Luton throws for 5 TDs as Oregon State defeats UCLA 48-31
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jake Luton threw a career-high five touchdowns passes - including three to Isaiah Hodgins - Artavis Pierce ran for 119 yard and Oregon State defeated UCLA 48-31 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
Luton completed 18 of 26 passes for 285 yards and added had a rushing score late in the fourth quarter. Two of the touchdown passes came in the first quarter as the Beavers (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) scored on their first three drives to take a 21-0 lead.
Hodgins, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards and second in receptions, had another big game with 10 catches for 123 yards. Hodgins and Luton have now connected for 14 touchdowns in their Oregon State careers.
They opened the scoring 2:43 into the game when Hodgins leapt up and caught a 4-yard TD in front of UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams. The two connected from 5-yards out midway through the second quarter to extend the Beavers lead to 27-7.
Hodgins once again took advantage of Williams in coverage late in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown to give Oregon State a 41-24 advantage.
Demetric Felton had 166 scrimmage yards for UCLA (1-5, 1-2), which lost for the 14th time in Chip Kelly's 18 games as coach. Felton had 111 yards rushing - including a career-long 75-yard TD in third quarter - and 55 yards receiving.
Austin Burton was 27 of 41 for 236 yards and a touchdown in his first start but the Bruins were unable to rally after digging a large deficit in the first quarter. UCLA got within 10 on three occasions in the second half but was unable to stop the Beavers on subsequent drives.
Oregon State jumped out to huge lead by taking advantage of a pair of UCLA gaffes, which gave it short fields.
Down 7-0, Kelly made a bold decision on UCLA's opening drive by going for it on fourth-and-1 from the 34. It backfired though as Joshua Kelley was stopped for a 5-yard loss. The Beavers went up by two scores five plays later when Pierce had an opening up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.
Oregon State had its own bit of trickery on the ensuing kickoff and was successful. The Beavers kicked off from midfield after a UCLA personal foul penalty and were successful on a squib kick when David Morris recovered it at the Bruins 27. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano then had his first reception of the season for a 27-yard score to put them up 21-0 a little more than six minutes into the game.
Burton, who also had 64 yards rushing, threw for his first collegiate score early in the second quarter when he was flushed out of the pocket, scrambled to his right and threw a 7-yard pass to Kyle Phillips, who was able to drag one of his feet in the end zone before going out of bounds and bring the Bruins within 21-7.
He would run for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 17-play, 75-yard drive.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: It was a happy homecoming for coach Jonathan Smith, who grew up in Pasadena and led a team into the Rose Bowl for the first time as a coach.
UCLA: Any positive momentum the Bruins had after their upset of Washington State two weeks ago is long gone.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Hosts No. 17 Utah next Saturday. The Utes have won the last three games in the series.
UCLA: Has a bye week before traveling to Stanford on Oct. 17. The Bruins have dropped 11 straight to the Cardinal.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|28
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|12-19
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|446
|478
|Total Plays
|58
|89
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|256
|Rush Attempts
|32
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|283
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|3-14
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|5/5
|Extra Points
|6/7
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|256
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|478
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|18/26
|285
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|21
|119
|1
|53
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|5
|27
|1
|19
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|10
|123
|3
|24
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|2
|52
|0
|45
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Hicks-Onu 10 DB
|O. Hicks-Onu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DL
|E. Aydon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 8 LB
|M. Tago
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 26 DB
|J. Forest
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Garcia 92 LB
|I. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|3
|47.7
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|27/41
|236
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|11
|111
|1
|75
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|21
|74
|2
|14
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|15
|64
|1
|16
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|71
|1
|23
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|9
|55
|0
|19
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|2
|47
|0
|30
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|3
|17
|0
|6
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 18 WR
|K. Medrano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
