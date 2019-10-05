|
|
|BAYLOR
|KSTATE
Baylor moves to 5-0, dominates Kansas State 31-12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and Baylor beat Kansas State 31-12 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.
''I'm really proud of our guys because this is a tough place to play with a great crowd,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I thought our guys battled early, found a way to get a halftime lead and then grounded it out in the second half.''
John Lovett had a pair of touchdown runs and Gerry Bohanon added another scoring run for Baylor. Tyquan Thornton had 92 yards receiving with a touchdown. Denzel Mims hauled in 83 yards on five catches and JaMycal Hasty had 87 yards rushing.
Skylar Thompson was 22-of-34 passing for 218 yards for Kansas State. James Gilbert led the Wildcats in rushing with 94 yards.
''Anytime you lose it's frustrating,'' Thompson said. ''It is part of the game sometimes, part of the journey. We just have to buckle down and focus on what we need to work on and our mistakes.''
The Wildcats' Blake Lynch kicked a 31-yard field goal with two minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor responded on the ensuing drive with a John Mayers 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second.
Brewer found Thornton wide open in the end zone for 29 yards, capping a 98-yard drive to give the Bears a 10-3 halftime advantage. It was the second straight game that Kansas State has scored just a field goal in the first half.
''We all have to be better and it starts with me,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. ''I've got to be better and make sure to push the right buttons.''
Lovett scored on a 13-yard run early in the second half that made it 17-3. The Wildcats were driving on the following possession but fumbled at the Bears 30 and thwarted any potential momentum.
Thompson threw his first interception of the season, and the Bears answered with a 63-yard drive, capped by Bohanon's 4-yard touchdown run that made it 24-6 with 10 minutes to go.
With six minutes left, Thompson tossed a 5-yard TD to Dalton Schoen, but the 2-point conversion failed.
Lovett ran for a 46-yard touchdown two plays later.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor has won its first five games of the season and look to be a contender in the Big 12 this season.
Kansas State looks vulnerable after starting the season 3-0 as their offense has gone stagnant in conference play.
ALTERNATIVE UNIFORMS
Kansas State wore alternative uniforms for the first time in 30 years, with white pants and white helmets.
INJURY WATCH
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was injured early in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game. Brewer has thrown for 11 touchdowns without an interception this season.
UP NEXT
Baylor will return home to take on Texas Tech on Saturday.
Kansas State has their second bye week before hosting TCU on October 19.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and
http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|409
|323
|Total Plays
|55
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|123
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|251
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-17
|5-18
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.0
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|38
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|2/2
|Extra Points
|4/4
|0/0
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|14/23
|230
|1
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|1/1
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|8
|87
|0
|33
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|7
|74
|2
|46
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|9
|16
|0
|6
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|3
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|4
|92
|1
|29
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|5
|83
|0
|27
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|52
|0
|38
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|24
|0
|23
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
|Cl. Johnston
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 24 LB
|J. Pitre
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DT
|G. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|6
|32.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|22/34
|218
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|18
|94
|0
|29
|
J. Ervin 22 RB
|J. Ervin
|5
|21
|0
|12
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|11
|6
|0
|11
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|5
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|7
|69
|0
|18
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|6
|69
|1
|27
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Weber 12 WR
|L. Weber
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Herron 8 QB
|C. Herron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 DB
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ervin 22 RB
|J. Ervin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/2
|31
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|6
|40.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|23.7
|33
|0
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
