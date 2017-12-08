2017 College Football Awards: Complete list of all this season's winners
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9
Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more of college football's biggest stars were all gathered on Thursday night for an evening of honoring the best in college football. It's all a precursor leading up to Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, where Mayfield, Love and Jackson are up for the stiff-arm trophy.
Check out the full collection of winners below, which will be updated as awards are given out throughout the weekend.
|Award
|Category
|2017 Winner
|Maxwell Award
|Player of the Year
|
|Walter Camp Award
|Player of the Year
|Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
|Home Depot Award
|Coach of the Year
|Scott Frost, UCF
|Jim Thorpe Award
|Best Defensive Back
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
|Davey O'Brien Award
|Best Quarterback
|Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
|Rimington Trophy
|Best Center
|Billy Price, Ohio State
|Lou Groza Award
|Best Placekicker
|Matt Gay, Utah
|Butkus Award
|Best Linebacker
|Roquan Smith, Georgia
|Doak Walker Award
|Best Running Back
|
|Biletnikoff Award
|Best Wide Receiver
|James Washington, Oklahoma State
|John Mackey Award
|Best Tight End
|Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
|Outland Trophy
|Best Interior Lineman
|
|Ray Guy Award
|Best Punter
|
|Bednarik Award
|Defensive Player of the Year
|
|Nagurski Trophy
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Bradley Chubb, NC State
|Disney Spirit Award
|Most Inspirational
|Iowa Children's Hospital
|William V. Campbell Trophy
|Academic Heisman
|Micah Kiser, Virginia
|Wuerffel Trophy
|Community Service
|Courtney Love, Kentucky
|Broyles Award
|Best Assistant Coach
|Tony Elliott, Clemson
