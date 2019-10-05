|
|
|PURDUE
|PSU
Clifford leads No. 12 Penn State past Purdue 35-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 12 Penn State routed Purdue 35-7 on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.
Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn't cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.
Penn State jumped out fast, scoring on its first four drives, none lasting longer than 3:41.
KJ Hamler beat single coverage for a 23-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring and Clifford added a 3-yard touchdown run to cap Penn State's second possession. The Nittany Lions turned a three-and-out by Purdue into an easy score immediately after when Jahan Dotson caught a pass over the middle and raced 72 yards, getting a good block from Hamler on the way to the end zone.
Penn State finished another quick drive with a 7-yard pass from Clifford to tight end Pat Freiermuth early in the second quarter. Noah Cain finished with 105 yards on 12 carries and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth.
Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney combined for five sacks for Penn State. Clifford completed 20 of his 29 passes.
Purdue finally broke Penn State's seven-quarter shutout streak dating to Week 3 when Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Anderson's catch made it 28-7 in the second quarter.
Plummer finished with 119 yards on 13-for-27 passing. He was sacked on two of Purdue's final three plays of the first half before slowly pulling himself up and wobbling into the locker room. He was replaced later with Aidan O'Connell.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The banged-up Boilermakers were overmatched early but settled down and held Penn State's multi-headed offense off for much of the second half. Getting Moore back at some point should help, but he's not going to help a defense that entered the day allowing 451 yards and 33 points per game.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions built a big lead off explosive plays and were able to play the second half close to the vest. They opted to chew clock rather than air it out, mindful that a much tougher tests awaits in Iowa City next week.
UP NEXT
Purdue hosts Maryland on Saturday.
Penn State visits No. 14 Iowa on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|24
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|21
|450
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|0.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-19
|196
|Rush Attempts
|28
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|40
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|10-83
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|7-37
|4-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|12-38.6
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|33
|37
|Punts - Returns
|1--7
|7-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|40
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|-19
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|21
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|13/27
|119
|1
|0
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|11
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|2
|20
|0
|7
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|14
|-65
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|3
|59
|0
|43
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Armour 20 RB
|A. Armour
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dotson 83 WR
|M. Dotson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 46 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 38 P
|Z. Collins
|7
|38.3
|1
|51
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|5
|39.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|-7.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|20/29
|264
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|12
|105
|1
|27
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|7
|38
|0
|20
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|11
|33
|1
|16
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|5
|21
|0
|6
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|2
|0
|4
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|-9
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|79
|1
|72
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|3
|66
|0
|48
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|41
|1
|23
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|3
|25
|0
|20
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|16
|1
|7
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 24 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hartlaub 37 S
|D. Hartlaub
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|39.2
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|6
|6.2
|26
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
