Burrow makes history as No. 5 LSU beats Utah State, 42-6
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow didn't sound too impressed with his latest historically significant performance for unbeaten LSU.
Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State 42-6 on Saturday.
''Last year, we would have been very happy'' with a 36-point victory margin and 601 yards of offense, Burrow said. ''But this is a new team and a new offense. Things have changed around here when you are not happy with this performance.''
Perhaps that's a wise stance considering what's coming up on the Tigers' schedule. Three of their next four games are against teams that spent the past week ranked in the top 10: No. 10 Florida, No. 7 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.
Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.
He completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU's second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown. In three games this season, Burrow has passed for at least five TDs, including his school-record six at Vanderbilt.
''Our goal is simple when we have the ball,'' said receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught his sixth touchdown pass this season. ''Go out there and put on a display. It's fun out there.''
Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw put Burrow beyond 300 yards. Burrow's other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon and tight end Thaddeus Moss.
LSU's defense bottled up a Utah State offense that came in averaging 533 yards 38.5 points, intercepting quarterback Jordan Love three times.
''We got stomped on offense. There you have it,'' Utah State coach Gary Andersen said. ''Couldn't run the ball. Couldn't throw the ball. You name it, we couldn't do it.''
Freshman Derek Stingley Jr. displayed veteran-like savvy when he timed a spinning leap to high-point Love's fade pass to the right pylon in front of the intended receiver for his second interception this season. The Tigers responded with a 99-yard touchdown drive.
Preseason All-America safety Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent also intercepted Love, who finished 15 of 30 for 130 yards. The Aggies (3-2) totaled 159 yards of offense.
''We've been hearing a lot of noise from outside, talking about we can't tackle and stuff like that,'' Delpit said. ''We came out and proved it today. Utah State's a great team with a great offense, and I think we can play lights out on defense and hopefully carry that into next week.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: Love and the Aggies' offense displayed the talent to execute a few explosive plays against an LSU defense missing several injured starters, including a pair of 35-yard completions to Siaosi Mariner and Jordan Nathan. Stringing enough together to stay in the game was another matter, but Utah State should expect to move the ball better against remaining competition this season.
LSU: The Tigers look sharp heading into the meat of their Southeastern Conference schedule with their offense prolific as usual and their defense playing arguably its best this season.
RECORD WATCH
The LSU record for yards passing in a season is 3,347, set by Rohan Davey in 2001. Burrow trails that mark by 1,483 yards with seven regular season games left. The LSU single-season touchdown pass record is 28, set by Matt Mauck in 2003 and tied by JaMarcus Russell in 2006. Burrow is six short of that mark.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers should hold relatively steady in the AP Top 25 poll after easily covering a nearly four-touchdown spread.
PACING THEMSELVES
LSU's point total was a season-low, but coach Ed Orgeron noted that his offense backed off its usual torrid pace of play to help its defense make adjustments, rest and hydrate on a hot day between series against a Utah State offense that also plays fast.
''It wasn't as fun, but it worked,'' Orgeron said. ''This game was methodical. We were chewing up clock.''
UP NEXT
Utah State has a weekend off before hosting Nevada on Oct. 19.
LSU hosts Florida on Saturday, Oct. 12.
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|32
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|152
|592
|Total Plays
|53
|90
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|248
|Rush Attempts
|22
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|16-31
|28-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.0
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|40
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|3-5
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|248
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|592
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|15/30
|130
|0
|3
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|8
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Nawahine 27 RB
|E. Nawahine
|7
|10
|0
|4
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|2
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|51
|0
|35
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|2
|45
|0
|35
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Wright 83 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|
E. Nawahine 27 RB
|E. Nawahine
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Woodward 9 LB
|D. Woodward
|14-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vasquez 50 LS
|J. Vasquez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gilliam 5 S
|C. Gilliam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett 37 S
|S. Lockett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Magalei 39 LB
|M. Magalei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 18 CB
|C. Lampkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bannerman 45 DE
|J. Bannerman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
|A. Vongphachanh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|2/2
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Callister 49 P
|P. Callister
|7
|39.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|27/38
|344
|5
|1
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|14
|72
|0
|11
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|11
|53
|0
|11
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|45
|0
|13
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|10
|42
|1
|21
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|6
|24
|0
|7
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|2
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|9
|155
|2
|39
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|3
|54
|1
|25
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|4
|42
|1
|19
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|5
|39
|1
|13
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Sullivan 10 TE
|S. Sullivan
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 93 DE
|J. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Fehoko 91 DL
|B. Fehoko
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 S
|E. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|2
|45.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
