TCU
IOWAST

No Text

Purdy, Cyclones overwhelm TCU 49-24

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State's offensive strategy this season has been to let quarterback Brock Purdy try to make as many plays as possible.

Purdy showed yet again on Saturday how effective such an approach can be, running and throwing his way past an overwhelmed TCU defense.

Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State walloped the Horned Frogs 49-24 for its first Big 12 win of the season. Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.

''I think Brock is really special. I don't know if I have any different feeling for the words I can use for to describe Brock,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''He's a guy who gives us an ability (as) a dual threat football player.''

TCU (3-2, 1-1), down 35-10 after three quarters, made things interesting by getting a touchdown run from Darius Anderson and a 22-yard TD grab by Jalen Reagor to make it a 35-24 game with nine minutes left.

But Purdy's fourth TD of the day, a 9-yard run, put the Cyclones ahead by 18 with 6:27 left. Purdy now has 10 TD passes, five TD runs and just two interceptions - and he finished with at least 300 combined yards for the fourth straight game.

''Honestly I just kept telling the guys to have fun. And that was like the theme going into this game, because we've been playing uptight and things like that the past couple of games,'' Purdy said. ''When they scored and made it close again nothing changed. We decided to just keep having fun.''

Eyioma Uwazurike's 1-yard scoop and score on a fumble put the Cyclones ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter. Purdy then made it 21-3 on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar, and his 10-yard TD run put Iowa State up 28-3 early in the third quarter.

Freshman Max Duggan got TCU within 28-10 on a short TD pass to Reagor. Iowa State answered by going 75 yards in just five plays, and Johnnie Lang's 3-yard touchdown run pushed the Cyclones back ahead by 25.

''They kicked our butts,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

Duggan was 17 of 25 passing for 219 yards and two TDs for TCU. But Anderson ran for just 49 yards, snapping his streak of 100-yard games at three.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: This was the breakout game the Cyclones were searching for. Iowa State's offensive line played its best game in recent memory and its defense largely took away Anderson, forcing the Horned Frogs to become one dimensional. ''I thought we played in a really good rhythm,'' Campbell said. ''We were aggressive on both sides of the game early. When things got a little awkward there late in the game and we needed to make a play, we made a play.''

TCU: After a rough start, Duggan settled in and brought the Horned Frogs back into the game - albeit briefly - in his return to his home state. The upcoming bye week should only help Duggan's progress moving forward.

LANG'S TIME

While Purdy continues to be Iowa State's best threat running the ball, Johnnie Lang might be inching closer to becoming the Cyclones' starting running back. Lang had 72 yards on a team-high 16 carries. ''I really thought Johnnie Lang played a great game, his best game to date. That's really exciting. He's practicing great and he showed it on the football field,'' Campbell said.

HE SAID IT

''We say it all the time. You can't beat yourselves. You've got to take ballgames when you're on the road playing in somebody else's house,'' Patterson said. ''We did not do that.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at West Virginia on Oct. 12

TCU has a bye next week. The Horned Frogs play at Kansas State on Oct. 19

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:26
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
49
Touchdown 4:30
4-J.Lang runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
18
yds
01:57
pos
24
48
Point After TD 6:27
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
42
Touchdown 6:35
15-B.Purdy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:26
pos
24
41
Point After TD 9:01
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
35
Touchdown 9:07
15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:24
pos
23
35
Point After TD 12:35
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 12:44
6-D.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
00:55
pos
16
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 1:07
4-J.Lang runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:37
pos
10
34
Point After TD 3:44
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 3:50
15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
05:11
pos
9
28
Point After TD 9:01
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 9:08
15-B.Purdy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
01:19
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:00
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 4:08
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:20
pos
3
20
Point After TD 11:59
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:08
15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 5 for -8 yards FUMBLES (34-O.Vance). 5-E.Uwazurike runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
87
yds
0:00
pos
3
13
Field Goal 0:15
46-J.Song 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
04:45
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:25
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:27
15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
03:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 7 7
Passing 8 10
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-15 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 314 431
Total Plays 63 61
Avg Gain 5.0 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 108 189
Rush Attempts 33 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 5.1
Net Yards Passing 206 242
Comp. - Att. 21-30 19-24
Yards Per Pass 6.9 10.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 1-5
Penalties - Yards 9-88 5-35
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-32.3 3-41.3
Return Yards 108 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 8-108 2-49
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 7/7
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
TCU 3-2 0371424
Iowa State 3-2 714141449
IOWAST -3, O/U 45
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 206 PASS YDS 242
108 RUSH YDS 189
314 TOTAL YDS 431
TCU
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 219 2 0 168.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 219 2 0 168.0
M. Duggan 17/25 219 2 0
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 2 0 0 83.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 2 0 0 83.4
A. Delton 4/5 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
D. Anderson 11 49 1 23
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
M. Duggan 10 34 0 11
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 13 0
S. Olonilua 9 13 0 8
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Delton 2 12 0 7
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Reagor 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
T. Hunt 4 78 0 34
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 2
J. Reagor 4 69 2 42
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
S. Olonilua 5 27 0 19
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
D. Anderson 4 22 0 11
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Lynn 1 12 0 12
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 11 0 11
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Wells 1 2 0 2
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Moehrig 0 0 0 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Davis 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 9-0 0.0 0
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Wallow 6-1 0.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
O. Mathis 4-0 1.0 0
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Winters 4-0 0.0 0
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Van Zandt 4-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 3-0 0.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Gaines 3-1 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gladney 2-0 0.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Blacklock 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Scott 2-2 0.0 0
P. Workman 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Workman 2-1 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Song 1/1 37 3/3 6
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
G. Kell 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 32.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 32.3 1
J. Sandy 6 32.3 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 26 0
D. Anderson 3 23.3 26 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 14 0
D. Davis 2 11.0 14 0
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Van Zandt 1 0.0 0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Gladney 1 14.0 14 0
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
P. Wells 1 5.0 5 0
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Reagor 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 247 2 0 193.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 247 2 0 193.1
B. Purdy 19/24 247 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 102 2
B. Purdy 12 102 2 44
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 72 2
J. Lang 16 72 2 23
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Mitchell 1 9 0 9
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
J. Brock 4 8 0 4
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Hall 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 110 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 110 0
D. Jones 10 110 0 31
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
L. Akers 1 32 0 32
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
T. Milton 1 30 0 30
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
C. Kolar 1 25 1 25
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Lang 1 23 0 23
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Wilson 1 8 0 8
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Nwangwu 1 8 0 8
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Scates 1 7 0 7
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Allen 1 1 1 1
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Pettway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
O. Vance 8-0 1.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 8-0 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. White 5-0 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 4-1 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Azunna 3-1 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 3-3 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Petersen 3-1 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Rose 2-2 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Young 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Lewis 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bickham 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bickham 1-1 0.0 0
T. Robertson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
W. McDonald 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. McDonald 1-0 1.0 0
R. Lima 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-2 0.0 0
K. Jones 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hummel 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
C. Assalley 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 2
J. Rivera 3 41.3 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 41 0
K. Nwangwu 2 24.5 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 21 2:50 6 27 Punt
8:25 TCU 29 0:45 3 -1 Punt
5:00 TCU 27 4:45 9 53 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 TCU 13 0:00 1 85 TD
11:59 TCU 25 1:24 3 5 Punt
7:10 TCU 33 0:16 3 8 Punt
4:00 TCU 50 3:33 8 5 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 TCU 4 2:22 3 2 Punt
9:01 TCU 22 5:11 12 78 TD
1:02 TCU 8 0:55 10 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 TCU 26 1:24 4 74 TD
4:26 TCU 23 0:42 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 IOWAST 19 3:11 8 81 TD
7:35 IOWAST 36 2:00 5 37 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 2:41 6 23 Punt
10:27 IOWAST 31 2:42 8 36 Downs
6:28 IOWAST 42 2:20 7 58 TD
0:15 IOWAST 40 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 IOWAST 41 0:00 5 14 Punt
10:27 TCU 41 1:19 3 41 TD
3:44 IOWAST 25 2:37 5 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 IOWAST 11 1:58 5 14 Punt
9:01 IOWAST 25 2:26 6 80 TD
6:27 TCU 18 1:57 4 18 TD
3:00 IOWAST 40 2:13 5 13
