|UNC
|GATECH
Howell, Tar Heels take convincing win over Georgia Tech
ATLANTA (AP) Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina suffered no letdown from last week's narrow loss to the nation's No. 1 team, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Howell, a freshman making his sixth career start, completed 33 of 51 passes for a career-high 376 yards as North Carolina piled up a season-high 587 yards of total offense and Javonte Williams ran 17 times for a career-high 138 yards and a TD.
The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the game convincingly, going up 24-7 early in the final period on Howell's 18-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown in the left corner of the end zone and 31-15 on the next possession when tight end Garrett Watson caught a short pass near the right sideline and scored a 16-yard touchdown.
Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight with the nation's lowest-scoring offense and had gone seven quarters without a touchdown before cutting the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter.
Redshirt freshman James Graham made his first career start for the Yellow Jackets and shared early snaps with running QB Tobias Oliver. The offense took a big blow early in the second when Graham threw a deep interception to Don Chapman at the Tar Heel 32. North Carolina scored its first touchdown on the ensuing drive.
North Carolina led 17-0 at halftime on Noah Ruggles' 32-yard field goal, Dazz Newsome's 20-yard touchdown catch and Beau Corrales' 6-yard TD reception. Outside linebacker Tomon Fox had a sack in the second and nose tackle Aaron Crawford had a sack in the third.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: The Tar Heels, who were coming off a one point loss to then-No. 1 Clemson, still have plenty to clean up. Newsome, Rontavius Green and Brown dropped long passes near the goal line in the first half, and there were more hiccups in the third. A penalty pushed the offense back, and Ruggles missed wide right on a 39-yarder. Brown dropped an easy pass on the next drive and the Tar Heels went three-and-out, but the blowout was sealed when Javonte Williams' 3-yard run made it 38-15.
Georgia Tech: The Jackets had won nine of the last 10 home games in the 40-year series, but didn't give the announced crowd of 45,044 much to cheer about other than Graham's 28-yard TD pass to Malachi Carter and Jordan Mason's 2-yard TD run in the fourth that cut the lead to 24-15 on a two-point conversion. Georgia Tech has yet to score in the first quarter this season.
HURTING
The Tar Heels starting strong safety Cam'Ron Kelly had surgery for a torn ACL Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. Kelly was injured in the closing minutes against Clemson. It got worse for the secondary in the first quarter when starting cornerback Trey Morrison left with an upper body injury and was done for the day.
FASHION STATEMENT
Georgia Tech wore a new color scheme for the first time, an onyx gray uniform to raise awareness for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Four team captains were dressed in gold capes for the pregame coin toss, and during two early timeouts, Georgia Tech introduced children recovering from serious illnesses. The kids and their young siblings also wore gold capes.
UP NEXT
North Carolina is off next week and visits Virginia Tech on Oct. 19.
Georgia Tech visits Duke next week and Miami on Oct. 19.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|14
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|19
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|580
|307
|Total Plays
|97
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|211
|150
|Rush Attempts
|46
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|369
|157
|Comp. - Att.
|33-51
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|7-42.0
|Return Yards
|85
|194
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-65
|5-160
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-18
|Kicking
|6/7
|2/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|157
|
|
|211
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|33/51
|376
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|20
|144
|1
|32
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|20
|68
|0
|15
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|8
|81
|1
|20
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|6
|77
|1
|21
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|5
|54
|1
|20
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|5
|52
|0
|41
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|47
|0
|21
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|2
|29
|1
|16
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
E. Simmons 14 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cater 33 LB
|A. Cater
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 13 DB
|D. Chapman
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Ross 10 DB
|G. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 DB
|D. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Terry 23 DB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|1/2
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|39.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|3
|21.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|10.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|11/24
|171
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|8
|62
|1
|43
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|13
|48
|0
|15
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|3
|67
|0
|39
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|45
|1
|28
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hawkins-Anderson 20 WR
|J. Hawkins-Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|15-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 91 DL
|K. Dawson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 38 DB
|A. Kerr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
De. Smith 11 DB
|De. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|7
|42.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|3
|5.3
|8
|0
