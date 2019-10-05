Drive Chart
BAYLOR
KSTATE

Baylor moves to 5-0, dominates Kansas State 31-12

  AP
  Oct 05, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and Baylor beat Kansas State 31-12 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.

''I'm really proud of our guys because this is a tough place to play with a great crowd,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I thought our guys battled early, found a way to get a halftime lead and then grounded it out in the second half.''

John Lovett had a pair of touchdown runs and Gerry Bohanon added another scoring run for Baylor. Tyquan Thornton had 92 yards receiving with a touchdown. Denzel Mims hauled in 83 yards on five catches and JaMycal Hasty had 87 yards rushing.

Skylar Thompson was 22-of-34 passing for 218 yards for Kansas State. James Gilbert led the Wildcats in rushing with 94 yards.

''Anytime you lose it's frustrating,'' Thompson said. ''It is part of the game sometimes, part of the journey. We just have to buckle down and focus on what we need to work on and our mistakes.''

The Wildcats' Blake Lynch kicked a 31-yard field goal with two minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor responded on the ensuing drive with a John Mayers 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second.

Brewer found Thornton wide open in the end zone for 29 yards, capping a 98-yard drive to give the Bears a 10-3 halftime advantage. It was the second straight game that Kansas State has scored just a field goal in the first half.

''We all have to be better and it starts with me,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. ''I've got to be better and make sure to push the right buttons.''

Lovett scored on a 13-yard run early in the second half that made it 17-3. The Wildcats were driving on the following possession but fumbled at the Bears 30 and thwarted any potential momentum.

Thompson threw his first interception of the season, and the Bears answered with a 63-yard drive, capped by Bohanon's 4-yard touchdown run that made it 24-6 with 10 minutes to go.

With six minutes left, Thompson tossed a 5-yard TD to Dalton Schoen, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Lovett ran for a 46-yard touchdown two plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor has won its first five games of the season and look to be a contender in the Big 12 this season.

Kansas State looks vulnerable after starting the season 3-0 as their offense has gone stagnant in conference play.

ALTERNATIVE UNIFORMS

Kansas State wore alternative uniforms for the first time in 30 years, with white pants and white helmets.

INJURY WATCH

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was injured early in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game. Brewer has thrown for 11 touchdowns without an interception this season.

UP NEXT

Baylor will return home to take on Texas Tech on Saturday.

Kansas State has their second bye week before hosting TCU on October 19.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and

http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:37
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
12
Touchdown 5:48
7-J.Lovett runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
43
yds
00:36
pos
30
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:24
10-S.Thompson to BAY 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
24
12
Touchdown 6:31
10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
04:03
pos
24
12
Point After TD 10:34
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
6
Touchdown 10:40
11-G.Bohanon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
02:10
pos
23
6
Touchdown 12:50
10-S.Thompson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 30. 1-G.Arnold runs 70 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BAY 11-J.Houston Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 47.
0
plays
70
yds
0:00
pos
23
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:25
10-B.Lynch 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
5:59
pos
17
6
Point After TD 11:27
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 11:32
7-J.Lovett runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
91
yds
02:09
pos
16
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:38
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 6:42
12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
97
yds
02:30
pos
9
3
Field Goal 15:00
95-J.Mayers 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
01:54
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:25
10-B.Lynch 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
60
yds
05:11
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 6 5
Passing 11 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-9 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 409 323
Total Plays 55 74
Avg Gain 7.4 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 158 123
Rush Attempts 31 40
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.1
Net Yards Passing 251 200
Comp. - Att. 15-24 22-34
Yards Per Pass 10.5 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-17 5-18
Penalties - Yards 7-52 5-35
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-32.0 6-40.8
Return Yards 38 74
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 4-74
Int. - Returns 1-17 0-0
Kicking 5/5 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 5-0 01071431
Kansas State 3-2 303612
KSTATE -1, O/U 48.5
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 251 PASS YDS 200
158 RUSH YDS 123
409 TOTAL YDS 323
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 230 1 0 159.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 230 1 0 159.2
C. Brewer 14/23 230 1 0
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 419.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 419.2
G. Bohanon 1/1 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 87 0
J. Hasty 8 87 0 33
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 74 2
J. Lovett 7 74 2 46
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
T. Ebner 9 16 0 6
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Platt 1 2 0 2
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 1
G. Bohanon 3 1 1 4
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -22 0
C. Brewer 3 -22 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 1
T. Thornton 4 92 1 29
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 0
D. Mims 5 83 0 27
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
R. Sneed 2 52 0 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Ebner 2 24 0 23
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Platt 1 12 0 12
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hasty 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
Cl. Johnston 9-1 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
B. Lynch 6-0 1.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 6-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Bernard 4-1 0.0 0
J. Pitre 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Pitre 4-0 1.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
J. Lynch 4-2 2.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
B. Roy 4-1 0.5 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
G. Hall 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
G. Arnold 2-0 1.0 1
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McVea 2-0 0.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
R. Miller 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Black 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Lockhart 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Mayers 1/1 36 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 32.0 1
I. Power 6 32.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Hasty 1 21.0 21 0
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Lovett 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 218 1 1 122.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 218 1 1 122.4
S. Thompson 22/34 218 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 94 0
J. Gilbert 18 94 0 29
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
J. Ervin 5 21 0 12
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 6 0
S. Thompson 11 6 0 11
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
H. Trotter 5 5 0 4
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Youngblood 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
P. Brooks 7 69 0 18
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
D. Schoen 6 69 1 27
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Gilbert 2 21 0 16
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
N. Lenners 2 20 0 11
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Youngblood 2 15 0 10
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Wheeler 1 13 0 13
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Weber 1 6 0 6
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Knowles 1 5 0 5
C. Herron 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Herron 0 0 0 0
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Gill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Parker 8-1 0.0 0
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Neil Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McPherson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 2-1 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 2-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Massie 2-0 1.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ervin 2-0 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-2 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
B. Lynch 2/2 31 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 3
D. Anctil 6 40.8 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 33 0
J. Youngblood 3 23.7 33 0
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
H. Trotter 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 22 1:20 3 7 Punt
12:32 BAYLOR 6 2:04 7 49 Punt
8:56 BAYLOR 46 1:16 3 4 Punt
2:16 BAYLOR 25 1:54 8 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 BAYLOR 2 2:30 7 97 TD
5:11 BAYLOR 30 0:48 3 0 Punt
1:20 BAYLOR 21 0:07 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 BAYLOR 9 2:09 6 91 TD
8:22 BAYLOR 28 0:54 3 9 Punt
0:25 BAYLOR 25 0:10 3 -12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 BAYLOR 37 2:10 8 63 TD
6:24 KSTATE 43 0:36 2 43 TD
3:21 BAYLOR 40 1:34 4 13 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 BAYLOR 47 0:58 3 5 Punt
10:23 KSTATE 13 1:22 3 5 Punt
7:36 KSTATE 27 5:11 10 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 KSTATE 21 4:50 9 22 Punt
6:38 KSTATE 25 1:21 3 2 Punt
3:45 KSTATE 32 2:17 5 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 KSTATE 35 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:27 KSTATE 34 2:35 7 33 Fumble
6:57 KSTATE 28 5:59 11 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 KSTATE 41 1:22 4 -14 INT
10:34 KSTATE 33 4:03 10 82 TD
5:37 KSTATE 17 2:13 11 23 Downs
NCAA FB Scores