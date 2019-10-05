Drive Chart
BGREEN
ND

No Text

Book throws 5 TDs as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Bowling Green

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) With Southern California on the horizon for No. 9 Notre Dame, Brian Kelly wanted his team to show explosiveness against Bowling Green on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish did, and plenty of it.

Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and had only four incompletions in a little more than two quarters of work and the defense earned its first shutout since 2014 in a 52-0 victory over the Falcons.

''I thought Ian did a nice job,'' said Kelly after the Irish (4-1) matched their largest margin of victory of the season from 66-14 win over New Mexico last month. ''Obviously a lot of good things happened as we had an opportunity to do things against an undermanned Bowling Green team today.

''They handled themselves like a team that had a vision of what they wanted to accomplish and they went out and they did it,'' Kelly said.

The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing over 100 for the third time this season. Jones had 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards.

Book completed 16 of 20 for 261 yards before giving way to backup Phil Jurkovec at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter. Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, added a TD pass in the third quarter, a 7-yarder to Avery Davis.

''(Kelly) challenged us to focus on ourselves,'' said Book, who did not throw a touchdown pass last week in Notre Dame's 35-20 victory over Virginia. ''We wanted to go out there and put up some points and have an attention to details.''

After going three-and-out on their first possession, the Irish drove 80 yards in six plays and 1:58, culminating with Book's 17-yard scoring pass to Tommy Tremble. Scoring passes to Cole Kmet (21 yards) and Chase Claypool (34 yards) made it 21-0 after the first quarter. Book then hit Claypool (8 yards) and Javon McKinley (25 yards) with scoring passes in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, the Irish defense, which had eight sacks and produced five turnovers in a 35-20 victory over Virginia last week, earned its first shutout since a 31-0 blanking of Michigan. The Irish managed two sacks and one takeaway but had seven quarterback hurries of Bowling Green's two quarterbacks.

''I think there's not a hole on their defense,'' Falcons coach Scot Loeffler said. ''They'll be a top-five team. They're a great football team in my opinion.''

Grant Loy completed 13 of 25 passes for 106 yards and Quintin Morris had 10 receptions for 92 yards for the Falcons.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: The rebuilding Falcons, who came into the game being outscored 149-27 in losses to Kansas State (52-0), Louisiana Tech (35-7) and Kent State (62-20), managed 136 yards in the first half on seven drives, the first three of which were three-and-outs. They had a 14-play drive that reached the Irish 22. But Loy was called for intentional grounding and a loss of 21 yards when pressured by Julian Okwara.

Notre Dame: The Irish offense was hardly tested against the Falcons' defense coordinated by Brian VanGorder, who spent 2 1/4 years as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2014-16. The Irish had 339 yards by halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame: The ninth-ranked Irish, who moved up a spot in last week's poll, probably will remain there after entering the game as 45 1/2 -point favorites and leading 35-0 at halftime.

EXPLOSIVE AND THEN SOME

By halftime, Notre Dame's offense had 11 plays of 15 yards or more. The Irish finished with 16.

The longest of the first-half plays was a 40-yard reception by tight end Brock Wright from Book. Tony Jones then started the second half with runs of 38 and 26 yards.

''My job is to get the ball out there on the perimeter,'' Book said. ''We have some really skilled players out there. I was definitely happy with the way the o-line protected today. I had a lot of time. I was able to push the ball down field.''

BLANKETY BLANKS

The shutout was the first for Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

''It was awesome,'' said Okwara, who had one of Notre Dame's two sacks and preserved the shutout by blocking a 40-yard field-goal attempt by Nate Needham early in the third quarter. ''I was just talking to (safety) Jalen (Elliott) and the rest of the guys in my class how we'd never shut out a team since we've been here.''

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

The Irish had just one penalty in the game for 5 yards - a false start by right tackle Robert Hainsey late in the second quarter.

BYE, BYE BIRDIES

Bowling Green was the first of six opponents in the next seven games to take a week off to prepare for Notre Dame. Next week's opponent, USC, had the week off Saturday. The Irish then have an extra week to prepare for their game at Michigan Oct. 26.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: The Falcons entertain MAC rival and I-75 neighbor Toledo.

Notre Dame: Irish play host to long-time rival Southern California on Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:56
98-H.Leonard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
52
Touchdown 6:59
20-C.Flemister runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
05:53
pos
0
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:23
98-H.Leonard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 2:28
15-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:52
pos
0
44
Field Goal 7:21
39-J.Doerer 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
68
yds
01:40
pos
0
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 1:31
12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
03:07
pos
0
34
Point After TD 6:49
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 6:53
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
53
yds
01:26
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:44
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:50
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
01:28
pos
0
20
Point After TD 6:51
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:55
12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
46
yds
01:05
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:32
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:37
12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:06
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 27
Rushing 7 13
Passing 7 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-19 8-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 203 573
Total Plays 69 61
Avg Gain 2.9 9.4
Net Yards Rushing 118 233
Rush Attempts 42 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.9
Net Yards Passing 85 340
Comp. - Att. 15-27 21-27
Yards Per Pass 3.1 12.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-25 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-39 1-5
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.3 2-45.5
Return Yards 29 36
Punts - Returns 2-4 4-36
Kickoffs - Returns 2-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/1 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 1-4 00000
9 Notre Dame 4-1 211410752
ND -45.5, O/U 63.5
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 85 PASS YDS 340
118 RUSH YDS 233
203 TOTAL YDS 573
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 106 0 1 79.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 106 0 1 79.6
G. Loy 13/25 106 0 1
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 116.8
D. Wade 2/2 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 59 0
D. Jones 16 59 0 17
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
B. Denley 13 57 0 16
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
G. Loy 8 6 0 9
N. Sealey 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
N. Sealey 3 3 0 3
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
D. Wade 2 -7 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 0
Q. Morris 10 92 0 24
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Denley 2 11 0 12
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Marlow III 1 5 0 5
C. Sims 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Sims 1 2 0 2
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Jones 1 0 0 0
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ortega-Jones 0 0 0 0
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Dorris 0 0 0 0
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Rahmaan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
A. Sotolongo 11-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hudson 6-1 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Coleman 5-2 0.0 0
B. Perce 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Perce 4-3 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Anderson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Bozeman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bozeman 4-0 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Walder 3-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Biggers 3-1 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
N. Lautanen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Lautanen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Roberts 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
N. Needham 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 1
M. Naranjo 8 43.3 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
B. Denley 1 13.0 13 0
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
R. Marlow III 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 2 0
J. Rogers 2 2.0 2 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 261 5 0 272.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 261 5 0 272.1
I. Book 16/20 261 5 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 79 1 0 213.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 79 1 0 213.4
P. Jurkovec 5/7 79 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 102 0
T. Jones Jr 7 102 0 36
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
P. Jurkovec 4 42 0 19
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
C. Flemister 8 30 1 7
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Smith 3 29 0 24
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
M. Assaf 4 15 0 13
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Clark 1 9 0 9
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
I. Book 2 5 0 3
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Lenzy 1 3 0 3
A. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
A. Davis 3 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 104 1
J. McKinley 5 104 1 26
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 2
C. Claypool 3 61 2 34
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
B. Wright 1 40 0 40
A. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
A. Davis 3 39 1 32
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 1
T. Tremble 4 38 1 17
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
C. Kmet 2 31 1 21
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
C. Finke 1 24 0 24
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Lenzy 1 5 0 5
J. Wilkins 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilkins 0 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Young 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Elliott 5-1 0.0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 5-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 4-0 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 4-0 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Okwara 3-0 1.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 3-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. White 3-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Bilal 2-2 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 2-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Bauer 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-2 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
Ja. Jones 2-2 1.0 0
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Simon 2-1 0.0 0
P. Moala 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
P. Moala 1-2 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-1 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-1 0.0 0
H. Cross III 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Cross III 1-0 0.0 0
I. Foskey 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Foskey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Doerer 1/1 27 5/5 8
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
H. Leonard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
J. Bramblett 2 45.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 25 0
C. Finke 3 11.3 25 0
J. Wilkins 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Wilkins 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 BGREEN 19 1:05 3 3 Punt
9:32 BGREEN 25 0:56 3 -4 Punt
6:51 BGREEN 17 0:31 3 -1 Punt
4:44 BGREEN 25 4:24 16 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 BGREEN 9 2:56 7 44 Downs
6:49 BGREEN 25 1:49 6 16 Punt
1:24 BGREEN 25 1:16 7 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 BGREEN 25 0:00 11 52 FG Miss
7:16 BGREEN 25 2:24 6 16 Punt
2:23 BGREEN 21 1:39 6 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:56 BGREEN 25 1:34 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 1:03 3 6 Punt
11:43 ND 20 2:06 6 80 TD
8:00 BGREEN 46 1:05 3 46 TD
6:18 BGREEN 50 1:28 4 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 ND 14 2:01 6 21 Punt
8:19 ND 47 1:26 4 53 TD
4:38 ND 22 3:07 7 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:01 ND 23 1:40 5 68 FG
4:20 ND 25 1:52 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 ND 21 5:53 12 69 TD
4:45 ND 21 3:08 6 22 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores