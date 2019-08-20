2019 AP Preseason All-America team: Alabama, Clemson well represented with six first-team selections

With college football's 2019 season ready to begin, the last of the preseason accolades are rolling in. For the Preseason Associated Press All-America team, there are few surprises as some of the biggest names in the sport made the first team. The biggest is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the sophomore sensation who led the Tigers to a national title a year ago. He's joined by two teammates -- running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons -- on the first team.

In all, Clemson and Alabama, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in both preseason polls, tied for the most first-team selections with three each. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses are Alabama's first-team selections. Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the second-team offense.

In all, the SEC has the most first-team representatives from any conference with eight, while the Big Ten is second with seven first-team selections. You can view the entire Preseason AP All-American teams below:

First Team

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson

RB: Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin

RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia

OT: Walker Little, junior, Stanford

OG: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon

OG: Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan

C: Tyler Biadasz, senior, Wisconsin

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri

WR: Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama

WR: Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State

AP: Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue

K: Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse

Defense

DE: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State

DE: A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa

DT: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn

DT: Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama

LB: Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama

LB: Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson

LB: Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State

CB: Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia

CB: Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford

S: Grant Delpit, junior, LSU

Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse

P: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M

Second Team

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama

RB: D'Andre Swift, junior, Georgia

RB: Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State

OT: Trey Adams, senior, Washington

OT: Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon

OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame

OG: John Simpson, senior, Clemson

C: Tim Harris, senior, Washington

TE: Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt

WR: Laviska Shenault junior, Colorado

WR: Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson

AP: CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia

Defense

DE: Kenneth Willekes, senior, Michigan State

DE: Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame

DT: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah

DT: Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State

LB: Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern

LB: Evan Weaver, senior, California

LB: Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami

CB: Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU

CB: CJ Henderson, junior, Florida

S: Alohi Gillman, junior, Notre Dame

S: Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State

P: James Smith, junior, Cincinnati