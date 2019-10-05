Drive Chart
UNC
GATECH

No Text

Howell, Tar Heels take convincing win over Georgia Tech

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina suffered no letdown from last week's narrow loss to the nation's No. 1 team, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Howell, a freshman making his sixth career start, completed 33 of 51 passes for a career-high 376 yards as North Carolina piled up a season-high 587 yards of total offense and Javonte Williams ran 17 times for a career-high 138 yards and a TD.

The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the game convincingly, going up 24-7 early in the final period on Howell's 18-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown in the left corner of the end zone and 31-15 on the next possession when tight end Garrett Watson caught a short pass near the right sideline and scored a 16-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2) has lost three straight with the nation's lowest-scoring offense and had gone seven quarters without a touchdown before cutting the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman James Graham made his first career start for the Yellow Jackets and shared early snaps with running QB Tobias Oliver. The offense took a big blow early in the second when Graham threw a deep interception to Don Chapman at the Tar Heel 32. North Carolina scored its first touchdown on the ensuing drive.

North Carolina led 17-0 at halftime on Noah Ruggles' 32-yard field goal, Dazz Newsome's 20-yard touchdown catch and Beau Corrales' 6-yard TD reception. Outside linebacker Tomon Fox had a sack in the second and nose tackle Aaron Crawford had a sack in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels, who were coming off a one point loss to then-No. 1 Clemson, still have plenty to clean up. Newsome, Rontavius Green and Brown dropped long passes near the goal line in the first half, and there were more hiccups in the third. A penalty pushed the offense back, and Ruggles missed wide right on a 39-yarder. Brown dropped an easy pass on the next drive and the Tar Heels went three-and-out, but the blowout was sealed when Javonte Williams' 3-yard run made it 38-15.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets had won nine of the last 10 home games in the 40-year series, but didn't give the announced crowd of 45,044 much to cheer about other than Graham's 28-yard TD pass to Malachi Carter and Jordan Mason's 2-yard TD run in the fourth that cut the lead to 24-15 on a two-point conversion. Georgia Tech has yet to score in the first quarter this season.

HURTING

The Tar Heels starting strong safety Cam'Ron Kelly had surgery for a torn ACL Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. Kelly was injured in the closing minutes against Clemson. It got worse for the secondary in the first quarter when starting cornerback Trey Morrison left with an upper body injury and was done for the day.

FASHION STATEMENT

Georgia Tech wore a new color scheme for the first time, an onyx gray uniform to raise awareness for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Four team captains were dressed in gold capes for the pregame coin toss, and during two early timeouts, Georgia Tech introduced children recovering from serious illnesses. The kids and their young siblings also wore gold capes.

UP NEXT

North Carolina is off next week and visits Virginia Tech on Oct. 19.

Georgia Tech visits Duke next week and Miami on Oct. 19.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:45
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 1:52
4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
01:32
pos
38
21
Point After TD 3:24
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
15
Touchdown 3:32
7-S.Howell to GT 3 FUMBLES (7-S.Howell). 25-J.Williams recovers at the GT 3. 25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
5:09
pos
37
15
Point After TD 9:53
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
15
Touchdown 10:03
7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
102
yds
02:22
pos
30
15
Two Point Conversion 12:25
4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to NC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
15
Touchdown 12:29
27-J.Mason runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:49
pos
24
13
Point After TD 14:18
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 14:26
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
77
yds
04:09
pos
23
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:29
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 7:37
4-J.Graham complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
02:16
pos
17
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 0:19
7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:23
pos
16
0
Point After TD 6:30
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 6:36
7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
03:57
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:09
97-N.Ruggles 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
60
yds
03:59
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 34 14
Rushing 14 7
Passing 19 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 11-19 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 580 307
Total Plays 97 53
Avg Gain 6.0 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 211 150
Rush Attempts 46 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 5.2
Net Yards Passing 369 157
Comp. - Att. 33-51 11-24
Yards Per Pass 7.2 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 2-14
Penalties - Yards 6-61 3-25
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-39.5 7-42.0
Return Yards 85 194
Punts - Returns 2-20 3-16
Kickoffs - Returns 3-65 5-160
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-18
Kicking 6/7 2/2
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Carolina 3-3 31402138
Georgia Tech 1-4 0071522
GATECH 10, O/U 47
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 369 PASS YDS 157
211 RUSH YDS 150
580 TOTAL YDS 307
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 376 4 1 148.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 376 4 1 148.6
S. Howell 33/51 376 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 144 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 144 1
J. Williams 20 144 1 32
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 68 0
M. Carter 20 68 0 15
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
S. Howell 5 1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
D. Newsome 8 81 1 20
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 1
D. Brown 6 77 1 21
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
B. Corrales 5 54 1 20
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
M. Carter 5 52 0 41
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
R. Groves 3 47 0 21
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
G. Walston 2 29 1 16
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Williams 3 25 0 14
E. Simmons 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Simmons 1 11 0 11
A. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Green 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
C. Surratt 7-3 0.0 0
M. Dorn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Dorn 4-2 0.0 0
To. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
To. Fox 4-1 1.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Crawford 3-0 1.0 0
A. Cater 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cater 3-0 0.0 0
D. Chapman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Chapman 2-0 0.0 1
G. Ross 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Ross 2-0 0.0 0
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Strowbridge 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 2-2 0.0 0
S. Duck 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Duck 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ford 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Ford 1-0 0.0 1
J. Terry 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
To. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
To. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruggles 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
N. Ruggles 1/2 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 1
B. Kiernan 4 39.5 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 27 0
M. Carter 3 21.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
D. Newsome 2 10.0 12 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 171 2 2 116.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 171 2 2 116.5
J. Graham 11/24 171 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 1
J. Mason 8 62 1 43
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
J. Graham 13 48 0 15
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Howard Jr. 3 31 0 20
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Oliver 3 11 0 7
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
Ja. Griffin 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 0
A. Sanders 3 67 0 39
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
M. Carter 3 45 1 28
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
A. Brown 1 32 1 32
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Deveney 1 11 0 11
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Oliver 1 9 0 9
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Davis 1 5 0 5
J. Hawkins-Anderson 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hawkins-Anderson 1 2 0 2
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blancato 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
D. Curry 15-2 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 6-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 6-1 0.0 0
K. Dawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Dawson 5-0 1.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 4-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Swilling 3-1 0.0 0
J. King 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. King 3-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Walton 3-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Campbell 2-2 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Glanton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bennett Jr 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ryans 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ryans 1-0 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Owens 1-1 0.0 1
De. Smith 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. King 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 42.0 1
P. Harvin III 7 42.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 31 0
Do. Smith 3 25.7 31 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 41.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 41.5 19 0
T. Oliver 2 41.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 8 0
J. Blancato 3 5.3 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 29 2:02 8 26 INT
10:08 UNC 20 3:59 15 60 FG
3:15 UNC 14 3:06 12 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 UNC 32 3:57 12 68 TD
4:41 UNC 26 1:02 3 8 Punt
1:42 UNC 39 1:23 5 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 UNC 33 3:09 9 30 FG Miss
7:29 UNC 29 0:42 3 3 Punt
4:36 UNC 23 4:09 14 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 UNC 13 2:22 8 102 TD
9:28 UNC 28 5:56 10 72 TD
1:45 GATECH 45 0:12 4 -6 Punt
0:31 UNC 38 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 UNC 45 2:04 5 3 Punt
6:04 GATECH 19 2:14 7 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 GATECH 12 3:25 7 20 INT
6:30 GATECH 25 1:17 3 6 Punt
3:34 GATECH 23 1:47 5 12 Punt
0:13 GATECH 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 GATECH 25 0:00 3 -1 Punt
9:53 GATECH 22 2:16 5 78 TD
6:08 GATECH 32 1:26 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 GATECH 27 1:49 5 73 TD
9:53 GATECH 30 0:18 3 0 Punt
3:24 GATECH 32 1:32 5 68 TD
0:42 GATECH 23 0:06 2 15 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores