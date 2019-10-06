Drive Chart
VANDY
MISS

No Text

Ole Miss runs away from Vanderbilt in 2nd half, wins 31-6

  • AP
  • Oct 06, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) The temptation to look to the future is understandable for Mississippi coach Matt Luke. After all, the most productive skill position players are freshmen, and a rebuilt defensive unit is filled with first-year starters and newcomers filling key roles.

But he refuses to ignore the present day possibilities of his young team.

Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner each had big touchdown runs in the third quarter to help Mississippi pull away from Vanderbilt for a 31-6 win on Saturday night.

Ealy ran for a 78-yard touchdown and finished with 97 yards on the ground. Conner had 91 yards rushing that included an 84-yard TD run.

''It's great to see two freshmen break off touchdown runs like that,'' Luke said. ''It's fun when you see a team grow and get better for the future, but our goal is to win right now. We want to build off this and be one week better next week.''

Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) broke open a precarious 10-6 halftime lead with the scoring runs to open the initial two series of the second half.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss with 165 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Scottie Phillips added a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Rebels, who finished with 512 yards of total offense that included 413 yards rushing, the highest SEC output since 1979 when the Rebels ran for 443 yards against Vanderbilt.

''The competition is good for us. We push each other to be the best,'' Connor said. ''Scottie is our number one. Jerrion is the fastest. But I thought my run was pretty good and it was the longest.''

Ryley Guay kicked field goals of 22 and 43 yards for Vanderbilt (1-4, 0-3) in the second quarter, but the Commodores never seriously threatened in the second half.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn had 69 yards rushing for Vanderbilt, which was limited to 62 yards rushing and finished 2 of 17 on third down conversions.

''We had our chances on defense to get these guys off the field,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''Their ground game was really good. But this game comes down to making plays. We didn't make enough and they made their fair share.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have been good enough to earn two bowl bids in the past three seasons, but the loss makes it more difficult to reach the six-win postseason eligibility level. On the positive side, the Commodores have not missed a field goal attempt in seven tries, including six by Guay, this season. Harrison Smith was effective with four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Ole Miss: Taking a seat with the SEC elite is an unrealistic expectation, but earning two SEC home wins, remaining in the chase for postseason play, and the impressive play from freshmen at the offensive skill positions have been encouraging signs. After giving up 59 points in last week's loss at Alabama, the defense answered with a season-best performance, led by linebacker Lakia Henry with 15 tackles, 14 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts UNLV on Saturday.

Mississippi plays at Missouri on Saturday.

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 4:38
22-S.Phillips runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
05:00
pos
6
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:03
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 9:15
24-S.Conner runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
92
yds
01:02
pos
6
23
Point After TD 12:17
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
17
Touchdown 12:32
9-J.Ealy runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
00:29
pos
6
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
98-R.Guay 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
37
yds
00:47
pos
6
10
Field Goal 11:58
98-R.Guay 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
03:02
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:15
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 9:24
10-J.Plumlee runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
44
yds
01:03
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:47
92-L.Logan 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
56
yds
02:13
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 15
Rushing 5 12
Passing 10 3
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-17 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 245 496
Total Plays 73 62
Avg Gain 3.4 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 62 413
Rush Attempts 27 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 9.4
Net Yards Passing 183 83
Comp. - Att. 25-46 10-18
Yards Per Pass 4.0 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 3-16
Penalties - Yards 3-23 5-54
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 11-45.5 6-44.8
Return Yards 28 6
Punts - Returns 2-9 2-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-19 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 1-4 06006
Ole Miss 3-3 10014731
MISS -7, O/U 64
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 183 PASS YDS 83
62 RUSH YDS 413
245 TOTAL YDS 496
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 140 0 0 99.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 140 0 0 99.2
R. Neal 18/30 140 0 0
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 62 0 0 76.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 62 0 0 76.3
D. Wallace 7/16 62 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 69 0
K. Vaughn 18 69 0 17
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
R. Neal 4 6 0 16
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
K. Brooks 3 1 0 1
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
D. Wallace 2 -14 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
K. Lipscomb 7 69 0 43
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
B. Bresnahan 2 38 0 19
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Bolar 2 21 0 12
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Pierce 3 20 0 17
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Vaughn 4 15 0 14
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Johnson 3 13 0 12
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Brooks 2 10 0 5
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 9 0 9
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Pinkney 1 7 0 7
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bostic 0 0 0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 6-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 6-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
A. Mintze 5-0 2.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. George 4-0 1.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 3-1 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 3-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hebert 2-1 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 2-0 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 2-2 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-0 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
F. Afemui 1-3 0.0 0
M. Owusu 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Owusu 1-1 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Paulino-Bell 1-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. McAllister 1-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
R. Guay 2/2 43 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 45.9 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 45.9 4
H. Smith 10 45.9 4 54
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
R. Neal 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 17 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 2 9.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 2 4.5 9 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 99 0 0 101.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 99 0 0 101.8
J. Plumlee 10/18 99 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 165 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 165 1
J. Plumlee 22 165 1 54
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 97 1
J. Ealy 4 97 1 78
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 91 1
S. Conner 5 91 1 84
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
S. Phillips 11 62 1 24
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Moore 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
E. Moore 4 40 0 13
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Jackson 1 28 0 28
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Mingo 2 15 0 9
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
O. Cooley 1 7 0 7
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Pellerin 1 5 0 5
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Gregory 1 4 0 4
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Battle 0 0 0 0
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Drummond 0 0 0 0
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
L. Henry 12-3 1.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 7-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 5-4 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
A. Robinson 4-1 0.5 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
B. Jones 4-0 1.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 4-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 2-1 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 2-0 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 2-2 0.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Linton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Prince 1-2 0.0 0
K. White 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. White 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 1-0 0.0 0
L. Knox 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Knox 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ealy 1-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jordan 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
H. Northern 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Northern 0-1 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Coatney 0-1 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
K. Hill 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
B. Williams 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
J. Stanley 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Stanley 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
L. Logan 1/1 41 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 2
M. Brown 6 44.8 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 5 0
E. Moore 2 3.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 VANDY 7 1:32 4 -4 Punt
9:15 VANDY 25 6:16 13 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 30 3:02 7 51 FG
9:20 VANDY 18 2:32 5 16 Punt
4:38 VANDY 46 1:28 3 7 Punt
0:56 VANDY 38 0:47 4 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 VANDY 25 0:00 5 15 Punt
12:17 VANDY 27 1:53 5 32 Punt
9:03 VANDY 25 2:10 6 9 Punt
4:20 VANDY 20 1:34 3 1 Punt
1:00 VANDY 15 0:48 7 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 VANDY 24 0:20 3 0 Punt
4:29 VANDY 25 0:41 3 1 Punt
2:09 VANDY 26 1:12 8 39 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 2:13 6 56 FG
10:27 VANDY 44 1:03 3 44 TD
2:54 MISS 20 2:13 7 50 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 MISS 25 1:39 5 19 Punt
6:09 MISS 18 1:23 4 3 Punt
3:07 MISS 20 2:08 9 78 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 MISS 19 0:29 2 81 TD
10:17 MISS 8 1:02 3 92 TD
6:45 MISS 15 1:55 4 20 Punt
2:35 MISS 36 0:57 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 MISS 20 2:45 6 13 Punt
9:38 MISS 31 5:00 8 69 TD
3:20 MISS 26 1:04 3 7 Punt
0:10 MISS 35 0:00 1 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores