Missouri QB Bryant injured in 42-10 rout of Troy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Kelly Bryant's last throw of the game was a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox late in the first half of Missouri's 42-10 victory over Troy. The Tigers (4-1) hope it isn't the last pass of Bryant's college career.
After he released the throw, Bryant was hit low from behind by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo and immediately clutched his left knee. Sailo was penalized for a personal foul on the play. The senior quarterback, a transfer from Clemson, eventually walked to the locker room but didn't return to the game or the sideline. Missouri didn't immediately specify the diagnosis other than calling it a left leg injury.
Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns ran for another touchdown. Taylor Powell, a sophomore, took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards but didn't guide the Tigers to any points. Jonathan Nance and Albert Okwuegbunam joined Knox with touchdown catches, and Larry Rountree III rushed for a touchdown.
Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter and returned the second one 33 yards for a touchdown. Garrett has scored touchdowns in three straight games. The Tigers, who entered the game ranked third nationally in total defense, held Troy (2-3) to 211 total yards.
The Trojans scored first on Kaleb Barker's 15-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain on their first drive of the game. Missouri scored six straight touchdowns to take a 42-7 halftime lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer enrolled in school or part of the team, Missouri announced. Jeffcoat played in every game as a true freshman. He missed the first four games of this season because of an elbow injury, but coach Barry Odom said Tuesday he expected Jeffcoat to play against Troy. Missouri said in an official statement it would not comment on the reason for Jeffcoat's departure.
Troy: Barker entered the day averaging 341.8 passing yards per game. But he hadn't faced a defense like Missouri's. Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, before being replaced by Gunnar Watson late in the second quarter. Watson finished the game, completing 5 of 9 passes for 58 yards.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers finish a five-game homestand against Mississippi on Saturday.
Troy: The Trojans will play host to South Alabama on Oct. 16.
-------
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|207
|429
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|165
|Rush Attempts
|31
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|9-106
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|27
|102
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-59
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|18
|62
|0
|8
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|20
|0
|5
|
J. Hayes 20 DE
|J. Hayes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|3
|44
|1
|25
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|6
|44
|0
|18
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|4
|22
|0
|20
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tyus 12 S
|M. Tyus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spralling 32 DB
|S. Spralling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDowell 9 CB
|J. McDowell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 DE
|J. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 CB
|C. Slocum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 CB
|O. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 20 DE
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|6
|39.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|9
|56
|1
|22
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|5
|37
|0
|17
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|7
|36
|0
|16
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|8
|25
|0
|11
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|6
|20
|1
|11
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|5
|88
|0
|49
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|2
|81
|1
|64
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|23
|1
|16
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|5-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
F. Agbasimere 45 DL
|F. Agbasimere
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thompson 56 DL
|A. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 7 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 5 DB
|C. Shearin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|
S. Koetting 90 K
|S. Koetting
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|4
|36.0
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
