With the 2022 college football season on deck, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they expect to shine the brightest over the next four months.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leads the squad as not only one of three unanimous Preseason All-America first team selections but also our Preseason Player of the Year. Anderson is joined by Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as receiving first-team nods from all voters.
Anderson, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss and Michigan kicker Jake Moody as repeat first-team selections from the 2021 postseason team, while Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn picked up two nods as a first-team all-purpose selection and second-team running back.
In total, 31 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State lead the way with three first-teamers each, while the Crimson Tide have the most overall selections with six. The Buckeyes, however, received an additional honor with Ryan Day named the Preseason Coach of the Year.
The SEC has seven teams represented among its 18 picks, while six Big Ten teams received honorees. Combined, the two conferences make up more than half of the Preseason All-America team (29 of 54).
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|8
|18
|Big Ten
|8
|11
|Big 12
|4
|6
|Pac-12
|3
|4
|Independents
|2
|6
|ACC
|1
|7
|American
|1
|1
|Conference USA
|0
|1
In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports / 247Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.
2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America
* unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters
First team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Bryce Young
Alabama
Junior
RB
Bijan Robinson *
Texas
Junior
RB
TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State
Sophomore
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba *
Ohio State
Junior
WR
Jordan Addison
USC
Junior
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
Sophomore
C
Jarrett Patterson
Notre Dame
Senior
OL
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern
Junior
OL
Paris Johnson
Ohio State
Junior
OL
Connor Galvin
Baylor
Senior
OL
Andrew Vorhees
USC
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Jalen Carter
|Georgia
|Junior
|DL
|Bryan Bresee
|Clemson
|Redshirt sophomore
DL
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State
Redshirt senior
LB
Will Anderson Jr. *
Alabama
Junior
LB
Jack Campbell
Iowa
Senior
LB
Noah Sewell
Oregon
Sophomore
CB
Riley Moss
Iowa
Senior
CB
Kelee Ringo
Georgia
Redshirt sophomore
DB
Jordan Battle
Alabama
Senior
DB
Brandon Joseph
Notre Dame
Redshirt junior
|DB
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Jake Moody
Michigan
Senior
P
Adam Korsak
Rutgers
Senior
KR
Brian Battie
South Florida
Sophomore
PR
Ainias Smith
Texas A&M
Senior
AP
Deuce Vaughn
Kansas State
Junior
Second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State
Junior
RB
Deuce Vaughn
Kansas State
Junior
|RB
Sean Tucker
Syracuse
Sophomore
WR
Kayshon Boutte
LSU
Junior
|WR
Josh Downs
North Carolina
Junior
TE
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame
Junior
C
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota
Redshirt senior
OL
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida
Junior
OL
Emil Ekiyor
Alabama
Redshirt senior
OL
Dawand Jones
Ohio State
Senior
OL
Clark Barrington
BYU
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Myles Murphy
|Clemson
|Junior
DL
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame
Senior
DL
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh
Redshirt junior
LB
Andre Carter II
Army West Point
Senior
LB
Nolan Smith Jr.
Georgia
Senior
LB
Trenton Simpson
Clemson
Junior
CB
Eli Ricks
Alabama
Junior
CB
Cam Smith
South Carolina
Redshirt junior
DB
Jalen Catalon
Arkansas
Redshirt junior
|DB
|Tykee Smith
|Georgia
|Junior
DB
James Williams
Miami
Sophomore
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Harrison Mevis
Missouri
Junior
P
Kyle Ostendorp
Arizona
Junior
KR
Malik Knowles
Kansas State
Senior
PR
Jaylin Lane
Middle Tennessee
Sophomore
AP
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama
Junior