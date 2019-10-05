Drive Chart
Burrow makes history as No. 5 LSU beats Utah State, 42-6

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow didn't sound too impressed with his latest historically significant performance for unbeaten LSU.

Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State 42-6 on Saturday.

''Last year, we would have been very happy'' with a 36-point victory margin and 601 yards of offense, Burrow said. ''But this is a new team and a new offense. Things have changed around here when you are not happy with this performance.''

Perhaps that's a wise stance considering what's coming up on the Tigers' schedule. Three of their next four games are against teams that spent the past week ranked in the top 10: No. 10 Florida, No. 7 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.

Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.

He completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU's second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown. In three games this season, Burrow has passed for at least five TDs, including his school-record six at Vanderbilt.

''Our goal is simple when we have the ball,'' said receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught his sixth touchdown pass this season. ''Go out there and put on a display. It's fun out there.''

Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw put Burrow beyond 300 yards. Burrow's other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

LSU's defense bottled up a Utah State offense that came in averaging 533 yards 38.5 points, intercepting quarterback Jordan Love three times.

''We got stomped on offense. There you have it,'' Utah State coach Gary Andersen said. ''Couldn't run the ball. Couldn't throw the ball. You name it, we couldn't do it.''

Freshman Derek Stingley Jr. displayed veteran-like savvy when he timed a spinning leap to high-point Love's fade pass to the right pylon in front of the intended receiver for his second interception this season. The Tigers responded with a 99-yard touchdown drive.

Preseason All-America safety Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent also intercepted Love, who finished 15 of 30 for 130 yards. The Aggies (3-2) totaled 159 yards of offense.

''We've been hearing a lot of noise from outside, talking about we can't tackle and stuff like that,'' Delpit said. ''We came out and proved it today. Utah State's a great team with a great offense, and I think we can play lights out on defense and hopefully carry that into next week.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: Love and the Aggies' offense displayed the talent to execute a few explosive plays against an LSU defense missing several injured starters, including a pair of 35-yard completions to Siaosi Mariner and Jordan Nathan. Stringing enough together to stay in the game was another matter, but Utah State should expect to move the ball better against remaining competition this season.

LSU: The Tigers look sharp heading into the meat of their Southeastern Conference schedule with their offense prolific as usual and their defense playing arguably its best this season.

RECORD WATCH

The LSU record for yards passing in a season is 3,347, set by Rohan Davey in 2001. Burrow trails that mark by 1,483 yards with seven regular season games left. The LSU single-season touchdown pass record is 28, set by Matt Mauck in 2003 and tied by JaMarcus Russell in 2006. Burrow is six short of that mark.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers should hold relatively steady in the AP Top 25 poll after easily covering a nearly four-touchdown spread.

PACING THEMSELVES

LSU's point total was a season-low, but coach Ed Orgeron noted that his offense backed off its usual torrid pace of play to help its defense make adjustments, rest and hydrate on a hot day between series against a Utah State offense that also plays fast.

''It wasn't as fun, but it worked,'' Orgeron said. ''This game was methodical. We were chewing up clock.''

UP NEXT

Utah State has a weekend off before hosting Nevada on Oct. 19.

LSU hosts Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:23
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
42
Touchdown 13:30
9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
44
yds
01:16
pos
6
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:54
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 3:14
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:17
pos
6
34
Point After TD 9:55
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 10:04
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
53
yds
04:15
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:55
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 5:01
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
99
yds
06:43
pos
6
20
Point After TD 14:03
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 14:08
9-J.Burrow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
01:24
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:57
62-D.Eberle 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
35
yds
00:46
pos
6
7
Field Goal 7:04
62-D.Eberle 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-6
yds
00:30
pos
3
7
Point After TD 10:45
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:45
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 32
Rushing 1 15
Passing 8 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-12 11-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 152 592
Total Plays 53 90
Avg Gain 2.9 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 19 248
Rush Attempts 22 51
Avg Rush Yards 0.9 4.9
Net Yards Passing 133 344
Comp. - Att. 16-31 28-39
Yards Per Pass 4.3 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 2-9
Penalties - Yards 3-25 5-41
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 7-39.0 2-45.5
Return Yards 40 53
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 1-38
Int. - Returns 1-19 3-5
Kicking 2/2 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 3-2 60006
5 LSU 5-0 71414742
LSU -27, O/U 73.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 133 PASS YDS 344
19 RUSH YDS 248
152 TOTAL YDS 592
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 130 0 3 66.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 130 0 3 66.4
J. Love 15/30 130 0 3
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
H. Colombi 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
G. Bright 8 18 0 8
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
E. Nawahine 7 10 0 4
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
R. Burt 4 8 0 5
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
J. Love 2 -8 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Nathan 4 51 0 35
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
S. Mariner 2 45 0 35
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
S. Scarver 2 20 0 12
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Thompkins 2 18 0 10
D. Wright 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Wright 1 10 0 10
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Terrell 1 8 0 8
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Repp 1 -2 0 0
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
G. Bright 2 -4 0 1
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
E. Nawahine 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-2 0 1.0
D. Woodward 14-2 1.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 5-4 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Bond 5-0 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Galeai 4-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Grayson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Wildman 3-0 1.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 3-0 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Haney 2-0 0.0 1
C. Andersen 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Andersen 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bartolic 98 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bartolic 2-0 0.0 0
J. Vasquez 50 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Vasquez 1-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gilliam 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lockett 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lockett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Magalei 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Magalei 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bannerman 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bannerman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
D. Eberle 2/2 47 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Callister 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 2
P. Callister 7 39.0 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
S. Scarver 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 344 5 1 185.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 344 5 1 185.3
J. Burrow 27/38 344 5 1
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
M. Brennan 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 14 72 0 11
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
T. Davis-Price 11 53 0 11
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
J. Emery Jr. 8 45 0 13
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 1
J. Burrow 10 42 1 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
C. Curry 6 24 0 7
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Brennan 2 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 155 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 155 2
J. Jefferson 9 155 2 39
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 1
J. Chase 3 54 1 25
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
D. Dillon 4 42 1 19
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 1
T. Moss 5 39 1 13
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
J. Emery Jr. 4 34 0 12
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 12 0 12
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. McMath 1 9 0 9
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Sullivan 1 8 0 8
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Davis-Price 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Phillips 5-2 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Queen 4-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
G. Delpit 3-0 0.0 1
B. Fehoko 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 3-0 0.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
N. Farrell Jr. 2-1 1.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Fulton 2-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-0 0.0 1
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anthony 1-0 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Ika 1-1 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Evans 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Evans 1-1 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Stevens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
C. York 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 2 45.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Palmer 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 UTAHST 25 1:47 8 24 Punt
7:34 LSU 7 0:30 3 -6 FG
2:43 UTAHST 35 0:46 4 35 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 UTAHST 21 1:06 5 -3 Punt
12:50 UTAHST 33 1:02 5 -32 INT
4:55 UTAHST 25 1:15 5 19 Punt
0:44 UTAHST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 UTAHST 25 0:00 4 -11 Punt
9:55 UTAHST 25 0:51 4 20 Punt
5:18 UTAHST 19 0:38 3 8 Punt
2:54 UTAHST 25 0:28 3 31 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 UTAHST 25 0:13 3 8 INT
9:10 UTAHST 35 1:07 3 2 Punt
6:00 UTAHST 11 3:00 5 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 4:15 13 75 TD
8:31 LSU 5 0:56 3 88 INT
6:29 LSU 41 3:27 8 24 Downs
1:51 LSU 26 1:24 7 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 LSU 1 6:43 13 99 TD
3:02 LSU 17 2:14 6 47 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 LSU 47 4:15 11 53 TD
8:26 LSU 20 1:27 4 16 Punt
6:52 UTAHST 49 0:57 4 30 Fumble
4:31 LSU 37 1:17 4 63 TD
2:14 UTAHST 44 1:16 7 44 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 LSU 33 3:07 7 33 FG Miss
7:50 LSU 25 1:25 3 9 Punt
2:25 LSU 40 0:50 3 10 Game
