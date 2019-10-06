Drive Chart
Luton throws for 5 TDs as Oregon State defeats UCLA 48-31

  • Oct 06, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jake Luton threw a career-high five touchdowns passes - including three to Isaiah Hodgins - Artavis Pierce ran for 119 yard and Oregon State defeated UCLA 48-31 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Luton completed 18 of 26 passes for 285 yards and added had a rushing score late in the fourth quarter. Two of the touchdown passes came in the first quarter as the Beavers (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) scored on their first three drives to take a 21-0 lead.

Hodgins, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards and second in receptions, had another big game with 10 catches for 123 yards. Hodgins and Luton have now connected for 14 touchdowns in their Oregon State careers.

They opened the scoring 2:43 into the game when Hodgins leapt up and caught a 4-yard TD in front of UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams. The two connected from 5-yards out midway through the second quarter to extend the Beavers lead to 27-7.

Hodgins once again took advantage of Williams in coverage late in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown to give Oregon State a 41-24 advantage.

Demetric Felton had 166 scrimmage yards for UCLA (1-5, 1-2), which lost for the 14th time in Chip Kelly's 18 games as coach. Felton had 111 yards rushing - including a career-long 75-yard TD in third quarter - and 55 yards receiving.

Austin Burton was 27 of 41 for 236 yards and a touchdown in his first start but the Bruins were unable to rally after digging a large deficit in the first quarter. UCLA got within 10 on three occasions in the second half but was unable to stop the Beavers on subsequent drives.

Oregon State jumped out to huge lead by taking advantage of a pair of UCLA gaffes, which gave it short fields.

Down 7-0, Kelly made a bold decision on UCLA's opening drive by going for it on fourth-and-1 from the 34. It backfired though as Joshua Kelley was stopped for a 5-yard loss. The Beavers went up by two scores five plays later when Pierce had an opening up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.

Oregon State had its own bit of trickery on the ensuing kickoff and was successful. The Beavers kicked off from midfield after a UCLA personal foul penalty and were successful on a squib kick when David Morris recovered it at the Bruins 27. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano then had his first reception of the season for a 27-yard score to put them up 21-0 a little more than six minutes into the game.

Burton, who also had 64 yards rushing, threw for his first collegiate score early in the second quarter when he was flushed out of the pocket, scrambled to his right and threw a 7-yard pass to Kyle Phillips, who was able to drag one of his feet in the end zone before going out of bounds and bring the Bruins within 21-7.

He would run for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 17-play, 75-yard drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: It was a happy homecoming for coach Jonathan Smith, who grew up in Pasadena and led a team into the Rose Bowl for the first time as a coach.

UCLA: Any positive momentum the Bruins had after their upset of Washington State two weeks ago is long gone.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts No. 17 Utah next Saturday. The Utes have won the last three games in the series.

UCLA: Has a bye week before traveling to Stanford on Oct. 17. The Bruins have dropped 11 straight to the Cardinal.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
31
Touchdown 1:49
6-J.Luton runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:50
pos
47
31
Point After TD 8:39
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
31
Touchdown 8:43
12-A.Burton runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
75
yds
00:06
pos
41
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
24
Touchdown 0:23
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:55
pos
40
24
Point After TD 4:18
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 4:30
10-D.Felton runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
34
23
Point After TD 4:30
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
17
Touchdown 4:41
6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:37
pos
33
17
Point After TD 10:13
17-J.Molson extra point is good. Team penalty on ORS Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 10:13
27-J.Kelley to ORS 1 FUMBLES. 27-J.Kelley runs no gain for a touchdown.
15
plays
106
yds
00:00
pos
27
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:49
17-J.Molson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
56
yds
05:18
pos
27
10
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:07
46-J.Choukair extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 7:14
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:42
pos
27
7
Point After TD 10:56
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:06
12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
03:20
pos
21
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:59
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 9:08
6-J.Luton complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
00:03
pos
20
0
Point After TD 9:11
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:11
21-A.Pierce runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
01:54
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:17
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:23
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 28
Rushing 7 14
Passing 13 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-11 12-19
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-5
Total Net Yards 446 478
Total Plays 58 89
Avg Gain 7.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 163 256
Rush Attempts 32 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 5.3
Net Yards Passing 283 222
Comp. - Att. 18-27 27-41
Yards Per Pass 10.5 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 3-14
Penalties - Yards 5-33 2-25
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 5 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.7 1-43.0
Return Yards 0 38
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 5/5
Extra Points 6/7 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 2-3 21614748
UCLA 1-5 01014731
UCLA -4.5, O/U 64
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 283 PASS YDS 222
163 RUSH YDS 256
446 TOTAL YDS 478
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 285 5 0 224.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 285 5 0 224.8
J. Luton 18/26 285 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
A. Pierce 21 119 1 53
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
J. Luton 5 27 1 19
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
J. Jefferson 5 9 0 5
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Lindsey 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 123 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 123 3
Is. Hodgins 10 123 3 24
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 1
T. Lindsey 1 53 1 53
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
K. Taylor 2 52 0 45
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
T. Quitoriano 1 27 1 27
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
N. Togiai 2 22 0 14
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Flemings 1 5 0 5
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Pierce 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
S. Smith 9-2 1.0 0
A. Roberts 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
A. Roberts 8-0 1.0 0
I. Dunn 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
I. Dunn 8-1 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
H. Rashed Jr. 7-0 1.0 0
O. Hicks-Onu 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Hicks-Onu 5-0 0.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 5-0 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Aydon 4-0 0.0 0
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
M. Tago 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Tago 3-1 0.0 0
J. Forest 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Forest 3-0 0.0 0
O. Speights 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Speights 2-1 0.0 0
A. Austin 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Austin 2-1 0.0 0
R. Sharp 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Sharp 2-2 0.0 0
J. McCartan 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. McCartan 2-2 0.0 0
A. Arnold 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Arnold 2-0 0.0 0
I. Garcia 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Garcia 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/7
J. Choukair 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 1
D. Rodriguez 3 47.7 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Morris 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Morris 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 236 1 0 122.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 236 1 0 122.3
A. Burton 27/41 236 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 111 1
D. Felton 11 111 1 75
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 74 2
J. Kelley 21 74 2 14
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 64 1
A. Burton 15 64 1 16
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Philips 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 1
K. Philips 7 71 1 23
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 0
D. Felton 9 55 0 19
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
J. Erwin 2 47 0 30
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
D. Asiasi 3 32 0 18
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Cota 3 17 0 6
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Dulcich 1 6 0 6
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Kelley 1 4 0 4
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Wilson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 5-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 4-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 4-1 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 4-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 4-0 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
Lo. Toailoa 3-3 1.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Mafi 2-1 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 2-1 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 1-0 0.0 0
K. Medrano 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Medrano 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Molson 1/1 37 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Felton 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
K. Philips 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 2:37 7 75 TD
11:05 UCLA 29 1:54 6 59 TD
9:11 UCLA 27 0:03 1 27 TD
6:14 OREGST 28 2:01 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 OREGST 25 3:42 9 75 TD
1:45 OREGST 25 0:34 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 OREGST 25 1:05 3 8 Punt
5:18 OREGST 39 0:37 3 61 TD
4:18 OREGST 25 3:55 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 OREGST 25 6:50 15 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 UCLA 25 0:35 4 4 Downs
8:59 UCLA 13 2:11 5 16 Punt
3:48 UCLA 15 3:20 13 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:07 UCLA 25 5:18 12 56 FG
1:02 UCLA 28 0:54 7 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UCLA 25 0:00 15 106 TD
9:04 UCLA 25 3:07 9 25 Downs
4:30 UCLA 25 0:00 1 75 TD
0:17 UCLA 25 0:06 18 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:42 UCLA 25 1:36 11 61 Downs
