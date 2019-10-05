|
|
|MD
|RUT
Jackson throws 2 TDs, Maryland uses big play to rip Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Maryland used the big play to win its first two games and they went back to it in snapping a two-game losing streak and adding to Rutgers' woes.
Josh Jackson threw two touchdowns before being hurt, Javon Leake scored three more and Terrapins had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer in beating Rutgers 48-7 on Saturday, spoiling the debut of Scarlet Knights' interim head coach Nunzio Campanile.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had an 80-yard pass play, an 80-yard run, a 100-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard TD catch. They also scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in handing Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss and 15th straight in the conference.
''We do have good skill players and what we have to do is continue to find ways to get them the ball in space, to allow them to do what they are capable of doing,'' said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, whose team scored the final 41 points. ''Today we were fortunate we were able to get it done.''
Guard Ellis McKennie said the big plays are simply 11 guys doing their jobs.
''If we do our job, that's how our offense is built, it's really big plays,'' McKennie said. ''A lot of those weren't even designed big plays. They were just runs that busted. We put a hat on everybody and we have tremendous backs. Five (Anthony McFarland) and 20 (Leake) are ridiculous. Get them in open space and they are going to score.''
Leake has scoring runs of 42 and 12 yards, and the long kickoff return to open the second half. McFarland scored on TD runs of 2 and 80 yards, with shorter one set up by a 39-yard interception return by linebacker Ayinde Eley.
Not only did Rutgers lose, it saw sophomore quarterback Art Sitkowski, who started the last two games, and junior halfback and captain Raheem Blackshear sit out the game.
Campanile said Blackshear is going to redshirt the rest of the season, which last weekend saw former coach Chris Ash has been fired after three-plus seasons.
Campanile said the result was not what he was looking for in his debut as a college head coach.
''It's not going to be easy, but you know, nothing worth doing in life is easy, so I'm really -- like I said, I'm excited to see what we do in the coming weeks,'' Campanile said. ''We have some games that we have an opportunity to improve on and that's what we have to do.''
Jackson, who left the game with a high sprain to his right ankle late in the first half, connected with Dontay Demus Jr . on an 80-yard pass play on Maryland's first play from scrimmage. He added a go-ahead 23-yard TD pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis just three plays after Rutgers used a flea-flicker to help tie the game at 7 on a 3-yard run by new starting quarterback Johnny Langan .
Leake got his first score on the Terps' next play from scrimmage. It was a 42-yard run , one play after Rutgers failed to get a first down on a fourth-and-1 gamble from its own 42 while trailing 14-7.
Eley then set up McFarland's first TD with his interceptions return, which gave Maryland a 27-7 halftime lead.
Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, McFarland added an 80-yard touchdown run and Leake closed out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: After losses to Temple and Penn State, the Terps are heading the right way heading to Purdue (1-4, 0-2). The problem will be the status of Jackson, who was 9 of 16 for 179 yards before being injured throwing a pass. Junior Tyrrell Pigrome (13 of 18 for 111) replaced him and wasn't called on to do much.
Rutgers: The offense showed a little creativity with Campanile using the option with Langan (13 of 25 for 163 and two interceptions). The best was the flea-flicker on which Mohamed Jabbie took a handoff from Langan on an end around, flipped it to Aaron Young coming around from the other side who in turn gave it to Langan for a 49-yard pass to Bo Melton. The defense gave up too many big plays. This is shaping up as another long season.
UP NEXT
Maryland stays on the road and is at Purdue next Saturday.
Rutgers also is in Indiana, to play the Hoosiers.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|11
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|477
|299
|Total Plays
|62
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|151
|Rush Attempts
|28
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|6-36
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.1
|8-44.5
|Return Yards
|156
|175
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-122
|7-175
|Int. - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/8
|1/3
|Extra Points
|6/7
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|9/16
|179
|2
|0
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|13/18
|111
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|7
|87
|2
|80
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|5
|65
|2
|42
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|8
|32
|0
|9
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|5
|22
|0
|21
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|3
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|94
|1
|80
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|5
|80
|1
|50
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
S. Savoy 29 WR
|S. Savoy
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Tomlin 16 WR
|D. Tomlin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Flythe 12 DB
|V. Flythe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Miller 32 LB
|Br. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/1
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|37.4
|1
|44
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|3
|44.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|61.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|13/25
|163
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|19
|78
|0
|24
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|19
|59
|1
|22
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Barnwell 20 RB
|E. Barnwell
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|4
|50
|0
|49
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Lewis 21 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 15 DB
|M. Dixon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paul 25 DB
|J. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Duggan 57 DL
|J. Duggan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|8
|44.5
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|7
|25.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
35
4th 13:41 ESPN+
-
OHIO
BUFF
7
14
4th 14:23 ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
28
7
3rd 13:11 ESPN
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
17
3rd 6:20 FBOOK
-
ILL
MINN
10
23
3rd 12:53 BTN
-
BALLST
NILL
6
17
3rd 6:45 ESP3
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
17
3
3rd 8:11 ESPN2
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
35
3rd 8:54 NBC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
7
24
3rd 11:59 ESPN+
-
AF
NAVY
9
14
3rd 8:53 CBSSN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
7
35
2nd 3:49 SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
7
3
2nd 6:58 PACN
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
ARKST
GAST
21
31
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
21
14
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
MEMP
LAMON
29
17
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
17
0
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ODU
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
RICE
UAB
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
069.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm
-
3UGA
TENN
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TULSA
24SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
VANDY
MISS
0
064.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
0
050 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CAL
13OREG
0
046.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
062.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
TXSA
UTEP
0
046 O/U
-1.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN