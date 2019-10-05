|
|TCU
|IOWAST
Purdy, Cyclones overwhelm TCU 49-24
AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State's offensive strategy this season has been to let quarterback Brock Purdy try to make as many plays as possible.
Purdy showed yet again on Saturday how effective such an approach can be, running and throwing his way past an overwhelmed TCU defense.
Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State walloped the Horned Frogs 49-24 for its first Big 12 win of the season. Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.
''I think Brock is really special. I don't know if I have any different feeling for the words I can use for to describe Brock,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''He's a guy who gives us an ability (as) a dual threat football player.''
TCU (3-2, 1-1), down 35-10 after three quarters, made things interesting by getting a touchdown run from Darius Anderson and a 22-yard TD grab by Jalen Reagor to make it a 35-24 game with nine minutes left.
But Purdy's fourth TD of the day, a 9-yard run, put the Cyclones ahead by 18 with 6:27 left. Purdy now has 10 TD passes, five TD runs and just two interceptions - and he finished with at least 300 combined yards for the fourth straight game.
''Honestly I just kept telling the guys to have fun. And that was like the theme going into this game, because we've been playing uptight and things like that the past couple of games,'' Purdy said. ''When they scored and made it close again nothing changed. We decided to just keep having fun.''
Eyioma Uwazurike's 1-yard scoop and score on a fumble put the Cyclones ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter. Purdy then made it 21-3 on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar, and his 10-yard TD run put Iowa State up 28-3 early in the third quarter.
Freshman Max Duggan got TCU within 28-10 on a short TD pass to Reagor. Iowa State answered by going 75 yards in just five plays, and Johnnie Lang's 3-yard touchdown run pushed the Cyclones back ahead by 25.
''They kicked our butts,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said.
Duggan was 17 of 25 passing for 219 yards and two TDs for TCU. But Anderson ran for just 49 yards, snapping his streak of 100-yard games at three.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: This was the breakout game the Cyclones were searching for. Iowa State's offensive line played its best game in recent memory and its defense largely took away Anderson, forcing the Horned Frogs to become one dimensional. ''I thought we played in a really good rhythm,'' Campbell said. ''We were aggressive on both sides of the game early. When things got a little awkward there late in the game and we needed to make a play, we made a play.''
TCU: After a rough start, Duggan settled in and brought the Horned Frogs back into the game - albeit briefly - in his return to his home state. The upcoming bye week should only help Duggan's progress moving forward.
LANG'S TIME
While Purdy continues to be Iowa State's best threat running the ball, Johnnie Lang might be inching closer to becoming the Cyclones' starting running back. Lang had 72 yards on a team-high 16 carries. ''I really thought Johnnie Lang played a great game, his best game to date. That's really exciting. He's practicing great and he showed it on the football field,'' Campbell said.
HE SAID IT
''We say it all the time. You can't beat yourselves. You've got to take ballgames when you're on the road playing in somebody else's house,'' Patterson said. ''We did not do that.''
UP NEXT
Iowa State plays at West Virginia on Oct. 12
TCU has a bye next week. The Horned Frogs play at Kansas State on Oct. 19
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|314
|431
|Total Plays
|63
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|189
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|19-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|10.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-88
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.3
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|108
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-108
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|7/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|11
|49
|1
|23
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|10
|34
|0
|11
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|9
|13
|0
|8
|
A. Delton 16 QB
|A. Delton
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|4
|78
|0
|34
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|4
|69
|2
|42
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|5
|27
|0
|19
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
|L. Van Zandt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DE
|S. Blackshear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|32.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|3
|23.3
|26
|0
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|11.0
|14
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
|L. Van Zandt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|19/24
|247
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|12
|102
|2
|44
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|16
|72
|2
|23
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|10
|110
|0
|31
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Wilson 17 WR
|D. Wilson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bickham 7 DB
|J. Bickham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald 9 LB
|W. McDonald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DL
|R. Lima
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 16 DB
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 24 DB
|D. Miller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|3
|41.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|24.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
11TEXAS
WVU
35
17
4th 6:20 ABC
-
ILL
MINN
17
37
4th 2:29 BTN
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
4th 5:55 CBS
-
ARKST
GAST
35
45
4th 5:41 ESPN+
-
AF
NAVY
25
28
4th 0:17 CBSSN
-
VATECH
MIAMI
35
21
4th 5:21 ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
4th 1:27 ESPN+
-
MEMP
LAMON
42
29
4th 9:29 ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
10
10
4th 8:30 FOX
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
UNC
GATECH
31
15
4th 9:47 ACCN
-
ARIZ
COLO
21
20
3rd 7:41 PACN
-
WKY
ODU
3
3
2nd 9:46 ESPN+
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
RICE
UAB
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
070 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm
-
3UGA
TENN
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TULSA
24SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
VANDY
MISS
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
0
050 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CAL
13OREG
0
046.5 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
062.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
TXSA
UTEP
0
046 O/U
-1.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN