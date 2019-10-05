Drive Chart
TROY
MIZZOU

No Text

Missouri QB Bryant injured in 42-10 rout of Troy

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Kelly Bryant's last throw of the game was a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox late in the first half of Missouri's 42-10 victory over Troy. The Tigers (4-1) hope it isn't the last pass of Bryant's college career.

After he released the throw, Bryant was hit low from behind by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo and immediately clutched his left knee. Sailo was penalized for a personal foul on the play. The senior quarterback, a transfer from Clemson, eventually walked to the locker room but didn't return to the game or the sideline. Missouri didn't immediately specify the diagnosis other than calling it a left leg injury.

Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns ran for another touchdown. Taylor Powell, a sophomore, took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards but didn't guide the Tigers to any points. Jonathan Nance and Albert Okwuegbunam joined Knox with touchdown catches, and Larry Rountree III rushed for a touchdown.

Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter and returned the second one 33 yards for a touchdown. Garrett has scored touchdowns in three straight games. The Tigers, who entered the game ranked third nationally in total defense, held Troy (2-3) to 211 total yards.

The Trojans scored first on Kaleb Barker's 15-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain on their first drive of the game. Missouri scored six straight touchdowns to take a 42-7 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer enrolled in school or part of the team, Missouri announced. Jeffcoat played in every game as a true freshman. He missed the first four games of this season because of an elbow injury, but coach Barry Odom said Tuesday he expected Jeffcoat to play against Troy. Missouri said in an official statement it would not comment on the reason for Jeffcoat's departure.

Troy: Barker entered the day averaging 341.8 passing yards per game. But he hadn't faced a defense like Missouri's. Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, before being replaced by Gunnar Watson late in the second quarter. Watson finished the game, completing 5 of 9 passes for 58 yards.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers finish a five-game homestand against Mississippi on Saturday.

Troy: The Trojans will play host to South Alabama on Oct. 16.

-------

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:42
98-T.Sumpter 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
04:02
pos
10
42
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:12
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 1:12
7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
02:27
pos
7
41
Point After TD 6:13
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 6:23
7-K.Barker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-C.Garrett at TRY 33. 47-C.Garrett runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
0:00
pos
7
34
Point After TD 7:57
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 8:04
7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:14
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:02
7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
132
yds
00:41
pos
7
20
Point After TD 3:27
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:31
7-K.Bryant runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
03:51
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:55
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:58
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
01:40
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:38
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:43
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
68
yds
03:17
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 22
Rushing 5 9
Passing 5 9
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 5-17 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 207 429
Total Plays 66 63
Avg Gain 3.1 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 61 165
Rush Attempts 31 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.6
Net Yards Passing 146 264
Comp. - Att. 20-35 18-27
Yards Per Pass 4.2 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 2-14
Penalties - Yards 7-60 9-106
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.8 4-36.0
Return Yards 27 102
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-59
Kicking 2/2 6/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 2-3 703010
Missouri 4-1 21210042
MIZZOU -25, O/U 66
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 146 PASS YDS 264
61 RUSH YDS 165
207 TOTAL YDS 429
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 92 1 2 84.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 92 1 2 84.7
K. Barker 15/26 92 1 2
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 58 0 0 109.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 58 0 0 109.7
G. Watson 5/9 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 62 0
T. Woolfolk 18 62 0 8
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
D. Billingsley 7 20 0 5
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hayes 1 2 0 2
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
K. Barker 3 1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
K. McClain 3 44 1 25
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
R. Todd 6 44 0 18
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
L. Whittemore 2 28 0 22
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
K. Geiger 4 22 0 20
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Clark 1 5 0 5
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Billingsley 1 5 0 5
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Woolfolk 2 2 0 7
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Gibson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Pettus 9-0 0.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
C. Martial 6-1 1.5 0
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
J. Whisenhunt 4-1 0.5 0
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Sunderland 3-0 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 3-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tyus 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tyus 2-0 0.0 0
S. Spralling 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Spralling 2-0 0.0 0
J. McDowell 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McDowell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Solomon 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Solomon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pierce 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sailo 1-0 0.0 0
A. Showers 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Showers 1-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Choloh Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slocum 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Slocum 1-0 0.0 0
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Lacey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
T. Sumpter 1/1 43 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 2
T. Sumpter 6 39.8 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
K. Geiger 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 221 3 0 213.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 221 3 0 213.0
K. Bryant 12/19 221 3 0
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 57 0 0 134.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 57 0 0 134.9
T. Powell 6/8 57 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
L. Rountree III 9 56 1 22
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Downing 5 37 0 17
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
S. Bakare 7 36 0 16
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
T. Badie 8 25 0 11
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 1
K. Bryant 6 20 1 11
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Powell 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
K. Scott 5 88 0 49
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 81 1
J. Nance 2 81 1 64
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
A. Okwuegbunam 2 23 1 16
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Badie 2 18 0 12
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Parker Jr. 1 18 0 18
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Johnson 1 17 0 17
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Banister 1 8 0 8
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
J. Knox 1 6 1 6
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Hea 1 6 0 6
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Downing 1 2 0 2
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gicinto 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
C. Garrett 5-0 0.0 2
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 5-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 4-1 0.0 0
I. McGuire 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. McGuire 4-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 4-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
K. Whiteside 3-0 2.0 0
F. Agbasimere 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Agbasimere 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
A. Thompson 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hansford 2-1 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-0 0.0 0
M. Utsey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Utsey 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
C. Shearin 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Shearin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
T. McCann 0/1 0 6/6 6
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
S. Koetting 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 3
T. McCann 4 36.0 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
D. Downing 1 25.0 25 0
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
T. Badie 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
R. Floyd 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 3:17 14 68 TD
9:55 TROY 25 1:57 5 14 Punt
3:27 TROY 25 1:08 3 -7 Punt
0:37 TROY 25 0:30 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 TROY 37 0:49 3 5 Punt
9:07 TROY 8 0:45 3 91 INT
7:57 TROY 25 1:13 4 68 INT
4:30 TROY 34 0:46 3 2 Punt
1:12 TROY 25 0:38 3 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 TROY 10 1:27 3 2 Punt
9:44 TROY 27 4:02 10 47 FG
2:50 TROY 10 2:42 9 95 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:45 TROY 32 5:08 9 28 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 MIZZOU 45 1:40 5 55 TD
7:22 MIZZOU 15 3:51 10 85 TD
1:43 MIZZOU 31 0:41 3 132 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 33 1:01 3 9 Punt
12:27 MIZZOU 16 0:50 3 9 Punt
10:52 MIZZOU 40 1:19 4 12 Punt
8:18 TROY 1 0:14 2 1 TD
6:23 MIZZOU 35 0:10 1 -30
6:13 TROY 30 1:35 8 11 FG Miss
3:39 MIZZOU 45 2:27 8 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 MIZZOU 25 0:00 7 28 Punt
5:00 MIZZOU 19 2:00 5 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 MIZZOU 30 5:46 9 38 FG Miss
1:48 MIZZOU 40 0:50 3 20 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores