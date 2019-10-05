Drive Chart
AAC upset: Cincinnati beats No. 18 UCF 27-24 with 3 INTs

  • Oct 05, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) As a reward for his game-turning interception, freshman cornerback Ahmad Gardner was invited to address teammates in the locker room as Cincinnati Bearcats celebrated a breakthrough win.

Nothing shy about this freshman, on the field or in front of the team.

''We brought him up to say a few words, and we had to cut him off,'' coach Luke Fickell said.

There was plenty to talk about after the Bearcats finally beat the team that had dominated them, taking control of the American Athletic race with quite a defensive performance.

Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 UCF's high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights' streak of 19 conference wins.

After getting blown out their last two games against the two-time defending American Athletic champs, the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) gave themselves an early edge in the race by finding a way to finally keep up with UCF (4-2, 1-1). They rotated cornerbacks and safeties to keep them fresh against UCF's quick-snap offense.

That approach made the difference in front of a capacity crowd that stormed the field. The Bearcats had lost their last 13 straight games against ranked teams since 2009.

''The biggest win for this school in a long time,'' tight end Josiah Deguara said.

In addition to Gardner's 16-yard interception return, the Bearcats picked off Gabriel's passes at the Cincinnati 2 and 6 as they took control and closed it out, taking advantage of his inexperience.

''He's a freshman,'' Gardner said. ''We were going to try to get into his head. That's what the adjustment was. It worked.''

UCF's Tre Nixon turned a short pass into a 45-yard touchdown that cut it to 27-24 with 3:11 to go, but the Bearcats ran out the clock, converting a fourth-and-1 at midfield in the closing seconds.

''I guess there's no sweeter way to seal the deal against a team that's the best in the league, been the best the last two years,'' said Fickell, who didn't hesitate to call the quarterback sneak. ''The only way you're going to knock off the best is to continue to be aggressive. The only way you beat the best is to take those chances.''

It was a deflating performance for the Knights, who had several cherished streaks snapped.

Gabriel came in leading the AAC in passing efficiency, but finished 25 of 46 for 297 yards with three decisive interceptions against a pressing defense that dared him to throw deep. The true freshman also botched a handoff at the UCF 19 that set up the first of Desmond Ridder's two touchdown passes and got the crowd chanting ''Overrated!''

''Three turnovers are unacceptable,'' Gabriel said. ''I didn't do my part.''

The Knights had scored at least 30 points in each of their last 31 games, the longest such FBS streak since 1936. The four turnovers made the difference.

''I thought Dillon responded to the pressure at times but he didn't take care of the football,'' coach Josh Heupel said. ''No matter what age you are, you have to take care of the football.''

Ridder was 17 of 31 for 149 yards. He also threw an interception that set up Greg McCrae's 1-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the half that put UCF ahead 16-10 lead.

Gardner changed the game by stepping in front of a sideline pass and returning an interception 16 yards untouched in the third quarter, and Gabriel couldn't rally the Knights.

''I knew he was going to throw it,'' said Gardner, who also is a freshman. ''I knew I was going to jump it, and it was going to be there.''

Michael Warren II had a 61-yard run that set up Ridder's second touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for a 27-16 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights' lack of experience at quarterback cost them their long streaks of conference wins and 30-point games.

Cincinnati: After giving up 51 and 38 points in its last two losses to UCF, the Bearcats started preparing for their quick-snap offense during camp. After UCF opened the game with a field goal drive, the Bearcats' defense settled in and took control.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCF's second straight road loss leaves the Knights in a tenuous spot. They were ranked No. 15 when they lost at Pittsburgh 35-34 on Sept. 21.

ONE STREAK SURVIVED

The Knights have a rushing and a passing touchdown in their last 32 games, the longest current streak in the FBS.

UP NEXT

UCF is off next week before hosting East Carolina on Oct. 19.

Cincinnati plays at Houston on Oct. 12.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 3:11
11-D.Gabriel complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 3:20
11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
93
yds
00:48
pos
22
27
Point After TD 14:55
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
27
Touchdown 15:00
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCF 14-N.Clarke Pass interference declined.
3
plays
77
yds
00:41
pos
16
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:08
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
20
Touchdown 5:15
11-D.Gabriel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at UCF 16. 12-A.Gardner runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
16
yds
0:00
pos
16
19
Field Goal 10:47
31-S.Crosa 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
66
yds
00:00
pos
16
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 1:02
30-G.McCrae runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
02:08
pos
15
10
Field Goal 3:59
39-D.Barnas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
65
yds
02:50
pos
9
10
Point After TD 6:49
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
10
Touchdown 6:54
9-D.Ridder complete to 13-T.Cloud. 13-T.Cloud runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
19
yds
01:57
pos
6
9
Field Goal 9:54
39-D.Barnas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
02:19
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:19
31-S.Crosa 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
58
yds
01:09
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:53
39-D.Barnas 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
65
yds
03:07
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 18
Rushing 10 10
Passing 12 8
Penalty 7 0
3rd Down Conv 6-17 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 407 332
Total Plays 88 72
Avg Gain 4.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 126 192
Rush Attempts 42 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 281 140
Comp. - Att. 25-46 17-31
Yards Per Pass 6.1 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 1-9
Penalties - Yards 5-42 9-91
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 8-40.0
Return Yards 97 100
Punts - Returns 2-6 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 3-73 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-18 3-78
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 UCF 4-2 3130824
Cincinnati 4-1 01010727
CINCY 3.5, O/U 63.5
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 281 PASS YDS 140
126 RUSH YDS 192
407 TOTAL YDS 332
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 297 1 3 102.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 297 1 3 102.7
D. Gabriel 25/46 297 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 71 1
G. McCrae 17 71 1 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 45 0
O. Anderson 12 45 0 19
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
A. Killins Jr. 4 23 0 18
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -13 0
D. Gabriel 9 -13 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 170 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 170 0
G. Davis 13 170 0 29
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 1
T. Nixon 6 76 1 45
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Williams 1 22 0 22
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
O. Anderson 3 20 0 11
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Harris 2 9 0 7
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hescock 0 0 0 0
B. Wilson 13 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wilson 0 0 0 0
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. O'Keefe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
16-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 16-1 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 7-1 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Grant 6-0 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Gowan 3-0 0.0 1
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 3-0 1.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Montalvo 3-1 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Turnier 2-2 0.0 0
T. Bethune 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Bethune 2-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Collier 2-2 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pinkney 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Pinkney 2-2 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
M. Cholewa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Cholewa 1-1 0.0 0
C. DeLoach 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. DeLoach 1-2 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 1-3 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
D. Barnas 3/3 31 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 0
A. Osteen 6 41.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 45 0
A. Killins Jr. 3 24.3 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
O. Anderson 2 3.0 6 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 149 2 1 110.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 149 2 1 110.1
D. Ridder 17/31 149 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 133 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 133 0
M. Warren II 23 133 0 60
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
D. Ridder 12 41 0 12
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
G. Doaks 3 23 0 13
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. Thomas 2 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
J. Deguara 5 64 0 22
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
R. Medaris 3 25 0 26
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
M. Warren II 4 19 0 10
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Jackson 2 18 0 12
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
T. Cloud 2 12 1 7
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
A. Pierce 1 11 1 11
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Geddis 0 0 0 0
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Doaks 0 0 0 0
Y. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Y. Rogers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
D. Forrest 13-2 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. White 5-0 0.0 1
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Wright 5-1 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Bryant 5-1 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
A. Gardner 4-0 0.0 1
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Jefferies 4-1 0.0 1
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
P. Young 3-3 0.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bush 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Sanders 2-1 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Vann 2-0 1.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 2.0
E. Ponder 2-4 2.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tucky 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hawes 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
S. Crosa 2/2 38 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 5
J. Smith 8 40.0 5 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Tucker 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
R. Montgomery 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 23 3:07 14 65 FG
10:12 UCF 15 0:59 3 -1 Punt
9:09 UCF 29 4:08 14 -20 INT
3:23 UCF 9 0:53 5 37 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 UCF 49 2:19 9 46 FG
8:57 UCF 22 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
6:49 UCF 26 2:50 8 65 FG
3:10 CINCY 23 2:08 5 34 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 UCF 25 0:49 4 -11 Punt
7:57 UCF 28 0:55 5 -15 Punt
5:22 UCF 10 0:00 1 88 INT
5:08 UCF 15 1:03 3 5 Punt
2:14 UCF 18 0:56 5 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UCF 25 1:51 12 -9 INT
6:43 UCF 7 1:40 5 2 Punt
4:08 UCF 7 0:48 5 93 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 CINCY 25 1:02 4 14 Punt
5:01 UCF 41 1:00 3 -2 Punt
1:48 CINCY 21 1:09 9 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 CINCY 25 0:12 3 8 Punt
8:51 UCF 19 1:57 4 19 TD
3:55 CINCY 19 0:08 2 58 INT
0:58 CINCY 30 0:44 6 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 CINCY 25 0:00 10 66 FG
9:14 CINCY 36 0:40 3 -8 Punt
6:36 CINCY 43 1:10 5 17 Punt
3:37 CINCY 28 1:17 4 17 Punt
0:48 CINCY 23 0:41 3 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 CINCY 11 5:31 10 43 Punt
4:32 UCF 42 0:19 3 1 Punt
3:11 CINCY 44 2:09 5 9 Game
NCAA FB Scores