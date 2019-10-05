|
|
|ILL
|MINN
Rodney Smith, Gophers run over Illinois on way to 40-17 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Rodney Smith ran for a career-best 211 yards and a touchdown, Shannon Brooks added 111 rushing yards and a touchdown in his second game back from injury and Minnesota totaled 332 yards on the ground against Illinois in a 40-17 win on Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Morgan was 9-of-17 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Gophers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won seven straight games dating back to last season and rushed for more than 300 yards for the first time since tallying 409 yards against Nebraska in 2017.
Minnesota's defense allowed just three points and held Illini running back Reggie Corbin, the third-leading rusher in the Big Ten, to 68 yards on 14 carries.
Illinois (2-3, 0-2) scored two defensive touchdowns. Dele Harding returned an interception of Morgan for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Illini an early lead and Milo Eifler returned a fumble for another score in the third after Jake Hansen stripped Morgan on a sack.
Illinois lost starting quarterback Brandon Peters in the first half after he hit the turf hard while being tackled. He walked off the field with assistance and was replaced by Matt Robinson, who was 15-of-29 passing for 125 yards.
Smith helped the Gophers grab momentum in the second after a slow start by both teams. He had a season-long 64-yard run to set up the Gophers first touchdown.
Minnesota put together its best rushing game of the season as it gets healthier in the backfield with the return of Brooks, who had played just two games in the past two seasons because of knee injuries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: Not being able to stop the run is a bad omen for continuing in on in the Big Ten. It's the second straight game the Illini have allowed more than 300 yards rushing. Nebraska ran for 346 yards on Sept. 21. Lovie Smith's defense has generated sacks (13th in FBS per game coming in) and turnovers (ninth in the FBS with 2.5 per game coming in). But if Illinois can't stop the run, it's going to be another long season.
Minnesota: The Gophers have taken advantage of back-to-back games against two of the Big Ten's worst defenses in terms of yards allowed. The schedule also sets up nicely for Minnesota to continue their run, at least through October. The Gophers host Nebraska next week before going on the road at Rutgers. The month finishes with a home date with Maryland. If Minnesota is still undefeated come November, home games against No. 12 Penn State and No. 8 Wisconsin sandwich games at No. 14 Iowa and Northwestern.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Returns home against Michigan on Oct. 12.
Minnesota: The Gophers host Nebraska On Oct. 12.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and
http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|234
|479
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|332
|Rush Attempts
|27
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|8.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.1
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|103
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|1-13
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|332
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|15/29
|125
|0
|0
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|5/10
|32
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|14
|68
|0
|21
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|7
|-1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sidney 5 WR
|T. Sidney
|5
|50
|0
|13
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|4
|27
|0
|10
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Holmes 84 WR
|J. Holmes
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Smalling 4 WR
|R. Smalling
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Campbell 19 WR
|D. Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|11-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 DB
|D. Ware
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
|A. Shogbonyo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 25 DB
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mondesir 54 DL
|M. Mondesir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
|O. Betiku Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/2
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|7
|43.1
|5
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|3
|19.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|9/17
|155
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|24
|211
|1
|64
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|16
|111
|1
|25
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|-6
|0
|2
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|2
|71
|0
|59
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|38
|1
|20
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|2
|30
|1
|20
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 31 DB
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winfield 42 DB
|A. Winfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|2/2
|28
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|4
|41.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
WKY
ODU
20
3
4th 4:51 ESPN+
-
VANDY
MISS
3
10
2nd 2:58 SECN
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
7
16
2nd 8:15 ABC
-
TULSA
24SMU
23
9
2nd 5:23 ESPNU
-
TXSA
UTEP
10
0
2nd 8:15 ESPN+
-
CAL
13OREG
7
0
2nd 13:34 FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
3
0
2nd 12:51 FloSports
-
PITT
DUKE
10
3
2nd 15:00 ACCN
-
MA
FIU
0
34
2nd 0:00
-
RICE
UAB
20
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
3UGA
TENN
26
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
OREGST
UCLA
0
064 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
COLOST
0
049 O/U
+7
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
16BOISE
UNLV
0
057.5 O/U
+24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
15WASH
STNFRD
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN