2019 AP Preseason All-America team: Alabama, Clemson well represented with six first-team selections
The two schools that have met four times in the College Football Playoff lead the way once again
With college football's 2019 season ready to begin, the last of the preseason accolades are rolling in. For the Preseason Associated Press All-America team, there are few surprises as some of the biggest names in the sport made the first team. The biggest is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the sophomore sensation who led the Tigers to a national title a year ago. He's joined by two teammates -- running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons -- on the first team.
In all, Clemson and Alabama, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in both preseason polls, tied for the most first-team selections with three each. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses are Alabama's first-team selections. Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the second-team offense.
In all, the SEC has the most first-team representatives from any conference with eight, while the Big Ten is second with seven first-team selections. You can view the entire Preseason AP All-American teams below:
First Team
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson
RB: Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin
RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson
OT: Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia
OT: Walker Little, junior, Stanford
OG: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon
OG: Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan
C: Tyler Biadasz, senior, Wisconsin
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri
WR: Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama
WR: Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State
AP: Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue
K: Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse
Defense
DE: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State
DE: A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa
DT: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn
DT: Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama
LB: Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama
LB: Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson
LB: Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State
CB: Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia
CB: Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford
S: Grant Delpit, junior, LSU
Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse
P: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M
Second Team
Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama
RB: D'Andre Swift, junior, Georgia
RB: Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State
OT: Trey Adams, senior, Washington
OT: Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon
OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame
OG: John Simpson, senior, Clemson
C: Tim Harris, senior, Washington
TE: Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt
WR: Laviska Shenault junior, Colorado
WR: Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson
AP: CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia
Defense
DE: Kenneth Willekes, senior, Michigan State
DE: Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame
DT: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah
DT: Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State
LB: Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern
LB: Evan Weaver, senior, California
LB: Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami
CB: Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU
CB: CJ Henderson, junior, Florida
S: Alohi Gillman, junior, Notre Dame
S: Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State
P: James Smith, junior, Cincinnati
