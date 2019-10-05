Drive Chart
McCallum's FG at end gives Huskers 13-10 win over Wildcats

  • Oct 05, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Backup quarterback takes over for the injured starter in the fourth quarter of a tie game.

He leads his team into position for the winning field goal, which just happens to be kicked by a walk-on who started the season expecting to play another position.

After his low kick splits the uprights, he's mobbed by teammates and carried off the field.

Yep, it was just another Northwestern-Nebraska game Saturday, this one a 13-10 win for the Cornhuskers that ended on Lane McCallum's 24-yard field goal as time ran out.

''I'm 44 years old, and I could have jumped as high as he kicked that, but it got through,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''I think we were due a break somewhere. I'm happy for him. He made 2 out of 3, and that was enough.''

The Cornhuskers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) prevailed in a slog after Lamar Jackson intercepted Aidan Smith's pass to set up the final drive.

Noah Vedral, who took over at quarterback after Adrian Martinez was hurt on the final play of the third quarter, connected with Wan'Dale Robinson along the sideline for 32 yards and then ran twice to get to the 7 with 3 seconds left.

Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) called three timeouts before McCallum, who had hit from 35 yards and missed from 29, converted from the left hash mark.

''Praise God. I didn't think that thing was going in when it left my foot,'' the sophomore said. ''I was thinking, `Oh, crud.' Give it to the man upstairs.

''I missed that second one and I kept the faith and thought this was going to come down to me. I knew I was going to get another opportunity.''

After the kick, McCallum sprinted toward the other end of the field. Teammates mobbed him and put him up on their shoulders.

The Huskers are 5-4 against Northwestern since joining the Big Ten in 2011, and a total of 24 points separates the teams over the nine games.

The previous two games went to overtime, and seven of the nine meetings have been decided by one score.

Vedral said he had total confidence in McCallum. They played AAU basketball together during summers in high school and joined the team as walk-ons after transferring from other schools.

''I know he has that clutch factor in him,'' Vedral said. ''I wasn't too worried.''

Nebraska's kicking game has been a problem all season. Barret Pickering, the returning starter, went out with an undisclosed injury before the opener.

McCallum took over the kicking duties from punter Isaac Armstrong, and the Huskers came into the day 2 of 7 on field goals. McCallum had been a backup kicker at Air Force in 2017 but transferred to Nebraska planning to play safety. He still practiced kicking, just in case, but didn't expect he would be needed until Pickering got hurt and Armstrong struggled.

''Their kicking situation has been, quite frankly, not great,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''That's not rocket science, right? I felt like our defense would be able to get a stop and I thought it was pretty close to blocking the field goal. It was a pretty low trajectory.''

McCallum said her thought he hit the winning kick well, but ''then when I looked up the ball was pretty low. I think it just missed a hand.''

The Huskers won with Martinez and top receiver JD Spielman on the sideline. Martinez limped to the sideline at the end of a short run, and Spielman went out earlier in the third with a knee injury. Frost said he didn't believe either injury was serious.

Northwestern, the Big Ten West defending champion, has lost three straight conference games for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Charlie Kuhbander missed a 34-yard field goal.

The teams combined for 19 punts as yards were hard to come by. The Huskers finished with 319 total yards and the Wildcats had 293.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats started Aidan Smith at quarterback instead of Hunter Johnson, who left last week's game at Wisconsin with a lower-body injury. Johnson, who was in uniform, was not listed on the team's injury report Thursday. Smith hit some big passes and had a few nice runs, but the Wildcats still struggled. The defense, as usual, kept them in the game.

Nebraska: The Huskers desperately needed to win this game after getting humiliated by Ohio State at home last week. The status of Martinez isn't known, but Vedral proved a capable replacement.

RARE WALK-OFF WIN

McCallum's field goal was just the third walk-off win by Nebraska in the 96-year history of Memorial Stadium. Josh Brown kicked a 29-yard field goal to beat Colorado in 2000, and the Huskers beat Northwestern in 2013 on a Hail Mary.

UP NEXT

Northwestern has an open date before hosting Ohio State on Oct. 18.

Nebraska visits Minnesota on Oct. 12.

This version corrects play sequence on final drive to Noah Vedral running to the 7-yard line instead of the 12 with 3 seconds left.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
32-B.Pickering 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
37
yds
00:56
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:20
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 11:25
11-A.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
01:58
pos
9
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:21
14-C.Kuhbander 40 yards Field Goal is Good
9
plays
23
yds
2:21
pos
3
10
Field Goal 8:30
48-L.McCallum 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
4:32
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:25
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:35
1-W.Robinson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
03:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 12
Rushing 9 5
Passing 6 6
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 6-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 293 317
Total Plays 73 65
Avg Gain 4.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 157 133
Rush Attempts 41 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.3
Net Yards Passing 136 184
Comp. - Att. 19-32 15-25
Yards Per Pass 4.3 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-0 1-2
Penalties - Yards 6-50 8-74
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-35.6 10-41.9
Return Yards 53 33
Punts - Returns 2-3 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-50 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-11
Kicking 2/3 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 1-4 037010
Nebraska 4-2 730313
NEB -7.5, O/U 48.5
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 136 PASS YDS 184
157 RUSH YDS 133
293 TOTAL YDS 317
Northwestern
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 136 0 1 88.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 136 0 1 88.8
A. Smith 19/32 136 0 1
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Green 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
A. Smith 16 64 1 11
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
D. Anderson 13 61 0 12
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
J. Moten IV 4 24 0 10
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
E. Hull 7 10 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. McGowan 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
R. Lees 7 48 0 15
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2 27 0 23
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
J. Jefferson 4 25 0 11
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Moten IV 3 21 0 8
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Holman 2 13 0 11
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Anderson 1 2 0 2
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. McGowan 0 0 0 0
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. James 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
P. Fisher 9-1 0.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Whillock 6-1 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 6-1 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Gaziano 5-2 1.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Bergin 4-1 0.0 0
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 4-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
R. Campbell 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Pace 2-2 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Brown IV 1-0 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Spivak 1-1 0.0 0
T. Kent 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Kent 0-3 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Saunders 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
C. Kuhbander 1/2 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 35.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 35.6 2
D. Kubiuk 9 35.6 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
R. Lees 1 50.0 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
R. Lees 2 1.5 3 0
Nebraska
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 145 0 0 125.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 145 0 0 125.9
A. Martinez 13/20 145 0 0
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 41 0 0 108.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 41 0 0 108.9
N. Vedral 2/5 41 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 1
W. Robinson 7 44 1 42
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
N. Vedral 7 33 0 8
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
D. Mills 10 26 0 12
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
A. Martinez 9 26 0 8
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. McCaffrey 1 3 0 3
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
M. Washington 5 1 0 3
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Mazour 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 123 0
W. Robinson 7 123 0 49
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
A. Allen 1 24 0 24
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Spielman 2 19 0 14
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Noa 2 13 0 8
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Williams 1 5 0 5
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Stoll 1 4 0 4
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Mills 0 0 0 0
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Washington 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Barry 8-0 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 7-0 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Domann 6-1 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 5-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor-Britt 5-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Miller 4-3 0.0 0
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Honas 4-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Jackson 3-1 0.0 1
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
B. Stille 3-2 0.5 0
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
C. Tannor 2-3 0.5 0
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Bootle 1-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Honas 89 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Honas 0-1 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 0-1 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Davis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
L. McCallum 2/3 35 1/1 7
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
B. Pickering 1/1 25 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 41.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 41.9 3
I. Armstrong 10 41.9 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
W. Robinson 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Spielman 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 1:06 4 -5 Punt
11:53 NWEST 10 2:52 6 22 Punt
4:25 NWEST 25 1:08 3 2 Punt
1:10 NWEST 7 0:47 5 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:30 NEB 45 2:27 8 23 FG
3:56 NWEST 32 2:34 10 21 Punt
0:44 NWEST 37 0:31 3 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 NWEST 42 1:58 7 58 TD
9:19 NWEST 11 2:08 6 25 Punt
3:48 NWEST 20 1:59 6 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 41 1:28 5 13 Punt
11:00 NWEST 40 1:47 6 44 FG Miss
6:04 NWEST 25 2:08 5 -9 Punt
2:23 NWEST 20 1:07 6 31 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 NEB 48 1:21 4 -1 Punt
8:21 NEB 30 3:46 8 70 TD
2:34 NEB 36 1:14 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 NEB 21 4:32 10 61 FG
5:21 NEB 19 0:48 3 5 Punt
1:22 NEB 9 0:32 4 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 NEB 25 0:00 3 -4 Punt
11:20 NEB 25 1:52 5 19 Punt
6:39 NEB 23 2:07 8 65 FG Miss
1:45 NEB 9 1:20 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 NEB 22 1:13 4 -3 Punt
8:30 NEB 20 1:46 6 22 Punt
3:14 NWEST 50 0:45 3 -4 Punt
1:10 NWEST 49 0:56 6 37 Game
