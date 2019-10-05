Drive Chart
Tulane beats Army 42-33, snaps Black Knights' home streak

  • Oct 05, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Amare Jones caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Tulane beat Army 42-33 on Saturday to snap the Black Knights' 15-game home winning streak.

Tulane (4-1), which hasn't started this well since going 4-1 in 1998, outgained Army 525-363 and outrushed the Black Knights 324-193, the fourth time this season the Green Wave have gone for 250 yards on the ground. The Green Wave have gone over 500 yards offensively in all but one game this season. Army's triple option was averaging 293.5 yards.

''This is big for us. It's hard to outrush them,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''We're excited. Our kids believe in what we're doing.''

Darius Bradwell scored on a 13-yard run midway through the third quarter to snap a 21-all tie, Jones scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth and Cameron Carroll tacked on a 41-yard scamper to give the Green Wave a comfortable lead.

Army (3-2) staged a furious late rally with two scores in the final 3 minutes, Jabari Moore's 54-yard fumble return closing the gap to nine points with 2:36 left, but Tulane recovered an onside kick and held on.

''They blocked us and kept us blocked,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''They whipped blocks on defense and made tackles. That's it. That's what made the difference. They just out-physicaled us.

''Our guys played their butts off. They played it all the way to the end. They didn't quit. Nobody flinched. I love that about our guys.''

Fritz and Monken are well-schooled in the run game. Fritz succeeded Monken at Georgia Southern when Monken took the job at West Point six years ago, and the Green Wave excelled in this one, repeatedly victimizing Army with big plays.

Tulane overcame a turnover in the first minute of play that led to an Army touchdown and reeled off six plays of least 15 yards in scoring 21 straight points, Jones notching the first on a 15-yard pass from Justin McMillan.

''They know that they can count on me to make a play,'' said Jones, who also rushed for 65 yards on nine carries and scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth. ''We weren't really worried because of how their offense is set up. They kind of just want to kill the time, give you less possessions. If we would have got up early we would have been more comfortable.''

Corey Dauphine's 30-yard run with 5 minutes left in the opening quarter gave the Green Wave a 14-7 lead and McMillan's 1-yard run early in the second boosted the lead to 21-7 before Army settled down and began pounding the ball inside.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who missed the previous two games with a leg injury, guided the Black Knights on a 15-play drive that took 8:39 and scored on a 1-yard run with 4:36 left before halftime. He tallied again early in the third after a 43-yard run to tie it 21-all.

Army got an early gift when McMillan simply lost the ball while running on the second play from scrimmage and Arik Smith recovered for the Black Knights at the Tulane 38. Hopkins completed a 36-yard pass to Cam Harrison on the next play and Connor Slomka scored on a 2-yard run to give Army a lead just 79 seconds into the game.

The Green Wave, whose only loss was to Auburn, were favored in the game despite Army's long home winning streak.

TRICKERY BACKFIRES

Trailing 28-21 late in third, Army executed a fake punt to perfection as linebacker Cole Christiansen scampered 31 yards for a first down at the Tulane 39. The play was nullified by a holding penalty and the Black Knights had to punt.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave are 4-1 for just the sixth time since 1960 and only the second time since 1980. McMillan, who was 15 of 21 for 201 yards, is 9-2 as a starter and the Green Wave's up-tempo offense can strike in multiple ways. They should be a factor in the American Athletic Conference now that UCF has lost twice.

Army: The defense will have to regroup after its worst performance of the season. Hopkins gained 132 yards rushing and threw for 170 yards, showing no effects of the injury that had kept him out.

UP NEXT

Tulane hosts Connecticut next Saturday.

Army is at Western Kentucky next Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:36
25-C.Slomka to TUL 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
42
33
Touchdown 2:54
12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 46 for -11 yards FUMBLES. 28-J.Moore runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
0
yds
00:01
pos
42
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:55
8-K.Hopkins to TUL 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
42
27
Touchdown 3:00
8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
88
yds
00:47
pos
42
27
Point After TD 5:46
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 5:55
20-C.Carroll runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
2:54
pos
41
21
Point After TD 10:27
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 10:27
11-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
48
yds
00:12
pos
34
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:38
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 7:45
10-D.Bradwell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
03:46
pos
27
21
Point After TD 11:31
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 11:37
8-K.Hopkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:26
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 4:33
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
77
yds
08:39
pos
21
13
Point After TD 13:12
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 13:15
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
00:57
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:10
6-C.Dauphine runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
04:14
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:53
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:03
12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
02:38
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:41
45-D.Cooper extra point is good. Team penalty on TUL Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:48
25-C.Slomka runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 21
Rushing 17 12
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-12 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 517 357
Total Plays 74 68
Avg Gain 7.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 324 193
Rush Attempts 53 44
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 4.4
Net Yards Passing 193 164
Comp. - Att. 15-21 9-24
Yards Per Pass 9.2 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 1-6
Penalties - Yards 9-79 4-34
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 5 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-33.3 4-41.8
Return Yards 80 59
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-80 2-59
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 3/3
Extra Points 6/6 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 4-1 14771442
Army West Point 3-2 7771233
ARMY 2, O/U 43
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 193 PASS YDS 164
324 RUSH YDS 193
517 TOTAL YDS 357
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 201 1 0 167.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 201 1 0 167.5
J. McMillan 15/21 201 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 75 1
C. Dauphine 9 75 1 30
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 70 1
D. Bradwell 12 70 1 18
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 65 1
A. Jones 9 65 1 20
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 55 1
C. Carroll 5 55 1 41
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
C. Sample 8 40 0 14
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
J. McMillan 10 19 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 1
A. Jones 6 104 1 50
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
J. McCleskey 5 50 0 13
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Mooney 2 24 0 19
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Toles 1 17 0 17
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Bradwell 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Sample 7-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Lawal 7-1 0.0 0
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
P. Hall 6-3 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
C. Kuerschen 5-2 0.0 1
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
De. Williams 4-3 0.0 0
D. Wright 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Wright 4-1 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 3-0 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
L. Graham 3-3 0.0 0
L. Bryant 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
P. Johnson 2-1 1.0 0
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Keyes 1-1 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Moody 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
Do. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Do. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
M. Glover 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 33.3 1
R. Wright 4 33.3 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 23 0
A. Jones 4 20.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 170 1 1 102.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 170 1 1 102.4
K. Hopkins Jr. 9/24 170 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 132 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 132 2
K. Hopkins Jr. 24 132 2 43
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 47 1
C. Slomka 10 47 1 9
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. McCoy 2 15 0 12
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Barnard 3 8 0 3
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Hobbs IV 2 7 0 12
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Laws 1 -1 0 -1
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
K. Walker 2 -15 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 103 1
C. Harrison 5 103 1 36
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
B. Walters 1 37 0 37
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Walker 2 23 0 12
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Roberts 1 7 0 7
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hancock 0 0 0 0
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Hobbs IV 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
R. Velez 11-1 1.0 0
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 9-1 0.0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
M. Morrison 7-2 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 6-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Riley 4-1 0.0 0
J. Lowery 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Lowery 3-2 0.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 2-3 0.0 0
C. Frey 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Frey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellington 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellington 1-0 0.0 0
K. Yow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Yow 1-0 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Covington 1-1 0.0 0
J. Moore 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
R. Parker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 1-1 0.0 0
N. Cockrill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cockrill 1-0 0.0 0
M. Broughton 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Broughton 0-1 0.0 0
N. Stokes 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Stokes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
D. Cooper 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Harding 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
Z. Harding 3 45.3 1 56
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
Z. Potter 1 31.0 1 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 46 0
A. Hobbs IV 2 29.5 46 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 33 0:08 2 5 Fumble
13:41 TULANE 18 2:38 7 82 TD
9:24 TULANE 16 4:14 10 79 TD
1:15 TULANE 10 0:57 9 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:26 TULANE 24 1:35 5 11 Punt
0:11 TULANE 42 0:05 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TULANE 23 3:46 10 77 TD
5:18 ARMY 45 2:58 8 5 Punt
0:42 TULANE 22 0:12 13 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 TULANE 32 2:52 5 68 TD
5:33 ARMY 48 1:42 4 -8 Punt
2:55 ARMY 46 0:01 2 0 TD
2:36 ARMY 46 1:35 4 -3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:33 TULANE 38 0:45 2 38 TD
10:53 ARMY 25 1:20 4 3 Punt
5:00 ARMY 25 3:38 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 ARMY 23 8:39 15 77 TD
2:44 ARMY 25 2:23 9 17 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 ARMY 25 0:00 7 75 TD
7:38 ARMY 25 2:13 4 -5 Punt
2:15 ARMY 20 1:25 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 TULANE 30 0:53 4 -2 Downs
5:46 ARMY 25 0:00 2 27 INT
3:47 ARMY 27 0:47 7 88 TD
1:01 ARMY 10 0:49 9 37 Game
