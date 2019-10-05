Drive Chart
Duffey leads Texas Tech past No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech knocked off No. 21 Oklahoma State 45-35 on Saturday.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams' previous 12 meetings.

''This was a tough week. It was an emotional week,'' Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''Nobody was very happy about the way we played last week. I thought they responded with a tremendous amount of guts.''

Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy pointed to multiple issues that led to defeat, including the possibility that he worked the team, which hasn't yet had an off week this season, too hard during the last two weeks.

''There was a lot of blame to be thrown around - quarterbacks, offensive line, corners, coaches, everybody,'' Gundy said. ''But in the big picture, if you turn the ball over that many times, no matter what forced those turnovers, and if you give up big plays, it's difficult to win.''

Sanders was 22 of 37 passing for 276 yards with touchdowns of 73 yards to Jordan McCray and 10 yards to Tylan Wallace.

Wallace, who went into play leading Division I averaging 22.07 yards per catch among his 123.6 yards per game, had 11 catches for 85 yards, one touchdown in the closing minutes, and a long gain of 14 yards.

Trey Wolff converted three of four Texas Tech field-goal attempts ranging from 26 to 38 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech ended a 10-game losing streak at home against ranked opponents since beating No. 24 TCU 20-10 in September 2013 for first-year coach Matt Wells' first conference win. Three of those losses were to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is 0 for 2 in the Lone Star State this season, having lost 36-30 at Texas on Sept. 21. Their next chance to return to Texas would be for the conference championship at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts Baylor on Oct. 19:

Texas Tech visits Baylor next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:27
3-S.Sanders to TT 1 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks).
plays
yds
pos
35
45
Touchdown 3:32
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
35
yds
01:44
pos
35
45
Two Point Conversion 5:16
30-C.Hubbard to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
45
Touchdown 5:21
30-C.Hubbard runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:05
pos
27
45
Two Point Conversion 8:26
7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 8:26
7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
03:34
pos
21
43
Field Goal 14:01
36-T.Wolff 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
61
yds
00:06
pos
21
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:48
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
34
Touchdown 2:53
30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:55
pos
20
34
Point After TD 5:48
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 5:54
7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:24
pos
14
33
Point After TD 12:00
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 12:10
3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:52
pos
13
27
Point After TD 13:02
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 13:10
7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:34
30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
46
yds
01:27
pos
6
20
Point After TD 10:21
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 10:27
7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:29
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:11
36-T.Wolff 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
26
yds
02:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 5:01
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 5:11
7-J.Duffey scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
01:30
pos
0
9
Field Goal 13:31
36-T.Wolff 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:30
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 29
Rushing 12 8
Passing 13 18
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-19 2-13
4th Down Conv 4-5 0-2
Total Net Yards 478 580
Total Plays 93 79
Avg Gain 5.1 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 219 162
Rush Attempts 56 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.6
Net Yards Passing 259 418
Comp. - Att. 22-37 26-44
Yards Per Pass 7.0 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-31 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-56 7-70
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-35.4 5-33.6
Return Yards 45 39
Punts - Returns 1-9 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-14
Kicking 3/3 7/8
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Oklahoma State 4-2 07141435
Texas Tech 3-2 137141145
TXTECH 9.5, O/U 63
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 259 PASS YDS 418
219 RUSH YDS 162
478 TOTAL YDS 580
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 290 2 3 126.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 290 2 3 126.9
S. Sanders 22/37 290 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
34 156 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 156 3
C. Hubbard 34 156 3 22
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 46 0
S. Sanders 19 46 0 20
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
L. Brown 3 17 0 23
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 1
T. Wallace 11 85 1 14
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 82 1
J. McCray 2 82 1 73
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
D. Stoner 5 76 0 29
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
L. Wolf 1 30 0 30
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Williams 2 16 0 10
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Hubbard 1 1 0 1
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Woods 0 0 0 0
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 6-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Harper 5-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Green 5-0 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Sterling 5-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 5-2 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 5-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 4-0 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 4-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Ford 3-0 1.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Antwine 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 2-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-1 0.0 0
B. Balous 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Balous 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bernard 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
M. Ammendola 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 35.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 35.4 3
T. Hutton 7 35.4 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
L. Brown 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Stoner 1 9.0 9 0
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 424 4 0 170.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 424 4 0 170.0
J. Duffey 26/44 424 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 69 0
S. Thompson 12 69 0 29
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
T. Henry 7 50 0 19
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
A. Shyne 6 25 0 15
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Duffey 5 16 1 16
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Rigdon 2 4 0 8
M. Richardson 35 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Richardson 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 110 1
T. Vasher 5 110 1 36
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 1
E. Ezukanma 3 92 1 56
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
D. Thompson 5 46 0 13
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
R. Turner 3 44 0 29
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. Henry 3 41 0 20
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
K. Carter 2 28 1 14
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
T. Koontz 1 25 0 25
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
A. Shyne 1 23 0 23
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Rigdon 1 8 1 8
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Mannix 1 5 0 5
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Thompson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-7 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-7 0 3.0
J. Brooks 13-7 3.0 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Leggett 9-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 7-0 0.0 0
X. Benson 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
X. Benson 7-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 5-1 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 2 0.0
D. Coleman III 4-3 0.0 2
A. Beck 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Beck 3-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
B. Washington Jr. 3-2 0.5 0
D. Taylor 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Fields 2-0 0.0 1
P. Curley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Curley 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
N. Mbanasor 1-2 1.0 0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
T. Bradford Jr. 1-3 1.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 1-0 0.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. McCann 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ingram 1-1 0.0 0
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNamara 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/4 4/4
T. Wolff 3/4 38 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.6 2
A. McNamara 5 33.6 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
T. Henry 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
Z. McPhearson 1 -2.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:30 3 49 Fumble
12:54 OKLAST 25 2:14 8 34 Punt
9:23 OKLAST 39 2:04 6 21 Punt
5:01 OKLAST 25 1:08 3 -2 Punt
1:07 OKLAST 25 0:33 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 OKLAST 25 0:00 1 42 INT
11:43 OKLAST 26 0:38 3 37 INT
10:21 OKLAST 19 3:00 11 47 Downs
4:30 OKLAST 35 1:04 4 6 Punt
2:01 TXTECH 46 1:27 5 46 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 OKLAST 25 0:52 3 75 TD
9:39 OKLAST 14 0:51 3 3 Punt
5:48 OKLAST 25 2:55 8 75 TD
1:33 OKLAST 10 1:04 7 35 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 OKLAST 25 1:35 5 12 Punt
8:26 OKLAST 42 3:05 10 58 TD
5:16 TXTECH 35 1:44 6 35 TD
3:10 OKLAST 17 1:27 6 -5 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 OKLAST 26 0:30 3 5 FG
10:00 TXTECH 17 0:32 3 2 Punt
6:41 TXTECH 17 1:30 7 83 TD
3:34 OKLAST 41 2:23 6 26 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TXTECH 22 1:06 3 6 Punt
13:31 OKLAST 33 1:12 4 2 FG Miss
10:56 OKLAST 37 0:29 2 37 TD
7:15 TXTECH 34 2:30 10 22 Downs
3:21 TXTECH 23 1:14 3 8 Punt
0:30 TXTECH 25 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 TXTECH 25 0:00 7 75 TD
12:00 TXTECH 25 2:16 8 61 Downs
8:18 TXTECH 41 2:24 6 59 TD
2:48 TXTECH 27 1:08 5 35 Punt
0:11 TXTECH 30 0:06 6 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 TXTECH 6 3:34 7 64 TD
3:27 OKLAST 48 0:10 3 4 Punt
1:26 TXTECH 27 0:11 2 -3 Game
NCAA FB Scores