We've entered the 100-day countdown to kickoff for the 2023 college football season, but fans can already make at least some preliminary plans around bowl season. The full postseason schedule was released Wednesday courtesy of Bowl Season, and it begins Dec. 16, 2023 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding Jan. 8, 2024 with the the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day for the first time in three years, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expand, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.
As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 8
National Championship
TBA (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m. (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Dec. 30
Orange
4 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC
Dec. 30
Peach
Noon (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Dec. 29
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
At-large vs. At-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|TBD
|Holiday Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
|TBD
|Pac-12 vs. ACC
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
|Dec. 30
|Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m.
|MAC vs. MWC
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|2 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Dec. 29
|Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 29
|Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 29
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC, SEC, Big Ten
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 28
|Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big-12
|Dec. 28
|Pinstripe
New York, N.Y.
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 28
|Fenway
Boston, Mass.
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. ACC
|Dec. 27
|Texas
Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, NC
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
|Military
Annapolis, Mary.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. ACC
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
University Park, Texas
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, ACC, Big 12, C-USA
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 23
|Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. MWC
|Dec. 23
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 23
|68 Ventures
Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 23
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. MWC
|Dec. 23
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|AAC vs. C-USA
|Dec. 23
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 23
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ABC)
|AAC, ACC, SEC
|Dec. 22
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, ACC, SEC
|Dec. 21
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC, C-USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. At-large
|Dec. 18
|Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
|Dec. 16
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 16
|LA
Inglewood, Calif.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|MWC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 16
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MWC
|Dec. 16
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|ACC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 16
|New Orleans
New Orleans, La
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 16
|Celebration
Atlanta, Ga.
|Noon (ABC)
|MEAC vs. SWAC
|Dec. 16
|Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MAC