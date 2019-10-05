Drive Chart
Jackson throws 2 TDs, Maryland uses big play to rip Rutgers

  AP
  Oct 05, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Maryland used the big play to win its first two games and they went back to it in snapping a two-game losing streak and adding to Rutgers' woes.

Josh Jackson threw two touchdowns before being hurt, Javon Leake scored three more and Terrapins had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer in beating Rutgers 48-7 on Saturday, spoiling the debut of Scarlet Knights' interim head coach Nunzio Campanile.

The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had an 80-yard pass play, an 80-yard run, a 100-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard TD catch. They also scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in handing Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss and 15th straight in the conference.

''We do have good skill players and what we have to do is continue to find ways to get them the ball in space, to allow them to do what they are capable of doing,'' said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, whose team scored the final 41 points. ''Today we were fortunate we were able to get it done.''

Guard Ellis McKennie said the big plays are simply 11 guys doing their jobs.

''If we do our job, that's how our offense is built, it's really big plays,'' McKennie said. ''A lot of those weren't even designed big plays. They were just runs that busted. We put a hat on everybody and we have tremendous backs. Five (Anthony McFarland) and 20 (Leake) are ridiculous. Get them in open space and they are going to score.''

Leake has scoring runs of 42 and 12 yards, and the long kickoff return to open the second half. McFarland scored on TD runs of 2 and 80 yards, with shorter one set up by a 39-yard interception return by linebacker Ayinde Eley.

Not only did Rutgers lose, it saw sophomore quarterback Art Sitkowski, who started the last two games, and junior halfback and captain Raheem Blackshear sit out the game.

Campanile said Blackshear is going to redshirt the rest of the season, which last weekend saw former coach Chris Ash has been fired after three-plus seasons.

Campanile said the result was not what he was looking for in his debut as a college head coach.

''It's not going to be easy, but you know, nothing worth doing in life is easy, so I'm really -- like I said, I'm excited to see what we do in the coming weeks,'' Campanile said. ''We have some games that we have an opportunity to improve on and that's what we have to do.''

Jackson, who left the game with a high sprain to his right ankle late in the first half, connected with Dontay Demus Jr . on an 80-yard pass play on Maryland's first play from scrimmage. He added a go-ahead 23-yard TD pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis just three plays after Rutgers used a flea-flicker to help tie the game at 7 on a 3-yard run by new starting quarterback Johnny Langan .

Leake got his first score on the Terps' next play from scrimmage. It was a 42-yard run , one play after Rutgers failed to get a first down on a fourth-and-1 gamble from its own 42 while trailing 14-7.

Eley then set up McFarland's first TD with his interceptions return, which gave Maryland a 27-7 halftime lead.

Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, McFarland added an 80-yard touchdown run and Leake closed out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: After losses to Temple and Penn State, the Terps are heading the right way heading to Purdue (1-4, 0-2). The problem will be the status of Jackson, who was 9 of 16 for 179 yards before being injured throwing a pass. Junior Tyrrell Pigrome (13 of 18 for 111) replaced him and wasn't called on to do much.

Rutgers: The offense showed a little creativity with Campanile using the option with Langan (13 of 25 for 163 and two interceptions). The best was the flea-flicker on which Mohamed Jabbie took a handoff from Langan on an end around, flipped it to Aaron Young coming around from the other side who in turn gave it to Langan for a 49-yard pass to Bo Melton. The defense gave up too many big plays. This is shaping up as another long season.

UP NEXT

Maryland stays on the road and is at Purdue next Saturday.

Rutgers also is in Indiana, to play the Hoosiers.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:11
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
7
Touchdown 6:15
20-J.Leake runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
04:34
pos
47
7
Point After TD 12:40
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
7
Touchdown 12:53
5-A.McFarland runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:09
pos
40
7
Point After TD 14:46
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
7
Touchdown 15:00
95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35. 20-J.Leake runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
100
yds
0:00
pos
33
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:36
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 5:39
5-A.McFarland runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:12
pos
26
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:47
27-J.Petrino extra point is no good. blocked by 50-J.Turner.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 6:55
20-J.Leake runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
42
yds
00:05
pos
20
7
Point After TD 8:26
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:36
17-J.Jackson complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
01:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:37
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:41
17-J.Langan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:35
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:46
17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 11
Rushing 5 6
Passing 11 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 4-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 477 299
Total Plays 62 72
Avg Gain 7.7 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 200 151
Rush Attempts 28 47
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 3.2
Net Yards Passing 277 148
Comp. - Att. 22-34 13-25
Yards Per Pass 8.1 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-15
Penalties - Yards 6-51 6-36
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 8-40.1 8-44.5
Return Yards 156 175
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-122 7-175
Int. - Returns 2-34 0-0
Kicking 6/8 1/3
Extra Points 6/7 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 3-2 72021048
Rutgers 1-4 07007
RUT 14, O/U 55.5
SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ
 277 PASS YDS 148
200 RUSH YDS 151
477 TOTAL YDS 299
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 179 2 0 191.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 179 2 0 191.5
J. Jackson 9/16 179 2 0
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 111 0 0 124.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 111 0 0 124.0
T. Pigrome 13/18 111 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 87 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 87 2
A. McFarland Jr. 7 87 2 80
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 65 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 65 2
J. Leake 5 65 2 42
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
T. Fleet-Davis 8 32 0 9
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
T. Pigrome 5 22 0 21
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
J. Jackson 3 -6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 94 1
D. Demus Jr. 3 94 1 80
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 80 1
T. Fleet-Davis 5 80 1 50
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
C. Okonkwo 2 30 0 16
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Lewis 2 19 0 13
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
S. Savoy 2 17 0 12
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
B. Cobbs 2 15 0 8
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Mabry 2 13 0 10
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Brooks Jr. 1 9 0 9
D. Tomlin 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Tomlin 1 7 0 7
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Leake 1 3 0 3
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. McFarland Jr. 1 3 0 3
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Da. Jones 0 0 0 0
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Carriere 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
K. Jones 10-2 1.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
A. Eley 9-2 0.0 1
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Smith 6-2 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 5-1 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Cross 4-0 0.0 0
B. Brand 27 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Brand 3-1 1.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
De. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
I. Davis 2-1 0.0 1
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Br. Gaddy 2-1 0.0 0
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Rogers 2-0 1.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Gotay 2-0 0.0 0
T. Baylor 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Baylor 1-1 0.0 0
V. Flythe 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Flythe 1-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 1-0 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Kulka 1-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-1 0.0 0
Br. Miller 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Br. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/7
J. Petrino 0/1 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 1
C. Spangler 5 37.4 1 44
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 2
A. Pecorella 3 44.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 61.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 61.0 100 0
J. Leake 2 61.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Lewis 1 0.0 0 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 163 0 2 90.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 163 0 2 90.8
J. Langan 13/25 163 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 78 0
I. Pacheco 19 78 0 24
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 59 1
J. Langan 19 59 1 22
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Adams 3 9 0 9
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
E. Barnwell 2 4 0 2
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
Aa. Young 3 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
B. Melton 4 50 0 49
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
I. Washington 1 37 0 37
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Robinson 3 27 0 13
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Jabbie 1 15 0 15
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Aa. Young 1 13 0 13
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Woods 1 11 0 11
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Jones 1 8 0 8
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
E. Lewis 1 2 0 2
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0 0 0 0
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Alaimo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 7-1 0.0 0
M. Dixon 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Dixon 6-0 0.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Fogg 6-0 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 4-1 0.0 0
T. Barrow 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Barrow 3-0 0.0 0
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Lumor 3-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Singleton 2-0 1.0 0
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Izien 2-1 0.0 0
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Avery 2-0 0.0 0
W. Previlon 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
W. Previlon 2-0 1.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Turner 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 1-0 0.0 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Av. Young 1-1 0.0 0
J. Paul 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 1-0 0.0 0
J. Duggan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Duggan 0-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 0-1 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Battle 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
J. Davidovicz 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 44.5 3
A. Korsak 8 44.5 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 25.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 25.0 48 0
Aa. Young 7 25.0 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:51 MD 20 0:05 1 80 TD
7:45 MD 39 0:43 3 5 Punt
4:55 MD 45 1:17 3 -11 Punt
1:13 MD 34 0:47 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 MD 14 1:25 3 0 Punt
9:37 MD 26 1:01 3 74 TD
7:00 RUT 42 0:05 1 42 TD
5:51 RUT 2 0:12 1 2 TD
3:45 MD 20 1:56 7 14 Punt
0:29 MD 38 0:16 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 MD 20 0:09 1 80 TD
10:49 MD 10 4:34 13 90 TD
2:36 MD 25 0:30 5 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 MD 38 0:48 3 0 Punt
10:41 MD 15 9:20 17 72 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RUT 24 6:04 12 56 FG Miss
8:35 RUT 17 0:50 4 -6 Punt
6:59 RUT 9 1:24 3 5 Punt
2:55 RUT 23 1:42 4 -2 Punt
0:20 RUT 12 0:11 6 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 RUT 48 0:42 3 52 TD
8:26 RUT 33 0:52 5 4 Downs
6:47 RUT 33 0:10 3 65 INT
5:36 RUT 27 1:13 3 9 Punt
1:49 RUT 31 1:14 7 32 Downs
0:05 RUT 30 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 RUT 23 1:37 4 18 Punt
12:40 MD 45 1:48 4 -3 Punt
6:11 RUT 25 2:55 7 51 FG Miss
1:23 RUT 39 0:38 5 -1 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 RUT 30 1:21 3 6 Punt
1:21 RUT 43 0:12 2 5 Game
