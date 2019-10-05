Drive Chart
Huntley runs for 2 TDs, Ball State rallies past NIU

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Caleb Huntley ran 35 times for 157 yards and two TDs, and Ball State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Northern Illinois 27-20 in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Cardinals (2-3) trailed 17-3 at halftime and Ryan Rimmler kicked a 25-yard field goal to cut into the deficit in the middle of the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Huskies (1-4) fumbled deep in their territory. Huntley scored on the first play - a 3-yard run - and Drew Plitt passed to Justin Hall for the two-point conversion, pulling Ball State to 17-14.

Rimmler kicked a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter to tie it at 17. Huntley followed with a 45-yard TD run to give the Cardinals a 24-17 lead.

Tre Harbison ran 22 times for 146 yards for the Huskies.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Field Goal 2:55
39-J.Richardson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
02:14
pos
27
20
Field Goal 7:59
97-R.Rimmler 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
17
yds
03:56
pos
27
17
Point After TD 14:34
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 14:43
2-C.Huntley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
00:10
pos
23
17
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 15:00
97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-34
yds
00:16
pos
17
17
Two Point Conversion 6:01
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:06
2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:08
pos
12
17
Field Goal 7:43
97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
02:05
pos
6
17
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 7:21
39-J.Richardson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
60
yds
02:46
pos
3
17
Field Goal 15:00
97-R.Rimmler 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
04:40
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:36
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:43
22-T.Harbison runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
04:03
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:45
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:53
22-T.Harbison runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
00:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 12 6
Passing 2 12
Penalty 6 0
3rd Down Conv 3-15 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 258 386
Total Plays 74 74
Avg Gain 3.5 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 235 147
Rush Attempts 60 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.7
Net Yards Passing 23 239
Comp. - Att. 4-14 21-43
Yards Per Pass 1.6 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 1-2
Penalties - Yards 4-35 12-111
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-40.4 7-39.3
Return Yards 80 29
Punts - Returns 1--1 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-49 3-20
Int. - Returns 1-32 1-0
Kicking 5/6 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 4/5 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 2-3 03141027
N. Illinois 1-4 1430320
NILL -4, O/U 54.5
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 23 PASS YDS 239
235 RUSH YDS 147
258 TOTAL YDS 386
Ball St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 34 0 1 34.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 34 0 1 34.7
D. Plitt 4/14 34 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 157 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 157 2
C. Huntley 35 157 2 45
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
W. Fletcher 10 35 0 14
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
D. Plitt 12 23 0 15
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Hall 2 17 0 13
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Dunner 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
R. Miller 1 15 0 15
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Y. Tyler 1 7 0 7
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Davis 1 6 0 6
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hall 1 6 0 6
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Givan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 8-1 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 6-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Albright 5-2 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. White 4-2 0.0 0
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
J. Jennette III 3-3 0.5 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Cosby 3-2 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 3-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 3-0 0.0 1
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Crumb 1-1 0.5 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ropati 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Ropati 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 1/1
R. Rimmler 4/5 42 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 40.4 3
N. Snyder 7 40.4 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 34 0
M. Dunner 2 24.5 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
R. Miller 1 -1.0 0 0
N. Illinois
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 241 0 1 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 241 0 1 91.3
R. Bowers 21/43 241 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 146 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 146 2
T. Harbison 22 146 2 40
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Richie 1 13 0 13
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Jones 1 4 0 4
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Nettles 2 -5 0 -2
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
R. Bowers 4 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
D. Crawford 5 85 0 27
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 0
C. Tucker 4 69 0 24
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
M. Brinkman 4 47 0 20
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
T. Richie 5 30 0 12
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Tears 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Jones 1 3 0 3
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Harbison 1 2 0 2
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Nettles 0 0 0 0
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones-Davis 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-4 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 1 1.0
A. Jones-Davis 14-4 1.0 1
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 5-1 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 5-1 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McKie 5-1 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
V. Labus 5-3 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
T. Foster 5-4 0.0 0
A. Walker 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Walker 4-1 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Heflin 4-1 1.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Williams 4-3 0.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Terry 3-1 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 2-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mattox 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mattox 2-1 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Z. March 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. March 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Richardson 2/2 38 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.3 2
M. Ference 7 39.3 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
M. Jones 2 7.5 15 0
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
M. Love 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 5 0
C. Tucker 2 4.5 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 15 0:00 1 61 INT
13:45 BALLST 25 0:55 3 3 Punt
8:36 BALLST 25 1:15 5 5 Punt
4:46 BALLST 24 4:40 14 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 BALLST 17 1:21 3 7 Punt
7:13 BALLST 35 2:53 8 31 FG Miss
2:42 BALLST 15 2:05 11 62 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 BALLST 35 2:17 6 16 Punt
9:48 BALLST 49 2:05 9 69 FG
6:14 NILL 3 0:08 1 3 TD
5:33 NILL 43 1:44 4 -7 Punt
1:55 NILL 26 1:20 4 12
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NILL 45 0:10 1 45 TD
11:55 NILL 22 3:56 6 17 FG
6:20 BALLST 41 1:01 2 7 Punt
2:48 NILL 46 2:21 4 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 BALLST 24 0:58 3 24 TD
12:46 NILL 23 4:03 10 77 TD
6:47 NILL 19 1:26 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 NILL 22 3:20 8 59 Punt
10:07 NILL 34 2:46 6 60 FG
3:39 NILL 34 0:53 3 4 Punt
0:25 NILL 23 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 NILL 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
11:14 NILL 11 1:18 3 4 Punt
6:50 NILL 2 0:06 2 5 Fumble
6:01 NILL 25 0:00 2 18 Fumble
3:43 NILL 5 1:19 3 5 Punt
0:35 NILL 3 0:16 2 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 NILL 25 1:59 6 58 INT
7:32 NILL 25 1:05 7 34 Downs
5:09 NILL 20 2:14 7 60 FG
0:27 NILL 13 0:18 4 21 Game
