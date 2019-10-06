Drive Chart
PITT
DUKE

No Text

Pitt rallies past Duke 33-30 after blowing 23-point lead

  • AP
  • Oct 06, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh built a big lead by taking the ball from Duke - only to have that lead disappear when the Panthers started giving it right back.

Given enough time for one shot at a comeback, he wasn't going to throw it to the Blue Devils again.

Pickett threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to V'Lique Carter with 38 seconds remaining, and Pitt rallied to beat Duke 33-30 on Saturday night after wasting a 23-point lead.

''The first thing you want to do is stop the bleeding and try to get a drive,'' Pickett said. ''We waited until the last drive to finish the game off.''

Pickett finished 29 of 48 for 268 yards with three touchdown passes to help the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) claim a wild victory - their fifth straight in this Coastal Division series - after the teams combined for 10 total turnovers with each scoring TDs in the final 90 seconds.

''Just shows character, our guys going on the road to get a victory,'' Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Pitt led 26-3 with less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter, only to have the Blue Devils turn three straight turnovers into touchdowns and then take a 30-26 lead on Quentin Harris' 44-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson with 1:30 remaining.

Pickett needed just four plays to put the Panthers back in front. He found Carter over the middle and the Pitt running back got past defensive back Marquis Waters with a spin move on his way to the end zone.

''It was just time to step up,'' Pickett said. ''I was pretty (ticked) off at myself for the interception. I take a lot of pride in not turning it over. ... That drive, I just really wanted to be on point and accurate and stayed poised and didn't let the moment get too big. Just went out and did it.''

Patrick Jones II then sacked Harris on the third play of Duke's next drive, jarring the ball loose, and Phil Campbell III recovered it with 22 seconds to play.

Harris finished 18 of 43 for 165 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1). But he had five of Duke's six turnovers - two interceptions and a fumble during a four-play span of the first quarter, plus a third-quarter fumble in addition to the game-sealer.

Pickett threw TDs covering 19 yards to Taysir Mack and 4 yards to Nakia Griffin-Stewart for the Panthers, and Paris Ford returned one of his two interceptions 26 yards for a touchdown before he was ejected for targeting.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pittsburgh: Trying to avoid their second 0-2 start to ACC play in three years, the Panthers wound up facing the right opponent. They've beaten Duke in shootouts (54-45 last year), low-scoring games (24-17 in 2017), blowouts (56-14 in 2016) and mostly close games (for the fifth time in seven meetings, the final margin was 10 or fewer points). Now maybe the reigning Coastal Division champions can think about getting on another late-season roll - none of their final six opponents have a record better than 3-2.

Duke: This one is going to sting the Blue Devils, who were on a roll after a 35-point rout at Virginia Tech eight nights earlier. Ultimately, they'll rue the onslaught of turnovers that put them in that deep hole to begin with.

''They showed a bunch of heart,'' coach David Cutcliffe said. ''We did not perform efficiently on offense. What we can't do out of this is hang our head. We're going to learn a lot from this game.''

KEY STAT

Duke entered having allowed one sack through four games - and none in its last three - while the Panthers were tied for second nationally with 24 sacks. Pitt sacked Harris three times, most notably on the Blue Devils' final offensive snap.

WEIRD PLAY

Duke appeared to have tied it at 26 on the two-point conversion that followed Harris' second touchdown run. When it appeared the quarterback's forward progress was stopped, line judge Peter Beratta initially raced down the line, signaling that the try was no good. But there was no whistle blown, so the players played on - with center Jack Wohlabaugh pushing Harris into the end zone to prompt an official to raise his hands into the air. After a conference, referee Tra Blake announced that because an inadvertent signal was given, by rule, the conversion must be re-attempted. On the second try, Harris was stuffed well short of the goal line.

UP AND DOWN

Ford became the first Pitt player with multiple interceptions in a game since 2013. He's also the first Panther with a pick-six since Dane Jackson had one in the wild 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016. His second half was much worse: He muffed a third-quarter punt that led to the touchdown that started Duke's comeback, then was ejected for targeting for his hit on Scott Bracey with 2:43 remaining.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Has a week off before visiting Syracuse on Oct. 18.

Duke: Plays host to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
30
Touchdown 0:44
8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
105
yds
00:46
pos
32
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:30
18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
plays
yds
pos
26
30
Touchdown 1:37
18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
01:47
pos
26
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:10
18-Q.Harris to PIT 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
26
24
Touchdown 9:15
18-Q.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
02:40
pos
26
24
Two Point Conversion 13:09
5-J.Calhoun to PIT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
18
Touchdown 13:09
25-D.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
02:21
pos
26
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
10
Touchdown 2:41
18-Q.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
34
yds
00:14
pos
26
9
Point After TD 11:05
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
3
Touchdown 11:10
8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:38
pos
25
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:59
97-A.Kessman extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
19
3
Touchdown 2:22
8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
19
yds
00:00
pos
19
3
Field Goal 3:18
97-A.Kessman 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
21
yds
02:54
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:40
97-A.Kessman 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
9
yds
2:00
pos
10
3
Point After TD 4:49
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:57
18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at DUK 26. 12-P.Ford runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
26
yds
0:00
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:26
48-A.Reed 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
65
yds
03:42
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 20
Rushing 6 7
Passing 12 8
Penalty 4 5
3rd Down Conv 6-18 10-25
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 307 262
Total Plays 83 89
Avg Gain 3.7 2.9
Net Yards Rushing 69 123
Rush Attempts 35 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 238 139
Comp. - Att. 29-48 18-45
Yards Per Pass 5.0 3.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-30 3-26
Penalties - Yards 15-145 4-60
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 6
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 3-3
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 8-41.6 7-44.6
Return Yards 161 117
Punts - Returns 3-47 3-32
Kickoffs - Returns 4-45 4-59
Int. - Returns 3-69 2-26
Kicking 5/6 2/2
Extra Points 3/4 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 4-2 1097733
Duke 3-2 3072030
DUKE -3.5, O/U 47.5
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 238 PASS YDS 139
69 RUSH YDS 123
307 TOTAL YDS 262
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 268 3 2 119.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 268 3 2 119.6
K. Pickett 29/48 268 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
T. Sibley Jr. 12 60 0 25
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 18 0
V. Carter 13 18 0 8
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 10 0 10
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Ffrench 2 0 0 3
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -17 0
K. Pickett 6 -17 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 85 1
T. Mack 9 85 1 25
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 54 0
M. Ffrench 10 54 0 11
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
V. Carter 2 36 1 26
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
S. Jacques-Louis 2 26 0 20
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Mathews 2 26 0 23
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Wayne 1 17 0 17
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 1 13 0 13
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 1
N. Griffin-Stewart 2 11 1 7
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Gragg 0 0 0 0
L. Smith 23 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Sibley Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 2 0.0
P. Ford 7-3 0.0 2
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 6-6 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
P. Jones II 6-0 2.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Bright 5-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Jackson 5-0 0.0 1
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 4-1 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 3-0 0.0 0
B. Garner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 2-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Morgan 2-1 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Green 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Danielson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Watts 1-1 1.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 1-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 1-3 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 1-1 0.0 0
E. Hallett 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hallett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bentley 1-1 0.0 0
D. Mathis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/4
A. Kessman 2/2 43 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 41.6 3
K. Christodoulou 8 41.6 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mimes 25 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
K. Mimes 2 15.5 16 0
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Mack 1 0.0 0 0
A. Woods 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
A. Woods 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 50 0
M. Ffrench 2 24.0 50 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
P. Ford 1 -1.0 -1 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 165 1 2 72.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 165 1 2 72.5
Q. Harris 18/43 165 1 2
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Parker 0/1 0 0 0
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
A. Young 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 60 1
D. Jackson 19 60 1 8
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 39 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 39 2
Q. Harris 18 39 2 17
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
M. Durant 6 23 0 9
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Waters 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
D. Jackson 2 47 1 44
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
A. Young 3 32 0 19
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
J. Calhoun 5 27 0 13
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
S. Bracey 3 24 0 9
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Gray 2 18 0 14
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Bobo 1 13 0 13
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Durant 2 4 0 4
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Young IV 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
M. Waters 8-1 0.0 1
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Hill 7-0 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
K. Quansah 6-5 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Singleton 5-3 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. McSwain 3-1 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 3-0 0.0 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.5
E. Cerenord 3-2 0.5 1
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
T. Hornbuckle 2-5 0.5 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
V. Dimukeje 2-0 2.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jordan 1-1 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rice 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Rice 0-2 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
A. Reed 1/1 33 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 2
A. Parker 7 44.6 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 15 0
M. Carter II 3 12.7 15 0
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Jackson 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.7 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.7 11 0
J. Blackwell 3 10.7 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 1:46 6 21 Punt
8:48 PITT 17 0:53 3 6 Punt
6:02 DUKE 49 0:52 3 3 Punt
4:17 DUKE 34 1:29 7 24
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 PITT 23 0:00 18 -19 INT
6:12 DUKE 41 2:54 6 21 FG
2:22 DUKE 19 0:00 1 19 TD
1:18 PITT 6 0:52 6 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 PITT 28 1:30 4 25 Punt
11:48 DUKE 7 0:38 2 7 TD
8:42 PITT 18 1:21 3 8 Punt
5:32 PITT 48 0:56 3 -15 Punt
2:41 PITT 25 0:00 1 13 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 PITT 23 0:54 6 47 INT
9:10 PITT 24 1:29 4 10 Punt
5:44 PITT 42 2:10 4 9 Punt
1:30 PITT 18 0:46 6 105 TD
0:28 DUKE 18 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 DUKE 20 3:42 13 65 FG
7:28 DUKE 38 0:50 3 11 Fumble
5:04 DUKE 18 0:00 1 80 INT
4:49 DUKE 23 0:05 2 28 INT
2:17 DUKE 25 1:11 6 13
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 DUKE 14 0:29 2 -1 Punt
3:12 DUKE 22 0:15 3 4 Punt
1:59 DUKE 25 0:27 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 DUKE 23 0:00 3 7 Punt
12:03 DUKE 15 0:10 3 78 Fumble
11:05 DUKE 19 2:19 7 20 Punt
7:16 DUKE 32 1:16 5 16 INT
4:25 DUKE 34 1:25 5 12 Fumble
2:55 PITT 4 0:14 2 34 TD
2:40 PITT 43 2:21 12 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 PITT 25 2:40 7 25 TD
7:37 DUKE 38 1:49 7 20 Downs
3:24 DUKE 14 1:47 7 86 TD
0:38 DUKE 25 0:05 3 57 Fumble
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores