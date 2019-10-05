|
|
|ARKST
|GAST
Coates leads strong run game, Georgia State rolls 52-38
ATLANTA (AP) Destin Coates ran for two late touchdowns, all Georgia State running backs scored at least once and the Panthers pounded out a 52-38 victory over Arkansas State, gaining 340 yards on the ground Saturday.
Georgia State (3-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) jumped to a 21-0 lead on TD runs by Tra Barnett, Coates and Seth Paige. The Panthers racked up 722 yards of offense.
Arkansas State (3-3, 1-1) dug out of the hole and closed to within three points, 38-35, after Layne Hatcher connected with Omar Bayless, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone while tangled with Quavian White in the fourth-quarter.
Georgia State scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to put the game out of reach. Coates, who had three TDs in the game, had both late scores, on runs of 1 and 2 yards.
Dan Ellington competed 29 of 41 passes for 382 yards for the Panthers. He threw for one TD and ran for another. Barnett rushed for 139 yards on 14 carries. Sam Pinckney hauled in nine passes for 120 yards and a TD, while Cornelius McCoy added eight receptions for 107 yards.
Hatcher passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice for the Red Wolves.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|39
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|9
|21
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|713
|Total Plays
|56
|99
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|340
|Rush Attempts
|22
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|292
|373
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|29-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|10-124
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.0
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|159
|14
|Punts - Returns
|3-46
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-113
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kicking
|6/6
|8/9
|Extra Points
|5/5
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|292
|PASS YDS
|373
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|340
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|713
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|21/32
|299
|4
|2
|
C. Coats 10 QB
|C. Coats
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|6
|58
|1
|28
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|5
|45
|0
|36
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|10
|3
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|8
|154
|3
|46
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|9
|84
|1
|27
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|2
|48
|0
|42
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|14-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 99 DL
|T. Adams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Medley 27 DB
|D. Medley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Donkor 55 DE
|A. Donkor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellis-Brewer 26 LB
|T. Ellis-Brewer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kh. Davis 69 OL
|Kh. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|5
|49.0
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|3
|32.7
|41
|0
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|3
|15.3
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|29/41
|382
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|14
|139
|1
|56
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|19
|69
|1
|13
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|9
|68
|1
|15
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|15
|66
|3
|27
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|9
|120
|1
|43
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|8
|107
|0
|25
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|5
|78
|0
|37
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|2
|45
|0
|24
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lazarus 21 S
|R. Lazarus
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Curney 2 LB
|E. Curney
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 55 DE
|T. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ty. Gore 12 CB
|Ty. Gore
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/2
|43
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|3
|42.7
|1
|46
|
O. Holdenson 48 P
|O. Holdenson
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
