Louisville edges Boston College 41-39 to break ACC slide

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Blanton Creque's 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged Louisville past Boston College for a wild 41-39 victory on Saturday that ended a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.

Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi's 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque's line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC (3-3, 1-2) drove to its 42 before turning the ball over on downs with two seconds left, sparking a celebration as Louisville emerged from the shootout with its first conference win since beating Syracuse in November 2017.

The schools combined for 1,227 yards, most of it passing in a contest that matched the ACC's top two rushing attacks. Louisville gained the edge 664-563, helped by those final yards ending with Creque's second field goal.

Cardinals freshman Evan Conley completed 10 of 16 passes for 140 yards and a 23-yard TD to Dez Fitzpatrick for 38-29 lead early in the fourth quarter. He alternated with Micale Cunningham, who was 13 of 18 passing for 288 yards and 59-yard TD.

Javian Hawkins rushed for a career-high 172 yards on 25 carries for the Cardinals.

Dennis Grosel passed for three TDs in relief of BC starter Anthony Brown, who left early in the second quarter with a left knee injury. Brown hit 6 of 7 passes for 193 yards with a 77-yard TD to tight end Hunter Long in the first and positioned the Eagles to tie before his injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College has to move forward without its veteran QB, who watched the rest of the game on crutches. The Eagles appear to be in good hands with Grosel, who hit Korab Idrizi with all three TD passes before Travis Levy put them within 38-36 with a 37-yard scoring run. They were still left with their second consecutive ACC loss.

Louisville didn't give first-year coach Scott Satterfield a signature win by any means. It was still notable as the Cardinals clicked offensively whether Cunningham or Conley were behind center. The defense yielded 259 yards rushing but didn't allow AD Dillon to gash them like 2017, when he had 272 with four TDs.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts North Carolina on Oct. 19 after a bye.

Louisville visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:13
45-B.Creque 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
02:26
pos
39
41
Field Goal 4:17
41-A.Boumerhi 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
47
yds
03:22
pos
39
38
Point After TD 10:48
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
38
Touchdown 10:58
23-T.Levy runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:02
pos
35
38
Point After TD 14:00
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
38
Touchdown 14:07
6-E.Conley complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
96
yds
04:50
pos
29
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:29
45-B.Creque 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
26
yds
02:28
pos
29
31
Point After TD 9:57
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
28
Touchdown 10:09
6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:01
pos
28
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:29
6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to LOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
28
Touchdown 0:35
6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
01:10
pos
20
28
Point After TD 1:45
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 1:49
19-H.Hall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:56
pos
14
27
Point After TD 6:23
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:26
10-J.Hawkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
05:01
pos
14
20
Point After TD 11:27
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 11:32
6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
02:38
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:14
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:24
3-M.Cunningham complete to 5-S.Dawkins. 5-S.Dawkins runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:37
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:01
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:12
13-A.Brown complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
01:21
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:33
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:39
3-M.Cunningham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:34
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 26
Rushing 11 7
Passing 11 18
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 8-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 563 664
Total Plays 78 78
Avg Gain 7.2 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 259 236
Rush Attempts 45 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 5.4
Net Yards Passing 304 428
Comp. - Att. 15-33 23-34
Yards Per Pass 9.2 12.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-35 7-61
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-51.3 5-39.4
Return Yards 178 65
Punts - Returns 2-20 3-11
Kickoffs - Returns 6-158 1-43
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-11
Kicking 5/5 7/8
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 3-3 71571039
Louisville 3-2 141431041
LVILLE -4, O/U 61
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 304 PASS YDS 428
259 RUSH YDS 236
563 TOTAL YDS 664
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 193 1 0 364.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 193 1 0 364.5
A. Brown 6/7 193 1 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 111 3 1 109.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 111 3 1 109.3
D. Grosel 9/24 111 3 1
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Flowers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 118 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 118 0
A. Dillon 22 118 0 31
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 47 0
D. Grosel 6 47 0 13
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
D. Bailey 12 43 0 9
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 1
T. Levy 1 37 1 37
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Brown 1 14 0 14
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
Z. Flowers 2 3 0 7
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
B. Glines 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 99 1
H. Long 3 99 1 72
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 0
Z. Flowers 3 72 0 53
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
K. White 3 38 1 17
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
A. Dillon 1 36 0 36
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 2
K. Idrizi 3 31 2 19
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Burt 2 28 0 31
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Glines 0 0 0 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bailey 0 0 0 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Grosel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
M. Richardson 12-2 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Maitre 8-0 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Palmer 7-0 0.0 0
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Borgersen 6-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Karafa 4-0 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Muse 4-0 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Lamot 3-1 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 2-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 2-0 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Glines 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Luchetti 1-0 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
A. Boumerhi 1/1 45 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 51.3 2
G. Carlson 4 51.3 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 27.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 27.0 43 0
T. Levy 5 27.0 43 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
B. Glines 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
T. Levy 2 10.0 20 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 288 1 0 225.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 288 1 0 225.0
M. Cunningham 13/18 288 1 0
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 140 1 0 156.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 140 1 0 156.6
E. Conley 10/16 140 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 172 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 172 1
J. Hawkins 25 172 1 47
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
M. Cunningham 6 43 1 13
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
H. Hall 11 23 1 9
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
E. Conley 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 170 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 170 1
S. Dawkins 6 170 1 77
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 110 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 0
C. Atwell 8 110 0 27
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 1
D. Fitzpatrick 5 108 1 41
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Marshall 1 20 0 20
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Hawkins 1 13 0 13
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Ford 1 5 0 5
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Jackson 1 2 0 2
K. Wakefield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wakefield 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pass 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
K. Pass 11-1 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
R. Yeast 11-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 5-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 4-0 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 4-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Burns 2-1 0.0 0
M. Character 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Character 2-0 0.0 0
G. McCrae 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. McCrae 2-0 0.0 0
An. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
An. Johnson 2-0 0.0 1
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 1-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 48 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kinnaird 1-0 0.0 0
B. Whitlow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Whitlow 0-1 0.0 0
T. Holl 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Holl 0-1 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Caban 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/5
B. Creque 2/3 41 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 2
M. King 5 39.4 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
H. Hall 1 43.0 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.7 8 0
R. Burns 3 3.7 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 21 3:16 10 79 Fumble
8:33 BC 11 1:21 5 84 TD
5:14 BC 25 1:41 5 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 BC 11 2:38 8 89 TD
6:23 BC 25 0:35 3 1 Punt
3:59 BC 16 1:07 4 -4 Punt
1:45 BC 30 1:10 9 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 BC 41 3:01 9 59 TD
6:45 BC 41 1:11 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 BC 43 0:17 3 -8 INT
12:00 BC 30 1:02 4 65 TD
7:39 BC 20 3:22 13 47 FG
1:08 BC 24 0:41 8 27 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 LVILLE 20 2:34 6 80 TD
7:01 LVILLE 25 1:37 4 74 TD
3:29 LVILLE 30 3:25 8 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 LVILLE 25 5:01 10 75 TD
5:43 LVILLE 14 1:40 5 33 Punt
2:45 LVILLE 20 0:56 3 80 TD
0:29 LVILLE 25 0:23 5 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 LVILLE 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
9:57 LVILLE 43 2:28 7 26 FG
5:27 LVILLE 4 4:50 13 96 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 LVILLE 35 1:04 3 -1 Punt
10:48 LVILLE 25 3:03 8 33 Punt
3:39 LVILLE 25 2:26 7 52 FG
0:05 BC 46 0:00 1 -1 Game
