|
|
|UGA
|TENN
Fromm helps No. 3 Georgia trounce Tennessee 43-14
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Georgia came from behind for a second straight game and continued its recent domination of division rivals.
Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes, Georgia's defense delivered a dominant second-half performance and the No. 3 Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to beat Tennessee 43-14 on Saturday night.
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) has won 15 straight matchups with SEC Eastern Division opponents since falling 24-10 to Florida on Oct. 29, 2016.
Georgia trailed for most of the second quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to take command. That came two weeks after the Bulldogs rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to beat Notre Dame 23-17.
''When we see adversity, we want to run straight at adversity,'' Fromm said. ''That's what we're doing right now. We're taking it in. We're going out, we're going to go change something in the game and make it in our favor.''
Fromm went 24 of 29 for 288 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the first half to turn a 14-13 deficit into a 26-14 halftime lead. Georgia ended up scoring the game's final 33 points.
Georgia took the lead for good 20-14 on Fromm's 3-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager with 1:59 left in the half. After Tennessee's Brent Cimaglia missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 59 seconds remaining, Georgia drove again and scored on Fromm's 7-yard pass to George Pickens with nine seconds left.
''We pushed them a little bit there in the first half,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said, ''(and) they did what good teams do.''
Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship made field goals from 50, 34 and 27 yards to improve to 11 of 11 this season. Brian Herrien and D'Andre Swift combined to run for 160 yards and each had a 1-yard touchdown run as Georgia outrushed Tennessee 238-70.
''We've got a big physical football team,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''We've got to keep getting better and get rid of some of the errors.''
Tennessee (1-4, 0-2) has lost its last six matchups with Football Bowl Subdivision teams and is off to its slowest start since 1988, when it dropped its first six games. Tennessee's lone win this season was a 45-0 blowout of Football Championship Subdivision program Chattanooga.
But the Volunteers made this one interesting for a while.
Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first career start and sparked an offense that had stumbled and staggered through the first month of the season. Pruitt wouldn't say whether Maurer would start again next week or if the Vols might go back to Jarrett Guarantano, who started the first four games.
''I'll have to watch film,'' Pruitt said. ''I don't know. I think Brian competed really hard. I thought Jarrett did a good job when he was in there. It was good for both of them.''
Maurer electrified the crowd on Tennessee's second series as he executed a play-action pass to a wide-open Marquez Callaway, who made the catch around the Georgia 30 and raced to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. Maurer's 12-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings on the first play of the second quarter put Tennessee ahead 14-10.
Jennings had seven catches for 114 yards, and Callaway caught three passes for 105 yards. Maurer was 14 of 28 for 259 yards with an interception to go along with his two touchdowns.
Maurer got less effective as the night wore on. On Maurer's final play of the night, Eric Stokes sacked him and knocked the ball loose, enabling Tae Crowder to score the game's last touchdown on a 60-yard fumble return with 4:38 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: The Bulldogs made some uncharacteristic mistakes early but eventually wore Tennessee down by controlling possession for 36-plus minutes. It helps to have a quarterback the caliber of Fromm, who hasn't thrown an interception all season. Georgia still hasn't allowed a touchdown run all season.
Tennessee: The quarterback change gave Tennessee an energy boost to start the game and enabled the Vols to outplay Georgia for the first 25 minutes or so. But the offense slowed down quite a bit in the second half and the defense couldn't put any pressure on Fromm.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia probably played well enough in the second half to stay in the No. 3 spot.
KEY STAT
Late in the second quarter, Maurer was 10 of 17 for 205 yards with two touchdowns. He was 4 of 11 for 54 yards with one interception and a fumble the rest of the way.
UP NEXT
Georgia hosts South Carolina on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|526
|321
|Total Plays
|70
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|70
|Rush Attempts
|41
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|288
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|15-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-22
|Penalties - Yards
|11-107
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|5-33.4
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|2/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|526
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|24/29
|288
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|11
|88
|1
|40
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|17
|72
|1
|23
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|7
|57
|0
|17
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|4
|72
|0
|44
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|61
|0
|33
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|5
|58
|1
|21
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|26
|0
|9
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|3
|23
|1
|8
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGhee 26 DB
|T. McGhee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 92 DE
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|3/3
|50
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|35.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|14/28
|259
|2
|1
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|1/5
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|9
|47
|0
|17
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|7
|38
|0
|16
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|5
|5
|0
|9
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|7
|-29
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|7
|114
|1
|33
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|3
|105
|1
|73
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Tillman 85 WR
|C. Tillman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Montgomery 22 WR
|I. Montgomery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 41 DB
|K. George Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Kw. Garland 15 DB
|Kw. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|5
|33.4
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
RICE
UAB
20
35
4th 1:59 ESPN+
-
SDGST
COLOST
24
10
4th 4:19 ESPN2
-
15WASH
STNFRD
13
20
4th 12:02 ESPN
-
16BOISE
UNLV
24
7
3rd 0:00 CBSSN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
WKY
ODU
20
3
Final ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
44
Final
-
3UGA
TENN
43
14
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS
6
31
Final SECN
-
TULSA
24SMU
37
43
Final/3OT ESPNU
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
10
34
Final ABC
-
PITT
DUKE
33
30
Final ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
20
13
Final FloSports
-
CAL
13OREG
7
17
Final FOX
-
TXSA
UTEP
26
16
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
48
31
Final PACN