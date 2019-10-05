Drive Chart
Rodney Smith, Gophers run over Illinois on way to 40-17 win

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Rodney Smith ran for a career-best 211 yards and a touchdown, Shannon Brooks added 111 rushing yards and a touchdown in his second game back from injury and Minnesota totaled 332 yards on the ground against Illinois in a 40-17 win on Saturday afternoon.

Tanner Morgan was 9-of-17 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Gophers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won seven straight games dating back to last season and rushed for more than 300 yards for the first time since tallying 409 yards against Nebraska in 2017.

Minnesota's defense allowed just three points and held Illini running back Reggie Corbin, the third-leading rusher in the Big Ten, to 68 yards on 14 carries.

Illinois (2-3, 0-2) scored two defensive touchdowns. Dele Harding returned an interception of Morgan for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Illini an early lead and Milo Eifler returned a fumble for another score in the third after Jake Hansen stripped Morgan on a sack.

Illinois lost starting quarterback Brandon Peters in the first half after he hit the turf hard while being tackled. He walked off the field with assistance and was replaced by Matt Robinson, who was 15-of-29 passing for 125 yards.

Smith helped the Gophers grab momentum in the second after a slow start by both teams. He had a season-long 64-yard run to set up the Gophers first touchdown.

Minnesota put together its best rushing game of the season as it gets healthier in the backfield with the return of Brooks, who had played just two games in the past two seasons because of knee injuries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: Not being able to stop the run is a bad omen for continuing in on in the Big Ten. It's the second straight game the Illini have allowed more than 300 yards rushing. Nebraska ran for 346 yards on Sept. 21. Lovie Smith's defense has generated sacks (13th in FBS per game coming in) and turnovers (ninth in the FBS with 2.5 per game coming in). But if Illinois can't stop the run, it's going to be another long season.

Minnesota: The Gophers have taken advantage of back-to-back games against two of the Big Ten's worst defenses in terms of yards allowed. The schedule also sets up nicely for Minnesota to continue their run, at least through October. The Gophers host Nebraska next week before going on the road at Rutgers. The month finishes with a home date with Maryland. If Minnesota is still undefeated come November, home games against No. 12 Penn State and No. 8 Wisconsin sandwich games at No. 14 Iowa and Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Returns home against Michigan on Oct. 12.

Minnesota: The Gophers host Nebraska On Oct. 12.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and

http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:55
38-M.Lantz 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
32
yds
04:51
pos
17
40
Point After TD 12:48
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
37
Touchdown 12:53
1-R.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:46
pos
17
36
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:27
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
30
Touchdown 3:18
2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 7 for -8 yards FUMBLES. 5-C.Eifler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:21
pos
16
30
Point After TD 7:52
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Touchdown 7:58
2-T.Morgan complete to 88-B.Spann-Ford. 88-B.Spann-Ford runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
03:00
pos
10
29
Point After TD 12:53
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
23
Touchdown 12:58
2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
17-J.McCourt 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
47
yds
01:09
pos
10
16
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:32
47-J.Herbers to ILL 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
7
16
Touchdown 1:39
4-S.Brooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:05
pos
7
16
Point After TD 11:23
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 11:30
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
02:05
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
38-M.Lantz 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
01:25
pos
7
3
Point After TD 6:58
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:50
2-T.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Harding at MIN 40. 9-D.Harding runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
88
yds
01:14
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 24
Rushing 3 15
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-17 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 234 479
Total Plays 66 69
Avg Gain 3.5 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 91 332
Rush Attempts 27 52
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.4
Net Yards Passing 143 147
Comp. - Att. 20-39 9-17
Yards Per Pass 3.7 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 1-8
Penalties - Yards 8-80 4-25
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-43.1 4-41.3
Return Yards 103 35
Punts - Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-58 1-22
Int. - Returns 1-40 1-13
Kicking 3/4 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 2-3 737017
Minnesota 5-0 313141040
MINN -14, O/U 57.5
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
 143 PASS YDS 147
91 RUSH YDS 332
234 TOTAL YDS 479
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 125 0 0 87.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 125 0 0 87.9
M. Robinson 15/29 125 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 32 0 1 56.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 32 0 1 56.9
B. Peters 5/10 32 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 68 0
R. Corbin 14 68 0 21
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
B. Peters 2 10 0 7
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Bonner 2 8 0 5
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Brown 2 6 0 4
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
M. Robinson 7 -1 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
T. Sidney 5 50 0 13
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
D. Navarro 3 33 0 16
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Imatorbhebhe 4 27 0 10
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Barker 2 15 0 11
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Williams 2 10 0 8
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Holmes 1 10 0 10
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Ford 1 6 0 6
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Smalling 1 6 0 6
D. Campbell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Campbell 0 0 0 0
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Cumby 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 1 0.0
D. Harding 11-4 0.0 1
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Milan 6-2 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Hansen 6-0 1.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Adams 5-1 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Ware 5-1 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 4-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Brown 4-3 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Eifler 3-2 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Martin 3-2 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 2-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mondesir 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mondesir 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-1 0.0 0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Witherspoon 1-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Oliver 0-1 0.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
O. Betiku Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. McCourt 1/2 46 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.1 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.1 5
B. Hayes 7 43.1 5 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 27 0
D. Brown 3 19.3 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
K. Cumby 1 5.0 5 0
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 155 3 1 176.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 155 3 1 176.0
T. Morgan 9/17 155 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 211 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 211 1
R. Smith 24 211 1 64
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
S. Brooks 16 111 1 25
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
S. Green 5 16 0 8
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
B. Williams 3 1 0 2
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
T. Morgan 3 -6 0 2
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Herbers 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 71 0
R. Bateman 2 71 0 59
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
T. Johnson 3 38 1 20
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
C. Autman-Bell 2 30 1 20
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
B. Spann-Ford 1 12 1 12
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Smith 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 7-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 4-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Williamson 3-2 1.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Howden 3-0 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Renner 2-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 2-1 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Barber 2-1 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
B. Oliver 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Oliver 2-1 1.0 0
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Winfield Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
W. DeLattiboudere 1-1 0.5 0
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Winfield 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Winfield 1-1 0.0 0
K. Schad 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Schad 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Dew-Treadway 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Lantz 2/2 28 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
J. Herbers 4 41.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
R. Smith 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 35 2:28 7 15 Punt
10:35 ILL 32 1:26 3 5 Punt
7:10 ILL 35 0:12 1 -30
3:25 ILL 5 0:13 3 83 INT
0:58 ILL 32 0:43 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 ILL 25 2:15 6 14 Punt
7:27 ILL 30 2:38 6 45 FG Miss
1:32 ILL 25 1:09 8 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 ILL 10 1:23 3 9 Punt
7:52 ILL 22 2:36 11 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 ILL 25 0:43 4 15 Punt
8:53 ILL 10 2:41 8 31 Downs
0:55 ILL 25 0:31 6 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 MINN 10 1:52 5 18 Punt
9:04 MINN 10 1:14 4 88 INT
6:58 MINN 25 3:26 8 31 Punt
2:28 ILL 12 1:25 3 3 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 MINN 15 2:05 4 85 TD
8:58 MINN 13 1:24 4 17 Punt
4:44 MINN 25 3:05 6 75 TD
0:17 MINN 25 0:04 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 MINN 25 0:00 4 75 TD
10:58 MINN 35 3:00 6 65 TD
4:39 MINN 2 1:21 4 96 TD
2:27 MINN 25 1:46 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 MINN 25 2:58 5 9 Punt
5:46 ILL 41 4:51 11 32 FG
