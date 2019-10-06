Drive Chart
Scarlett's career day helps Stanford beat No. 15 Washington

  • AP
  • Oct 06, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Cameron Scarlett had the best day of his career, yet all Stanford coach David Shaw wanted to talk about was the fifth-year senior's blocking on a pass play early in the second quarter that led to a Cardinal touchdown.

''That was the biggest challenge we gave Cam this year, was that he needs to be a great pass protector,'' Shaw said. ''We're faking on the left side and the safety blitz came on the right and Cam came all the way down and made a great block and allowed us to get that ball off. I can't say enough about where Cam Scarlett is right now. Just playing such great football.''

Scarlett rushed for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Davis Mills had another impressive game in place of injured starter K.J. Costello before apparently getting hurt himself, and Stanford pulled off its biggest win of the season, stunning No. 15 Washington 23-13 on Saturday night.

The Cardinal (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to six games, dating to 2007, against the Huskies with a plodding, methodical offense that kept Washington quarterback Jacob Eason on the sidelines for long chunks of the game.

''It's very satisfying but by no means are we satisfied,'' Scarlett said. ''It felt good to get the win. We had so many guys go down and get hurt. But it feels good. We needed that and we're going to build on it.''

Stanford dominated Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) in nearly every offensive category and held an 18-minute edge in time of possession.

''They played more physical than we did and they did a better job,'' Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. ''We have to get better in the passing game. We needed touchdowns. Field goals are not going to do against this team.''

Jet Toner added three field goals to help the Cardinal, who have won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak.

Scarlett carried the ball 33 times, including nine times on Stanford's final drive when the Cardinal worked five minutes off the clock to seal the win.

''He's playing the best football of his career right now,'' Shaw said. ''Just handed the ball to him repeatedly against loaded boxes even when they knew we were running the ball. Broke tackles, finished runs physically. Just an outstanding game by Cam Scarlett.''

Mills was crisp until coming out of the game for an unknown reason in the middle of a scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Mills was 21-of-30 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown, but spent the final 9 minutes on the sidelines with what appeared to be a bag of ice wrapped around his left calf. Jack West ran the offense down the stretch.

Stanford got a big lift from its defense, which harassed Eason into an interception and forced a punt on Washington's first two drives in the fourth quarter.

Eason was 15 of 35 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

But the Huskies were held to one touchdown and two field goals while the defense eventually wore down.

''We have to be ready to bend but don't break,'' Washington defensive back Myles Bryant said. ''At the start of the game, they made plays and got down on us but we held them to field goals. Then they started scoring touchdowns.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies had seemingly gotten over their early issues and won three straight before falling to an unranked team for the second time this season. For a plethora of reasons, this one is more difficult to swallow than the loss to Cal in the Pac-12 opener. This was a game that Washington was counting on to fatten up in the standings. Now, the conference championship seems like a pipe dream.

Stanford: There wasn't much flashiness or big plays. Just a steady stream of Scarlett, efficient passing from Mills and consistent defense across the board. Cardinal coach David Shaw's teams are 26-18 when facing Top 25 opponents.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington was in position to move up a spot or two after No. Iowa lost to No. 19 Michigan earlier in the day. Instead, the Huskies are headed in the opposite direction and could fall out of the rankings entirely.

MAKING IT COUNT

Stanford did a decent job pressuring Eason early, but the Cardinal didn't get to Washington's quarterback until midway through the third quarter when linebacker Gabe Reid dropped Eason for an 18-yard loss on a third-and-5 play. Washington's ensuing punt failed to cross midfield, setting up Scarlett's short touchdown run.

NOT HIS DAY

Salvon Ahmed, whose 89-yard touchdown against USC last week was the Huskies longest running play in 25 years, wasn't much of a factor against Stanford and spent most of his night on the sideline while Richard Newton took the bulk of carries. Ahmed, who has been nursing a leg injury that forced him to sit out the BYU game on Sept. 21, resurfaced in the fourth quarter, shortly before Newton went down with an unknown injury.

QUOTABLE

''Most people wouldn't understand a team like us playing with confidence but that's fine. People don't have to understand.'' - Stanford coach David Shaw.

UP NEXT

Washington plays at Arizona on Saturday before coming home for a pivotal home game against No. 13 Oregon the following week.

Stanford gets an extended break before hosting UCLA in a Thursday night game on Oct. 17.

--

More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:50
26-J.Toner 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
22
yds
02:04
pos
13
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:27
47-P.Henry 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
54
yds
02:35
pos
13
20
Point After TD 6:02
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 6:07
22-C.Scarlett runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
47
yds
02:56
pos
10
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:06
47-P.Henry 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
82
yds
03:54
pos
10
13
Point After TD 10:00
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 10:07
15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
02:02
pos
7
12
Field Goal 13:10
26-J.Toner 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
68
yds
04:18
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:31
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:36
10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on STA 52-C.Toohill Offside declined.
6
plays
47
yds
2:37
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:59
26-J.Toner 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
83
yds
05:01
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 6 10
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 2-12 6-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 273 477
Total Plays 58 74
Avg Gain 4.7 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 88 189
Rush Attempts 22 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.4
Net Yards Passing 185 288
Comp. - Att. 16-36 21-31
Yards Per Pass 5.1 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-21 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-34 9-70
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-44.0 4-36.5
Return Yards 0 38
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Washington 4-2 733013
Stanford 3-3 3107323
STNFRD 13, O/U 51.5
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 185 PASS YDS 288
88 RUSH YDS 189
273 TOTAL YDS 477
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 206 1 1 96.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 206 1 1 96.1
J. Eason 16/36 206 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 0
R. Newton 10 64 0 19
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
S. Ahmed 6 28 0 7
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
S. McGrew 3 12 0 6
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
J. Eason 3 -16 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 171 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 171 0
A. Fuller 9 171 0 37
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
C. Otton 2 16 1 13
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Bynum 1 9 0 9
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
H. Bryant 1 8 0 8
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. McGrew 1 3 0 3
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Baccellia 1 1 0 1
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. McClatcher 0 0 0 0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Ahmed 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 11-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Bryant 6-2 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 6-3 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Manu 5-1 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 5-1 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Bowman 4-0 1.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 4-0 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bronson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Wellington 2-2 0.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 2-3 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-1 0.0 0
B. McKinney 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. McKinney 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
P. Henry 2/2 38 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 1
J. Whitford 4 44.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 293 1 0 163.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 293 1 0 163.0
D. Mills 21/30 293 1 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. West 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 151 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 151 1
C. Scarlett 33 151 1 18
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Mills 3 26 0 12
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
D. Maddox 4 17 0 11
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
A. Jones 2 0 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. West 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 91 1
S. Fehoko 3 91 1 42
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
M. Wilson 6 51 0 18
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
C. Parkinson 2 42 0 22
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Wedington 4 38 0 15
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Scarlett 2 32 0 26
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
O. St. Brown 1 17 0 17
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Fisk 1 16 0 16
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Jones 1 5 0 5
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Maddox 1 1 0 1
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Tremayne 0 0 0 0
H. Heimuli 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Heimuli 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Robinson 6-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine 5-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
G. Reid 4-1 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Adebo 4-1 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Pryts 2-1 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Toohill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 1-0 0.0 0
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McGill 1-0 0.0 0
T. Umerah 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Umerah 1-1 1.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Booker 1-1 0.0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Peat 1-0 0.0 0
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Blu Kelly 1-0 0.0 1
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 0-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Damuni 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Damuni 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
J. Toner 3/3 36 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 3
R. Sanborn 4 36.5 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
C. Wedington 2 17.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Wilson 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 WASH 25 5:19 11 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 WASH 25 0:48 4 7 Punt
10:00 WASH 25 3:54 11 82 FG
2:11 WASH 10 0:57 5 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 WASH 25 0:00 6 62 Downs
10:34 WASH 20 0:52 3 -13 Punt
6:02 WASH 25 2:35 6 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 WASH 15 0:13 3 45 INT
8:09 WASH 25 1:58 8 13 Punt
1:01 WASH 17 0:24 4 22 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 18 5:01 11 83 FG
4:31 STNFRD 25 4:18 13 68 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 STNFRD 27 2:02 4 73 TD
6:03 STNFRD 19 3:46 7 36 Punt
1:08 STNFRD 20 1:01 6 24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 STNFRD 13 1:54 5 33 Punt
9:03 WASH 47 2:56 9 47 TD
3:21 STNFRD 25 3:06 13 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 WASH 40 2:04 4 22 FG
6:07 STNFRD 18 4:21 9 29 Punt
