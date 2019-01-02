2018-19 College football bowl records by conference: Even results for the Power Five

The 2018-19 bowl season gave us the usual mixed bag, but it was a stunning performance from Conference USA that truly stood out as most of the Power Five conferences did little to separate themselves. Usually, by the time we reach the end of bowl season, we are talking about one conference or another dominating. Sometimes, the story is about a conference going in the tank, like the Pac-12 did last year.

That didn't really happen this year.

Nearly every conference had a hit-and-miss story this bowl season. Each Power Five league finished within a game of .500. That's not to say the Pac-12 did not finish last among its peers again, because it did, but the 1-8 mark from a year ago was certainly improved.

Here is a breakdown of how each league performed during bowl season, ordered by conference record. The expected record, based on each game's point spread, is included as well.