|
|
|OKLAST
|TXTECH
Duffey leads Texas Tech past No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech knocked off No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35 on Saturday.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams' previous 12 meetings.
''This was a tough week. It was an emotional week,'' Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''Nobody was very happy about the way we played last week. I thought they responded with a tremendous amount of guts.''
Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy pointed to multiple issues that led to defeat, including the possibility that he worked the team, which hasn't yet had an off week this season, too hard during the last two weeks.
''There was a lot of blame to be thrown around - quarterbacks, offensive line, corners, coaches, everybody,'' Gundy said. ''But in the big picture, if you turn the ball over that many times, no matter what forced those turnovers, and if you give up big plays, it's difficult to win.''
Sanders was 22 of 37 passing for 276 yards with touchdowns of 73 yards to Jordan McCray and 10 yards to Tylan Wallace.
Wallace, who went into play leading Division I averaging 22.07 yards per catch among his 123.6 yards per game, had 11 catches for 85 yards, one touchdown in the closing minutes, and a long gain of 14 yards.
Trey Wolff converted three of four Texas Tech field-goal attempts ranging from 26 to 38 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech ended a 10-game losing streak at home against ranked opponents since beating No. 24 TCU 20-10 in September 2013 for first-year coach Matt Wells' first conference win. Three of those losses were to the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State is 0 for 2 in the Lone Star State this season, having lost 36-30 at Texas on Sept. 21. Their next chance to return to Texas would be for the conference championship at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State hosts Baylor on Oct. 19:
Texas Tech visits Baylor next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|29
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|13
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-19
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|478
|580
|Total Plays
|93
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|162
|Rush Attempts
|56
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|418
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|26-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|9.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|7-31
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.4
|5-33.6
|Return Yards
|45
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kicking
|3/3
|7/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|418
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|580
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|22/37
|290
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|34
|156
|3
|22
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|19
|46
|0
|20
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|3
|17
|0
|23
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|11
|85
|1
|14
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|2
|82
|1
|73
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|5
|76
|0
|29
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Balous 14 CB
|B. Balous
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|7
|35.4
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|26/44
|424
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|12
|69
|0
|29
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|7
|50
|0
|19
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|6
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|5
|16
|1
|16
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
M. Richardson 35 WR
|M. Richardson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|5
|110
|1
|36
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|3
|92
|1
|56
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|5
|46
|0
|13
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|3
|44
|0
|29
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|28
|1
|14
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|13-7
|3.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|4-3
|0.0
|2
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor 25 DB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Curley 35 LB
|P. Curley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|3/4
|38
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|5
|33.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
35
4th 13:36 ESPN+
-
OHIO
BUFF
7
14
4th 14:00 ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
28
7
3rd 10:22 ESPN
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
17
3
3rd 6:45 ESPN2
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
17
3rd 4:44 FBOOK
-
ILL
MINN
10
23
3rd 10:51 BTN
-
BALLST
NILL
6
17
3rd 6:44 ESP3
-
AF
NAVY
9
20
3rd 6:44 CBSSN
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
38
3rd 7:12 NBC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
13
24
3rd 9:27 ESPN+
-
ARKST
GAST
21
31
3rd 13:43 ESPN+
-
TROY
MIZZOU
7
35
2nd 3:06 SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
7
3
2nd 5:03 PACN
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
11TEXAS
WVU
21
14
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
MEMP
LAMON
29
17
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
17
0
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ODU
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
RICE
UAB
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
069.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm
-
3UGA
TENN
0
051.5 O/U
+24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TULSA
24SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
VANDY
MISS
0
064.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
0
050 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CAL
13OREG
0
046.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
062.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
TXSA
UTEP
0
046 O/U
-1.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN