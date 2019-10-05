|
|
|AUBURN
|FLA
Perine, defense lift No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Auburn, 24-13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida's defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in the Swamp on Saturday.
Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt's tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program's longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.
The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.
Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.
The Gators kept JaTarvious Whitlow in check and harassed freshman quarterback Bo Nix, whose father, Patrick, upset top-ranked Florida in Gainesville in 1994.
Nix completed 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards for Auburn (5-1, 2-1), with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked three times, once for a 22-yard loss in which he looked completely lost.
Florida's Kyle Trask was equally turnover-prone, although much more efficient through the air. He was seemingly knocked out of the game in the second quarter when Auburn star Derrick Brown landed on his left leg. Trask eventually walked to the locker room with no assistance and returned to a raucous ovation.
He completed 19 of 31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled three times.
Florida coach Dan Mullen told CBS at halftime that Trask sprained a knee ligament.
''Hopefully, the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays,'' said Mullen, possibly unaware that left tackle Stone Forsythe pushed Brown into his quarterback.
Mullen also was visibly upset after running back Dameon Pierce was knocked out of the game early on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Britt. Mullen challenged the play, but officials eventually told him it couldn't be reviewed for targeting.
The first half was wild, complete with five turnovers, a questionable fourth-down call and the two injuries that riled up Mullen. During one seven-play stretch spanning the first and second quarters, there was a muffed punt, a sack/fumble and an interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Nix showed signs early that he was in for a long day. The 90,500-plus on hand made it difficult for him to hear, forcing him to relay play calls individually to every member of his offense.
Florida: The Gators have a defense capable of winning a championship. They've got the ideal combination of rush and cover to give any opponent fits.
UP NEXT
Auburn gets a week off before playing at Arkansas. The Tigers have won three straight and five of the last six in the series.
Florida plays at No. 5 LSU next Saturday night. The Tigers have won four of the last six and six of nine in the series.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|19
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|241
|382
|Total Plays
|61
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|132
|Rush Attempts
|34
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|117
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-28
|2-16
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-5
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.8
|7-47.1
|Return Yards
|22
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-41
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|11/27
|145
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|18
|81
|0
|16
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|5
|29
|0
|15
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|10
|18
|0
|10
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|79
|1
|46
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 LB
|N. Coe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooten 31 LB
|C. Wooten
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean 27 LB
|T. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McClain 17 WR
|M. McClain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|8
|40.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Anderson 37 RB
|P. Anderson
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|19/31
|234
|2
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|5/7
|28
|0
|0
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|14
|130
|1
|88
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|8
|-35
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|6
|146
|1
|64
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|8
|65
|0
|32
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 33 WR
|D. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 97 LB
|K. Bogle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphries 66 DL
|J. Humphries
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|7
|47.1
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
