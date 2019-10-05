|
|
|SFLA
|UCONN
USF beats UConn eighth straight time, 48-22
STORRS, Conn. (AP) Jordan McCloud passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and South Florida rolled past Connecticut 48-22 on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth straight victory over the Huskies.
After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Bulls (2-3, 1-1 American) scored touchdowns on their next four, beginning with McCloud's 12-yard pass to Bryce Miller with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
McCloud threw a 13-yard score to Randall St. Felix and ran 26 yards for another with under two minutes left in the half as USF went in front 27-14. McCloud had 136 yards passing with two touchdowns and 51 yards rushing and a score by halftime.
A 12-yard TD pass to Miller made it 34-14 in the third before place-kicker Spencer Schrader took a fake field-goal attempt 22 yards for a touchdown and a 41-14 lead in the fourth.
McCloud finished 11-of-21 passing for 157 yards but was intercepted twice. Two of his TD passes went to Miller.
Jordan Cronkite rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries, his sixth career 100-yard game. USF piled up 313 yards on the ground and outgained UConn 503-293 in total yards. The defense had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Mike Beaudry was 18-of-29 passing with 209 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Mensah added two rushing scores for UConn (1-4, 0-2). He finished with 70 yards to become the ninth Husky to reach 2,000 career rushing yards at 2,001.
UConn's losing streak against FBS teams reached 19.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|18
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|487
|261
|Total Plays
|64
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|313
|84
|Rush Attempts
|42
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-16
|5-32
|Penalties - Yards
|5-59
|6-38
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|6-39.0
|Return Yards
|90
|240
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-92
|8-171
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-52
|Kicking
|6/7
|2/2
|Extra Points
|6/7
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|313
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|11/21
|157
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|20
|148
|0
|28
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|7
|64
|1
|23
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|11
|62
|1
|26
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|3
|17
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|2
|43
|0
|37
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|3
|36
|2
|12
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|34
|0
|31
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kirby 51 DL
|S. Kirby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|3
|42.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|46.0
|67
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|18/29
|209
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|21
|70
|2
|18
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|6
|36
|0
|11
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|9
|-26
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|7
|68
|0
|18
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|2
|29
|1
|25
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harrell 3 DB
|D. Harrell
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Williams 37 DB
|K. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
|A. Olaniyan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|6
|39.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|7
|22.1
|27
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|17.0
|12
|0
