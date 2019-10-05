|
|
|TEXAS
|WVU
Ehlinger leads No. 11 Texas over West Virginia 42-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while No. 11 Texas converted three turnovers into TDs in a 42-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.
Ehlinger and Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on the road for the second straight time.
The Longhorns had plenty of motivation for this one. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed ''horns down'' signs during West Virginia's 42-41 win in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger noted in a tweet that was later deleted: ''Do not think it will be forgotten.''
Ehlinger finished 18 of 33 for 211 yards. He threw just his second interception of the season that West Virginia turned into a third-quarter field goal.
The Texas defense showed no signs of slowing down despite injuries that have decimated the secondary. The Longhorns intercepted Austin Kendall four times, twice by cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.
Texas needed those turnovers to break open a close game, too.
Texas coach Tom Herman praised his defense for making key plays when West Virginia had a chance to retake the lead after halftime. That came as the Longhorns' offense sputtered, punting on four of its first five drives in the second half while also having Ehlinger's interception.
''We knew this was going to be a really tough environment,'' Herman said.
B.J. Foster's pick early in the fourth quarter led to Devin Duvernay's 13-yard scoring run. Kendall was intercepted on the next drive by Jamison at the West Virginia 18, and Ehlinger threw a lateral to offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, who rumbled 12 yards into the end zone for a 35-17 lead.
Kendall threw three TD passes, including pair of fourth-quarter scores, and had a 1-yard scoring run. He finished 31 of 46 for a career-high 367 yards.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown came to Kendall's defense. He said the Oklahoma graduate transfer's first interception was a misread but the other three were the fault of the receivers, who either had a chance to catch the ball or ran the wrong route.
''I had a pretty good eye on the field and I thought the kid played well, played his best game,'' Brown said. ''We were in the game offensively because of him.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: The Longhorns stayed focused in their first trip outside of the state of Texas this season and showed they were not looking ahead to next week's Red River Rivalry game against No. 6 Oklahoma.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers started a brutal October stretch with a bust. They also have Iowa State, No. 6 Oklahoma and Baylor on the schedule this month.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas could creep back into the top 10 with the road win.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns play the Sooners next Saturday in Dallas. Texas beat the Sooners 48-45 during the 2018 regular season at the State Fair of Texas, though the Sooners won the rematch in the Big 12 title game.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers host the Cyclones next Saturday after Iowa State embarrassed the Mountaineers 30-14 a year ago.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|407
|463
|Total Plays
|82
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|96
|Rush Attempts
|49
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|367
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|31-46
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-89
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|4
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.3
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|61
|93
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-36
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|4-25
|1-34
|Kicking
|6/7
|5/7
|Extra Points
|6/6
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|367
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|18/33
|211
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|21
|121
|0
|17
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|9
|45
|2
|23
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|11
|18
|0
|6
|
K. Johnson 28 RB
|K. Johnson
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
S. Cosmi 52 OL
|S. Cosmi
|1
|12
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|6
|86
|0
|36
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|3
|34
|1
|22
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|7
|41.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|2
|18.0
|20
|0
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|31/46
|367
|3
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|6
|30
|0
|18
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|6
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|5
|23
|1
|11
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|6
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|7
|135
|1
|44
|
S. Ryan 18 WR
|S. Ryan
|5
|70
|0
|39
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|66
|1
|44
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|2
|43
|1
|31
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Norwood 4 S
|J. Norwood
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Qualls 33 DL
|Q. Qualls
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jones 91 DL
|R. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
|K. Washington Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 32 LB
|V. Cowan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Guzman 42 S
|N. Guzman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
|K. Martin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/3
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|5
|43.6
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
