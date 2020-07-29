The ACC announced Wednesday it will proceed by playing an 11-game college football season in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its schedule includes 10 conference games plus one nonconference game played in the home state of its members. Additionally, as previously reported, Notre Dame will join the conference for one year and play a full ACC schedule, which will make it eligible to compete for a spot in the ACC Championship Game and the ACC's bowl game opportunities.
The ACC will begin its 2020 season the week of Sept. 7, originally scheduled as Week 2. Nonconference games are to be determined and will be selected by the respective schools. The league will also move to one division with the top two teams playing in its conference title game.
Here's the entire 2020 ACC conference schedule as released Wednesday. League opponents have been selected; however, dates, nonconference opponents and TV assignments are not yet available.
Boston College
Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Clemson
Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia
Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Duke
Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia
Florida State
Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Notre Dame
Georgia Tech
Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt
Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami (FL), NC State, Syracuse
Louisville
Home: Florida State, Miami (FL), Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia
Miami (FL)
Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
Away: Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
North Carolina
Home: NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami (FL), Virginia
NC State
Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Wake Forest
Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Notre Dame
Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
Pitt
Home: Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, MIami (FL)
Syracuse
Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest
Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
Virginia
Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State
Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami (FL), Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Home: Boston College, Clemson, MIami (FL), NC State, Virginia
Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Home: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse