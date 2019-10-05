Drive Chart
AF
NAVY

No Text

Navy stuns Air Force 34-25

  • AP
  • Oct 05, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Malcolm Perry's confidence never wavered.

The Navy quarterback had taken a pounding and watched Air Force storm back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead.

In the end, the Midshipmen had some late-game heroics of their own.

Perry had a 4-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining to give the Midshipmen a stunning 34-25 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

''The offense played well,'' Perry said. ''We had a couple of mistakes here and there. But just keeping the mindset that we were going to win the game. Never let it leave our minds.''

The Falcons scored 16 consecutive points in the final quarter and took the lead on a 1-yard run by Taven Birdow with 3:15 left.

However, Perry led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to claim the victory in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Navy linebacker Tony Brown returned a fumble 8 yards in the closing seconds to round out the scoring.

''We found a way to win,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''That is a great team win. We went back and forth. We needed to step up and we did.''

Perry finished with 111 yards on 23 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 144 yards.

A fumble by Navy fullback Nelson Smith gave Air Force the ball on the Midshipmen 37 midway through the fourth quarter. The Falcons capitalized on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback DJ Hammond III that pulled them within 21-19 with 7:38 left in the game.

The Falcons (3-2) then put together a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive, capped by the scoring run by Birdow to take their first lead since the first quarter before the Midshipmen (3-1) rallied.

''We came here and played our hearts out,'' Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. ''We did not play good enough to win.''

Air Force kicker Jake Koehnke converted all four of his field-goal opportunities, including a career-long 49-yard kick that pulled the Falcons to within 14-9.

Hammond had 71 yards on 12 carries. He also competed 10 of 25 pass attempts for 205 yards with an interception.

Jake Springer managed a key sack in the third quarter that gave Navy a short field, setting up the 20-yard scoring run by Perry that provided a 12-point margin.

The Midshipmen used an almost identical strategy to boost the lead to 14-3. Perry completed a 28-yard pass to Mychal Cooper and Smith capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.

''They made a few plays and some really fine plays, too,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about Navy.

The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy is presented annually to the winner of the football competition among the three major service academies - Army West Point, Navy and Air Force. The Black Knights took home the crown the previous two years.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons have not won in Annapolis since 2011. The loss also takes them out of the running for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. After averaging 34.6 points over the opening four games, Air Force never fully got into sync against Navy until the final quarter.

Navy: It was an uplifting win for the Midshipmen, who were routed by Air Force 35-7 last season in Colorado Springs. When the Falcons stacked the box, Perry showed he could be effective throwing the ball downfield to set up a couple of scores. The Midshipmen can win their first Commander-In-Chief's Trophy since 2015 with a victory over Army on Dec. 14.

BIG CROWD

The game had an announced attendance of 37,957 -- the fourth-largest crowd in the history of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It was also the eighth-consecutive time this matchup sold out in Annapolis.

CLEAN GAME

Air Force had just one penalty for 12 yards. Navy was penalized seven times for 52 yards.

UP NEXT

Air Force: Hosts Fresno State on Oct. 12

Navy: Visits Tulsa on Oct. 12

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:07
5-D.Hammond 7-G.Sanders to AF 20 FUMBLES (56-N.Cromartie). 17-T.Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
-20
yds
00:16
pos
25
34
Point After TD 0:23
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
25
28
Touchdown 0:26
10-M.Perry runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
02:49
pos
25
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:15
5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
plays
yds
pos
25
21
Touchdown 3:18
33-T.Birdow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:52
pos
25
21
Point After TD 7:38
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
21
Touchdown 7:38
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
41
yds
03:57
pos
18
21
Field Goal 13:36
92-J.Koehnke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
68
yds
01:30
pos
12
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:36
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Touchdown 6:44
10-M.Perry runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
44
yds
02:18
pos
9
20
Field Goal 13:17
92-J.Koehnke 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
39
yds
00:00
pos
9
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:27
92-J.Koehnke 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
53
yds
05:12
pos
6
14
Point After TD 7:39
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:44
43-N.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
04:16
pos
3
13
Point After TD 13:24
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 13:29
43-N.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:17
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:20
92-J.Koehnke 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
-3
yds
1:33
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 16
Rushing 5 10
Passing 9 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-17 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 343 376
Total Plays 71 58
Avg Gain 4.8 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 108 214
Rush Attempts 45 50
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 4.3
Net Yards Passing 235 162
Comp. - Att. 11-26 6-8
Yards Per Pass 9.0 20.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-12 7-52
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 5-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.3 5-44.0
Return Yards 18 95
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 4-89
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kicking 5/5 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 4/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 3-2 3331625
Navy 3-1 01471334
NAVY 3, O/U 46.5
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 235 PASS YDS 162
108 RUSH YDS 214
343 TOTAL YDS 376
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 205 0 1 100.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 205 0 1 100.9
D. Hammond III 10/25 205 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
D. Hammond III 12 77 1 42
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 40 1
T. Birdow 15 40 1 6
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Stoner 3 10 0 6
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
K. Remsberg 9 9 0 3
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
C. Mallard 3 3 0 3
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
B. Waters 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 128 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 128 0
B. Waters 4 128 0 47
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
G. Sanders 3 44 0 22
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
K. Waguespack 2 35 0 25
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
K. Remsberg 1 29 0 29
D. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Morris 1 10 0 10
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stoner 0 0 0 0
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Peterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Meeks 7-4 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
L. Wills 6-3 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 5-2 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Fifita 5-0 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 5-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-4 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 4-4 0.0 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Theil 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Fejedelem 1-1 0.0 0
N. Pauole 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pauole 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
J. Koehnke 4/4 49 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 0
C. Scott 3 36.3 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Stoner 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Peterson 1 0.0 0 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 144 0 0 244.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 144 0 0 244.2
M. Perry 5/7 144 0 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
C. Warren 1/1 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 111 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 111 2
M. Perry 23 111 2 20
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 82 2
N. Smith 19 82 2 37
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Warren 1 9 0 9
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. Williams 4 7 0 3
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Cooper 1 7 0 7
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Maloy 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 0
M. Cooper 3 90 0 38
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
C. Williams 2 54 0 32
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Maloy 1 18 0 18
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
D. Fagot 8-4 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
E. Fochtman 7-1 0.0 1
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Springer 5-1 1.0 0
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
P. Carothers 5-4 1.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Warren 5-1 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 4-1 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Pittman 3-2 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kinley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Perkins 2-1 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
K. Brennan 2-6 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Nash 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bankston 1-0 0.0 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Carothers 1-2 0.0 0
D. Williams 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Polk 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
B. Nichols 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 2
O. White 5 44.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 27 0
C. Warren 4 22.3 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
G. Winn 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 AF 23 3:18 8 -4 INT
6:54 NAVY 29 2:54 7 -30 FG
1:28 AF 22 0:56 3 3 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 AF 25 1:05 3 5 Punt
7:39 AF 25 5:12 12 53 FG
0:33 AF 10 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 AF 30 0:00 5 39 FG
10:37 AF 19 0:55 3 -9 Punt
6:36 AF 25 1:18 6 42 Downs
1:47 AF 24 1:30 8 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 NAVY 37 3:57 11 41 TD
6:10 AF 28 2:52 6 72 TD
0:23 AF 27 0:16 4 -20 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 2:40 7 4 Punt
7:35 NAVY 19 0:10 2 10 Fumble
3:20 NAVY 28 1:24 3 6 Punt
0:27 NAVY 37 0:17 5 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 NAVY 34 4:16 8 66 TD
2:23 NAVY 33 1:50 4 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 NAVY 40 1:23 3 7 Punt
9:02 AF 44 2:18 5 44 TD
4:44 NAVY 33 2:23 5 43 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 NAVY 19 1:25 4 18 Fumble
7:38 NAVY 25 0:45 3 7 Punt
3:15 NAVY 25 2:49 12 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores