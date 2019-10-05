Drive Chart
AUBURN
FLA

No Text

Perine, defense lift No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Auburn, 24-13

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida's defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in the Swamp on Saturday.

Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt's tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program's longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.

The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.

Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.

The Gators kept JaTarvious Whitlow in check and harassed freshman quarterback Bo Nix, whose father, Patrick, upset top-ranked Florida in Gainesville in 1994.

Nix completed 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards for Auburn (5-1, 2-1), with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked three times, once for a 22-yard loss in which he looked completely lost.

Florida's Kyle Trask was equally turnover-prone, although much more efficient through the air. He was seemingly knocked out of the game in the second quarter when Auburn star Derrick Brown landed on his left leg. Trask eventually walked to the locker room with no assistance and returned to a raucous ovation.

He completed 19 of 31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled three times.

Florida coach Dan Mullen told CBS at halftime that Trask sprained a knee ligament.

''Hopefully, the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays,'' said Mullen, possibly unaware that left tackle Stone Forsythe pushed Brown into his quarterback.

Mullen also was visibly upset after running back Dameon Pierce was knocked out of the game early on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Britt. Mullen challenged the play, but officials eventually told him it couldn't be reviewed for targeting.

The first half was wild, complete with five turnovers, a questionable fourth-down call and the two injuries that riled up Mullen. During one seven-play stretch spanning the first and second quarters, there was a muffed punt, a sack/fumble and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Nix showed signs early that he was in for a long day. The 90,500-plus on hand made it difficult for him to hear, forcing him to relay play calls individually to every member of his offense.

Florida: The Gators have a defense capable of winning a championship. They've got the ideal combination of rush and cover to give any opponent fits.

UP NEXT

Auburn gets a week off before playing at Arkansas. The Tigers have won three straight and five of the last six in the series.

Florida plays at No. 5 LSU next Saturday night. The Tigers have won four of the last six and six of nine in the series.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:04
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 9:19
2-L.Perine runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
88
yds
00:08
pos
13
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:34
19-E.McPherson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
10
yds
03:49
pos
13
17
Point After TD 10:23
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 10:30
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
0:03
pos
12
14
Point After TD 13:28
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 13:34
11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
0
yds
00:39
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:49
26-A.Carlson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
23
yds
02:32
pos
6
7
Field Goal 7:17
26-A.Carlson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
9
yds
0:54
pos
3
7
Point After TD 13:12
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:24
11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
64
yds
0:06
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 19
Rushing 6 3
Passing 6 12
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 2-14 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 241 382
Total Plays 61 72
Avg Gain 4.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 124 132
Rush Attempts 34 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 117 250
Comp. - Att. 11-27 25-39
Yards Per Pass 4.3 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-28 2-16
Penalties - Yards 9-70 6-55
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 5
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 5-5
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.8 7-47.1
Return Yards 22 41
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-41
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Auburn 5-1 670013
10 Florida 6-0 7100724
FLA 2.5, O/U 48.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 117 PASS YDS 250
124 RUSH YDS 132
241 TOTAL YDS 382
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 145 1 3 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 145 1 3 75.9
B. Nix 11/27 145 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 81 0
J. Whitlow 18 81 0 16
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
K. Martin 5 29 0 15
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
B. Nix 10 18 0 10
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Schwartz 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
S. Williams 4 79 1 46
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
M. Miller 2 22 0 12
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
E. Stove 2 14 0 10
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Hastings 1 13 0 13
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Cannella 1 12 0 12
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Wilson 1 5 0 5
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whitlow 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Dinson 7-3 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Britt 5-2 1.0 0
D. Brown 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Brown 4-1 1.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 4-0 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 4-0 0.0 0
Z. McClain 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
Z. McClain 4-4 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 3-2 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 2-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Coe 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 2-1 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Tutt 2-0 1.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Moultry 1-0 1.0 0
C. Johnson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dean 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dean 1-0 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-2 0.0 0
D. Hall 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
M. McClain 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McClain 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
A. Carlson 2/2 48 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.8 1
A. Siposs 8 40.8 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Anderson 37 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
P. Anderson 1 -5.0 -5 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 234 2 0 146.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 234 2 0 146.0
K. Trask 19/31 234 2 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 28 0 0 105.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 28 0 0 105.0
E. Jones 5/7 28 0 0
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
L. Krull 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 130 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 130 1
L. Perine 14 130 1 88
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
M. Davis 5 16 0 8
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
E. Jones 3 13 0 6
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hammond 1 6 0 6
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Pierce 1 3 0 3
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Townsend 1 -1 0 -1
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -35 0
K. Trask 8 -35 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 146 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 146 1
F. Swain 6 146 1 64
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 0
K. Pitts 8 65 0 32
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
J. Hammond 2 23 1 13
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
L. Perine 4 15 0 10
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
V. Jefferson 1 10 0 10
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Trask 1 4 0 4
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Grimes 1 4 0 4
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Copeland 0 0 0 0
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Cleveland 2 -1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
D. Reese II 5-5 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
S. Davis 4-3 0.0 1
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Shuler 4-0 0.0 0
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Burney 4-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Wilson 3-0 0.0 1
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Stiner 3-1 0.0 1
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Houston IV 3-1 1.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
Z. Carter 2-3 1.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Diabate 2-0 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Slaton 1-0 0.0 0
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Perine 1-0 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Greenard 1-5 0.0 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Stewart Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-1 0.0 0
D. Cross 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cross 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bogle 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bogle 1-0 0.0 0
J. Humphries 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Humphries 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-2 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Moon 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
E. McPherson 1/1 0 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 47.1 3
T. Townsend 7 47.1 3 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 0:56 3 1 Punt
13:12 AUBURN 26 0:50 3 9 Punt
8:58 FLA 39 0:54 3 -13 FG
6:21 FLA 44 2:32 6 23 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 0:32 2 32 INT
13:28 AUBURN 25 1:04 3 9
10:37 FLA 32 0:07 1 32 TD
5:49 AUBURN 25 1:57 4 3 Punt
1:38 AUBURN 32 0:19 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 AUBURN 20 1:09 3 9 Punt
9:39 AUBURN 20 1:51 5 8 Punt
4:05 AUBURN 5 3:30 10 10 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 AUBURN 40 1:24 5 2 Punt
9:04 AUBURN 25 3:01 8 26 Downs
3:20 AUBURN 10 0:27 4 38 INT
0:09 AUBURN 20 0:00 1 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 FLA 36 0:34 2 64 TD
11:50 FLA 23 2:31 7 38 Fumble
7:17 FLA 25 0:51 4 19 Fumble
3:06 FLA 25 0:46 3 6 Fumble
0:01 AUBURN 17 0:00 2 3
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 AUBURN 18 0:39 2 0
11:29 FLA 27 0:49 3 7
10:23 FLA 25 3:49 9 51
3:44 FLA 20 1:59 4 14 Punt
1:09 FLA 32 1:07 5 -20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 FLA 25 0:00 7 27 Punt
10:33 FLA 33 0:50 4 6 Punt
7:40 FLA 27 2:59 8 23 Punt
0:35 FLA 20 0:05 7 51 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 FLA 12 0:08 1 88 TD
5:55 FLA 49 2:30 6 16 Punt
2:35 FLA 47 1:37 3 5 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores