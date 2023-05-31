Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
Getty Images

We've entered the 100-day countdown to kickoff for the 2023 college football season, but fans can already make at least some preliminary plans around bowl season. The full postseason schedule was released Wednesday courtesy of Bowl Season, and it begins Dec. 16, 2023 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding Jan. 8, 2024 with the the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston. 

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day for the first time in three years, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expand, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season. 

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 8

National Championship
Houston, Texas

TBA (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans, La.

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 1

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 

1 p.m. (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC

Dec. 30

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

Noon (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Dec. 29

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

8 p.m. (ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
TBDHoliday Bowl 
San Diego, Calif. 		TBDPac-12 vs. ACC
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ESPN2)ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
Dec. 30Arizona Bowl 
Tucson, Ariz.		4:30 p.m.MAC vs. MWC
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		2 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. SEC
Dec. 29Liberty Bowl 
Memphis, Tenn.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 29Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas		2 p.m. (CBS)ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 29Gator 
Jacksonville, Fla.		Noon (ESPN)ACC, SEC, Big Ten 
Dec. 28Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
9:15 p.m. (ESPN)                   
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 28Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.		5:45 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. Big-12
Dec. 28 Pinstripe
New York, N.Y.
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 28 Fenway
Boston, Mass.		11 a.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. ACC
Dec. 27 Texas
Phoenix, Ariz.		9 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 27 Duke's Mayo 
Charlotte, NC		5:30 p.m. (ESPN)ACC vs. SEC 
Dec. 27Military 
Annapolis, Mary.		2 p.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. ACC
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.		9 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. Big Ten 
Dec. 26First Responder
University Park, Texas
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, ACC, Big 12, C-USA
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich. 
2 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. Big Ten 
Dec. 23Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
10:30 p.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. MWC
Dec. 23 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 
7:30 p.m. (ABC)Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 2368 Ventures 
Mobile, Ala.		7 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. Sun Belt 
Dec. 23Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)MAC vs. MWC
Dec. 23 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m. (ABC)AAC vs. C-USA
Dec. 23 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		Noon (ESPN)MAC vs. Sun Belt 
Dec. 23Birmingham 
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon (ABC)AAC, ACC, SEC
Dec. 22Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		6:30 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, ACC, SEC
Dec. 21Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN)AAC, C-USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt
Dec. 19Frisco  
Frisco, Texas
9 p.m. (ESPN)AAC vs. At-large
Dec. 18 Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC		2:30 p.m. (ESPN)C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
Dec. 16Independence
Shreveport, La.		9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 16LA
Inglewood, Calif.		7:30 p.m. (ABC)MWC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 16New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)C-USA vs. MWC
Dec. 16Cure

Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m. (ABC)ACC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 16New Orleans

New Orleans, La

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 16Celebration

Atlanta, Ga. 

Noon (ABC)MEAC vs. SWAC
Dec. 16Bahamas 

Nassau, Bahamas 

11 a.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. MAC