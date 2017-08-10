2017-18 college football bowl projections: Preseason calls for each of the games
Jerry Palm projects how the 2017-18 college football bowls will fill out ahead of the season
Let's face it, Alabama has been as consistently dominant as any team in the history of college football over most of the last decade. When -- not if -- the AP Top declares it the preseason No. 1 team on August 21, it will mark the ninth consecutive year that the Crimson Tide have been at the top of the AP Top 25 at the start the season, end the regular season or end of the postseason. No team can match that. You'd be hard pressed to find a team that was ranked No. 1 at any point of nine consecutive seasons. Alabama has won three national championships in those previous eight years, although none of those came in a season in which it was the preseason No. 1.
In that sense, the Tide are due. I am picking them to at least finish the regular season where they start, not because of any sense of being "due" but rather for a much more simple reason: They have the best talent and the best coach. While that does not guarantee a championship, it makes it harder to pick against them.
That said, the margin between the Crimson Tide and the rest of the field is not so large that they cannot be had. I am picking another familiar face at No. 2. Ohio State is the favorite in the Big Ten, but again this season, the Buckeyes will be challenged. Penn State returns a lot of talent, especially on offense, and the Nittany Lions are the defending league champion. The Buckeyes also face Oklahoma in nonconference play.
USC is slotted at the No. 3 slot in the preseason College Football Playoff projection. The Trojans were largely considered the best team in college football after their 1-3 start. You try to take up that argument with Clemson fans, though. Quarterback Sam Darnold is a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
Coming in at No. 4 is preseason ACC favorite Florida State. The Seminoles can make an early statement when they face Alabama in the opening week of the season in Atlanta, where the CFP National Championship will be played. FSU has most of its defense returning from last season, most notably All-American safety Derwin James, who had last season cut short by a knee injury. Deondre Francois is back to lead the offense.
South Florida is the pick to win the American Athletic Conference and represent the Group of Five in the New Year's Six this year. I have them matched up with projected SEC runner-up Florida in the Peach Bowl. I'm sure the Gators would be thrilled beyond words with that pairing.
With the CFP Semifinals in the Rose and Sugar Bowls this year, three of other four CFP matchups are simply at-large vs. at-large. That provides the greatest opportunity to have CFP games filled with the most highly ranked teams. The best-case scenario for that to happen is for the semifinals to be games between conference champions with either the ACC, Big Ten or SEC left out. That would put the excluded team in the Orange Bowl, which is committed to an ACC vs Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame matchup. The Group of Five champion will likely get one of those six other at-large spots, regardless of ranking, but the remaining five would go to the highest-rated teams left in the CFP Rankings.
Below are my first set of projections for the College Football Playoff and the entire 2017-18 bowl schedule ahead of the start of the season. All times Eastern
2018 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 8
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
5 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Ohio State vs. (3) USC
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Florida State
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|Florida vs. South Florida
Dec. 30
Fiesta
4 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
| Wisconsin vs. Washington
Dec. 30
Orange
8 p.m.
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
| Clemson vs Penn State
Dec. 29
Cotton
8:30 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
| Oklahoma State vs. LSU
Other bowl games
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Outback
Noon
SEC vs. Big Ten
| Georgia vs. Nebraska
|Jan. 1
| Buffalo WW
Orlando, FL
| 1 p.m.
ABC
|SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
| Auburn vs. Miami
Dec. 30
Arizona
TBA
MWC vs. Sun Belt
| Wyoming vs. Idaho
|Dec. 30
TaxSlayer
| Noon
ESPN
|SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
| Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech
|Dec. 30
Liberty
12:30 p.m.
SEC vs. Big 12
| Arkansas vs. Kansas State
|Dec. 29
| Belk
Charlotte
| 1 p.m.
ESPN
SEC vs. ACC/ND
| Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 29
Sun
2 p.m.
Pac-12 vs. ACC/ND
| Utah vs. Pittsburgh
|Dec. 29
| Music City
Nashville, TN
| 4:30 p.m.
ESPN
SEC vs. B1G/ACC/ND
| Kentucky vs. Northwestern
|Dec. 28
| Military
Annapolis, MD
| 1:30 p.m.
ESPN
AAC vs. ACC/ND
| Navy vs. NC State
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, FL
| 5:15 p.m.
ESPN
Big 12 vs. ACC/ND
| Texas vs. Louisville
|Dec. 28
| Holiday
San Diego, CA
| 6 p.m.
FS1
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
| Michigan vs. Oregon
|Dec. 28
| Alamo
San Antonio, TX
| 9 p.m.
ESPN
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
| Oklahoma vs. Stanford
|Dec. 27
| Independence
Shreveport, LA
| 1:30 p.m.
ESPN
SEC vs. ACC/ND
| BYU* vs. Syracuse
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
Bronx, NY
| 5:15 p.m.
ESPN
Big Ten vs. ACC/ND
| Iowa vs. Notre Dame
|Dec. 27
| Foster Farms
Santa Clara, CA
| 8:30 p.m.
Fox
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
| Minnesota vs. UCLA
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston
| 9 p.m.
ESPN
Big 12 vs. SEC
| TCU vs. Texas A&M
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit
| TBA
ESPN
Big Ten vs. ACC/ND
| Indiana vs. Old Dominion*
|Dec. 26
| Heart of Dallas
Dallas
| TBA
ESPN
Big 12 vs. CUSA
| Air Force* vs. Western Kentucky
|Dec. 26
| Cactus
Phoenix
| TBA
ESPN
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
| West Virginia vs. Washington St.
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu
| 8:30 p.m.
ESPN
MWC vs. AAC
| Colorado State vs. UCF
|Dec. 23
| Birmingham
Birmingham, AL
| Noon
ESPN
|SEC vs. AAC
| Georgia Southern* vs. Memphis
|Dec. 23
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, TX
3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten vs. Army
| Michigan State vs. Army
|Dec. 23
| Dollar General
Mobile, AL
| 7 p.m.
ESPN
MAC vs. Sun Belt
| Toledo vs. Arkansas State
|Dec. 22
| Bahamas
Nassau
| 12:30 p.m.
ESPN
MAC vs. Sun Belt
| Western Michigan vs. MTSU
|Dec. 22
| Idaho Potato
Boise, ID
| 4 p.m.
ESPN
|MWC vs. MAC
| Boise State vs. Northern Illinois
|Dec. 21
| St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
8 p.m.
CUSA vs. AAC
| Southern Miss vs. Tulsa
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, TX
| 8 p.m.
ESPN
| AAC vs. CUSA/MAC/Sun
| Houston vs. Ohio
|Dec. 19
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL
| 7 p.m.
ESPN
|AAC vs. CUSA
| Temple vs. Marshall
|Dec. 16
New Orleans
1 p.m.
Sun vs. CUSA/MWC
| Appalachian State vs. UTSA
|Dec. 16
Cure
2:30 p.m.
AAC vs. Sun Belt
| Cincinnati vs. Troy
Dec. 16
Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
Pac-12 vs. MWC
| Colorado vs. San Diego State
Dec. 16
New Mexico
4:30 p.m.
CUSA vs. MWC
| Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico
Dec. 16
Camellia
8 p.m.
MAC vs. Sun Belt
| Miami (OH) vs. South Alabama
