65 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
T. Goodson 5 62 0 31
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
I. Smith-Marsette 4 60 0 27
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
N. Ragaini 6 46 0 11
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Smith 2 45 0 34
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
T. Tracy Jr. 4 26 0 15
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Sargent 2 21 0 22
H. Marchese 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Marchese 0 0 0 0
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Wieting 0 0 0 0
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Martin 0 0 0 0
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Beyer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 8-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
C. Golston 8-0 1.0 0
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Koerner 4-1 0.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
G. Stone 4-0 0.0 1
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
N. Niemann 3-4 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Colbert 3-1 0.0 0
T. Roberts 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Roberts 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 2-2 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 1.0 0
D. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Nixon 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 1-2 0.0 0
A. Schulte 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Schulte 1-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wirfs 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
K. Duncan 1/1 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 3
M. Sleep-Dalton 7 38.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 13.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 13.5 17 0
N. Ragaini 4 13.5 17 0
Michigan
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 147 0 1 93.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 147 0 1 93.6
S. Patterson 14/26 147 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 42 1
Z. Charbonnet 13 42 1 7
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
S. Patterson 7 25 0 15
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
H. Haskins 2 22 0 18
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
C. Turner 5 16 0 5
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
N. Collins 3 63 0 51
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
D. Peoples-Jones 4 26 0 10
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Black 1 20 0 20
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
N. Eubanks 2 17 0 10
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 12 0 8
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Sainristil 1 8 0 8
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Turner 1 1 0 1
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Bell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
K. Hudson 8-3 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 2.0
J. Glasgow 6-3 2.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
C. McGrone 5-1 1.5 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
J. Metellus 4-2 0.0 1
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
A. Hutchinson 4-2 1.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 4-1 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Danna 4-1 1.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 4-0 0.0 1
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
K. Paye 3-1 2.5 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Thomas 2-0 0.0 1
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-0 0.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
V. Gray 1-3 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Uche 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Moody 1/2 28 0/0 3
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.6 0
W. Hart 8 45.6 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
G. Jackson 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 36.0 36 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 IOWA 21 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
12:22 IOWA 25 1:33 4 17 Punt
8:33 MICH 50 0:50 3 -2 Fumble
6:12 IOWA 39 0:07 2 -8 INT
3:49 IOWA 35 3:33 13 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 IOWA 20 4:08 12 28 Punt
3:49 IOWA 48 1:34 5 -44 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 IOWA 25 0:00 8 5 INT
8:50 IOWA 20 2:53 6 5 Punt
1:26 IOWA 33 1:07 4 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 IOWA 20 2:07 5 7 Punt
7:17 IOWA 33 3:34 9 11 Punt
1:46 IOWA 43 0:52 8 12 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 25 0:57 5 14 Punt
13:48 IOWA 18 0:46 3 8 FG
10:44 MICH 30 2:07 6 70 TD
7:04 MICH 40 0:18 2 -1 INT
5:19 MICH 31 1:24 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 MICH 29 1:50 5 17 Punt
5:36 MICH 14 1:11 3 0 Punt
1:34 MICH 4 1:33 6 56 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 MICH 30 1:58 6 17 Punt
5:17 MICH 19 3:15 6 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MICH 20 3:44 9 64 FG Miss
8:19 MICH 40 1:02 4 -3 Punt
2:58 MICH 15 0:12 3 8
0:49 MICH 45 0:00 1 -4 Game
