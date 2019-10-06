|
|
|PITT
|DUKE
Pitt rallies past Duke 33-30 after blowing 23-point lead
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh built a big lead by taking the ball from Duke - only to have that lead disappear when the Panthers started giving it right back.
Given enough time for one shot at a comeback, he wasn't going to throw it to the Blue Devils again.
Pickett threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to V'Lique Carter with 38 seconds remaining, and Pitt rallied to beat Duke 33-30 on Saturday night after wasting a 23-point lead.
''The first thing you want to do is stop the bleeding and try to get a drive,'' Pickett said. ''We waited until the last drive to finish the game off.''
Pickett finished 29 of 48 for 268 yards with three touchdown passes to help the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) claim a wild victory - their fifth straight in this Coastal Division series - after the teams combined for 10 total turnovers with each scoring TDs in the final 90 seconds.
''Just shows character, our guys going on the road to get a victory,'' Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Pitt led 26-3 with less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter, only to have the Blue Devils turn three straight turnovers into touchdowns and then take a 30-26 lead on Quentin Harris' 44-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson with 1:30 remaining.
Pickett needed just four plays to put the Panthers back in front. He found Carter over the middle and the Pitt running back got past defensive back Marquis Waters with a spin move on his way to the end zone.
''It was just time to step up,'' Pickett said. ''I was pretty (ticked) off at myself for the interception. I take a lot of pride in not turning it over. ... That drive, I just really wanted to be on point and accurate and stayed poised and didn't let the moment get too big. Just went out and did it.''
Patrick Jones II then sacked Harris on the third play of Duke's next drive, jarring the ball loose, and Phil Campbell III recovered it with 22 seconds to play.
Harris finished 18 of 43 for 165 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1). But he had five of Duke's six turnovers - two interceptions and a fumble during a four-play span of the first quarter, plus a third-quarter fumble in addition to the game-sealer.
Pickett threw TDs covering 19 yards to Taysir Mack and 4 yards to Nakia Griffin-Stewart for the Panthers, and Paris Ford returned one of his two interceptions 26 yards for a touchdown before he was ejected for targeting.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: Trying to avoid their second 0-2 start to ACC play in three years, the Panthers wound up facing the right opponent. They've beaten Duke in shootouts (54-45 last year), low-scoring games (24-17 in 2017), blowouts (56-14 in 2016) and mostly close games (for the fifth time in seven meetings, the final margin was 10 or fewer points). Now maybe the reigning Coastal Division champions can think about getting on another late-season roll - none of their final six opponents have a record better than 3-2.
Duke: This one is going to sting the Blue Devils, who were on a roll after a 35-point rout at Virginia Tech eight nights earlier. Ultimately, they'll rue the onslaught of turnovers that put them in that deep hole to begin with.
''They showed a bunch of heart,'' coach David Cutcliffe said. ''We did not perform efficiently on offense. What we can't do out of this is hang our head. We're going to learn a lot from this game.''
KEY STAT
Duke entered having allowed one sack through four games - and none in its last three - while the Panthers were tied for second nationally with 24 sacks. Pitt sacked Harris three times, most notably on the Blue Devils' final offensive snap.
WEIRD PLAY
Duke appeared to have tied it at 26 on the two-point conversion that followed Harris' second touchdown run. When it appeared the quarterback's forward progress was stopped, line judge Peter Beratta initially raced down the line, signaling that the try was no good. But there was no whistle blown, so the players played on - with center Jack Wohlabaugh pushing Harris into the end zone to prompt an official to raise his hands into the air. After a conference, referee Tra Blake announced that because an inadvertent signal was given, by rule, the conversion must be re-attempted. On the second try, Harris was stuffed well short of the goal line.
UP AND DOWN
Ford became the first Pitt player with multiple interceptions in a game since 2013. He's also the first Panther with a pick-six since Dane Jackson had one in the wild 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016. His second half was much worse: He muffed a third-quarter punt that led to the touchdown that started Duke's comeback, then was ejected for targeting for his hit on Scott Bracey with 2:43 remaining.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: Has a week off before visiting Syracuse on Oct. 18.
Duke: Plays host to Georgia Tech on Saturday.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|10-25
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|307
|262
|Total Plays
|83
|89
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|123
|Rush Attempts
|35
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|139
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|18-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|3.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-30
|3-26
|Penalties - Yards
|15-145
|4-60
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.6
|7-44.6
|Return Yards
|161
|117
|Punts - Returns
|3-47
|3-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-45
|4-59
|Int. - Returns
|3-69
|2-26
|Kicking
|5/6
|2/2
|Extra Points
|3/4
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|139
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|29/48
|268
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|12
|60
|0
|25
|
V. Carter 19 WR
|V. Carter
|13
|18
|0
|8
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|6
|-17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|9
|85
|1
|25
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|10
|54
|0
|11
|
V. Carter 19 WR
|V. Carter
|2
|36
|1
|26
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|2
|26
|0
|23
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Smith 23 LB
|L. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|7-3
|0.0
|2
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 27 DB
|B. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|2/2
|43
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|8
|41.6
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|24.0
|50
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|18/43
|165
|1
|2
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|19
|60
|1
|8
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|18
|39
|2
|17
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|6
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|47
|1
|44
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|5
|27
|0
|13
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|3-2
|0.5
|1
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|7
|44.6
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|3
|12.7
|15
|0
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|3
|10.7
|11
|0
-
RICE
UAB
20
35
4th 1:36 ESPN+
-
SDGST
COLOST
24
10
4th 2:48 ESPN2
-
15WASH
STNFRD
13
20
4th 11:09 ESPN
-
16BOISE
UNLV
24
7
4th 14:53 CBSSN
-
GAS
SALA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
ECU
27
17
Final ESPN
-
18UCF
CINCY
24
27
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
32
Final CBSSN
-
21OKLAST
TXTECH
35
45
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
5LSU
6
42
Final SECN
-
KENTST
8WISC
0
48
Final ESPNU
-
PURDUE
12PSU
7
35
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
UCONN
48
22
Final
-
6OKLA
KANSAS
45
20
Final ABC
-
TULANE
ARMY
42
33
Final CBSSN
-
MD
RUT
48
7
Final BTN
-
14IOWA
19MICH
3
10
Final FOX
-
BC
LVILLE
39
41
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST
24
49
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
CMICH
16
42
Final ESPN+
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE
31
12
Final ESPN2
-
MRSHL
MTSU
13
24
Final FBOOK
-
BALLST
NILL
27
20
Final ESP3
-
ILL
MINN
17
40
Final BTN
-
OHIO
BUFF
21
20
Final/OT ESPN+
-
ARKST
GAST
38
52
Final ESPN+
-
11TEXAS
WVU
42
31
Final ABC
-
7AUBURN
10FLA
13
24
Final CBS
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
Final ESPN+
-
BGREEN
9ND
0
52
Final NBC
-
AF
NAVY
25
34
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
MIAMI
42
35
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
LAMON
52
33
Final ESPNU
-
UNC
GATECH
38
22
Final ACCN
-
TROY
MIZZOU
10
42
Final SECN
-
NWEST
NEB
10
13
Final FOX
-
ARIZ
COLO
35
30
Final PACN
-
WKY
ODU
20
3
Final ESPN+
-
MA
FIU
0
44
Final
-
3UGA
TENN
43
14
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS
6
31
Final SECN
-
TULSA
24SMU
37
43
Final/3OT ESPNU
-
25MICHST
4OHIOST
10
34
Final ABC
-
PITT
DUKE
33
30
Final ACCN
-
LIB
NMEXST
20
13
Final FloSports
-
CAL
13OREG
7
17
Final FOX
-
TXSA
UTEP
26
16
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
UCLA
48
31
Final PACN