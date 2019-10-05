Drive Chart
TEXAS
WVU

Ehlinger leads No. 11 Texas over West Virginia 42-31

  AP
  Oct 05, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while No. 11 Texas converted three turnovers into TDs in a 42-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Ehlinger and Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on the road for the second straight time.

The Longhorns had plenty of motivation for this one. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed ''horns down'' signs during West Virginia's 42-41 win in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger noted in a tweet that was later deleted: ''Do not think it will be forgotten.''

Ehlinger finished 18 of 33 for 211 yards. He threw just his second interception of the season that West Virginia turned into a third-quarter field goal.

The Texas defense showed no signs of slowing down despite injuries that have decimated the secondary. The Longhorns intercepted Austin Kendall four times, twice by cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.

Texas needed those turnovers to break open a close game, too.

Texas coach Tom Herman praised his defense for making key plays when West Virginia had a chance to retake the lead after halftime. That came as the Longhorns' offense sputtered, punting on four of its first five drives in the second half while also having Ehlinger's interception.

''We knew this was going to be a really tough environment,'' Herman said.

B.J. Foster's pick early in the fourth quarter led to Devin Duvernay's 13-yard scoring run. Kendall was intercepted on the next drive by Jamison at the West Virginia 18, and Ehlinger threw a lateral to offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, who rumbled 12 yards into the end zone for a 35-17 lead.

Kendall threw three TD passes, including pair of fourth-quarter scores, and had a 1-yard scoring run. He finished 31 of 46 for a career-high 367 yards.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown came to Kendall's defense. He said the Oklahoma graduate transfer's first interception was a misread but the other three were the fault of the receivers, who either had a chance to catch the ball or ran the wrong route.

''I had a pretty good eye on the field and I thought the kid played well, played his best game,'' Brown said. ''We were in the game offensively because of him.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns stayed focused in their first trip outside of the state of Texas this season and showed they were not looking ahead to next week's Red River Rivalry game against No. 6 Oklahoma.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers started a brutal October stretch with a bust. They also have Iowa State, No. 6 Oklahoma and Baylor on the schedule this month.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas could creep back into the top 10 with the road win.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns play the Sooners next Saturday in Dallas. Texas beat the Sooners 48-45 during the 2018 regular season at the State Fair of Texas, though the Sooners won the rematch in the Big 12 title game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host the Cyclones next Saturday after Iowa State embarrassed the Mountaineers 30-14 a year ago.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
31
Touchdown 0:54
12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
02:09
pos
42
30
Point After TD 3:03
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Touchdown 3:09
11-S.Ehlinger runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
32
yds
00:48
pos
41
24
Point After TD 3:57
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 4:02
12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEX Illegal substitution declined.
5
plays
74
yds
1:11
pos
35
23
Point After TD 10:31
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 10:42
52-S.Cosmi runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
33
yds
01:53
pos
34
17
Point After TD 12:42
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 12:47
6-D.Duvernay runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
18
yds
00:52
pos
27
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:45
30-E.Staley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
00:40
pos
21
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:28
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 3:36
11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:36
pos
20
14
Point After TD 7:56
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:59
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 1-J.Burt. 1-J.Burt runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
05:00
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:59
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:05
12-A.Kendall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
01:17
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:52
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:58
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps runs 22 yards for a touchdown
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:31
30-E.Staley extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:43
12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:17
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 24
Rushing 13 6
Passing 12 15
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 10-18 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 407 463
Total Plays 82 69
Avg Gain 5.0 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 216 96
Rush Attempts 49 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.2
Net Yards Passing 191 367
Comp. - Att. 18-33 31-46
Yards Per Pass 5.8 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-89 3-30
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 4
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 5-43.6
Return Yards 61 93
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 3-36 3-61
Int. - Returns 4-25 1-34
Kicking 6/7 5/7
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 Texas 4-1 71402142
West Virginia 3-2 7731431
WVU 10, O/U 62
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 191 PASS YDS 367
216 RUSH YDS 96
407 TOTAL YDS 463
Texas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 211 2 1 122.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 211 2 1 122.2
S. Ehlinger 18/33 211 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 121 0
R. Johnson 21 121 0 17
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 2
S. Ehlinger 9 45 2 23
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 18 0
K. Ingram 11 18 0 6
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 1
De. Duvernay 1 13 1 13
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 86 0
De. Duvernay 6 86 0 36
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
M. Epps 3 34 1 22
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
C. Brewer 1 25 0 25
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
Ja. Smith 3 23 0 9
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Washington 1 14 0 14
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
J. Burt 1 13 1 13
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Johnson 1 10 0 10
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Ingram 1 3 0 3
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Eagles 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 7-1 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 7-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 6-1 0.0 0
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Estell 5-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Jamison 4-0 0.0 2
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 3-0 0.0 1
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 2-0 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Adeoye 2-0 0.0 1
T. Sweat 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Sweat 2-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ojomo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
K. Watson II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Watson II 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Graham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
C. Dicker 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 2
R. Bujcevski 7 41.3 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 20 0
De. Duvernay 2 18.0 20 0
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Pouncey 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 367 3 4 138.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 367 3 4 138.5
A. Kendall 31/46 367 3 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
K. McKoy 6 30 0 18
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
L. Brown 6 25 0 11
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 1
A. Kendall 5 23 1 11
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
M. Pettaway 6 18 0 11
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Simmons 1 13 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 135 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 135 1
T. Simmons 7 135 1 44
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 0
S. Ryan 5 70 0 39
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
S. James 6 66 1 44
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 1
B. Wheaton 2 43 1 31
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
L. Brown 3 26 0 13
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Haskins 3 13 0 6
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
K. McKoy 3 9 0 5
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Sinkfield 2 5 0 3
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jennings 0 0 0 0
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Campbell 0 0 0 0
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. O'Laughlin 0 0 0 0
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pettaway 0 0 0 0
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Wright 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 9-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
H. Bailey 6-2 0.0 0
Q. Qualls 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
Q. Qualls 5-1 1.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Mahone 4-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 4-0 1.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Chandler 4-3 0.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 3-0 0.0 1
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 3-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-1 0.0 0
V. Cowan 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
V. Cowan 2-2 1.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 2-0 0.0 0
N. Guzman 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Guzman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jefferson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 0-1 0.0 0
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Pettaway 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
E. Staley 1/3 29 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 3
J. Growden 5 43.6 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 30 0
S. James 2 21.5 30 0
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. McKoy 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
A. Sinkfield 1 -1.0 0 0
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
S. James 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 TEXAS 25 6:26 16 46 FG Miss
6:42 WVU 27 0:50 2 -5
4:18 TEXAS 37 1:03 3 -5 Punt
0:59 TEXAS 18 0:31 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 TEXAS 31 5:00 11 69 TD
6:12 TEXAS 20 2:36 6 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 TEXAS 20 0:00 6 4 Punt
11:12 TEXAS 20 1:01 3 7 Punt
8:07 TEXAS 26 2:29 7 25 Punt
3:32 TEXAS 23 0:00 1 77 INT
2:04 TEXAS 25 1:53 5 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 WVU 18 0:52 3 18 TD
12:35 WVU 33 1:53 4 33 TD
9:21 TEXAS 17 3:44 6 17 Punt
3:57 WVU 47 0:48 5 32 TD
0:48 TEXAS 15 0:01 2 -8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 24 1:17 5 61 TD
6:42 WVU 24 0:00 1 49 INT
5:52 WVU 40 0:34 2 20 Punt
3:06 WVU 41 1:30 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 WVU 40 1:17 5 60 TD
7:56 WVU 25 1:03 6 56 FG Miss
3:28 WVU 25 3:15 9 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 TEXAS 49 0:00 1 -31 INT
10:08 WVU 28 1:18 4 -5 Punt
5:30 WVU 10 1:50 5 19 Punt
3:25 TEXAS 14 0:40 3 2 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WVU 8 0:34 3 74 INT
12:42 WVU 25 0:00 2 42 INT
10:31 WVU 25 1:05 5 27 Punt
5:33 WVU 26 1:31 4 55
3:03 WVU 19 2:09 11 81 TD
NCAA FB Scores