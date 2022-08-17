With the 2022 college football season on deck, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they expect to shine the brightest over the next four months.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leads the squad as not only one of three unanimous Preseason All-America first team selections but also our Preseason Player of the Year. Anderson is joined by Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as receiving first-team nods from all voters.

Anderson, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss and Michigan kicker Jake Moody as repeat first-team selections from the 2021 postseason team, while Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn picked up two nods as a first-team all-purpose selection and second-team running back.

In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State lead the way with three first-teamers each, while the Crimson Tide have the most overall selections with six. The Buckeyes, however, received an additional honor with Ryan Day named the Preseason Coach of the Year.

The SEC has seven teams represented among its 18 picks, while six Big Ten teams received honorees. Combined, the two conferences make up more than half of the Preseason All-America team (29 of 54).

Conference First team Total selections SEC 8 18 Big Ten 8 11 Big 12 4 6 Pac-12 3 4 Independents 2 6 ACC 1 7 American 1 1 Conference USA 0 1

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports / 247Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America

* unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters

First team

Offense





QB Bryce Young Alabama Junior RB Bijan Robinson * Texas Junior RB TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State Sophomore WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba * Ohio State Junior WR Jordan Addison USC Junior TE Brock Bowers Georgia Sophomore C Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame Senior OL Peter Skoronski Northwestern Junior OL Paris Johnson Ohio State Junior OL Connor Galvin Baylor Senior OL Andrew Vorhees USC Redshirt senior Defense





DL Jalen Carter Georgia Junior DL Bryan Bresee Clemson Redshirt sophomore DL Will McDonald IV Iowa State Redshirt senior LB Will Anderson Jr. * Alabama Junior LB Jack Campbell Iowa Senior LB Noah Sewell Oregon Sophomore CB Riley Moss Iowa Senior CB Kelee Ringo Georgia Redshirt sophomore DB Jordan Battle Alabama Senior DB Brandon Joseph Notre Dame Redshirt junior DB Antonio Johnson Texas A&M Senior Special teams





K Jake Moody Michigan Senior P Adam Korsak Rutgers Senior KR Brian Battie South Florida Sophomore PR Ainias Smith Texas A&M Senior AP Deuce Vaughn Kansas State Junior

Second team