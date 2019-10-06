Drive Chart
TULSA
SMU

No Text

No. 24 SMU rallies for 3-OT win in 1st ranked game since '86

  AP
  Oct 06, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele threw a 25-yard touchdown to James Proche in the third overtime and No. 24 SMU beat Tulsa 43-37, coming back from a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday night to win in its first game as a ranked team in 33 years.

After Tulsa missed its second field goal in overtime, Proche made a leaping catch in the front corner of the end zone over a defender and got a foot down before going out of bounds. The play was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned on replay review.

SMU (6-0, 2-0 American) this week moved into the AP poll for the first time since October 1986, before NCAA sanctions that included the death penalty. The Mustangs didn't field a team in 1987 and 1988.

Xavier Jones ran for 121 yards and scored two game-tying touchdowns for SMU before he fumbled in the second overtime. But Tulsa couldn't take advantage when Jacob Rainey's 43-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

Tusla (2-3, 0-1) had the ball to start the third overtime, and went to a different kicker after failing to get a first down. But Zack Long was wide left on a 42-yard attempt.

Jones had a 4-yard TD run on a fourth-down play with 1:02 left in regulation. His 3-yard score force the second overtime after Zach Smith's fourth touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Josh Johnson, opened the overtime scoring.

SMU is 6-0 for the first time since 1982, when it went on to an unbeaten season (11-0-1) with running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

The Mustangs were down 30-9 before touchdowns on their last three possessions in regulation. They Mustangs went at least 73 yards and converted fourth downs on each of those possessions.

Buechele, the former Texas quarterback, finished 23-of-40 passing for 280 yards with both of his TDs to Proche, who had 11 catches for 153 yards.

Smith was 23-of-41 for 346 yards, but also threw three interceptions before halftime. The first was returned 64 yards by Ar'mani Johnson for a touchdown in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane will bemoan the mistakes that cost them a chance for the upset on the road, considering the 23-9 halftime lead despite the three interceptions and the missed field goal that would have ended the game in the second overtime. They have lost 17 in a row to Top 25 teams since a 62-35 over No. 24 Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Tulsa won the regular-season finale at home against SMU last November to keep the Mustangs from getting bowl eligible in coach Sonny Dykes' first season.

SMU: This matched the second largest comeback in school history, the largest being a win at Baylor in 1975 after being down 21 points. ... The Mustangs have scored at least 41 points in their last five games. While they needed two overtime touchdowns to do that against Tulsa, they clearly have plenty of offense with AAC passing leader Buechele, rushing leader Jones and two of the top receivers in Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr.

UP NEXT

Tulsa is home next Saturday night to play Navy (2-2, 1-1), which is coming off a home loss to Air Force.

SMU has an open date before hosting Temple (4-1, 1-0) on Oct. 19.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
3rd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
pos
37
43
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
37
Touchdown
5-X.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
37
36
Point After TD
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
30
Touchdown
11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
36
30
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
30
Touchdown 1:08
5-X.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
125
yds
04:30
pos
30
29
Point After TD 8:24
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
23
Touchdown 8:32
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
107
yds
03:02
pos
30
22
Point After TD 14:56
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
16
Touchdown 15:00
2-K.Freeman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
22
plays
63
yds
07:30
pos
30
15
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:47
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
9
Touchdown 11:56
11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
03:04
pos
29
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:23
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
9
Touchdown 5:29
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:09
pos
22
9
Field Goal 7:38
89-K.Robledo 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
31
yds
01:46
pos
16
9
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:45
extra point is no good. blocked by 23-R.Clemons.
plays
yds
pos
16
6
Touchdown 13:45
90-Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TSA 35. 20-K.Ray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
1:32
pos
16
6
Point After TD 13:45
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
6
Touchdown 13:53
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
00:05
pos
9
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:21
95-J.Rainey 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:19
pos
3
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:13
89-K.Robledo extra point is no good. blocked by 23-Z.Collins. Team penalty on SMU Illegal Procedure declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 8:32
11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-A.Johnson at SMU 36. 5-A.Johnson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 7 7
Passing 13 13
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 6-7
Total Net Yards 495 423
Total Plays 76 91
Avg Gain 6.5 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 154 130
Rush Attempts 35 49
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.7
Net Yards Passing 341 293
Comp. - Att. 23-41 24-42
Yards Per Pass 8.3 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 2-17
Penalties - Yards 10-97 9-80
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 1 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-40.0 6-41.3
Return Yards 100 185
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-100 5-119
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-66
Kicking 5/8 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/5
Field Goals 1/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2 OT3T
Tulsa 2-3 3207070037
24 SMU 6-0 6302170643
SMU -12.5, O/U 63.5
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 341 PASS YDS 293
154 RUSH YDS 130
495 TOTAL YDS 423
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 346 4 3 144.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 346 4 3 144.5
Z. Smith 23/41 346 4 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 95 0
S. Brooks 16 95 0 57
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
C. Taylor II 14 49 0 31
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Wilkerson 3 11 0 4
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
Z. Smith 2 -1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 2
K. Stokes 5 101 2 58
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 1
J. Johnson 9 92 1 33
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
K. Johnson 4 70 1 40
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 0
J. Santana 1 42 0 42
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
S. Crawford Jr. 4 41 0 16
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Johnson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 10-1 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Z. Collins 9-0 0.0 0
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
M. Bunch 9-0 0.0 0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Edmiston 8-2 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Green IV 4-1 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Gipson 4-0 1.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Wick 4-0 0.0 0
S. Robinson 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Cannon 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Cannon 4-2 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson II 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilkerson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Stevenson 1-0 1.0 0
G. Sawyer 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Sawyer 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Burnett 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Y. Burnett 1-2 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ray 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
J. Player 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Player 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rainey 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
J. Rainey 1/3 32 4/4 7
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
Z. Long 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
T. Bennett 4 40.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 31 0
J. Santana 2 26.5 31 0
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 29 0
K. Stokes 2 23.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 280 2 0 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 280 2 0 132.8
S. Buechele 23/40 280 2 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352.0
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 121 2
X. Jones 26 121 2 14
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 14 1
K. Freeman 11 14 1 7
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
T. McDaniel 7 10 0 4
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
S. Buechele 5 -15 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 153 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 2
J. Proche 11 153 2 30
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
R. Rice 4 78 0 30
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
Re. Roberson Jr. 4 35 0 13
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Page 2 23 0 14
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
X. Jones 2 12 0 10
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Granson 1 9 0 9
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bell 0 0 0 0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Gailliard 0 0 0 0
T. McIntyre 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. McIntyre 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
P. Nelson 9-0 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. McBryde 7-2 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Robinson 5-3 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 5-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Clemons 4-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Denbow 4-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Coxe 3-0 1.0 0
T. Neals 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Neals 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 2-2 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
A. Johnson 2-1 0.0 2
E. Chatman 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Chatman 2-1 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 2-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Holloway 1-0 0.0 0
G. Choate 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Choate 1-0 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Gary 0-1 0.0 0
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Calloway 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/5
K. Robledo 1/1 32 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
T. Denbow 5 42.2 1 55
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
S. Buechele 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 23.8 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 23.8 48 0
C. Sanders 5 23.8 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 TULSA 36 1:45 4 18 Punt
9:27 TULSA 22 0:55 5 76 INT
8:13 TULSA 47 2:28 8 23
2:46 TULSA 18 0:45 3 43
0:18 TULSA 31 0:05 4 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 TULSA 1 1:26 4 5 Punt
7:38 TULSA 29 2:09 5 71 TD
2:21 TULSA 5 1:42 6 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 32 3:04 7 68 TD
10:38 TULSA 40 2:52 9 18 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TULSA 36 2:38 6 16 Punt
8:24 TULSA 35 2:46 5 12 Punt
1:02 TULSA 25 0:07 2 2
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 SMU 25 0:44 5 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 SMU 25 0:00 3 -1 End of Quarter
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 SMU 25 0:00 3 1 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 24 1:09 3 4 Punt
11:00 SMU 20 1:28 6 19 Punt
8:27 SMU 35 0:14 1 30
4:26 SMU 28 1:04 5 -14 Punt
1:21 SMU 23 0:57 4 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 SMU 27 2:04 6 17 Punt
9:24 TULSA 32 1:46 7 31 FG
5:23 TULSA 49 2:18 8 44 Downs
0:34 SMU 20 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 SMU 35 0:00 1 30
11:47 SMU 12 0:36 3 6 Punt
7:36 SMU 27 7:30 22 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 SMU 8 3:02 11 107 TD
5:38 SMU 20 4:30 17 125 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TULSA 25 0:00 5 25 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TULSA 25 0:00 2 16 Fumble
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TULSA 25 0:00 2 25 Game
