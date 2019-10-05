|
|
|BALLST
|NILL
Huntley runs for 2 TDs, Ball State rallies past NIU
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Caleb Huntley ran 35 times for 157 yards and two TDs, and Ball State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Northern Illinois 27-20 in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.
The Cardinals (2-3) trailed 17-3 at halftime and Ryan Rimmler kicked a 25-yard field goal to cut into the deficit in the middle of the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Huskies (1-4) fumbled deep in their territory. Huntley scored on the first play - a 3-yard run - and Drew Plitt passed to Justin Hall for the two-point conversion, pulling Ball State to 17-14.
Rimmler kicked a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter to tie it at 17. Huntley followed with a 45-yard TD run to give the Cardinals a 24-17 lead.
Tre Harbison ran 22 times for 146 yards for the Huskies.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|2
|12
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|258
|386
|Total Plays
|74
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|147
|Rush Attempts
|60
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|23
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|4-14
|21-43
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|12-111
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.4
|7-39.3
|Return Yards
|80
|29
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|3-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|4/5
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|23
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4/14
|34
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|35
|157
|2
|45
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|10
|35
|0
|14
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|12
|23
|0
|15
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DT
|K. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ropati 55 DL
|T. Ropati
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|4/5
|42
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|7
|40.4
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|2
|24.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|21/43
|241
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|22
|146
|2
|40
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|4
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|5
|85
|0
|27
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|4
|69
|0
|24
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|4
|47
|0
|20
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones-Davis 4 LB
|A. Jones-Davis
|14-4
|1.0
|1
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 26 CB
|A. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mattox 58 DE
|C. Mattox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
|J. Griffin Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. March 20 DB
|Z. March
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|7
|39.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
-
WKY
ODU
13
3
3rd 0:37 ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
27
2nd 2:05
-
3UGA
TENN
13
14
2nd 4:09 ESPN
-
RICE
UAB
20
21
2nd 4:00 ESPN+
-
TULSA
24SMU
16
6
2nd 13:46 ESPNU
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
0
3
1st 0:00 ABC
-
VANDY
MISS
0
10
2nd 13:06 SECN
-
CAL
13OREG
6
0
1st 7:06 FOX
-
TXSA
UTEP
7
0
1st 6:51 ESPN+
-
PITT
DUKE
0
3
1st 7:04 ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
0
1st 6:07 FloSports
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057.5 O/U
+24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN