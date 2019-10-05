Drive Chart
ARKST
GAST

No Text

Coates leads strong run game, Georgia State rolls 52-38

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Destin Coates ran for two late touchdowns, all Georgia State running backs scored at least once and the Panthers pounded out a 52-38 victory over Arkansas State, gaining 340 yards on the ground Saturday.

Georgia State (3-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) jumped to a 21-0 lead on TD runs by Tra Barnett, Coates and Seth Paige. The Panthers racked up 722 yards of offense.

Arkansas State (3-3, 1-1) dug out of the hole and closed to within three points, 38-35, after Layne Hatcher connected with Omar Bayless, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone while tangled with Quavian White in the fourth-quarter.

Georgia State scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to put the game out of reach. Coates, who had three TDs in the game, had both late scores, on runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Dan Ellington competed 29 of 41 passes for 382 yards for the Panthers. He threw for one TD and ran for another. Barnett rushed for 139 yards on 14 carries. Sam Pinckney hauled in nine passes for 120 yards and a TD, while Cornelius McCoy added eight receptions for 107 yards.

Hatcher passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice for the Red Wolves.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:05
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
52
Touchdown 2:09
17-D.Coates runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:22
pos
38
51
Field Goal 5:02
25-B.Grupe 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
48
yds
01:32
pos
38
45
Point After TD 6:34
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
45
Touchdown 6:34
17-D.Coates runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:56
pos
35
44
Point After TD 10:30
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 10:35
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
03:11
pos
34
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 4:25
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GST 20-Q.White Pass interference declined.
6
plays
80
yds
01:08
pos
27
38
Point After TD 10:26
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 10:32
13-D.Ellington runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
02:26
pos
21
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 0:53
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
00:45
pos
20
31
Point After TD 1:38
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 1:42
13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:58
pos
14
30
Point After TD 4:40
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 4:51
34-M.Murray runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:58
pos
13
24
Field Goal 5:55
93-B.Wright 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
02:05
pos
7
24
Point After TD 8:00
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:08
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:48
pos
6
21
Point After TD 8:56
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 9:01
28-S.Paige runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:35
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:55
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 15:00
17-D.Coates runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
02:35
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:41
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:45
5-T.Barnett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 39
Rushing 7 15
Passing 9 21
Penalty 6 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 407 713
Total Plays 56 99
Avg Gain 7.3 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 115 340
Rush Attempts 22 58
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 5.9
Net Yards Passing 292 373
Comp. - Att. 22-34 29-41
Yards Per Pass 8.6 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 1-9
Penalties - Yards 9-85 10-124
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-49.0 4-38.5
Return Yards 159 14
Punts - Returns 3-46 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 4-113 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-4
Kicking 6/6 8/9
Extra Points 5/5 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 3-3 02171038
Georgia State 3-2 72471452
GAST 6.5, O/U 69
Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, GA
 292 PASS YDS 373
115 RUSH YDS 340
407 TOTAL YDS 713
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 299 4 2 172.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 299 4 2 172.9
L. Hatcher 21/32 299 4 2
C. Coats 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
C. Coats 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 58 1
M. Murray 6 58 1 28
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
I. Azubuike 5 45 0 36
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Merritt 1 9 0 9
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
L. Hatcher 10 3 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 154 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 154 3
O. Bayless 8 154 3 46
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
K. Merritt 9 84 1 27
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
J. Adams Jr. 2 48 0 42
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
L. Hatcher 1 9 0 9
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Murray 1 7 0 7
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Chatman 1 7 0 7
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Bowling 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wescott 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
L. Wescott 14-0 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 8-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Chambers 7-1 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Bonner 6-1 0.0 0
N. Page 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Page 6-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 5-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 5-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
D. Medley 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Medley 4-0 0.0 0
T. Ahoia 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Ahoia 3-0 1.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 3-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 2-1 0.0 0
A. Donkor 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Donkor 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ellis-Brewer 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ellis-Brewer 1-0 0.0 0
Kh. Davis 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Kh. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Grupe 1/1 44 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.0 4
C. Grace 5 49.0 4 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Foreman 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 41 0
J. Foreman 3 32.7 41 0
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
B. Bowling 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 28 0
B. Edmonds 3 15.3 28 0
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 382 1 0 157.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 382 1 0 157.0
D. Ellington 29/41 382 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 139 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 139 1
T. Barnett 14 139 1 56
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 1
D. Ellington 19 69 1 13
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 68 1
S. Paige 9 68 1 15
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 66 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 66 3
D. Coates 15 66 3 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 120 1
S. Pinckney 9 120 1 43
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 107 0
C. McCoy 8 107 0 25
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
J. Ifedi 5 78 0 37
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
R. Carter 2 45 0 24
J. Thrash 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Thrash 2 17 0 16
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Barnett 2 10 0 10
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Marshall 1 5 0 5
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Payne 0 0 0 0
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Coates 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Lazarus 8-0 0.0 0
E. Curney 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
E. Curney 5-0 1.0 0
C. Stone 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 5-0 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Heyward 4-0 0.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. White 3-0 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Willis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Thomas 2-0 1.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Wilson 2-1 1.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Ifedi 0-0 0.0 1
Ty. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ty. Gore 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
B. Wright 1/2 43 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
B. Wright 3 42.7 1 46
O. Holdenson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
O. Holdenson 1 26.0 0 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
Q. White 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 ARKST 25 0:46 3 8 Punt
5:23 ARKST 19 1:51 5 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 ARKST 10 2:13 10 49 Punt
8:56 ARKST 25 0:48 3 75 TD
5:49 ARKST 25 0:58 3 75 TD
1:38 ARKST 41 0:45 6 59 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 ARKST 27 0:00 3 5 Punt
10:26 GAST 40 0:00 1 -11 INT
5:33 ARKST 20 1:08 6 80 TD
3:34 GAST 44 1:18 5 -14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 ARKST 32 3:11 10 63 TD
6:34 ARKST 25 1:32 6 48 FG
2:05 ARKST 25 0:11 3 34 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 5:15 12 75 TD
8:05 GAST 14 2:42 8 27 Punt
2:51 GAST 11 2:35 8 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 GAST 20 3:35 8 80 TD
8:00 GAST 25 2:05 7 49 FG
4:40 GAST 25 2:58 9 75 TD
0:47 GAST 25 0:37 6 46 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 GAST 10 2:26 6 90 TD
10:26 GAST 49 3:34 10 5 Punt
4:21 GAST 25 0:42 3 3 Punt
1:40 GAST 10 1:32 6 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 GAST 25 3:56 8 75 TD
4:31 GAST 25 2:22 4 75 TD
1:43 ARKST 41 0:38 5 21 Game
NCAA FB Scores