Ole Miss runs away from Vanderbilt in 2nd half, wins 31-6
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) The temptation to look to the future is understandable for Mississippi coach Matt Luke. After all, the most productive skill position players are freshmen, and a rebuilt defensive unit is filled with first-year starters and newcomers filling key roles.
But he refuses to ignore the present day possibilities of his young team.
Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner each had big touchdown runs in the third quarter to help Mississippi pull away from Vanderbilt for a 31-6 win on Saturday night.
Ealy ran for a 78-yard touchdown and finished with 97 yards on the ground. Conner had 91 yards rushing that included an 84-yard TD run.
''It's great to see two freshmen break off touchdown runs like that,'' Luke said. ''It's fun when you see a team grow and get better for the future, but our goal is to win right now. We want to build off this and be one week better next week.''
Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) broke open a precarious 10-6 halftime lead with the scoring runs to open the initial two series of the second half.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss with 165 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Scottie Phillips added a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Rebels, who finished with 512 yards of total offense that included 413 yards rushing, the highest SEC output since 1979 when the Rebels ran for 443 yards against Vanderbilt.
''The competition is good for us. We push each other to be the best,'' Connor said. ''Scottie is our number one. Jerrion is the fastest. But I thought my run was pretty good and it was the longest.''
Ryley Guay kicked field goals of 22 and 43 yards for Vanderbilt (1-4, 0-3) in the second quarter, but the Commodores never seriously threatened in the second half.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn had 69 yards rushing for Vanderbilt, which was limited to 62 yards rushing and finished 2 of 17 on third down conversions.
''We had our chances on defense to get these guys off the field,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''Their ground game was really good. But this game comes down to making plays. We didn't make enough and they made their fair share.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores have been good enough to earn two bowl bids in the past three seasons, but the loss makes it more difficult to reach the six-win postseason eligibility level. On the positive side, the Commodores have not missed a field goal attempt in seven tries, including six by Guay, this season. Harrison Smith was effective with four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Ole Miss: Taking a seat with the SEC elite is an unrealistic expectation, but earning two SEC home wins, remaining in the chase for postseason play, and the impressive play from freshmen at the offensive skill positions have been encouraging signs. After giving up 59 points in last week's loss at Alabama, the defense answered with a season-best performance, led by linebacker Lakia Henry with 15 tackles, 14 in the first half.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt hosts UNLV on Saturday.
Mississippi plays at Missouri on Saturday.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|10
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-17
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|245
|496
|Total Plays
|73
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|413
|Rush Attempts
|27
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|9.4
|Net Yards Passing
|183
|83
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|4.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|3-16
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-45.5
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|28
|6
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|5/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|83
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|413
|
|
|245
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|18/30
|140
|0
|0
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|7/16
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|18
|69
|0
|17
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|4
|6
|0
|16
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|2
|-14
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|7
|69
|0
|43
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|2
|38
|0
|19
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|3
|20
|0
|17
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|4
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bostic 81 WR
|J. Bostic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
|D. Birchmeier
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DT
|C. Tidd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 CB
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
|L. Paulino-Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 41 LB
|E. McAllister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 55 DT
|D. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|2/2
|43
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|2
|9.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|10/18
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|22
|165
|1
|54
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|4
|97
|1
|78
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|5
|91
|1
|84
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|11
|62
|1
|24
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Pellerin 7 TE
|J. Pellerin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Gregory 3 WR
|D. Gregory
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|12-3
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DE
|T. Tisdale
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Linton 29 DB
|A. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 24 DB
|D. Prince
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DB
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Knox 16 LB
|L. Knox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 9 DB
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 41 LB
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|6
|44.8
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
