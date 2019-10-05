Drive Chart
Tate leads Arizona past Colorado 35-30

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his return from a leg injury and Arizona used stops at the goal line and midfield on Colorado's final two drives to wrap up its 35-30 win on Saturday.

Tate completed 31 of 41 passes and only ran four times, including a 7-yard scamper on third-and-6 from midfield in the closing minutes that allowed Arizona (4-1, 2-0) to run out the clock and leave Folsom Field as the Pac-12 South's last unbeaten team.

The Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1) sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle injury), who sat out, as well as safety Mikial Onu, who had a first-half interception but left on the first defensive series of the second half with a torso injury.

Without him, the Buffs surrendered three second-half touchdowns after taking a 20-14 halftime lead.

The Wildcats weren't whistled for a penalty until the final play of the third quarter - offside - during the Buffalos' longest drive of the day, a 14-play marathon that stalled with Colorado failing to score on three plays from inside the Arizona 5.

They settled for James Stefanou's 20-yard field goal and a 30-28 lead.

That stall proved costly when the Wildcats responded with Nathan Tilford's 5-yard TD run that put Arizona on top 35-30 with 6:51 left.

The Buffaloes drove to midfield and converted a fourth down but on third-and-4 from the Arizona 46, quarterback Steven Montez didn't recognize two open receivers on slant routes up the middle when the Wildcats blitzed two linebackers. Instead, he overthrew a receiver on a go-route.

His fourth-down throw to Dimitri Stanley was too high and Arizona took over at with 2:23 remaining, then sealed the win on Tate's 7-yard keeper with less than a minute left.

Tate threw TD passes of 33 yards to Brian Casteel, 75 yards to Cedric Peterson and 7 yards to Stanley Berryhill III.

Montez completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and a TD with Tony Brown catching 10 passes for 141 yards, and Stanley four for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Buffaloes were whistled eight times for 85 yards in penalties and the Wildcats just once for 5 yards.

UP NEXT

Arizona: host Washington on Oct. 12.

Colorado Visits Oregon on Friday night.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:51
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
30
Touchdown 6:55
33-N.Tilford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
04:40
pos
34
30
Field Goal 12:17
48-J.Stefanou 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
72
yds
03:27
pos
28
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:42
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
Touchdown 3:45
33-N.Tilford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
01:26
pos
27
27
Point After TD 5:11
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 5:22
18-T.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:07
pos
21
26
Point After TD 13:11
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 13:17
14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 0:11
12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
14
19
Point After TD 1:40
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 1:50
14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
13
13
Point After TD 1:50
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:59
3-K.Nixon complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
00:12
pos
7
12
Field Goal 3:28
48-J.Stefanou 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
27
yds
01:44
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:15
14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
120
yds
03:24
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:02
48-J.Stefanou 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
55
yds
5:44
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 26
Rushing 4 11
Passing 17 15
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 8-14 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 487 496
Total Plays 67 81
Avg Gain 7.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 83 159
Rush Attempts 26 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.3
Net Yards Passing 404 337
Comp. - Att. 31-41 29-44
Yards Per Pass 9.9 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 8-85
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.6 5-46.8
Return Yards 80 23
Punts - Returns 2-2 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 3-78 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona 4-1 7714735
Colorado 3-2 3177330
COLO -2, O/U 63.5
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 404 PASS YDS 337
83 RUSH YDS 159
487 TOTAL YDS 496
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 404 3 1 177.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 404 3 1 177.6
K. Tate 31/41 404 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
G. Brightwell 11 27 0 5
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 2
N. Tilford 5 23 2 9
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
K. Tate 4 23 0 7
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Taylor 1 4 0 4
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Da. Smith 2 4 0 2
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Wiley 1 2 0 2
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Casteel 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 99 1
C. Peterson 3 99 1 75
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 1
B. Casteel 7 74 1 33
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
J. Joiner 4 68 0 29
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
T. Cunningham 4 56 0 49
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 0
M. Wiley 6 48 0 12
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Da. Smith 2 20 0 11
B. Curry 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
B. Curry 1 19 0 19
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Dixon 1 8 0 8
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
S. Berryhill III 1 7 1 7
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Brightwell 1 4 0 4
J. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Johnson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
T. Fields II 10-1 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 9-0 0.0 0
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Schooler 7-0 0.0 0
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
F. Connolly 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Connolly 4-0 0.0 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Young 4-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Pandy 3-0 0.0 0
T. Mason 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Mason 3-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
B. Wolfe 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wolfe 2-0 0.0 0
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Whittaker 2-0 0.0 0
T. Young 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barrs 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barrs 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
L. Havrisik 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Aragon 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 1
M. Aragon 5 40.6 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 23 0
T. Cunningham 2 17.0 23 0
T. Young 11 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
T. Young 1 11.0 11 0
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
J. Joiner 1 44.0 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
B. Casteel 2 1.0 2 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 299 1 0 134.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 299 1 0 134.3
S. Montez 28/42 299 1 0
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 1 0 749.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 1 0 749.2
K. Nixon 1/1 38 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 94 0
A. Fontenot 21 94 0 22
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
J. Mangham 10 34 0 9
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
S. Montez 5 16 0 7
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 1
T. Brown 1 15 1 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 141 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 141 0
T. Brown 10 141 0 49
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 1
D. Stanley 4 75 1 38
D. Arias 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
D. Arias 2 35 0 29
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
A. Fontenot 5 34 0 19
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
B. Russell 3 32 1 15
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
J. Mangham 3 9 0 8
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Nixon 1 7 0 7
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Jackson 1 4 0 4
B. Bisharat 35 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bisharat 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
N. Landman 12-0 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 11-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Rakestraw 5-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
K. Trujillo 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Trujillo 3-0 0.0 0
I. Lewis 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Lewis 2-1 0.0 0
J. Callier 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Callier 1-0 0.0 0
J. Van Diest 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Van Diest 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sami 1-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Onu 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
J. Stefanou 3/3 39 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 3
A. Kinney 5 46.8 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
D. Stanley 2 7.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:02 ARIZ 17 3:16 9 25 Punt
3:39 ARIZ 10 3:24 9 120 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 ARIZ 10 1:24 4 23 Punt
7:05 ARIZ 4 1:15 3 8 Punt
2:43 ARIZ 25 0:26 3 37 INT
1:50 ARIZ 25 0:00 1 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 ARIZ 35 0:00 6 65 TD
11:57 ARIZ 27 1:31 5 19 Punt
7:59 ARIZ 22 0:45 3 6 Punt
5:11 ARIZ 15 1:26 6 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 ARIZ 23 4:40 13 77 TD
2:29 ARIZ 47 1:32 6 20 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 5:44 12 55 FG
5:42 COLO 25 1:36 6 -11 Fumble
0:15 COLO 25 0:00 11 29
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 COLO 29 1:29 5 24 Punt
5:12 ARIZ 49 1:44 5 27 FG
2:11 ARIZ 38 0:12 1 38 TD
1:40 COLO 25 1:29 9 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 COLO 25 1:05 3 3 Punt
9:45 COLO 15 1:41 5 12 Punt
6:29 COLO 32 1:07 4 68 TD
3:42 COLO 25 3:27 15 72 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:51 COLO 25 4:16 11 24 Downs
