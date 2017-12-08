2017 College Football Awards: Complete list of all this season's winners

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9

Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more of college football's biggest stars were all gathered on Thursday night for an evening of honoring the best in college football. It's all a precursor leading up to Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, where Mayfield, Love and Jackson are up for the stiff-arm trophy. 

Check out the full collection of winners below, which will be updated as awards are given out throughout the weekend. 

Award Category 2017 Winner
Maxwell Award Player of the Year
Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Home Depot Award Coach of the Year Scott Frost, UCF
Jim Thorpe Award Best Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Davey O'Brien Award Best Quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 
Rimington Trophy Best Center Billy Price, Ohio State
Lou Groza Award Best Placekicker Matt Gay, Utah
Butkus Award Best Linebacker Roquan Smith, Georgia
Doak Walker Award Best Running Back
Biletnikoff Award Best Wide Receiver James Washington, Oklahoma State
John Mackey Award Best Tight End Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
Outland Trophy Best Interior Lineman
Ray Guy Award Best Punter
Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Year
Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Bradley Chubb, NC State
Disney Spirit Award Most Inspirational Iowa Children's Hospital
William V. Campbell Trophy Academic Heisman Micah Kiser, Virginia 
Wuerffel Trophy Community Service Courtney Love, Kentucky
Broyles Award Best Assistant Coach Tony Elliott, Clemson
