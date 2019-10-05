|
Tate leads Arizona past Colorado 35-30
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his return from a leg injury and Arizona used stops at the goal line and midfield on Colorado's final two drives to wrap up its 35-30 win on Saturday.
Tate completed 31 of 41 passes and only ran four times, including a 7-yard scamper on third-and-6 from midfield in the closing minutes that allowed Arizona (4-1, 2-0) to run out the clock and leave Folsom Field as the Pac-12 South's last unbeaten team.
The Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1) sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle injury), who sat out, as well as safety Mikial Onu, who had a first-half interception but left on the first defensive series of the second half with a torso injury.
Without him, the Buffs surrendered three second-half touchdowns after taking a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Wildcats weren't whistled for a penalty until the final play of the third quarter - offside - during the Buffalos' longest drive of the day, a 14-play marathon that stalled with Colorado failing to score on three plays from inside the Arizona 5.
They settled for James Stefanou's 20-yard field goal and a 30-28 lead.
That stall proved costly when the Wildcats responded with Nathan Tilford's 5-yard TD run that put Arizona on top 35-30 with 6:51 left.
The Buffaloes drove to midfield and converted a fourth down but on third-and-4 from the Arizona 46, quarterback Steven Montez didn't recognize two open receivers on slant routes up the middle when the Wildcats blitzed two linebackers. Instead, he overthrew a receiver on a go-route.
His fourth-down throw to Dimitri Stanley was too high and Arizona took over at with 2:23 remaining, then sealed the win on Tate's 7-yard keeper with less than a minute left.
Tate threw TD passes of 33 yards to Brian Casteel, 75 yards to Cedric Peterson and 7 yards to Stanley Berryhill III.
Montez completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and a TD with Tony Brown catching 10 passes for 141 yards, and Stanley four for 75 yards and a touchdown.
The Buffaloes were whistled eight times for 85 yards in penalties and the Wildcats just once for 5 yards.
UP NEXT
Arizona: host Washington on Oct. 12.
Colorado Visits Oregon on Friday night.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|487
|496
|Total Plays
|67
|81
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|159
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|404
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|31-41
|29-44
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|7.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|5-46.8
|Return Yards
|80
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-78
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|404
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|31/41
|404
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|11
|27
|0
|5
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|5
|23
|2
|9
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|4
|23
|0
|7
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|3
|99
|1
|75
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|7
|74
|1
|33
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|4
|68
|0
|29
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|4
|56
|0
|49
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|48
|0
|12
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wolfe 25 CB
|B. Wolfe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 11 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|5
|40.6
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|17.0
|23
|0
|
T. Young 11 S
|T. Young
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|21
|94
|0
|22
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|10
|34
|0
|9
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|15
|1
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|10
|141
|0
|49
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|4
|75
|1
|38
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|2
|35
|0
|29
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|5
|34
|0
|19
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|32
|1
|15
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bisharat 35 TE
|B. Bisharat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Callier 44 LB
|J. Callier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|3/3
|39
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|5
|46.8
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
