|
|
|BGREEN
|ND
Book throws 5 TDs as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Bowling Green
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) With Southern California on the horizon for No. 9 Notre Dame, Brian Kelly wanted his team to show explosiveness against Bowling Green on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish did, and plenty of it.
Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and had only four incompletions in a little more than two quarters of work and the defense earned its first shutout since 2014 in a 52-0 victory over the Falcons.
''I thought Ian did a nice job,'' said Kelly after the Irish (4-1) matched their largest margin of victory of the season from 66-14 win over New Mexico last month. ''Obviously a lot of good things happened as we had an opportunity to do things against an undermanned Bowling Green team today.
''They handled themselves like a team that had a vision of what they wanted to accomplish and they went out and they did it,'' Kelly said.
The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing over 100 for the third time this season. Jones had 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards.
Book completed 16 of 20 for 261 yards before giving way to backup Phil Jurkovec at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter. Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, added a TD pass in the third quarter, a 7-yarder to Avery Davis.
''(Kelly) challenged us to focus on ourselves,'' said Book, who did not throw a touchdown pass last week in Notre Dame's 35-20 victory over Virginia. ''We wanted to go out there and put up some points and have an attention to details.''
After going three-and-out on their first possession, the Irish drove 80 yards in six plays and 1:58, culminating with Book's 17-yard scoring pass to Tommy Tremble. Scoring passes to Cole Kmet (21 yards) and Chase Claypool (34 yards) made it 21-0 after the first quarter. Book then hit Claypool (8 yards) and Javon McKinley (25 yards) with scoring passes in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, the Irish defense, which had eight sacks and produced five turnovers in a 35-20 victory over Virginia last week, earned its first shutout since a 31-0 blanking of Michigan. The Irish managed two sacks and one takeaway but had seven quarterback hurries of Bowling Green's two quarterbacks.
''I think there's not a hole on their defense,'' Falcons coach Scot Loeffler said. ''They'll be a top-five team. They're a great football team in my opinion.''
Grant Loy completed 13 of 25 passes for 106 yards and Quintin Morris had 10 receptions for 92 yards for the Falcons.
THE TAKEAWAY
Bowling Green: The rebuilding Falcons, who came into the game being outscored 149-27 in losses to Kansas State (52-0), Louisiana Tech (35-7) and Kent State (62-20), managed 136 yards in the first half on seven drives, the first three of which were three-and-outs. They had a 14-play drive that reached the Irish 22. But Loy was called for intentional grounding and a loss of 21 yards when pressured by Julian Okwara.
Notre Dame: The Irish offense was hardly tested against the Falcons' defense coordinated by Brian VanGorder, who spent 2 1/4 years as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2014-16. The Irish had 339 yards by halftime.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame: The ninth-ranked Irish, who moved up a spot in last week's poll, probably will remain there after entering the game as 45 1/2 -point favorites and leading 35-0 at halftime.
EXPLOSIVE AND THEN SOME
By halftime, Notre Dame's offense had 11 plays of 15 yards or more. The Irish finished with 16.
The longest of the first-half plays was a 40-yard reception by tight end Brock Wright from Book. Tony Jones then started the second half with runs of 38 and 26 yards.
''My job is to get the ball out there on the perimeter,'' Book said. ''We have some really skilled players out there. I was definitely happy with the way the o-line protected today. I had a lot of time. I was able to push the ball down field.''
BLANKETY BLANKS
The shutout was the first for Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
''It was awesome,'' said Okwara, who had one of Notre Dame's two sacks and preserved the shutout by blocking a 40-yard field-goal attempt by Nate Needham early in the third quarter. ''I was just talking to (safety) Jalen (Elliott) and the rest of the guys in my class how we'd never shut out a team since we've been here.''
ATTENTION TO DETAIL
The Irish had just one penalty in the game for 5 yards - a false start by right tackle Robert Hainsey late in the second quarter.
BYE, BYE BIRDIES
Bowling Green was the first of six opponents in the next seven games to take a week off to prepare for Notre Dame. Next week's opponent, USC, had the week off Saturday. The Irish then have an extra week to prepare for their game at Michigan Oct. 26.
UP NEXT
Bowling Green: The Falcons entertain MAC rival and I-75 neighbor Toledo.
Notre Dame: Irish play host to long-time rival Southern California on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|203
|573
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|233
|Rush Attempts
|42
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|85
|340
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|12.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-25
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.3
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|29
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|4-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|8/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|340
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|573
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|16
|59
|0
|17
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|13
|57
|0
|16
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|8
|6
|0
|9
|
N. Sealey 22 RB
|N. Sealey
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Wade 6 QB
|D. Wade
|2
|-7
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|10
|92
|0
|24
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
|R. Rahmaan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 28 DB
|J. Hudson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 LB
|R. Walder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lautanen 54 DL
|N. Lautanen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|8
|43.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|16/20
|261
|5
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5/7
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|7
|102
|0
|36
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|4
|42
|0
|19
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|8
|30
|1
|7
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|3
|29
|0
|24
|
M. Assaf 32 RB
|M. Assaf
|4
|15
|0
|13
|
B. Clark 7 QB
|B. Clark
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Davis 4 CB
|A. Davis
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|5
|104
|1
|26
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|3
|61
|2
|34
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
A. Davis 4 CB
|A. Davis
|3
|39
|1
|32
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|4
|38
|1
|17
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|2
|31
|1
|21
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilkins 18 WR
|J. Wilkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 94 DL
|I. Foskey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|
H. Leonard 98 K
|H. Leonard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|45.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|3
|11.3
|25
|0
|
J. Wilkins 18 WR
|J. Wilkins
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
WKY
ODU
20
3
4th 2:10 ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
34
3rd 13:53
-
VANDY
MISS
3
10
2nd 0:24 SECN
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
7
17
2nd 6:01 ABC
-
TULSA
24SMU
23
9
2nd 2:12 ESPNU
-
TXSA
UTEP
10
0
2nd 6:31 ESPN+
-
LIB
NMEXST
3
0
2nd 11:20 FloSports
-
PITT
DUKE
10
3
2nd 12:20 ACCN
-
CAL
13OREG
7
0
2nd 11:44 FOX
-
3UGA
TENN
26
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
RICE
UAB
20
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057.5 O/U
+24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN