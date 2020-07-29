Watch Now: BREAKING: ACC Releases Schedule ( 7:03 )

The ACC announced Wednesday it will proceed by playing an 11-game college football season in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its schedule includes 10 conference games plus one nonconference game played in the home state of its members. Additionally, as previously reported, Notre Dame will join the conference for one year and play a full ACC schedule, which will make it eligible to compete for a spot in the ACC Championship Game and the ACC's bowl game opportunities.

The ACC will begin its 2020 season the week of Sept. 7, originally scheduled as Week 2. Nonconference games are to be determined and will be selected by the respective schools. The league will also move to one division with the top two teams playing in its conference title game.

Here's the entire 2020 ACC conference schedule as released Wednesday. League opponents have been selected; however, dates, nonconference opponents and TV assignments are not yet available.

Boston College

Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Clemson

Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia

Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke

Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia

Florida State

Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia

Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech

Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt

Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami (FL), NC State, Syracuse

Louisville

Home: Florida State, Miami (FL), Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia

Miami (FL)

Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia

Away: Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

North Carolina

Home: NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami (FL), Virginia

NC State

Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Wake Forest

Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Notre Dame

Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Pitt

Home: Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, MIami (FL)

Syracuse

Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest

Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Virginia

Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State

Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami (FL), Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Home: Boston College, Clemson, MIami (FL), NC State, Virginia

Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Home: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse