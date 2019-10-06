|
No. 24 SMU rallies for 3-OT win in 1st ranked game since '86
DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele threw a 25-yard touchdown to James Proche in the third overtime and No. 24 SMU beat Tulsa 43-37, coming back from a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday night to win in its first game as a ranked team in 33 years.
After Tulsa missed its second field goal in overtime, Proche made a leaping catch in the front corner of the end zone over a defender and got a foot down before going out of bounds. The play was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned on replay review.
SMU (6-0, 2-0 American) this week moved into the AP poll for the first time since October 1986, before NCAA sanctions that included the death penalty. The Mustangs didn't field a team in 1987 and 1988.
Xavier Jones ran for 121 yards and scored two game-tying touchdowns for SMU before he fumbled in the second overtime. But Tulsa couldn't take advantage when Jacob Rainey's 43-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
Tusla (2-3, 0-1) had the ball to start the third overtime, and went to a different kicker after failing to get a first down. But Zack Long was wide left on a 42-yard attempt.
Jones had a 4-yard TD run on a fourth-down play with 1:02 left in regulation. His 3-yard score force the second overtime after Zach Smith's fourth touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Josh Johnson, opened the overtime scoring.
SMU is 6-0 for the first time since 1982, when it went on to an unbeaten season (11-0-1) with running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James.
The Mustangs were down 30-9 before touchdowns on their last three possessions in regulation. They Mustangs went at least 73 yards and converted fourth downs on each of those possessions.
Buechele, the former Texas quarterback, finished 23-of-40 passing for 280 yards with both of his TDs to Proche, who had 11 catches for 153 yards.
Smith was 23-of-41 for 346 yards, but also threw three interceptions before halftime. The first was returned 64 yards by Ar'mani Johnson for a touchdown in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane will bemoan the mistakes that cost them a chance for the upset on the road, considering the 23-9 halftime lead despite the three interceptions and the missed field goal that would have ended the game in the second overtime. They have lost 17 in a row to Top 25 teams since a 62-35 over No. 24 Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Tulsa won the regular-season finale at home against SMU last November to keep the Mustangs from getting bowl eligible in coach Sonny Dykes' first season.
SMU: This matched the second largest comeback in school history, the largest being a win at Baylor in 1975 after being down 21 points. ... The Mustangs have scored at least 41 points in their last five games. While they needed two overtime touchdowns to do that against Tulsa, they clearly have plenty of offense with AAC passing leader Buechele, rushing leader Jones and two of the top receivers in Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr.
UP NEXT
Tulsa is home next Saturday night to play Navy (2-2, 1-1), which is coming off a home loss to Air Force.
SMU has an open date before hosting Temple (4-1, 1-0) on Oct. 19.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|6-7
|Total Net Yards
|495
|423
|Total Plays
|76
|91
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|130
|Rush Attempts
|35
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|341
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|23-41
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|2-17
|Penalties - Yards
|10-97
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|100
|185
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-100
|5-119
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-66
|Kicking
|5/8
|5/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/5
|Field Goals
|1/4
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|341
|PASS YDS
|293
|154
|RUSH YDS
|130
|495
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|23/41
|346
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|16
|95
|0
|57
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|14
|49
|0
|31
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|3
|11
|0
|4
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|5
|101
|2
|58
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|9
|92
|1
|33
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|70
|1
|40
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|42
|0
|42
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|4
|41
|0
|16
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|9-0
|0.0
|0
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|9-0
|0.0
|0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|8-2
|0.0
|0
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Y. Burnett 35 LB
|Y. Burnett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Player 90 NT
|J. Player
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|4
|40.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|2
|26.5
|31
|0
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|23/40
|280
|2
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1/1
|30
|0
|0
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|26
|121
|2
|14
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|11
|14
|1
|7
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|7
|10
|0
|4
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|-15
|0
|5
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|11
|153
|2
|30
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|4
|78
|0
|30
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|4
|35
|0
|13
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|23
|0
|14
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|2
|12
|0
|10
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|9
|0
|9
J. Bell 13 WR
|J. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. McIntyre 86 TE
|T. McIntyre
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|7-2
|0.0
|0
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
B. Stephens 26 DB
|B. Stephens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|3-0
|1.0
|0
T. Neals 22 DE
|T. Neals
|3-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
|Z. Abercrumbia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|2
E. Chatman 93 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Choate 54 DE
|G. Choate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|1/1
|32
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|5
|42.2
|1
|55
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|5
|23.8
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
RICE
UAB
20
35
4th 3:41 ESPN+
SDGST
COLOST
24
3
4th 6:55 ESPN2
15WASH
STNFRD
13
20
3rd 0:00 ESPN
16BOISE
UNLV
24
7
3rd 2:33 CBSSN
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
WKY
ODU
20
3
Final ESPN+
MA
FIU
0
44
Final
3UGA
TENN
43
14
Final ESPN
VANDY
MISS
6
31
Final SECN
TULSA
24SMU
37
43
Final/3OT ESPNU
25MICHST
4OHIOST
10
34
Final ABC
PITT
DUKE
33
30
Final ACCN
LIB
NMEXST
20
13
Final FloSports
CAL
13OREG
7
17
Final FOX
TXSA
UTEP
26
16
Final ESPN+
OREGST
UCLA
48
31
Final PACN