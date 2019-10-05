|
|
Tulane beats Army 42-33, snaps Black Knights' home streak
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Amare Jones caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Tulane beat Army 42-33 on Saturday to snap the Black Knights' 15-game home winning streak.
Tulane (4-1), which hasn't started this well since going 4-1 in 1998, outgained Army 525-363 and outrushed the Black Knights 324-193, the fourth time this season the Green Wave have gone for 250 yards on the ground. The Green Wave have gone over 500 yards offensively in all but one game this season. Army's triple option was averaging 293.5 yards.
''This is big for us. It's hard to outrush them,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''We're excited. Our kids believe in what we're doing.''
Darius Bradwell scored on a 13-yard run midway through the third quarter to snap a 21-all tie, Jones scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth and Cameron Carroll tacked on a 41-yard scamper to give the Green Wave a comfortable lead.
Army (3-2) staged a furious late rally with two scores in the final 3 minutes, Jabari Moore's 54-yard fumble return closing the gap to nine points with 2:36 left, but Tulane recovered an onside kick and held on.
''They blocked us and kept us blocked,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''They whipped blocks on defense and made tackles. That's it. That's what made the difference. They just out-physicaled us.
''Our guys played their butts off. They played it all the way to the end. They didn't quit. Nobody flinched. I love that about our guys.''
Fritz and Monken are well-schooled in the run game. Fritz succeeded Monken at Georgia Southern when Monken took the job at West Point six years ago, and the Green Wave excelled in this one, repeatedly victimizing Army with big plays.
Tulane overcame a turnover in the first minute of play that led to an Army touchdown and reeled off six plays of least 15 yards in scoring 21 straight points, Jones notching the first on a 15-yard pass from Justin McMillan.
''They know that they can count on me to make a play,'' said Jones, who also rushed for 65 yards on nine carries and scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth. ''We weren't really worried because of how their offense is set up. They kind of just want to kill the time, give you less possessions. If we would have got up early we would have been more comfortable.''
Corey Dauphine's 30-yard run with 5 minutes left in the opening quarter gave the Green Wave a 14-7 lead and McMillan's 1-yard run early in the second boosted the lead to 21-7 before Army settled down and began pounding the ball inside.
Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who missed the previous two games with a leg injury, guided the Black Knights on a 15-play drive that took 8:39 and scored on a 1-yard run with 4:36 left before halftime. He tallied again early in the third after a 43-yard run to tie it 21-all.
Army got an early gift when McMillan simply lost the ball while running on the second play from scrimmage and Arik Smith recovered for the Black Knights at the Tulane 38. Hopkins completed a 36-yard pass to Cam Harrison on the next play and Connor Slomka scored on a 2-yard run to give Army a lead just 79 seconds into the game.
The Green Wave, whose only loss was to Auburn, were favored in the game despite Army's long home winning streak.
TRICKERY BACKFIRES
Trailing 28-21 late in third, Army executed a fake punt to perfection as linebacker Cole Christiansen scampered 31 yards for a first down at the Tulane 39. The play was nullified by a holding penalty and the Black Knights had to punt.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulane: The Green Wave are 4-1 for just the sixth time since 1960 and only the second time since 1980. McMillan, who was 15 of 21 for 201 yards, is 9-2 as a starter and the Green Wave's up-tempo offense can strike in multiple ways. They should be a factor in the American Athletic Conference now that UCF has lost twice.
Army: The defense will have to regroup after its worst performance of the season. Hopkins gained 132 yards rushing and threw for 170 yards, showing no effects of the injury that had kept him out.
UP NEXT
Tulane hosts Connecticut next Saturday.
Army is at Western Kentucky next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|17
|12
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|517
|357
|Total Plays
|74
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|324
|193
|Rush Attempts
|53
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|193
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|9-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-79
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|5
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.3
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|80
|59
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|2-59
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|3/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|324
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|517
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|15/21
|201
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|9
|75
|1
|30
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|12
|70
|1
|18
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|9
|65
|1
|20
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|5
|55
|1
|41
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|8
|40
|0
|14
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|10
|19
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|104
|1
|50
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|5
|50
|0
|13
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 90 DE
|D. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bryant 6 S
|L. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|4
|33.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|9/24
|170
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|24
|132
|2
|43
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|10
|47
|1
|9
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|7
|0
|12
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|2
|-15
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|5
|103
|1
|36
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Frey 89 DL
|C. Frey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellington 18 DL
|J. Ellington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Yow 49 LB
|K. Yow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 28 DB
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 10 DB
|M. Broughton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stokes 56 DL
|N. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Cooper 45 K
|D. Cooper
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|45.3
|1
|56
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|29.5
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
