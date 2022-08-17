allamerican-editorialupdate-v3.jpg
With the 2022 college football season on deck, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they expect to shine the brightest over the next four months.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leads the squad as not only one of three unanimous Preseason All-America first team selections but also our Preseason Player of the Year. Anderson is joined by Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as receiving first-team nods from all voters.

Anderson, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss and Michigan kicker Jake Moody as repeat first-team selections from the 2021 postseason team, while Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn picked up two nods as a first-team all-purpose selection and second-team running back.

In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State lead the way with three first-teamers each, while the Crimson Tide have the most overall selections with six. The Buckeyes, however, received an additional honor with Ryan Day named the Preseason Coach of the Year.

The SEC has seven teams represented among its 18 picks, while six Big Ten teams received honorees. Combined, the two conferences make up more than half of the Preseason All-America team (29 of 54).

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC 818
Big Ten811
Big 1246
Pac-1234
Independents26
ACC17
American11
Conference USA01

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports / 247Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America

*  unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters

First team

Offense


QB

Bryce Young

Alabama

Junior

RB

Bijan Robinson *

Texas

Junior

RB

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State

Sophomore

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba *

Ohio State

Junior

WR

Jordan Addison

USC

Junior

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

Sophomore

C

Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame

Senior

OL

Peter Skoronski

Northwestern

Junior

OL

Paris Johnson

Ohio State

Junior

OL

Connor Galvin

Baylor

Senior

OL

Andrew Vorhees

USC

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL Jalen Carter GeorgiaJunior
DLBryan BreseeClemsonRedshirt sophomore

DL

Will McDonald IV

Iowa State

Redshirt senior

LB

Will Anderson Jr. *

Alabama

Junior

LB

Jack Campbell

Iowa

Senior

LB

Noah Sewell

Oregon

Sophomore

CB

Riley Moss

Iowa

Senior

CB

Kelee Ringo

Georgia

Redshirt sophomore

DB

Jordan Battle

Alabama

Senior

DB

Brandon Joseph

Notre Dame

Redshirt junior

DBAntonio JohnsonTexas A&MSenior
Special teams


K

Jake Moody

Michigan

Senior

P

Adam Korsak

Rutgers

Senior

KR

Brian Battie

South Florida

Sophomore

PR

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

Senior

AP

Deuce Vaughn

Kansas State

Junior

Second team

Offense


QB

C.J. Stroud

Ohio State

Junior

RB

Deuce Vaughn

Kansas State

Junior

RB

Sean Tucker

Syracuse

Sophomore

WR

Kayshon Boutte

LSU

Junior

WR

Josh Downs

North Carolina

Junior

TE

Michael Mayer

Notre Dame

Junior

C

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota

Redshirt senior

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida

Junior

OL

Emil Ekiyor

Alabama

Redshirt senior

OL

Dawand Jones

Ohio State

Senior

OL

Clark Barrington

BYU

Junior

Defense


DL Myles MurphyClemsonJunior

DL

Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame

Senior

DL

Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh

Redshirt junior

LB

Andre Carter II

Army West Point

Senior

LB

Nolan Smith Jr.

Georgia

Senior

LB

Trenton Simpson

Clemson

Junior

CB

Eli Ricks

Alabama

Junior

CB

Cam Smith

South Carolina

Redshirt junior

DB

Jalen Catalon

Arkansas

Redshirt junior

DBTykee Smith
GeorgiaJunior

DB

James Williams

Miami

Sophomore

Special teams


K

Harrison Mevis

Missouri

Junior

P

Kyle Ostendorp

Arizona

Junior

KR

Malik Knowles

Kansas State

Senior

PR

Jaylin Lane

Middle Tennessee

Sophomore

AP

Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama

Junior