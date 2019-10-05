Drive Chart
PURDUE
PSU

Clifford leads No. 12 Penn State past Purdue 35-7

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 12 Penn State routed Purdue 35-7 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.

Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn't cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.

Penn State jumped out fast, scoring on its first four drives, none lasting longer than 3:41.

KJ Hamler beat single coverage for a 23-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring and Clifford added a 3-yard touchdown run to cap Penn State's second possession. The Nittany Lions turned a three-and-out by Purdue into an easy score immediately after when Jahan Dotson caught a pass over the middle and raced 72 yards, getting a good block from Hamler on the way to the end zone.

Penn State finished another quick drive with a 7-yard pass from Clifford to tight end Pat Freiermuth early in the second quarter. Noah Cain finished with 105 yards on 12 carries and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth.

Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney combined for five sacks for Penn State. Clifford completed 20 of his 29 passes.

Purdue finally broke Penn State's seven-quarter shutout streak dating to Week 3 when Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Anderson's catch made it 28-7 in the second quarter.

Plummer finished with 119 yards on 13-for-27 passing. He was sacked on two of Purdue's final three plays of the first half before slowly pulling himself up and wobbling into the locker room. He was replaced later with Aidan O'Connell.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: The banged-up Boilermakers were overmatched early but settled down and held Penn State's multi-headed offense off for much of the second half. Getting Moore back at some point should help, but he's not going to help a defense that entered the day allowing 451 yards and 33 points per game.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions built a big lead off explosive plays and were able to play the second half close to the vest. They opted to chew clock rather than air it out, mindful that a much tougher tests awaits in Iowa City next week.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Penn State visits No. 14 Iowa on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 5:47
21-N.Cain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
02:17
pos
7
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:18
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 7:23
13-J.Plummer complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
02:50
pos
6
28
Point After TD 14:17
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 14:23
14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:22
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:20
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 5:32
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
71
yds
00:49
pos
0
20
Point After TD 7:04
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:09
14-S.Clifford runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
02:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:22
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:28
14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
2:03
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 24
Rushing 3 11
Passing 4 10
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 1-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 21 450
Total Plays 56 75
Avg Gain 0.4 6.0
Net Yards Rushing -19 196
Rush Attempts 28 46
Avg Rush Yards -0.7 4.3
Net Yards Passing 40 254
Comp. - Att. 14-28 20-29
Yards Per Pass 1.4 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 10-83 1-10
Penalties - Yards 7-37 4-49
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 12-38.6 5-39.2
Return Yards 33 37
Punts - Returns 1--7 7-37
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-15 0-0
Kicking 1/1 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Purdue 1-4 07007
12 Penn State 5-0 2170735
PSU -28.5, O/U 55.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 40 PASS YDS 254
-19 RUSH YDS 196
21 TOTAL YDS 450
Purdue
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 119 1 0 97.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 119 1 0 97.4
J. Plummer 13/27 119 1 0
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
A. O'Connell 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
K. Doerue 11 26 0 14
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Anthrop 2 20 0 7
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Z. Horvath 1 0 0 0
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -65 0
J. Plummer 14 -65 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
D. Bell 3 59 0 43
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 38 0
J. Anthrop 7 38 0 11
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
A. Anderson Jr. 1 15 1 15
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Durham 1 8 0 8
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Hopkins 1 3 0 3
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Doerue 0 0 0 0
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Armour 1 0 0 0
M. Dotson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
B. Holt 11-0 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
G. Karlaftis 7-1 1.0 0
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Alexander 7-3 0.0 0
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Trice 6-0 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Graham 5-2 0.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Smiley 4-0 0.0 1
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
N. Mosley 4-4 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 3-2 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Higgins 2-1 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 2-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sullivan 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sullivan 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-2 0.0 0
C. Allen 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Dellinger 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Collins 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 1
Z. Collins 7 38.3 1 51
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 0
B. Cormier 5 39.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Anthrop 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
J. Anthrop 1 -7.0 0 0
Penn State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 264 3 1 172.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 264 3 1 172.7
S. Clifford 20/29 264 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 105 1
N. Cain 12 105 1 27
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
D. Ford 7 38 0 20
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 33 1
S. Clifford 11 33 1 16
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
J. Brown 5 21 0 6
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
W. Levis 2 7 0 7
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Dotson 1 4 0 4
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
R. Slade 4 2 0 4
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
K. Hamler 2 -9 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 79 1
J. Dotson 2 79 1 72
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
N. Bowers 3 66 0 48
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
K. Hamler 3 41 1 23
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. George 2 31 0 22
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
N. Cain 3 25 0 20
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
P. Freiermuth 3 16 1 7
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Chisena 1 6 0 6
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Brown 2 1 0 1
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
R. Slade 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
L. Wade 7-4 1.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Parsons 5-0 1.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
S. Toney 4-0 3.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
Y. Gross-Matos 2-0 2.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. Hansard 1-0 1.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Oweh 1-0 1.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
C. Katshir 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Katshir 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Isaac 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Isaac 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hartlaub 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hartlaub 0-1 0.0 0
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Porter Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Shelton 0-1 0.5 0
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Brisker 0-1 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 0-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Windsor 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
J. Pinegar 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 1
B. Gillikin 5 39.2 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 6.2 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 6.2 26 0
K. Hamler 6 6.2 26 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Sutherland 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 33 1:12 3 -5 Punt
10:22 PURDUE 25 0:11 3 -4 Punt
7:04 PURDUE 25 0:37 3 0 Punt
5:20 PURDUE 25 2:09 6 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 PURDUE 35 1:30 6 17 Punt
10:13 PURDUE 38 2:50 5 62 TD
2:51 PURDUE 20 0:19 3 -9 Fumble
2:17 PURDUE 36 1:00 6 -24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 PURDUE 22 1:34 3 -2 Punt
9:17 PURDUE 20 0:43 3 3 Punt
6:02 PURDUE 34 1:01 4 -10 Punt
1:29 PURDUE 2 1:14 4 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 PURDUE 20 2:15 5 14 Punt
5:44 PURDUE 25 1:13 3 6 Punt
1:38 PURDUE 35 0:04 2 17 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 PSU 44 2:37 6 56 TD
9:33 PURDUE 33 2:24 6 44 TD
6:21 PSU 29 0:49 2 71 TD
3:06 PSU 35 2:22 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 PSU 26 1:11 4 12 INT
7:18 PSU 25 3:51 10 58 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 30 0:00 3 -10 Punt
11:58 PSU 45 2:38 7 19 Punt
7:51 PSU 36 1:06 3 5 Punt
4:56 PSU 29 3:19 7 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 30 3:48 9 19 Punt
8:04 PSU 13 2:17 7 87 TD
3:59 PSU 33 1:59 5 32 Fumble
1:01 PSU 48 0:11 2 -5
NCAA FB Scores