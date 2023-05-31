We've entered the 100-day countdown to kickoff for the 2023 college football season, but fans can already make at least some preliminary plans around bowl season. The full postseason schedule was released Wednesday courtesy of Bowl Season, and it begins Dec. 16, 2023 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding Jan. 8, 2024 with the the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day for the first time in three years, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expand, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston, Texas TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC Dec. 30 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large Dec. 29 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 8 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games