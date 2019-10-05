Drive Chart
USF beats UConn eighth straight time, 48-22

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Jordan McCloud passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and South Florida rolled past Connecticut 48-22 on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth straight victory over the Huskies.

After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Bulls (2-3, 1-1 American) scored touchdowns on their next four, beginning with McCloud's 12-yard pass to Bryce Miller with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

McCloud threw a 13-yard score to Randall St. Felix and ran 26 yards for another with under two minutes left in the half as USF went in front 27-14. McCloud had 136 yards passing with two touchdowns and 51 yards rushing and a score by halftime.

A 12-yard TD pass to Miller made it 34-14 in the third before place-kicker Spencer Schrader took a fake field-goal attempt 22 yards for a touchdown and a 41-14 lead in the fourth.

McCloud finished 11-of-21 passing for 157 yards but was intercepted twice. Two of his TD passes went to Miller.

Jordan Cronkite rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries, his sixth career 100-yard game. USF piled up 313 yards on the ground and outgained UConn 503-293 in total yards. The defense had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Mike Beaudry was 18-of-29 passing with 209 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Mensah added two rushing scores for UConn (1-4, 0-2). He finished with 70 yards to become the ninth Husky to reach 2,000 career rushing yards at 2,001.

UConn's losing streak against FBS teams reached 19.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
22
Touchdown 0:40
17-K.Rygol complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
01:19
pos
47
22
Two Point Conversion 1:59
12-M.Beaudry to USF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
22
Touchdown 2:06
34-K.Mensah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
07:01
pos
41
20
Point After TD 9:07
24-C.Weiss extra point is good. Team penalty on UCONN Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 9:22
32-S.Shrader runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
89
yds
04:54
pos
40
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:01
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 5:07
12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
05:22
pos
33
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 1:55
12-J.McCloud scrambles runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
00:50
pos
26
14
Point After TD 2:45
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 3:31
34-K.Mensah runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:08
pos
20
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:39
24-C.Weiss extra point is no good. blocked by 52-C.Thomas.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 4:43
12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
01:31
pos
20
7
Point After TD 6:14
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:22
12-M.Beaudry complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
05:24
pos
14
6
Point After TD 11:46
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:51
28-T.Sands runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:09
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:49
12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 18
Rushing 16 8
Passing 9 9
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-10 2-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 487 261
Total Plays 64 66
Avg Gain 7.6 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 313 84
Rush Attempts 42 37
Avg Rush Yards 7.5 2.3
Net Yards Passing 174 177
Comp. - Att. 12-22 18-29
Yards Per Pass 7.9 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 5-32
Penalties - Yards 5-59 6-38
Touchdowns 7 3
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-42.0 6-39.0
Return Yards 90 240
Punts - Returns 1--2 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-92 8-171
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-52
Kicking 6/7 2/2
Extra Points 6/7 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Florida 2-3 72071448
Connecticut 1-4 0140822
UCONN 11, O/U 48
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 174 PASS YDS 177
313 RUSH YDS 84
487 TOTAL YDS 261
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 157 3 2 143.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 157 3 2 143.3
J. McCloud 11/21 157 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 148 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 148 0
J. Cronkrite 20 148 0 28
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 64 1
T. Sands 7 64 1 23
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
J. McCloud 11 62 1 26
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 1
S. Shrader 1 22 1 22
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
K. Joiner Jr. 3 17 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Mathis 2 43 0 37
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 2
B. Miller 3 36 2 12
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
X. Weaver 2 34 0 31
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 1
D. Dukes 1 33 1 33
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Phillips 1 18 0 18
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Cronkrite 2 13 0 13
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
R. St. Felix 1 13 1 13
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. McDoom 0 0 0 0
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wilcox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
D. Boyles 9-0 1.0 0
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Studstill 5-2 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Hampton 4-1 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Sanders 4-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Sails 3-1 0.0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
G. Reaves 3-1 1.0 0
D. Slade 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Slade 3-0 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 3-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Roberts 2-1 0.0 0
P. Macon 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
P. Macon 2-3 1.0 0
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kegler 1-1 0.0 0
S. Kirby 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kirby 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pinkney 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Pinkney 1-0 1.0 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
B. Green 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Green 1-2 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 1-1 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. LaPointe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/7
C. Weiss 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 0
T. Schneider 3 42.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 46.0 67 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 46.0 67 0
B. Sanders 2 46.0 67 0
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Phillips 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
K. Sails 1 -2.0 0 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 209 1 0 134.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 209 1 0 134.0
M. Beaudry 18/29 209 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 70 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 70 2
K. Mensah 21 70 2 18
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
A. Thompkins 6 36 0 11
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Ross 1 4 0 4
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -26 0
M. Beaudry 9 -26 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 0
C. Ross 7 68 0 18
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
A. Thompkins 1 33 0 33
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Rose 3 31 0 18
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
E. Jeffreys 2 29 1 25
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
A. Brown 3 21 0 9
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Drayton 1 18 0 18
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Mensah 1 9 0 9
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hairston 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
D. Harrell 8-1 0.0 1
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Coyle 6-2 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
O. Fortt 5-1 0.0 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
R. Gilmartin 4-2 1.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
D. Morgan 4-2 0.5 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Jones 3-3 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
T. Jones 2-1 1.5 0
K. Williams 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Uguak 1-0 0.0 0
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Paul 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lucien 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Harris 1-1 1.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Watts 0-2 0.0 0
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Olaniyan 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Harris 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
L. Magliozzi 6 39.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 22.1 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 22.1 27 0
A. Thompkins 7 22.1 27 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
R. Gilmartin 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 12 0
Q. Skanes 1 17.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 SFLA 20 1:27 3 5 Punt
7:32 SFLA 12 3:43 9 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 15 3:09 7 85 TD
6:14 UCONN 31 1:31 4 31 TD
2:45 SFLA 27 0:50 5 73 TD
1:00 UCONN 24 0:00 1 -70 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 SFLA 25 0:00 4 -8 Punt
10:29 SFLA 20 5:22 12 85 TD
3:20 SFLA 18 1:23 3 5 Punt
0:39 SFLA 37 0:00 1 47 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 SFLA 11 4:54 12 89 TD
1:59 UCONN 50 1:19 4 50 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 24 3:49 7 33 Punt
9:33 UCONN 41 1:22 3 3 Punt
3:26 UCONN 33 2:53 6 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 UCONN 32 5:24 11 68 TD
4:39 UCONN 31 1:08 4 69 TD
1:47 UCONN 35 0:40 4 36 Fumble
0:52 UCONN 6 0:05 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 UCONN 47 2:47 5 16 Punt
5:07 UCONN 36 1:45 4 -2 Punt
1:53 UCONN 23 1:09 4 -9 Punt
0:32 SFLA 16 0:14 4 5 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 UCONN 30 7:01 15 70 TD
0:31 UCONN 35 0:00 1 4 Game
NCAA FB Scores